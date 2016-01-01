from chdb import datastore as pd from chdb.datastore.config import function_config # Configure function engines function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring') function_config.use_pandas('upper') ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv") # length() will use chdb ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len() # substring() will use chdb ds['prefix'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3) # upper() will use pandas ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper()