函数级别配置

DataStore 允许在函数级别对执行进行细粒度控制，包括引擎选择和 Dtype 校正。

FUNCTION 引擎配置

为特定 FUNCTION 覆盖其执行引擎。

设置函数引擎

from chdb.datastore.config import function_config

# Force specific functions to use chdb
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring', 'concat')

# Force specific functions to use pandas
function_config.use_pandas('upper', 'lower', 'capitalize')

# Set default preference
function_config.prefer_chdb()    # Default to chdb
function_config.prefer_pandas()  # Default to pandas

# Reset to auto
function_config.reset()

何时使用

强制使用 chdb 的场景：

  • 在 ClickHouse 中性能更佳的函数
  • 需要利用 SQL 优化能力的函数
  • 大规模字符串/日期时间操作

强制使用 pandas 的场景：

  • 具有 pandas 特有行为的函数
  • 当需要与 pandas 保持完全兼容时
  • 自定义字符串操作

示例

from chdb import datastore as pd
from chdb.datastore.config import function_config

# Configure function engines
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring')
function_config.use_pandas('upper')

ds = pd.read_csv("data.csv")

# length() will use chdb
ds['name_len'] = ds['name'].str.len()

# substring() will use chdb  
ds['prefix'] = ds['name'].str.slice(0, 3)

# upper() will use pandas
ds['name_upper'] = ds['name'].str.upper()

重叠函数

在 chdb 和 pandas 两种引擎中共有 159+ 个可用函数：

CategoryFunctions
Stringlength, upper, lower, trim, ltrim, rtrim, concat, substring, replace, reverse, contains, startswith, endswith
Mathabs, round, floor, ceil, exp, log, log10, sqrt, pow, sin, cos, tan
DateTimeyear, month, day, hour, minute, second, dayofweek, dayofyear, quarter
Aggregationsum, avg, min, max, count, std, var, median

对于重叠函数，引擎的选择基于以下规则：

  1. 显式函数配置（如果已设置）
  2. 全局 execution_engine 设置
  3. 基于上下文的自动选择

仅限 chdb 的函数

某些函数只能通过 ClickHouse 使用：

类别函数
数组arraySum, arrayAvg, arraySort, arrayDistinct, groupArray, arrayElement
JSONJSONExtractString, JSONExtractInt, JSONExtractFloat, JSONHas
URLdomain, path, protocol, extractURLParameter
IPIPv4StringToNum, IPv4NumToString, isIPv4String
地理greatCircleDistance, geoDistance, geoToH3
哈希cityHash64, xxHash64, sipHash64, MD5, SHA256
条件sumIf, countIf, avgIf, minIf, maxIf

这些函数无论如何配置，都会自动使用 chdb 引擎来执行。

仅限 pandas 的函数

某些函数只能通过 pandas 使用：

类别函数
Apply自定义 lambda 函数、用户自定义函数
Complex Pivot带自定义聚合的透视表
Stack/Unstack复杂的重排/重塑操作
Interpolate时间序列插值方法

这些函数会自动使用 pandas 引擎，与配置无关。

Dtype 校正

配置 DataStore 如何在不同引擎之间修正数据类型。

校正级别

from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel
from chdb.datastore.config import config

# No correction
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE)

# Critical types only (NULL handling, boolean)
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.CRITICAL)

# High priority (default) - common type mismatches
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH)

# Medium - more aggressive correction
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.MEDIUM)

# All - correct all possible types
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)

更正级别详情

Level描述更正的类型
NONE不进行自动更正
CRITICAL关键更正NULL 处理、布尔值转换
HIGH (default)常见更正整数/浮点数精度、日期时间（datetime）、字符串编码
MEDIUM更多更正Decimal 精度、时区处理
ALL最大程度的更正所有类型差异

何时需要进行类型校正

在以下情况下可能会出现类型差异：

  1. ClickHouse → pandas：整数位宽不同（Int64 vs int64）
  2. pandas → ClickHouse：从 Python 对象转换为 SQL 类型
  3. NULL 处理：pandas 的 NA 与 ClickHouse 的 NULL
  4. 布尔类型：布尔值表示方式不同
  5. DateTime：时区差异

示例

from chdb.datastore.dtype_correction.config import CorrectionLevel
from chdb.datastore.config import config

# Strict mode - expect exact type matches
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.NONE)

# Relaxed mode - auto-fix type issues
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)

函数配置 API

function_config 对象

from chdb.datastore.config import function_config

# Force engine for functions
function_config.use_chdb(*function_names)
function_config.use_pandas(*function_names)

# Set default preference
function_config.prefer_chdb()
function_config.prefer_pandas()

# Reset to default (auto)
function_config.reset()

# Check configuration
function_config.get_engine('length')  # Returns 'chdb', 'pandas', or 'auto'

按调用级别覆盖

某些方法支持在每次调用时覆盖引擎：

# Using engine parameter (where supported)
ds['result'] = ds['col'].str.upper(engine='pandas')

最佳实践

1. 从默认设置开始

# Use auto mode, let DataStore decide
config.use_auto()

2. 为特定工作负载进行配置

# For ClickHouse-optimized string processing
function_config.use_chdb('length', 'substring', 'concat')

# For pandas-compatible string behavior
function_config.use_pandas('upper', 'lower')

3. 使用合适的校正级别

# Development: more permissive
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.ALL)

# Production: stricter
config.set_correction_level(CorrectionLevel.HIGH)

4. 测试这两种引擎

# Test with chdb
config.use_chdb()
result_chdb = process_data()

# Test with pandas
config.use_pandas()
result_pandas = process_data()

# Compare results
assert result_chdb.equals(result_pandas)