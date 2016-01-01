v26.2 Changelog for Cloud

Fixed inconsistent query formatting caused by incorrect alias substitution. Note: when the analyzer is disabled, certain CREATE VIEW queries that use IN with an alias reference may no longer be processed. To avoid this, ensure the analyzer is enabled (it has been enabled by default since 24.3). #82838 (Alexey Milovidov).
An empty column list in JOIN USING () is now a syntax error. Previously, this was reported as INVALID_JOIN_ON_EXPRESSION at query execution time, and in some cases (such as joining with Join storage) could cause a LOGICAL_ERROR. #92371 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Added support for Nullable(Tuple). To enable it, set allow_experimental_nullable_tuple_type = 1. #89643 (Nihal Z. Miaji).
Advanced shared data for the JSON type is now enabled by default. Downgrading to versions earlier than 25.8 will not be possible, as older versions cannot read data parts written with the new JSON format. For safe upgrades, set the compatibility setting to the previous version, or set MergeTree settings dynamic_serialization_version='v2' and object_serialization_version='v2'. #92511 (Pavel Kruglov).
DATE columns from PostgreSQL are now inferred as Date32 in ClickHouse (previously they were inferred as Date, which could overflow for values outside its narrow range). Inserting Date32 values back to PostgreSQL is also now supported. #95999 (Alexey Milovidov).
Improved the storage layout of the inverted text index for more efficient reads from object storage, along with better merge performance for tables with inverted text indexes. If you used the experimental text index before version 25.12, you must drop the index before upgrading and rebuild it on the new version. #91518 (Anton Popov).
The storage format for statistics has changed — all statistics are now stored in a single file. #93414 (Anton Popov).
Index filenames are now escaped to prevent broken parts. ClickHouse will fail to load indices with non-ASCII characters in their name that were created by previous versions. To handle this, use the MergeTree setting escape_index_filenames. #94079 (Raúl Marín).
The DEFLATE_QPL and ZSTD_QAT codecs have been removed. Convert any existing data compressed with these codecs to another codec before upgrading. Note that using these codecs previously required enabling enable_deflate_qpl_codec or enable_zstd_qat_codec. #92150 (Robert Schulze).
INSERT into simple ALIAS columns is no longer supported (reverts #84154). This feature did not work with custom formats and was not guarded by a setting. #92849 (Azat Khuzhin).
CPU scheduling for workloads is now preemptive by default. See the cpu_slot_preemption server setting. #94060 (Sergei Trifonov).
The settings exact_rows_before_limit, rows_before_aggregation, cross_to_inner_join_rewrite, regexp_dict_allow_hyperscan, regexp_dict_flag_case_insensitive, regexp_dict_flag_dotall, and dictionary_use_async_executor have been reclassified from format settings to regular settings. This is mostly an internal change with no user-visible side effects, unless you specified any of these in an Iceberg, DeltaLake, Kafka, S3, S3Queue, Azure, Hive, RabbitMQ, Set, FileLog, or NATS table engine definition — in which case, such definitions will now throw an error instead of silently ignoring them. #94106 (Robert Schulze).
The semantics of do_not_merge_across_partitions_select_final have been simplified. Previously, the feature could be automatically enabled even when not explicitly set, which caused confusion and production issues. Now: setting it to 1 enables the functionality unconditionally, and setting it to 0 defers to the new setting enable_automatic_decision_for_merging_across_partitions_for_final (default 1). #96110 (Nikita Taranov).
The apply_row_policy_after_final setting is now enabled by default, ensuring that ROW POLICY respects FINAL as it did originally. If you previously relied on optimize_move_to_prewhere_if_final=1 to apply row policies before FINAL, use apply_row_policy_after_final=0 instead. #97279 (Nikolai Kochetov).
joinGet/joinGetOrNull now enforce SELECT privileges on the underlying Join table. Executing joinGet('db.table', 'column', key) requires SELECT privilege on both the key columns and the attribute column being retrieved. Queries without these privileges will fail with ACCESS_DENIED. To migrate, grant permissions using GRANT SELECT ON db.join_table TO user for full table access, or GRANT SELECT(key_col, attr_col) ON db.join_table TO user for column-level access. #94307 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
CREATE TABLE ... AS ... queries now require SHOW COLUMNS privilege instead of SHOW TABLES, which was previously checked incorrectly. #94556 (pufit).
Deduplication is now enabled by default for all inserts. Previously it was off for async inserts and materialized views, but on for sync inserts. To preserve the old behavior, explicitly set deduplicate_insert='backward_compatible_choice' (and similarly for deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_views). #95970 (Sema Checherinda).
S3Queue and AzureQueue in-memory metadata is now limited. The system tables have been renamed: system.s3queue is now system.s3queue_metadata_cache, and system.azure_queue is now system.azure_queue_metadata_cache. #95809 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Added lazy_load_tables database setting. When enabled, tables are not loaded during database startup — a lightweight StorageTableProxy is created instead and the real table engine is materialized on first access. #96283 (xiaohuanlin).
Added support for auxiliary ZooKeeper for DatabaseReplicated. #91683 (RinChanNOW).
Async insert deduplication now works with dependent materialized views. When a block_id collision occurs, the original block is filtered to remove rows associated with the colliding block_id, and the remaining rows are transformed through all relevant materialized view queries. #89140 (Sema Checherinda).
Async inserts now support parallel quorum — inserted data is replicated to the quorum, and if duplicates are found, the query waits until previously inserted data is replicated as well. #93356 (Sema Checherinda).
Added insert_deduplication_version server setting to enable migration to a unified deduplication hash. #95409 (Sema Checherinda).
Added SYSTEM CLEAR [...] CACHE syntax as a clearer alternative to the existing SYSTEM DROP [...] CACHE. The old syntax remains available. #93727 (Pranav Tiwari).
Added OPTIMIZE <table> DRY RUN PARTS <part names> query to simulate merges without committing the result part. Useful for verifying merge correctness, reproducing merge-related bugs, and benchmarking merge performance. #96122 (Anton Popov).
DDL queries with ON CLUSTER can now be executed for Replicated databases when the ignore_on_cluster_for_replicated_database setting is enabled. The cluster name will be ignored. #92872 (Kirill).
Introduced a new syntax and framework to simplify and extend the projection index feature. #91844 (Amos Bird).
Added max_insert_block_size_bytes setting for finer control over the formation of inserted blocks. #92833 (Kirill Kopnev).
Added use_primary_key setting. Set it to false to disable granule pruning based on the primary key. #93319 (Nihal Z. Miaji).
Added default_dictionary_database setting, which lets ClickHouse resolve external dictionaries referenced without a database qualifier in a specified default database. This simplifies migration from XML-defined global dictionaries to SQL-defined per-database dictionaries. #91412 (Dmitrii Plotnikov).
Added check_named_collection_dependencies setting (enabled by default) to prevent dropping named collections that are used by tables. #96181 (Pablo Marcos).
Added a max-min fair scheduler for concurrency control, providing better fairness under high oversubscription where many queries compete for limited CPU slots. The concurrent_threads_scheduler server setting now defaults to max_min_fair instead of fair_round_robin, so short-running queries are no longer penalized by long-running ones. #94732#95300 (Sergei Trifonov).
Added logger.startup_console_level and logger.shutdown_console_level configuration options to override the console log level during ClickHouse startup and shutdown respectively. #95919 (Garrett Thomas).
Added a ClickHouse_Info metric to the Prometheus /metrics endpoint containing version information, making it possible to build charts tracking detailed version information over time. #91125 (Christoph Wurm).
Vector search can now distribute the load across replicas in a cluster, enabling support for large vector indexes that exceed the memory capacity of a single VM. #95876 (Shankar Iyer).
Added a server-side AST fuzzer controlled by the ast_fuzzer_runs and ast_fuzzer_any_query settings. When enabled, the server runs randomized mutations of each query after its normal execution, discarding the results. #97568 (Alexey Milovidov).
Added support for extended table aliases for JOINs (e.g. SELECT * FROM (SELECT 1) AS t(a) JOIN (SELECT 1) AS u(b) ON a = b). #95331 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
EXPLAIN indices = 1 is now supported as an alias for EXPLAIN indexes = 1. #92774 (Pranav Tiwari).
Improved filter pushdown for numbers and primes table functions — ClickHouse can now derive conservative value bounds from WHERE conditions to restrict sequence generation, avoiding unbounded scans. #96115 (Nihal Z. Miaji).
Equivalent sets optimization now works across multiple consecutive INNER JOIN operations, so filters applied to any table in the chain are automatically pushed down to all related tables. #96596 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Automatic cluster table functions are now used for single subqueries in FROM. #96332 (phulv94).
The primary key index is now used when filtering with startsWithUTF8 if the prefix contains only ASCII characters. #97055 (vkcku).
assumeNotNull, coalesce, and ifNull now enable primary key and skip index pruning for range predicates when key columns are wrapped in these functions. #94754 (Nihal Z. Miaji).
Unused columns are now also removed from the reading step when reading from MergeTree, which is especially useful when a filter is pushed down into PREWHERE. #89982 (János Benjamin Antal).
StorageEmbeddedRocksDB now supports multiple columns as a primary key. #33917 (usurai).
Added ALTER TABLE <table> ATTACH PART <part_name> FROM <directory_name> syntax, allowing attachment of parts from arbitrary subdirectories of detached/ (e.g. parts with broken-on-start or unexpected prefixes) without manual filesystem renaming. #74816 (Anton Popov).
When saving table schema with enable_positional_arguments_for_projections, expressions are now substituted instead of positional arguments, allowing server restart with the setting disabled. #96372 (Alexey Milovidov).
In Replicated databases, the cached cluster is no longer updated for every dummy query. #96897 (Tuan Pham Anh).
Added SYSTEM RESET DDL WORKER [ON CLUSTER] query to reset the DDLWorker state, useful for refreshing replica activity when host IDs are updated. #93780 (Tuan Pham Anh).
Added add_minmax_index_for_time_columns setting — when enabled, automatically creates minmax indexes for all Date, Date32, Time, Time64, DateTime, and DateTime64 columns. #93355 (Michael Jarrett).
Added materialize_statistics_on_merge setting (default enabled) to control whether statistics are materialized during merges. #93379 (Han Fei).
Added input_format_binary_max_type_complexity setting to limit the total number of type nodes that can be decoded in binary format, preventing malicious payloads. #92519 (Raufs Dunamalijevs).
Added trace_profile_events_list setting to limit tracing with trace_profile_event to specific event names. #92298 (Alexey Milovidov).
Added type_json_allow_duplicated_key_with_literal_and_nested_object setting to allow duplicated paths in JSON where one is a literal and another is a nested object, for backward compatibility with data created before path deduplication was enforced. #93604 (Pavel Kruglov).
Added merge_max_dynamic_subcolumns_in_compact_part MergeTree setting and max_dynamic_subcolumns_in_json_type_parsing query-level setting to limit dynamic subcolumns in JSON columns during merge and parsing. #94184 (Pavel Kruglov).
Added use_statistics as an alias for allow_statistics_optimize, consistent with use_primary_key and use_skip_indexes. #94366 (Robert Schulze).
Enabled input_format_numbers_enum_on_conversion_error for Numbers-to-Enum conversion to check element existence. #94384 (Elmi Ahmadov).
Added a setting to throw an exception when a table has row policies but none apply to the current user, catching potential misconfigurations. #95014 (Vitaly Baranov).
enable_max_bytes_limit_for_min_age_to_force_merge is now enabled by default for compatibility version 26.2 and higher. #95917 (Christoph Wurm).
Distributed index analysis can now be enabled based on part count (distributed_index_analysis_min_parts_to_activate) and index size (distributed_index_analysis_min_indexes_size_to_activate). #95216 (Azat Khuzhin).
Statistics cache is now enabled by default with a 300-second update period. #95841 (Han Fei).
The path configuration parameter is now resolved relative to the working directory at startup, preventing data directories from being placed in unusual locations. #96305 (Alexey Milovidov).
Optimized filesystem cache space reservation — eviction candidates are now collected without holding a unique lock. #82764 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Enabled parallelized reads in the filesystem cache read buffer for remote table engines/functions. #71781 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Reduced memory usage on non-Linux systems by enabling immediate purging of jemalloc dirty pages. #93360 (Eduard Karacharov).
jemalloc dirty page purging now runs in a separate thread from the main MemoryWorker thread. Added memory_worker_purge_total_memory_threshold_ratio config for purging based on total memory usage ratio. #94902 (Antonio Andelic).
jemalloc dirty page decay is now dynamically disabled when ClickHouse is under sustained memory pressure. #95145 (Antonio Andelic).
Added an explicit memory consumption check before reading data from MergeTree, with lowered thread pool queue sizes based on production experience. #94692 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
Total memory limit is now checked before user authentication, throwing memory limit exceeded if the limit is breached. #95003 (Nikolai Kochetov).
The Date type is now serialized as Arrow's native date32 type in Arrow/ArrowStream formats (previously uint16). The old behavior can be restored with the output_format_arrow_date_as_uint16 setting. #96860 (Alexey Milovidov).
Added backup_data_from_refreshable_materialized_view_targets backup setting to control whether to back up data of refreshable materialized views. Targets of RMVs with APPEND refresh strategy are always backed up. #93658 (Julia Kartseva).
Added support for SQL-defined named collections in BACKUP/RESTORE for S3 and Azure Blob Storage. #94605 (Pablo Marcos).
Extended filter push-down from JOIN ON conditions for ANY, SEMI, and ANTI joins when the filter uses inputs from only one side. #92584 (Dmitry Novik).
Equivalent sets can now be used to push down filters for SEMI JOIN. #92837 (Dmitry Novik).
Parallelized processing of non-joined rows in ParallelHashJoin for complex predicates, controlled by the parallel_non_joined_rows_processing setting (enabled by default). #92068 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
Hash join now skips reading the left side entirely when the right side is empty, avoiding unnecessary work from heavy filtering or aggregation. #94062 (Alexander Gololobov).
Disabled sort order optimization for window functions when the partition key matches or is a prefix of the sorting key, improving parallel execution performance. #87299 (Nikita Taranov).
Outer filters are now pushed down into views, allowing PREWHERE to be applied on both local and remote nodes. #88316 (Igor Nikonov).
Optimized performance and memory usage for fractional LIMIT and OFFSET. #91167 (Ahmed Gouda).
Constant filters on virtual columns are no longer evaluated redundantly. #91588 (c-end).
Any deterministic expression in the primary key (e.g. ORDER BY cityHash64(user_id)) can now be used for data skipping. ClickHouse applies the expression to query constants and uses the result for primary key index lookups with =, IN, and has. For injective expressions, negated forms (!=, NOT IN, NOT has) are also supported. #92952 (Nihal Z. Miaji).
The read-in-order optimization now recognizes when ORDER BY columns are constant due to WHERE conditions, enabling efficient reverse-order reads. This benefits multi-tenant queries like WHERE tenant='42' ORDER BY tenant, event_time DESC. #94103 (matanper).
For FINAL queries using a primary key condition followed by skip indexes, the PrimaryKeyExpand step now only checks the initially shortlisted primary key ranges. #94903 (Shankar Iyer).
Lazy materialization optimization is now applied to all branches of a UNION ALL query, not just the first one, reducing I/O for queries that combine multiple sorted and limited reads from different MergeTree tables. #96832 (Federico Ginosa).
Fixed LOGICAL_ERROR caused by unwanted modification of query plan when converting outer join to inner join. Also relaxed optimization requirements to apply when injective functions are used on aggregating keys during joins. #92503 (János Benjamin Antal).
Fixed incorrect results from queries involving outer joins combined with multiple INNER JOINs due to illegal join reordering when an outer join's ON condition referenced columns from multiple previously joined tables. #96193 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Fixed queries with CROSS JOINs and enabled parallel replicas returning incorrect results. #96848 (Igor Nikonov).
Fixed arrayJoin producing duplicate rows when used with INNER JOIN and WHERE clause, caused by partial predicate push-down incorrectly pushing filters containing arrayJoin below a JOIN. #96989 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed LOGICAL_ERROR when arrayJoin in WHERE clause referenced columns from both sides of a JOIN. #97239 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed logical error when using a matcher (*) inside a lambda function within a VALUES clause in a JOIN with USING. #95661 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Fixed possible logical error with matcher (*, table.*) and analyzer_compatibility_join_using_top_level_identifier when USING column had different types. #95808 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Fixed logical error with analyzer_compatibility_join_using_top_level_identifier and ALIAS columns. #97297 (Vladimir Cherkasov).
Always replaced file names with hashes in MergeTree if the filesystem is case insensitive. Previously on macOS it could lead to data corruption when column/subcolumn names differed only in case. #86559 (Pavel Kruglov).
Materialized views now use the database where they were created as execution context, allowing omission of explicit database qualification in the view's select query. #88193 (Dmitry Kovalev).
Added full permissions check on the create stage for the underlying query inside a materialized view. #89180 (pufit).
Fixed logical error when mutation without transaction mutated parts in an active transaction that was rolled back. #90469 (Shaohua Wang).
Fixed system.warnings not updating correctly after an ordinary database was converted to an atomic database. #90473 (sdk2).
Fixed LOGICAL_ERROR: Storage does not support transaction during ATTACH AS REPLICATED. #91772 (Shaohua Wang).
Fixed possible FILE_DOESNT_EXIST error after mutation of a sparse column with ratio_of_defaults_for_sparse_serialization=0.0. #92860 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed possible FILE_DOESNT_EXIST error after sparse column mutation when ratio_of_defaults_for_sparse_serialization was changed to 1.0 via alter. #93016 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed possible usage of outdated parts due to TOCTOU race for shared parts. #93022 (Azat Khuzhin).
Inherited source part serialization info settings during mutation in MergeTree, fixing possible incorrect query results over mutated parts after data type serialization changes. #92419 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed possible conflict between column and subcolumn with the same name leading to wrong serialization and query failures. #92453 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed NOT_FOUND_COLUMN_IN_BLOCK during insert into a table with subcolumn in partition expression. #92905 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed CREATE TABLE ... CLONE AS ... ignoring the full qualifier of the source table. #96415 (Hasyimi Bahrudin).
Fixed implicit index regeneration in replicated tables during metadata changes. #96600 (Raúl Marín).
Fixed implicit indices with alias columns and added full validation before creating them. #97115 (Raúl Marín).
Fixed min(timestamp) returning epoch (1970-01-01) via _minmax_count_projection after TTL merge when all rows were filtered out. #96703 (Raquel Barbadillo).
Fixed combination of use_const_adaptive_granularity and index_granularity_bytes (non-adaptive granularity) leading to miscalculation. #96143 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed Number of rows in lazy chunk does not match number of offsets exception when reading from tables with non-adaptive index granularity using ORDER BY ... LIMIT. #97270 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed regression in zero-copy replication where shared parts could be deleted before other replicas finished fetching them. #95597 (filimonov).
Fixed SYSTEM RESTART REPLICA losing table from database when table re-creation failed with a non-ZooKeeper exception, causing metadata digest mismatches in DatabaseReplicated. #97276 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed assert_cast exception when building column statistics after ALTER TABLE MODIFY COLUMN changed the column type. #97027 (Alexey Milovidov).
When a table has no statistics defined, ClickHouse no longer tries to load them, avoiding unnecessary overhead. #96233 (Han Fei).
Fixed There was an error: Cannot obtain error message logical error when waiting for a distributed DDL and dropping the Replicated database concurrently. #95664 (Alexander Tokmakov).
Fixed logical error in KeyCondition when a table had a nullable primary key and the query used coalesce with a constant first argument. #96340 (Alexey Milovidov).
Fixed executing tupleElement on JSON with nested paths returning wrong results. #95907 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed tupleElement throwing an exception with JSON for paths with type hints. #97728 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed skipping paths in JSON data type — previously JSON(SKIP path) would skip all keys with prefix path (even keys like pathpath), which could lead to data loss. Now only the exact key is skipped. #95948 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed applying type_json_allow_duplicated_key_with_literal_and_nested_object to typed paths in JSON. #97422 (Pavel Kruglov).
Fixed direct reading from text index with duplicate search queries. #93516 (Anton Popov).
Fixed inconsistencies in text index analysis for has, mapContainsKey, and mapContainsValue functions that could return different results depending on whether a text index was used. #93578 (Anton Popov).
Fixed calculation of uncompressed sizes of text indexes in system.parts. #92832 (Anton Popov).