v25.6 Changelog for Cloud

Function geoToH3() now accepts the input in the order (lat, lon,res) (which is the standard order for geometric functions). Users who wish to retain the legacy result order (lon, lat,res) can set setting geotoh3_lon_lat_input_order = true . #78852 (Pratima Patel).

now accepts the input in the order (lat, lon,res) (which is the standard order for geometric functions). Users who wish to retain the legacy result order (lon, lat,res) can set setting . #78852 (Pratima Patel). Indexes of type full_text were renamed to gin . This follows the more familiar terminology of PostgreSQL and other databases. Existing indexes of type full_text remain loadable but they will throw an exception (suggesting gin indexes instead) when one tries to use them in searches. #79024 (Robert Schulze).

were renamed to . This follows the more familiar terminology of PostgreSQL and other databases. Existing indexes of type remain loadable but they will throw an exception (suggesting indexes instead) when one tries to use them in searches. #79024 (Robert Schulze). Add a filesystem cache setting allow_dynamic_cache_resize , by default false , to allow dynamic resize of filesystem cache. Why: in certain environments (ClickHouse Cloud) all the scaling events happen through the restart of the process and we would love this feature to be explicitly disabled to have more control over the behavior + as a safety measure. This PR is marked as backward incompatible, because in older versions dynamic cache resize worked by default without special setting. #79148 (Kseniia Sumarokova).

, by default , to allow dynamic resize of filesystem cache. Why: in certain environments (ClickHouse Cloud) all the scaling events happen through the restart of the process and we would love this feature to be explicitly disabled to have more control over the behavior + as a safety measure. This PR is marked as backward incompatible, because in older versions dynamic cache resize worked by default without special setting. #79148 (Kseniia Sumarokova). Removed support for legacy index types annoy and usearch . Both have been stubs for a long time, i.e. every attempt to use the legacy indexes returned an error anyways. If you still have annoy and usearch indexes, please drop them. #79802 (Robert Schulze). #* Remove format_alter_commands_with_parentheses server setting. The setting was introduced and disabled by default in 24.2. It was enabled by default in 25.2. As there are no LTS versions that don't support the new format, we can remove the setting. #79970 (János Benjamin Antal). #* Minor: Force backup_threads and restore_threads server settings to be non zero. #80224 (Raúl Marín).

and . Both have been stubs for a long time, i.e. every attempt to use the legacy indexes returned an error anyways. If you still have and indexes, please drop them. #79802 (Robert Schulze). #* Remove server setting. The setting was introduced and disabled by default in 24.2. It was enabled by default in 25.2. As there are no LTS versions that don't support the new format, we can remove the setting. #79970 (János Benjamin Antal). #* Minor: Force backup_threads and restore_threads server settings to be non zero. #80224 (Raúl Marín). Fix bitNot() for String to return a zero-terminated string. #80791 (Azat Khuzhin).

Hive metastore catalog for iceberg datalake. #77677 (Konstantin Vedernikov).

The explicit parameters are supported via key-value pairs. Currently, supported parameters are a mandatory tokenizer and two optional max_rows_per_postings_list and ngram_size . #80262 (Elmi Ahmadov).

and two optional and . #80262 (Elmi Ahmadov). Experimental indexes of type gin were renamed to text . Existing indexes of type gin remain loadable but they will throw an exception (suggesting text indexes instead) when one tries to use them in searches. #80855 (Robert Schulze).