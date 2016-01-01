选择插入策略

高效的数据摄取是高性能 ClickHouse 部署的基础。选择正确的插入策略可以显著影响吞吐量、成本和可靠性。本节概述了最佳实践、权衡和配置选项，以帮助您为工作负载做出正确的决策。

默认情况下，插入 ClickHouse 的操作是同步的。每个插入查询立即在磁盘上创建一个存储部分，包括元数据和索引。

我们简要回顾 ClickHouse 的 MergeTree 插入机制如下：

为了获得最佳性能，数据必须 ① 批量处理，批量大小是 第一个决定。

ClickHouse 在磁盘上以有序的方式存储插入的数据，按表的主键列排序。 第二个决策 是是否 ② 在传输到服务器之前对数据进行预排序。如果批次按主键列预排序到达，ClickHouse 可以跳过 ⑨ 排序步骤，从而加速摄取。

如果要摄取的数据没有预定义格式，关键决策 是选择格式。ClickHouse 支持插入 超过 70 种格式。然而，当使用 ClickHouse 命令行客户端或编程语言客户端时，这种选择通常是自动处理的。如果需要，也可以显式覆盖这种自动选择。

下一个 主要决策 是 ④ 在传输到 ClickHouse 服务器之前是否压缩数据。压缩减少了传输大小，提高了网络效率，从而加快数据传输速度并降低带宽使用，尤其是对于大数据集。

数据被 ⑤ 传输到 ClickHouse 网络接口——可以是 原生的 或者 HTTP 接口（我们将在本文后面比较 二者）。

在 ⑥ 接收到数据之后，ClickHouse 会在使用了压缩时 ⑦ 解压缩数据，然后 ⑧ 解析其原始发送格式。

使用从该格式化数据获取的值和目标表的 DDL 语句，ClickHouse ⑨ 在内存中以 MergeTree 格式构建一个 块，如果尚未预排序，则 ⑩ 根据主键列排序 行，⑪ 创建 稀疏主索引，⑫ 应用 按列压缩，并将数据作为新的 ⑭ 数据部分 写入磁盘。

The above mechanics illustrate a constant overhead regardless of the insert size, making batch size the single most important optimization for ingest throughput. Batching inserts reduce the overhead as a proportion of total insert time and improves processing efficiency.

We recommend inserting data in batches of at least 1,000 rows, and ideally between 10,000–100,000 rows. Fewer, larger inserts reduce the number of parts written, minimize merge load, and lower overall system resource usage.

For a synchronous insert strategy to be effective this client-side batching is required.

If you're unable to batch data client-side, ClickHouse supports asynchronous inserts that shift batching to the server (see).

提示 Regardless of the size of your inserts, we recommend keeping the number of insert queries around one insert query per second. The reason for that recommendation is that the created parts are merged to larger parts in the background (in order to optimize your data for read queries), and sending too many insert queries per second can lead to situations where the background merging can't keep up with the number of new parts. However, you can use a higher rate of insert queries per second when you use asynchronous inserts (see asynchronous inserts).

上記のメカニズムは、挿入サイズに関係なく一定のオーバーヘッドを示しており、バッチサイズがインジェストスループットの最も重要な最適化要素であることを示しています。バッチ挿入は、全体の挿入時間に対するオーバーヘッドを減少させ、処理効率を向上させます。

データは、少なくとも1,000行のバッチで挿入することを推奨し、理想的には10,000〜100,000行の間で行うべきです。少ない大きな挿入は、書き込まれるパーツの数を減少させ、マージ負荷を最小化し、全体的なシステムリソースの使用を低下させます。

同期挿入戦略が効果的に機能するためには、このクライアント側のバッチ処理が必要です。

クライアント側でデータをバッチ処理できない場合、ClickHouseはバッチ処理をサーバーに移す非同期挿入をサポートしています（参照）。

提示 挿入のサイズに関係なく、挿入クエリの数を約1秒あたり1つの挿入クエリに保つことを推奨します。この推奨の理由は、作成されたパーツがバックグラウンドでより大きなパーツにマージされるため（読み取りクエリ用にデータを最適化するため）、1秒あたりに挿入クエリを送信しすぎると、バックグラウンドのマージが新しいパーツの数に追いつけない状況が発生する可能性があるからです。ただし、非同期挿入を使用する場合は、1秒あたりの挿入クエリの頻度を高めることができます（非同期挿入を参照）。

同步插入也是 幂等 的。当使用 MergeTree 引擎时，ClickHouse 默认会去重插入。这可以防止出现模糊的故障情况，例如：

插入成功，但由于网络中断，客户端从未收到确认。

插入在服务器端失败并超时。

在这两种情况下，只要批量内容和顺序保持一致，就可以安全地 重试插入。因此，确保客户端始终重试，而不修改或重新排序数据是至关重要的。

对于分片集群，您有两个选择：

直接插入到 MergeTree 或 ReplicatedMergeTree 表中。当客户端可以在分片之间进行负载均衡时，这是最有效的选项。通过设置 internal_replication = true ，ClickHouse 会透明地处理复制。

或 表中。当客户端可以在分片之间进行负载均衡时，这是最有效的选项。通过设置 ，ClickHouse 会透明地处理复制。 插入到 分布式表。这允许客户端将数据发送到任何节点，并让 ClickHouse 转发到正确的分片。这更简单，但由于额外的转发步骤，性能稍微降低。还是建议设置 internal_replication = true 。

在 ClickHouse Cloud 中，所有节点都读取和写入同一个单一分片。插入在节点之间自动平衡。用户只需将插入发送到公开的端点。

选择正确的输入格式对于 ClickHouse 中高效的数据摄取至关重要。由于支持超过 70 种格式，选择性能最高的选项可以显著影响插入速度、CPU 和内存使用以及整体系统效率。

虽然灵活性对数据工程和基于文件的导入很有用，但 应用程序应优先考虑以性能为导向的格式：

原生格式 （推荐）：效率最高。列式，服务器端需要的解析最小。Go 和 Python 客户端默认使用。

（推荐）：效率最高。列式，服务器端需要的解析最小。Go 和 Python 客户端默认使用。 RowBinary ：高效的行式格式，适合在客户端进行列式转换困难时使用。由 Java 客户端使用。

：高效的行式格式，适合在客户端进行列式转换困难时使用。由 Java 客户端使用。 JSONEachRow：易于使用但解析成本高。适合低流量的用例或快速集成。

压缩在降低网络开销、加速插入和降低 ClickHouse 存储成本方面发挥了关键作用。如果使用得当，它可以提高摄取性能，而无需更改数据格式或架构。

压缩插入数据减少了通过网络发送的有效负载大小，最小化了带宽使用并加速了传输。

对插入而言，压缩在与原生格式结合使用时尤其有效，因为原生格式已经与 ClickHouse 的内部列式存储模型匹配。在这种配置下，服务器可以高效地解压缩并以最低的转换开销直接存储数据。

ClickHouse 支持多种压缩编码器进行数据传输。两个常见选项是：

LZ4 ：快速且轻量。减少数据大小显著，CPU 开销最小，适合高吞吐量插入，并且是大多数 ClickHouse 客户端的默认选项。

：快速且轻量。减少数据大小显著，CPU 开销最小，适合高吞吐量插入，并且是大多数 ClickHouse 客户端的默认选项。 ZSTD：更高的压缩比，但CPU 密集型。在网络传输成本高的情况下（例如在跨区域或云提供商场景中）很有用，尽管这稍微增加了客户端计算和服务器端解压缩时间。

最佳实践：除非带宽有限或产生成本，否则请使用 LZ4 - 否则考虑 ZSTD。

备注 在 FastFormats 基准测试 中的测试表明，LZ4 压缩的原生插入将数据大小减少了超过 50%，将 5.6 GiB 数据集的摄取时间从 150 秒缩短至 131 秒。切换到 ZSTD 后，同样的数据集缩小至 1.69 GiB，但略微增加了服务器端处理时间。

压缩不仅减少网络流量，同时还提高了服务器的 CPU 和内存效率。使用压缩数据，ClickHouse 接收的字节更少，解析大输入所花费的时间也更少。当从多个并发客户端进行摄取时（例如在可观察性场景中），这一好处尤其重要。

对于 LZ4，压缩对 CPU 和内存的影响有限；对于 ZSTD，影响中等。即使在高负载下，由于数据量减少，服务器端效率也会提高。

将压缩与批量处理和高效的输入格式（如原生格式）结合使用可获得最佳的摄取性能。

在使用原生接口（例如 clickhouse-client）时，默认启用 LZ4 压缩。您还可以选择通过设置切换到 ZSTD。

使用 HTTP 接口 时，使用 Content-Encoding 头来应用压缩（例如 Content-Encoding: lz4）。整个有效负载必须在发送前压缩。

在插入之前按主键预排序数据可以提高 ClickHouse 的摄取效率，尤其是对于大型批次。

当数据按顺序到达时，ClickHouse 可以跳过或简化在创建部分时的内部排序步骤，从而减少 CPU 使用并加速插入过程。预排序还提高了压缩效率，因为相似的值被分组在一起——使 LZ4 或 ZSTD 等编码器能够实现更好的压缩比。特别是在与大批量插入和压缩相结合时，这一点尤为有利，因为它减少了处理开销和传输的数据量。

话虽如此，预排序是一个可选的优化，而不是一个要求。 ClickHouse 通过并行处理以高效的方式对数据进行排序，在许多情况下，服务器端的排序速度比在客户端进行预排序更快或更便利。

我们推荐只有在数据几乎已经有序或客户端资源（CPU、内存）足够且未被充分利用时，才进行预排序。 在对延迟敏感或高吞吐量的用例（例如可观察性）的场景中，数据以无序方式到达或来自多个代理，通常最好跳过预排序并依赖 ClickHouse 的内置性能。

Asynchronous inserts in ClickHouse provide a powerful alternative when client-side batching isn't feasible. This is especially valuable in observability workloads, where hundreds or thousands of agents send data continuously - logs, metrics, traces - often in small, real-time payloads. Buffering data client-side in these environments increases complexity, requiring a centralized queue to ensure sufficiently large batches can be sent.

Asynchronous inserts shift batching responsibility from the client to the server by writing incoming data to an in-memory buffer, then flushing it to storage based on configurable thresholds. This approach significantly reduces part creation overhead, lowers CPU usage, and ensures ingestion remains efficient - even under high concurrency.

The core behavior is controlled via the async_insert setting.

When enabled (1), inserts are buffered and only written to disk once one of the flush conditions is met:

(1) the buffer reaches a specified size (async_insert_max_data_size)

(2) a time threshold elapses (async_insert_busy_timeout_ms) or

(3) a maximum number of insert queries accumulate (async_insert_max_query_number).

This batching process is invisible to clients and helps ClickHouse efficiently merge insert traffic from multiple sources. However, until a flush occurs, the data cannot be queried. Importantly, there are multiple buffers per insert shape and settings combination, and in clusters, buffers are maintained per node - enabling fine-grained control across multi-tenant environments. Insert mechanics are otherwise identical to those described for synchronous inserts.

The behavior of asynchronous inserts is further refined using the wait_for_async_insert setting.

When set to 1 (the default), ClickHouse only acknowledges the insert after the data is successfully flushed to disk. This ensures strong durability guarantees and makes error handling straightforward: if something goes wrong during the flush, the error is returned to the client. This mode is recommended for most production scenarios, especially when insert failures must be tracked reliably.

Benchmarks show it scales well with concurrency - whether you're running 200 or 500 clients- thanks to adaptive inserts and stable part creation behavior.

Setting wait_for_async_insert = 0 enables "fire-and-forget" mode. Here, the server acknowledges the insert as soon as the data is buffered, without waiting for it to reach storage.

This offers ultra-low-latency inserts and maximal throughput, ideal for high-velocity, low-criticality data. However, this comes with trade-offs: there's no guarantee the data will be persisted, errors may only surface during flush, and it's difficult to trace failed inserts. Use this mode only if your workload can tolerate data loss.

Benchmarks also demonstrate substantial part reduction and lower CPU usage when buffer flushes are infrequent (e.g. every 30 seconds), but the risk of silent failure remains.

Our strong recommendation is to use async_insert=1,wait_for_async_insert=1 if using asynchronous inserts. Using wait_for_async_insert=0 is very risky because your INSERT client may not be aware if there are errors, and also can cause potential overload if your client continues to write quickly in a situation where the ClickHouse server needs to slow down the writes and create some backpressure in order to ensure reliability of the service.

By default, ClickHouse performs automatic deduplication for synchronous inserts, which makes retries safe in failure scenarios. However, this is disabled for asynchronous inserts unless explicitly enabled (this should not be enabled if you have dependent materialized views - see issue).

In practice, if deduplication is turned on and the same insert is retried - due to, for instance, a timeout or network drop - ClickHouse can safely ignore the duplicate. This helps maintain idempotency and avoids double-writing data. Still, it's worth noting that insert validation and schema parsing happen only during buffer flush - so errors (like type mismatches) will only surface at that point.

Asynchronous inserts can be enabled for a particular user, or for a specific query:

Enabling asynchronous inserts at the user level. This example uses the user default , if you create a different user then substitute that username:

You can specify the asynchronous insert settings by using the SETTINGS clause of insert queries:

You can also specify asynchronous insert settings as connection parameters when using a ClickHouse programming language client. As an example, this is how you can do that within a JDBC connection string when you use the ClickHouse Java JDBC driver for connecting to ClickHouse Cloud:

ClickHouse 提供两个主要的用于数据摄取的接口：原生接口 和 HTTP 接口——这两者在性能和灵活性之间存在权衡。原生接口由 clickhouse-client 和一些语言客户端（如 Go 和 C++）使用，旨在性能优化。它始终使用 ClickHouse 高效的原生格式传输数据，并支持使用 LZ4 或 ZSTD 进行按块压缩，且通过将解析和格式转换等工作卸载到客户端，从而最小化服务器端的处理。

它甚至支持客户端计算 MATERIALIZED 和 DEFAULT 列的值，允许服务器完全跳过这些步骤。这使得原生接口非常适合需要高吞吐量摄取的场景，其中效率至关重要。

与许多传统数据库不同，ClickHouse 还支持 HTTP 接口。 与此相反，HTTP 接口优先考虑兼容性和灵活性。 它允许以 任何支持的格式 发送数据——包括 JSON、CSV、Parquet 等，并且在大多数 ClickHouse 客户端中广泛支持，包括 Python、Java、JavaScript 和 Rust。

这通常比 ClickHouse 的原生协议更可取，因为它使流量可以轻松与负载均衡器进行切换。我们预计采用原生协议的插入性能会有少量差异，这会稍微减少开销。

然而，它缺乏原生协议的更深集成，无法执行客户端优化，如计算物化值或自动转换为原生格式。虽然 HTTP 插入仍然可以使用标准 HTTP 头进行压缩（例如 Content-Encoding: lz4 ），但压缩应用于整个有效负载而不是单个数据块。这个接口通常在协议简单性、负载均衡或广泛格式兼容性比原始性能更加重要的环境中受到青睐。

有关这些接口的更详细说明，请参见 此处。