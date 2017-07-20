ClickHouse Adopters
The following list of companies using ClickHouse and their success stories is assembled from public sources, thus might differ from current reality. We’d appreciate it if you share the story of adopting ClickHouse in your company and add it to the list, but please make sure you won’t have any NDA issues by doing so. Providing updates with publications from other companies is also useful.
|Company
|Industry
|Use case
|Cluster Size
|(Un)Compressed Data Size*
|Reference
|1Flow
|Feedback automation
|-
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|2gis
|Maps
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, July 2019
|3xpl
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain Explorer
|—
|—
|Reddit, February 2023
|5CNetwork
|Software
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Community Slack
|ABTasty
|Web Analytics
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Paris Meetup, March 2024
|Arkhn
|Healthcare
|Data Warehouse
|—
|—
|Paris Meetup, March 2024
|ASO.dev
|Software & Technology
|App store optimisation
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2023
|AdGreetz
|Software & Technology
|AdTech & MarTech
|—
|—
|Blog, April 2023
|AdGuard
|Anti-Ads
|AdGuard DNS
|—
|1,000,000 DNS requests per second from over 50 million users
|Official Website, August 2022
|AdScribe
|Ads
|TV Analytics
|—
|—
|A quote from CTO
|Adapty
|Subscription Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Twitter, November 2021
|Adevinta
|Software & Technology
|Online Classifieds
|—
|—
|Blog, April 2023
|Admiral
|MarTech
|Engagement Management
|—
|—
|Webinar Slides, June 2020
|Admixer
|Media & Entertainment
|Ad Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post
|Aggregations.io
|Real-time analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Ahrefs
|SEO
|Analytics
|Main cluster is 100k+ CPU cores, 800TB RAM.
|110PB NVME storage, uncompressed data size on main cluster is 1EB.
|Job listing
|Airfold
|API platform
|Main Product
|-
|-
|Documentation
|Aiven
|Cloud data platform
|Managed Service
|-
|-
|Blog post
|Akamai
|Software & Technology
|CDN
|—
|—
|Akvorado
|Network Monitoring
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Documentation
|Alauda
|Software & Technology
|Analytics, Logs
|—
|—
|Alauda, November 2024
|AlgoNode
|Software & Technology
|Algorand Hosting
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2023
|Alibaba Cloud
|Cloud
|E-MapReduce
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Alibaba Cloud
|Cloud
|Managed Service
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Aloha Browser
|Mobile App
|Browser backend
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, May 2019
|Altinity
|Cloud, SaaS
|Main product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Amadeus
|Travel
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Press Release, April 2018
|AMP
|Software & Technology
|e-Commerce Metrics
|—
|—
|Twitter Post, May 2024 Meetup Slides
|Android Hub
|Blogging, Analytics, Advertising data
|—
|—
|—
|Official Website
|AnswerAI
|Software & Technology
|AI Customer Support
|—
|—
|Twitter, May 2024
|Anton
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain Indexer
|—
|—
|GitHub
|Antrea
|Software & Technology
|Kubernetes Network Security
|—
|—
|Documentation
|ApiRoad
|API marketplace
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog post, November 2018, March 2020
|Apitally
|Software & Technology
|API Monitoring
|—
|—
|Twitter, March 2024
|Appsflyer
|Mobile analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, July 2019
|Aptabase
|Analytics
|Privacy-first / open-source Firebase Analytics alternative
|—
|—
|GitHub Repository
|ArenaData
|Data Platform
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, December 2019
|Argedor
|ClickHouse support
|—
|—
|—
|Official website
|Atani
|Software & Technology
|Crypto Platform
|—
|—
|CTO LinkedIn
|Attentive
|Email Marketing
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog Post
|Astronomer
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|Slide Deck
|Autoblocks
|Software & Technology
|LLM Monitoring & Deployment
|—
|—
|Twitter, August 2023
|Aviso
|AI Platform
|Reporting
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Avito
|Classifieds
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Meetup, April 2020
|Axis Communications
|Video surveillance
|Main product
|-
|-
|Blog post
|AzurePrice
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Blog, November 2022
|AzurGames
|Gaming
|Analytics
|—
|—
|AWS Blog, Aug 2024
|B2Metric
|Marketing
|Analytics
|—
|—
|ProductHunt, July 2023
|BIGO
|Video
|Computing Platform
|—
|—
|Blog Article, August 2020
|Badoo
|Dating
|Time series
|—
|1.6 mln events/sec (2018)
|Slides in Russian, December 2019
|Baidu
|Internet services
|Data warehousing
|-
|-
|GitHub
|Baselime
|Software & Technology
|Observability for Serverless
|—
|—
|Official website
|Basic RUM
|Software & Technology
|Real User Monitoring
|—
|—
|Official website
|Beehiiv
|Marketing
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog, Aug 2024
|Beeline
|Telecom
|Data Platform
|—
|—
|Blog post, July 2021
|Beekeeper
|Workforce Enablement
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog post, April 2024
|Beetested
|Software & Technology
|Game Testing
|—
|—
|Case Study, June 2023
|Benocs
|Network Telemetry and Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022 Blog Post, March 2022 Slides in English, October 2017
|Bento
|Software & Technology
|Personal Portfolio
|—
|—
|Twitter, May 2023
|Better Stack
|Cloud, SaaS
|Log Management
|-
|-
|Official Website
|BiliBili
|Video sharing
|—
|—
|—
|Blog post, June 2021
|Binom
|Analytics
|Website analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, 2023
|Bitquery
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain Data Company
|—
|—
|Hacker News, December 2020
|Bloomberg
|Finance, Media
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
|Bloxy
|Blockchain
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, August 2018
|Bonree
|Software & Technology
|Performance Monitoring & Observability
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup in Hangzhou, May 2024
|Bonside
|FinTech
|-
|—
|—
|Hacker News, July 2023
|Botify
|SaaS
|SEO
|—
|—
|Blog Article, September 2022
|Braintrust
|Software & Technology
|Real-time Analytics
|—
|—
|Written Blog from Meetup Video, July 2024
|Buildkite
|Software & Technology
|Real-time analytics
|—
|—
|Wellington meetup, February 2025
|ByConity
|Software & Technology
|Big Data Analysis Engine
|—
|—
|GitHub
|Bytedance
|Social platforms
|—
|—
|—
|The ClickHouse Meetup East, October 2020
|CARTO
|Business Intelligence
|Geo analytics
|—
|—
|Geospatial processing with ClickHouse
|CERN
|Research
|Experiment
|—
|—
|Press release, April 2012
|CHEQ
|Software & Technology
|GTM Security
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, January 2023 Slides, January 2023
|Campaign Deputy
|SaaS
|Analytics, Logs
|—
|—
|Twitter, February 2023, Tweet, July 2023
|Canopus Networks
|AI for Telecom
|Real-time analytics
|-
|-
|Meetup Presentation
|Capgo.app
|App development
|Real-time statistics
|-
|-
|CardsMobile
|Finance
|Analytics
|—
|—
|VC.ru
|Castle
|Fraud Detection
|Main product
|—
|—
|Community Slack
|Cato Networks
|Network Security
|Security event analytics
|—
|8B (4TB) new events per day
|Full Stack Developers Israel, Jan 2023
|CDN77
|Software & Technology
|Content Delivery Network
|—
|—
|GitHub Comment, April 2024
|Chainbase
|Blockchain
|Main product
|—
|—
|Documentation
|ChatLayer
|AI virtual assistants
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Press Release, December 2021
|Checkly
|Software Development
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, October 2021
|ChelPipe Group
|Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Blog post, June 2021
|Chroma
|Software & Technology
|AI-native embedded database
|—
|—
|GitHub Repository Twitter, February 2023
|CipherStash
|Software & Technology
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup Presentation
|Cisco
|Networking
|Traffic analysis
|—
|—
|Lightning talk, October 2019
|Citadel Securities
|Finance
|—
|—
|—
|Contribution, March 2019
|Citymobil
|Taxi
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post in Russian, March 2020
|Clearbit
|AI
|Product usage
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|ClickFunnels
|Website Builder
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|ClickVisual
|Software
|Logging Platform
|—
|—
|Blog Post, May 2022
|Clog
|Software & Technology
|Logging
|—
|—
|Blog, February 2023
|Cloud Circus, Inc.
|Software & Technology
|Logging
|—
|—
|Tokyo Meetup, January 2025
|Cloudflare
|CDN
|Traffic analysis
|36 servers
|—
|Blog post, May 2017, Blog post, March 2018
|CloudRaft
|Software & Technology
|Consulting Services
|—
|—
|Twitter, May 2024
|Codegiant
|Security
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog, December 2023
|Cognitiv
|AdTech
|Offline Feature Store
|—
|—
|Blog, Aug 2024
|Coinhall
|Web3
|Blockchain Data Platform
|—
|—
|Blog, Aug 2024
|Coinpaprika
|Software & Technology
|Cryptocurrency Market Data Analysis
|—
|—
|Blog, May 2023
|Comcast
|Media
|CDN Traffic Analysis
|—
|—
|ApacheCon 2019 Talk
|Common Room
|Marketing SaaS
|Real-Time Analytics
|—
|—
|Seattle Meetup, March 2024
|Constructor
|E-commerce Search
|E-commerce Search
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Contentsquare
|Web analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, January 2023 Blog Post, October 2022 Blog post in French, November 2018
|Coroot
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|Corsearch
|Marketing SaaS (Brand Protection)
|Main Datastore
|—
|—
|Seattle Meetup, March 2023
|Corunet
|Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, April 2019
|Covalent
|Financial - Crypto
|Blockchain analysis
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|CraiditX 氪信
|Finance AI
|Analysis
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2019
|Craigslist
|Classifieds
|Rate limiting (Redis replacement)
|—
|—
|SF Meetup, March 2024
|Crazypanda
|Games
|—
|—
|Live session on ClickHouse meetup
|Criteo
|Retail
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, October 2018
|Cryptology
|Digital Assets Trading Platform
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, March 2021
|Culver Max Entertainment/Sony Pictures
|Television/Entertainment
|Media streaming analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Cumul.io
|Software & Technology
|Customer Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, June 2022
|DB Pilot
|Software & Technology
|Database GUI
|—
|—
|Twitter, August 2023
|DENIC
|Software & Technology
|Data Science Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, May 2022
|DNSMonster
|Software & Technology
|DNS Monitoring
|—
|—
|GitHub Repository
|Darwinium
|Software & Technology
|Security and Fraud Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, July 2022
|Dash0
|APM Platform
|Main product
|—
|—
|Careers page
|Dashdive
|Infrastructure management
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Hacker News, 2024
|Dassana
|Cloud data platform
|Main product
|-
|-
|Blog Post, Jan 2023 Direct reference, April 2022
|Datafold
|Data Reliability Platform
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, April 2022
|Dataliance for China Telecom
|Telecom
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, January 2018
|DeepFlow
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|GitHub
|DeepL
|Machine Learning
|—
|—
|—
|Blog Post, July 2022 Video, October 2021
|Deepglint 格灵深瞳
|AI, Computer Vision
|OLAP
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Deeplay
|Gaming Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, 2020
|Depot
|Software & Technology
|CI & Build Acceleration
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2024
|Deutsche Bank
|Finance
|BI Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides in English, October 2019
|DevHubStack
|Software & Technology
|Community Management
|—
|—
|Twitter, May 2024
|Didi
|Transportation & Ride Sharing
|Observability
|400+ logging, 40 tracing
|PBs/day / 40GB/s write throughput, 15M queries/day, 200 QPS peak
|Blog, Apr 2024
|DigiCert
|Network Security
|DNS Platform
|—
|over 35 billion events per day
|Job posting, Aug 2022
|Disney+
|Video Streaming
|Analytics
|—
|395 TiB
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
|Dittofeed
|Software & Technology
|Open Source Customer Engagement
|—
|—
|Hacker News, June 2023
|Diva-e
|Digital consulting
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, September 2019
|Dolphin Emulator
|Games
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, September 2022
|DoorDash
|E-commerce
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Meetup, December 2024
|Dopple.io
|E-commerce
|3D Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup, September 2024
|DotSentry
|Software & Technology
|Monitoring for Polkadot Ecosystem
|—
|—
|Forum Post, May 2024
|DrDroid
|Software & Technology
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Slack, August 2023
|Duckbill Group
|Software & Technology
|—
|—
|—
|Twitter, May 2024
|eBay
|E-commerce
|Logs, Metrics and Events
|—
|—
|Official website, Sep 2020
|Ecommpay
|Payment Processing
|Logs
|—
|—
|Video, Nov 2019
|Ecwid
|E-commerce SaaS
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, April 2019
|Effodio
|Observability, Root cause analysis
|Event storage
|-
|-
|Blog, 2024
|Egg
|Error Aggregation
|Main Product
|—
|—
|GitHub repository
|Electrum
|Technology
|Real-time Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup Blog, October 1
|Engage
|Software & Technology
|Customer Engagement
|—
|—
|Twitter Post, May 2024
|Embrace
|Observability
|Logs
|—
|—
|Blog post, June 2024
|Ensemble
|Analytics
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Official website, Sep 2020
|EventBunker.io
|Serverless Data Processing
|—
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2021
|ExitLag
|Software & Technology
|Gaming Data Routing
|—
|—
|Blog, June 2023
|ExitLag
|Software & Technology
|Optimized Gaming Experience
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Blog, June 2023
|Exness
|Trading
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, May 2019
|Explo
|Analytics
|-
|—
|—
|Integrations Page, August 2022
|Fastly
|Internet Services
|Metrics (Graphite replacement)
|—
|—
|Boston Meetup, Dec 2023
|FastNetMon
|DDoS Protection
|Main Product
|—
|Official website
|Fastnear
|Infrastructure
|Main product
|—
|—
|Twitter, 2024
|FeatBit
|Software & Technology
|Feature Flag Management
|—
|—
|GitHub, August 2023
|FinBox
|Software & Technology
|Financial Services
|—
|—
|Slack
|Fingerprint
|Fraud detection
|Fraud detection
|—
|—
|Meetup
|Firebolt
|Analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|VLDB 2022 paper, VLDB 2022 slides
|Fl0
|Cloud
|Server management
|-
|-
|Meetup presentation
|Flipkart
|e-Commerce
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|Flipt
|Software
|Software development management
|-
|-
|Blog, 2024
|Flock Safety
|Crime Surveillance
|Real Time Traffic Analytics
|-
|-
|Meetup,December 2024
|FortiSIEM
|Information Security
|Supervisor and Worker
|—
|—
|Documentation
|Fortis Games
|Game studio
|Online data analytics
|-
|—
|Blog post, July 2023
|Foxway
|Software & Technology
|e-Commerce
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup, April 2024
|Friendly Captcha
|Bot Protection
|—
|—
|—
|Job Posting, Aug 2022
|FunCorp
|Games
|—
|14 bn records/day as of Jan 2021
|Article
|Futurra Group
|Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, December 2021
|G-Core Labs
|Security
|Main product
|—
|—
|Job posting, May 2022
|Galaxy-Future
|Software & Technology
|Metric Monitoring & Measurement
|—
|—
|CudgX GitHub Repository
|Geniee
|Ad network
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog post in Japanese, July 2017
|Genotek
|Bioinformatics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Video, August 2020
|Gigapipe
|Managed ClickHouse
|Main product
|—
|—
|Official website
|Gigasheet
|Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Direct Reference, February 2022
|GitLab
|Code and DevOps
|APM
|—
|—
|Official website
|Glaber
|Monitoring
|Main product
|—
|—
|Website
|Glenrose Group
|Expense management
|—
|—
|—
|Gluten
|Software & Technology
|Spark performance
|—
|—
|Github, July 2023
|Goldsky
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain data analytics
|-
|—
|Documentation, July 2023
|Good Job Games
|Games
|Event Processing
|—
|—
|Job Posting, Aug 2022
|Goodpeople
|Human Resources
|OLAP
|—
|—
|Twitter, 2023
|Gorgias
|Software & Technology
|eCommerce Helpdesk Analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Slack, April 2023
|Grafbase
|Software & Technology
|GraphQL API Management
|—
|—
|Blog, June 2023
|GraphCDN
|CDN
|Traffic Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post in English, August 2021
|GraphJSON
|Cloud analytics platform
|Main product
|-
|-
|Official Website, November 2021
|GraphQL Hive
|Software Development
|Traffic analysis
|—
|—
|Source code
|Groundcover
|Observability
|Kubernetes Observability
|-
|—
|Documentation, July 2023
|Grouparoo
|Data Warehouse Integrations
|Main product
|—
|—
|Official Website, August 2021
|Growthbook
|Open Source Feature Flagging
|Integration
|—
|—
|Official Website, July 2022
|Gumlet
|CDN
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup Presentation
|Harvey
|AI for legal
|Network analytics
|—
|—
|San Francisco Meetup, September 2024
|HUYA
|Video Streaming
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2018
|Haibo 海博科技
|Big Data
|OLAP
|—
|—
|Personal reference
|Helicone
|Software & Technology
|LLM monitoring
|—
|—
|Meetup, August 2023
|Hewlett-Packard
|Software & Technology
|-
|—
|—
|LinkedIn post, November 2023
|Hi-Fi
|Software & Technology
|Music Industry Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, January 2023
|Highlight
|Software & Technology
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Hacker News, February 2023, GitHub
|HockeyStack
|Analytics platform
|OLAP
|—
|—
|Blog
|Honeybadger
|Software
|Error tracking
|-
|-
|Mastadon 2024
|Hookdeck
|Software & Technology
|Webhook
|—
|—
|Twitter, June 2023
|Hopsteiner
|Agriculture
|-
|—
|—
|Job post, July 2023
|Horizon
|Software & Technology
|Gaming Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|Huawei
|Software & Technology
|Cloud data platform
|—
|—
|Documentation
|Hubalz
|Web analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|Huntress
|Security analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, November 2024
|Hydrolix
|Cloud data platform
|Main product
|—
|—
|Documentation
|HyperDx
|Software & Technology
|Open Telemetry
|—
|—
|HackerNews, May 2023
|Hystax
|Cloud Operations
|Observability Analytics
|-
|-
|Blog
|IBM
|APM Platform
|Ex-Instana
|—
|—
|See Instana
|IBM QRadar
|IBM QRadar Log Insights
|Main Product
|—
|—
|IBM Blog
|ICA
|FinTech
|Risk Management
|—
|—
|Blog Post in English, Sep 2020
|Idealista
|Real Estate
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post in English, April 2019
|Improvado
|Revenue Operations
|Data Stack
|—
|—
|Blog Post, December 2021
|INCREFF
|Retail Technology
|Business Intelligence
|—
|—
|Meetup Presentation
|Inigo
|Software & Technology
|GraphQL Gateway
|—
|—
|Blog, March 2023 Blog, June 2023
|Infobaleen
|AI markting tool
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Official site
|Infovista
|Networks
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in English, October 2019
|Inngest
|Software & Technology
|Serverless queues and jobs
|—
|—
|TechCrunch, July 2023
|InnoGames
|Games
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, September 2019
|Instabug
|APM Platform
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, May 2022
|Instacart
|Delivery
|Data Engineering and Infrastructure
|—
|—
|Blog Post, May 2022
|Instana
|APM Platform
|Main product
|—
|—
|Twitter post
|Integros
|Platform for video services
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, May 2019
|inwt
|Software & Technology
|Data Science
|—
|—
|Blog Post, December 2023
|Ippon Technologies
|Technology Consulting
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|Ivi
|Online Cinema
|Analytics, Monitoring
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, Jan 2018
|Jerry
|Automotive SaaS
|Analytics (Migrate from Redshift)
|—
|—
|Blog, May 2024
|Jinshuju 金数据
|BI Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2019
|Jitsu
|Cloud Software
|Data Pipeline
|—
|—
|Documentation, Hacker News post
|JuiceFS
|Storage
|Shopping Cart
|-
|-
|Blog
|Jump Capital
|Fintech
|Investor
|-
|-
|Chicago meetup, September 2024
|Jump Trading
|Financial
|Analytics
|-
|-
|Chicago meetup, September 2024
|June
|Product analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Job post
|Juspay
|Software & Technology
|Payments
|—
|—
|Blog, March 2023
|KGK Global
|Vehicle monitoring
|—
|—
|—
|Press release, June 2021
|KMK Online
|Digital Services
|Streaming analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Kaiko
|Digital Assets Data Provider
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, April 2022
|Kakaocorp
|Internet company
|—
|—
|—
|if(kakao)2020, if(kakao)2021
|Kami
|Education, Software & Technology
|Real-time Analytics
|—
|—
|Auckland Meetup, CTO talk, February 2025, Auckland Meetup, Head of Data talk, Feburary 2025
|Klaviyo
|E-Commerce Marketing Automation Platform
|—
|128 nodes
|—
|Klaviyo Engineering Blog, Jan 2023 , Klaviyo Engineering Blog, July 2023
|Knock.app
|Software
|Notifications management
|-
|-
|Twitter, 2024
|Kodiak Data
|Clouds
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Engish, April 2018
|Kontur
|Software Development
|Metrics
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, November 2018
|Kopo Kopo
|FinTech
|Metrics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Kuaishou
|Video
|—
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup, October 2018
|Kujiale 酷家乐
|VR smart interior design platform.
|Use in log monitoring platform.
|Main cluster is 800+ CPU cores, 4000+ GB RAM.
|SSD 140+ TB, HDD 280+ TB.
|Blog, July 2023
|Kyligence
|Managed Service
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Website
|LANCOM Systems
|Network Solutions
|Traffic analysis
|-
|-
|ClickHouse Operator for Kubernetes, Hacker News post
|Langchain
|Software & Technology
|LLM Monitoring
|-
|-
|Blog, Apr 2024
|Langtrace AI
|Software & Technology
|LLM Monitoring
|-
|-
|Twitter, May 2024
|Lago
|Billing automation
|-
|—
|—
|GitHub Wiki post
|Lagon
|Software Development
|Serverless Functions
|—
|—
|Twitter, 2023
|Last9
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|Mumbai Meetup, February 2025 , Bangalore Meetup, February 2025
|Laudspeaker
|Software & Technology
|Open Source Messaging
|—
|—
|GitHub
|Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
|Research
|Traffic analysis
|5 servers
|55 TiB
|Slides in English, April 2019
|Lever
|Talent Management
|Recruiting
|-
|-
|Hacker News post
|LifeStreet
|Ad network
|Main product
|75 servers (3 replicas)
|5.27 PiB
|Blog post in Russian, February 2017
|LimeChat
|Mobile chat
|Whatsapp Commerce
|-
|-
|LinkedIn 2024
|LINE Digital Frontier
|Gaming
|Real-time Analytics
|-
|-
|Tokyo Meetup, January 2025
|LiteLLM
|Software
|API management
|-
|GitHub
|Little Red Book (Xiaohongshu)
|Social Media
|Data warehouse
|—
|—
|Presentation, March 2023
|LogfireAI
|Software & Technology
|Monitoring & Observability
|—
|—
|Twitter, March 2024
|LogSnag
|Software & Technology
|Realtime Monitoring
|—
|—
|Interview, December 2022
|Logtail
|Cloud, SaaS
|Log Management
|-
|-
|Official Website
|Loja Integrada
|E-Commerce
|—
|—
|—
|Case Study, March 2023
|Lookforsale
|E-Commerce
|—
|—
|—
|Job Posting, December 2021
|Loopme
|AdTech
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog, Aug 2024
|Luabase
|Software
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Hacker News, April 2022
|Lyft
|Rideshare
|-
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|MAXILECT
|Ad Tech, Blockchain, ML, AI
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, 2021
|MGID
|Ad network
|Web-analytics
|—
|—
|Blog post in Russian, April 2020
|MUX
|Online Video
|Video Analytics
|—
|—
|Talk in English, August 2019
|Mail.ru Cloud Solutions
|Cloud services
|Main product
|—
|—
|Article in Russian
|Marfeel
|Mobile SaaS
|—
|—
|—
|Job offer, Apr 2022
|Marilyn
|Advertising
|Statistics
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, June 2017
|MasMovil
|Telecom
|Telecom services
|-
|-
|Blog
|Match Systems
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain Intelligence & AML
|—
|—
|Job Posting, March 2024
|Mello
|Marketing
|Analytics
|1 server
|—
|Article, October 2020
|Memfault
|Software & Technology
|IOT Monitoring
|—
|—
|Job Listing, August 2023
|cBioPortal
|Healthcare
|Datstore backing portal for cancer genomics
|—
|—
|NYC Meetup, Dec 2023
|MessageBird
|Telecommunications
|Statistics
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2018
|Metoda
|Software & Technology
|Advertisting
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup, September 2022
|MetricFire
|Managed Service
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Blog, November 2022
|Microsoft - Clarity
|Web Analytics
|Clarity (Main Product)
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, January 2023 A question on GitHub
|Microsoft - Titan
|Software & Technology
|Internal Data Analytics (Titan)
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, January 2023
|Middleware
|Software
|Cloud management
|-
|-
|SF Meetup, March 2024
|MindsDB
|Machine Learning
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Modeo
|Software & Technology
|Data Engineering
|—
|—
|Blog, June 2023
|moosejs
|Software & Technology
|Open-source developer framework
|—
|—
|Blog Post, May 2024
|Motodata
|Monitoring
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Muse Group
|Music Software
|Performance Monitoring
|—
|—
|Blog post in Russian, January 2021
|MyScale
|Software & Technology
|AI Database
|—
|—
|Docs
|NANO Corp
|Software & Technology
|NOC as a Service
|—
|—
|Blog Post, July 2022
|NGINX
|Application Delivery Network
|NGINX Management Suite
|—
|—
|Documentation
|NIC Labs
|Network Monitoring
|RaTA-DNS
|—
|—
|Blog post, March 2021
|Nixys
|Software & Technology
|DevOps, SRE and DevSecOps
|—
|—
|Blog Post, March 2024
|NLMK
|Steel
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, Jan 2022
|NOC Project
|Network Monitoring
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|Official Website
|Nansen
|Finance - Crypto
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Press release
|Narrative
|Software & Technology
|AI Automation
|—
|—
|Hacker News, May 2024
|Nationale Databank Wegverkeers
|Software & Technology
|Road Traffic Monitoring
|—
|—
|Presentation at Foss4G, August 2019
|Nebius
|SaaS
|Main product
|—
|—
|Official website
|Neocom
|AI SaaS
|Main product
|-
|-
|Job listing
|Neocom
|Software & Technology
|Sales Platform
|—
|—
|Hacker News, September 2023
|NeonDB
|Cloud
|Postgres management
|-
|-
|Blog, 2024
|NetMeta
|Observability
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Twitter, December 2022
|Netflix
|Software & Technology
|Video Streaming
|—
|—
|Twitter, June 2023
|Netskope
|Network Security
|—
|—
|—
|Job advertisement, March 2021
|Nexpath Networks
|Software & Technology
|Network Analysis
|—
|—
|Slides, September 2021 Video, September 2021
|NineData
|Software & Technology
|DMaaS
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup in Hangzhou, May 2024
|Noction
|Network Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Notionlytics
|Software & Technology
|Page analytics for Notion
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|Ntop
|Network Monitoning
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Official website, January 2022
|Nuna Inc.
|Health Data Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|Nutanix
|Software & Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Slides, March 2024
|Nvidia
|Software & Technology
|NVIDIA AI Aerial
|—
|—
|Documentation
|Oden
|Software & Technology
|Manufacturing
|Oden
|Software & Technology
|Manufacturing
|—
|—
|Meetup, April 2023
|Odoscope
|Software & Technology
|Customer Engagement Platform
|—
|—
|Awards Submission, February 2023
|Ok.ru
|Social Network
|—
|72 servers
|810 TB compressed, 50bn rows/day, 1.5 TB/day
|SmartData conference, October 2021
|Omnicomm
|Transportation Monitoring
|—
|—
|—
|Facebook post, October 2021
|OneAPM
|Monitoring and Data Analysis
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2018
|One Fact Foundation
|Healthcare
|CDN/Web data
|—
|2PB
|GitHub repository
|OneUptime
|Observability platform
|Analytics
|—
|—
|GitHub repository
|Onepixel.link
|Software
|URL shorterner
|-
|-
|Twitter, 2024
|Ongage
|Marketing
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog
|Ookla
|Software & Technology
|Network Intelligence
|—
|—
|Presentation at J on the Beach, June 2023
|OONI
|Open Observatory of Network Interference (OONI)
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog, May 2023Twitter August 2022
|Open Targets
|Genome Research
|Genome Search
|—
|—
|Twitter, October 2021, Blog
|OpenLIT
|Software & Technology
|OTEL Monitoring with AI
|—
|—
|GitHub
|OpenMeter
|Expense Management
|Main product
|—
|—
|Offical blog post, 2023
|OpenReplay
|Product Analytics
|Session Replay
|—
|—
|Docs
|Opensee
|Financial Analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Blog Post, February 2022 Blog Post, December 2021
|Oppo
|Hardware
|Consumer Electronics Company
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Meetup in Chengdu, April 2024
|OpsVerse
|Observability
|—
|—
|—
|Twitter, 2022
|Opstrace
|Observability
|—
|—
|—
|Source code
|Oxide
|Hardware & Software
|Server Control Plane
|—
|—
|GitHub Repository
|OZON
|E-commerce
|—
|—
|—
|Official website
|PITS Globale Datenrettungsdienste
|Data Recovery
|Analytics
|—
|—
|PRANA
|Industrial predictive analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|News (russian), Feb 2021
|Pace
|Marketing & Sales
|Internal app
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Panelbear
|Analytics
|Monitoring and Analytics
|—
|—
|Tech Stack, November 2020
|Papermark
|Software & Technology
|Document Sharing & Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, September 2023
|Percent 百分点
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, June 2019
|Percona
|Performance analysis
|Percona Monitoring and Management
|—
|—
|Official website, Mar 2020
|Phare
|Uptime Monitoring
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official website, Aug 2023
|PheLiGe
|Software & Technology
|Genetic Studies
|—
|—
|Academic Paper, November 2020
|PingCAP
|Analytics
|Real-Time Transactional and Analytical Processing
|-
|-
|GitHub, TiFlash/TiDB
|Pirsch
|Software & Technology
|Web Analytics
|—
|—
|Hacker News, April 2023
|Piwik PRO
|Web Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Official website, Dec 2018
|Plane
|Software & Technology
|Project Management
|—
|—
|Twitter, September 2023
|Plausible
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, December 2021 Twitter, June 2020
|PoeticMetric
|Metrics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Community Slack, April 2022
|Portkey AI
|LLMOps
|Main Product
|—
|—
|LinkedIn post, August 2023
|PostHog
|Product Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Release Notes, October 2020, Blog, November 2021
|Postmates
|Delivery
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|Pragma Innovation
|Telemetry and Big Data Analysis
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, October 2018
|Prefect
|Software & Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Blog, May 2024
|Propel
|Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog, January 2024
|Property Finder
|Real Estate
|-
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|QINGCLOUD
|Cloud services
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2018
|Qrator
|DDoS protection
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, March 2019
|Qualified
|Sales Pipeline Management
|Data and Messaging layers
|—
|—
|Job posting, Nov 2022
|Qube Research & Technologies
|FinTech
|Analysis
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|QuickCheck
|FinTech
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog post, May 2022
|R-Vision
|Information Security
|—
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, December 2021
|RELEX
|Supply Chain Planning
|Forecasting
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
|Raiffeisenbank
|Banking
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Lecture in Russian, December 2020
|Railway
|Software & Technology
|PaaS Software Tools
|—
|—
|Changelog, May 2023
|Rambler
|Internet services
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, April 2018
|Ramp
|Financial Services
|Real-Time Analytics, Fraud Detection
|—
|—
|NYC Meetup, March 2024
|Rapid Delivery Analytics
|Retail
|Analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Real Estate Analytics
|Software & Technology
|Real-time Analytics
|-
|-
|Singapore meetup, February 2025
|Releem
|Databases
|MySQL management
|-
|-
|Blog 2024
|Replica
|Urban Planning
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Job advertisement
|Request Metrics
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|Hacker News, May 2023
|Rengage
|Marketing Analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Bellevue Meetup, August 2024
|Resmo
|Software & Technology
|Cloud Security & Asset Management
|1 c7g.xlarge node,
|Retell
|Speech synthesis
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Article, August 2020
|Rivet
|Software & Technology
|Gamer Server Scaling
|—
|—
|HackerNews, August 2023
|Roblox
|Gaming
|Safety operations
|—
|100M events per day
|San Francisco Meetup, September 2024
|Rokt
|Software & Technology
|eCommerce
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, December 2022 Slides, December 2022
|Rollbar
|Software Development
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Rspamd
|Antispam
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Official Website
|RuSIEM
|SIEM
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official Website
|RunReveal
|SIEM
|Main Product
|—
|—
|SF Meetup, Nov 2023
|S7 Airlines
|Airlines
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, March 2019
|SEMrush
|Marketing
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, August 2018
|SESCO Trading
|Financial
|Analysis
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|SGK
|Government Social Security
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2019
|SMI2
|News
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post in Russian, November 2017
|SQLPad
|Software & Technology
|Web-based SQL editor.
|—
|—
|GitHub, March 2023
|Santiment
|Behavioral analytics for the crypto market
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Github repo
|Sber
|Banking, Fintech, Retail, Cloud, Media
|—
|128 servers
|>1 PB
|Job advertisement, March 2021
|Scale8
|Tag Management and Analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Source Code
|Scarf
|Open source analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Meetup, December 2024
|Scireum GmbH
|e-Commerce
|Main product
|—
|—
|Talk in German, February 2020
|ScrapingBee
|Software & Technology
|Web scraping API
|—
|—
|Twitter, January 2024
|ScratchDB
|Software & Technology
|Serverless Analytics
|—
|—
|GitHub
|Segment
|Data processing
|Main product
|9 * i3en.3xlarge nodes 7.5TB NVME SSDs, 96GB Memory, 12 vCPUs
|—
|Slides, 2019
|sembot.io
|Shopping Ads
|—
|—
|—
|A comment on LinkedIn, 2020
|Sendinblue
|Software & Technology
|Segmentation
|100 nodes
|—
|Blog, February 2023
|Sentio
|Software & Technology
|Observability
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2023
|Sentry
|Software Development
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog Post in English, May 2019
|seo.do
|Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2019
|Serif Health
|Healthcare
|Price transparency platform
|—
|—
|Chicago meetup, Sempteber 2019
|Serverless
|Serverless Apps
|Metrics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|ServiceNow
|Managed Services
|Qualitative Mobile Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup Video, January 2023 Slides, January 2023
|Sewer AI
|Software & Technology
|-
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Shopee
|E-Commerce
|Distributed Tracing
|-
|-
|Meetup Video, April 2024 Slides, April 2024 Blog Post, June 2024
|SigNoz
|Observability Platform
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Source code , Bangalore Meetup, February 2025
|Sina
|News
|—
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2018
|Sinch
|Software & Technology
|Customer Communications Cloud
|—
|—
|HackerNews, May 2023
|Sipfront
|Software Development
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, October 2021
|SiteBehaviour Analytics
|Software
|Analytics
|-
|-
|Twitter, 2024
|Skool
|Community platform
|Behavioral/Experimentation Analytics
|—
|100m rows/day
|SoCal Meetup, August 2024
|slido
|Software & Technology
|Q&A and Polling
|—
|—
|Meetup, April 2023
|Solarwinds
|Software & Technology
|Main product
|—
|—
|Talk in English, March 2018
|Sonrai Security
|Cloud Security
|-
|—
|—
|Slack comments
|Spark New Zealand
|Telecommunications
|Security Operations
|—
|—
|Blog Post, Feb 2020
|Spec
|Software & Technology
|Online Fraud Detection
|—
|—
|HackerNews, August 2023
|spectate
|Software & Technology
|Monitoring & Incident Management
|—
|—
|Twitter, August 2023
|Splio
|Software & Technology
|Individuation Marketing
|—
|—
|Slack, September 2023
|Splitbee
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, Mai 2021
|Splunk
|Business Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in English, January 2018
|Spotify
|Music
|Experimentation
|—
|—
|Slides, July 2018
|Staffbase
|Software & Technology
|Internal Communications
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Slack, April 2023
|Staffcop
|Information Security
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Official website, Documentation
|Statsig
|Software & Technology
|Real-time analytics
|—
|—
|Video
|Streamkap
|Data Platform
|-
|—
|—
|Video
|Suning
|E-Commerce
|User behaviour analytics
|—
|—
|Blog article
|Superology
|Software & Technology
|Customer Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, June 2022
|Superwall
|Monetization Tooling
|Main product
|—
|—
|Word of mouth, Jan 2022
|SwarmFarm Robotics
|Agriculture & Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Meetup Slides
|Swetrix
|Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Source code
|Swift Navigation
|Geo Positioning
|Data Pipelines
|—
|—
|Job posting, Nov 2022
|Synerise
|ML&AI
|Feature Store
|-
|-
|Presentation, April 2020
|Synpse
|Application Management
|Main Product
|-
|-
|Twitter, January 2022
|Synq
|Software & Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Blog Post, July 2023
|sumsub
|Software & Technology
|Verification platform
|—
|—
|Meetup, July 2022
|Talo Game Services
|Gaming Analytics
|Event-based player analytics
|—
|—
|Blog, August 2024
|Tasrie IT Services
|Software & Technology
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog, January 2025
|TURBOARD
|BI Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Official website
|TeamApt
|FinTech
|Data Processing
|—
|—
|Official Website
|Teamtailor
|Recruitment Software
|-
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Tekion
|Automotive Retail
|Clickstream Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog Post, June 2024
|Temporal
|Infrastructure software
|Observability product
|—
|—
|Bellevue Meetup, August 2024
|Tencent Music Entertainment (TME)
|BigData
|Data processing
|—
|—
|Blog in Chinese, June 2020
|Tencent
|Big Data
|Data processing
|—
|—
|Slides in Chinese, October 2018
|Tencent
|Messaging
|Logging
|—
|—
|Talk in Chinese, November 2019
|Teralytics
|Mobility
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Tech blog
|Tesla
|Electric vehicle and clean energy company
|—
|—
|—
|Vacancy description, March 2021
|The Guild
|API Platform
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|Blog Post, November 2022 Blog
|Theia
|Software & Technology
|Threat Intelligence
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023
|ThirdWeb
|Software & Technology
|Blockchain analysis
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Timeflow
|Software
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Blog
|Timeplus
|Software & Technology
|Streaming Analytics
|—
|—
|Meetup, August 2023
|Tinybird
|Real-time Data Products
|Data processing
|—
|—
|Official website
|TrackingPlan
|Marketing & Sales
|Monitoring
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Traffic Stars
|AD network
|—
|300 servers in Europe/US
|1.8 PiB, 700 000 insert rps (as of 2021)
|Slides in Russian, May 2018
|Trillabit
|Software & Technology
|Business Intelligence
|—
|—
|Blog, January 2023
|Trip.com
|Travel Services
|Logging
|—
|—
|Meetup, March 2023
|Turkcell
|Telecom
|BI Analytics
|2 nodes
|2TB per day, 100TB in total
|YouTube Video
|Tweeq
|Fintech
|Spending Account
|-
|-
|Engineering Blog, May 2024
|Twilio
|Customer engagement
|Twilio SendGrid
|-
|10b events/day
|Meetup presentation, September 2024
|Tydo
|Customer intelligence
|Customer Segmentation product
|-
|-
|SoCal meetup, August 2024
|URLsLab
|Software & Technology
|WordPress Plugin
|—
|—
|Twitter, July 2023 , Twitter, September 2023
|UTMSTAT
|Analytics
|Main product
|—
|—
|Blog post, June 2020
|Uber
|Taxi
|Logging
|—
|—
|Slides, February 2020
|Uptrace
|Software
|Tracing Solution
|—
|—
|Official website, March 2021
|UseTech
|Software Development
|—
|—
|—
|Job Posting, December 2021
|Usermaven
|Product Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|—
|HackerNews, January 2023
|VKontakte
|Social Network
|Statistics, Logging
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, August 2018
|VKontech
|Distributed Systems
|Migrating from MongoDB
|-
|-
|Blog, January 2022
|VMware
|Cloud
|VeloCloud, SDN
|—
|—
|Product documentation
|Valueleaf Services Pvt.Ltd
|Software & Technology
|Martech platform, Ads platform and Loan aggregator platform
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Slack, April 2023
|Vantage
|Software & Technology
|Cloud Cost Management
|—
|—
|Meetup, April 2023 , ClickHouse Blog, June 2023
|Velvet
|Database management
|Main product
|-
|-
|Job listing
|Vercel
|Traffic and Performance Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Direct reference, October 2021
|Vexo
|App development
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Twitter, December 2023
|Vidazoo
|Advertising
|Analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Vimeo
|Video hosting
|Analytics
|-
|-
|Blog post
|Visiology
|Business intelligence
|Analytics
|-
|-
|Company website
|Voltmetrix
|Database management
|Main product
|-
|-
|Blog post
|Voltus
|Energy
|—
|—
|—
|Blog Post, Aug 2022
|W3 Analytics
|Blockchain
|Dashboards for NFT analytics
|—
|—
|Community Slack, July 2023
|WSPR Live
|Software & Technology
|WSPR Spot Data
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2023
|Waitlyst
|Software & Technology
|AI Customer Journey Management
|—
|—
|Twitter, June 2023
|Walmart Labs
|Internet, Retail
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|WanShanData
|Software & Technology
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Meetup Slides in Chinese
|Wargaming
|Games
|—
|—
|Interview
|WebGazer
|Uptime Monitoring
|Main Product
|—
|—
|Community Slack, April 2022
|WebScrapingHQ
|Software & Technology
|Web scraping API
|—
|—
|X, Novemeber 2024
|Weights & Biases
|Software & Technology
|LLM Monitoring
|—
|—
|Twitter, April 2024
|Wildberries
|E-commerce
|—
|—
|Official website
|Wisebits
|IT Solutions
|Analytics
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, May 2019
|Workato
|Automation Software
|—
|—
|—
|Talk in English, July 2020
|Wowza
|Video Platform
|Streaming Analytics
|—
|—
|ClickHouse Cloud user
|Wundergraph
|Software & Technology
|API Platform
|—
|—
|Twitter, February 2023
|Xata
|Software & Technology
|SaaS observability dashboard
|—
|—
|Twitter, March 2024
|Xenoss
|Martech, Adtech development
|—
|—
|—
|Official website
|Xiaoxin Tech
|Education
|Common purpose
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2019
|Ximalaya
|Audio sharing
|OLAP
|—
|—
|Slides in English, November 2019
|YTsaurus
|Distributed Storage and Processing
|Main product
|-
|-
|Main website
|Yandex Cloud
|Public Cloud
|Main product
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, December 2019
|Yandex DataLens
|Business Intelligence
|Main product
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, December 2019
|Yandex Market
|e-Commerce
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Talk in Russian, January 2019
|Yandex Metrica
|Web analytics
|Main product
|630 servers in one cluster, 360 servers in another cluster, 1862 servers in one department
|133 PiB / 8.31 PiB / 120 trillion records
|Slides, February 2020
|Yellowfin
|Analytics
|Main product
|-
|-
|Integration
|Yotascale
|Cloud
|Data pipeline
|—
|2 bn records/day
|LinkedIn (Accomplishments)
|Your Analytics
|Product Analytics
|Main Product
|—
|-
|Twitter, November 2021
|Zagrava Trading
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Job offer, May 2021
|Zappi
|Software & Technology
|Market Research
|—
|—
|Twitter Post, June 2024)
|Zerodha
|Stock Broker
|Logging
|—
|—
|Blog, March 2023
|Zing Data
|Software & Technology
|Business Intelligence
|—
|—
|Blog, May 2023
|Zipy
|Software & Technology
|User session debug
|—
|—
|Blog, April 2023
|Zomato
|Online food ordering
|Logging
|—
|—
|Blog, July 2023
|Zomato
|Food & Beverage
|Food Delivery
|-
|-
|Blog 2024
|АС "Стрела"
|Transportation
|—
|—
|—
|Job posting, Jan 2022
|ДомКлик
|Real Estate
|—
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, October 2021
|МКБ
|Bank
|Web-system monitoring
|—
|—
|Slides in Russian, September 2019
|ООО «МПЗ Богородский»
|Agriculture
|—
|—
|—
|Article in Russian, November 2020
|ЦВТ
|Software Development
|Metrics, Logging
|—
|—
|Blog Post, March 2019, in Russian
|ЦФТ
|Banking, Financial products, Payments
|—
|—
|—
|Meetup in Russian, April 2020
|Цифровой Рабочий
|Industrial IoT, Analytics
|—
|—
|—
|Blog post in Russian, March 2021