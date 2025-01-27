Cloud changelog - 2025

AWS ap-south-1 now supports launching PCI compliant services.

Unified user identity private preview Customers interested in managing database users from the console may enable a new authentication method for SQL console. This allows customers to try out the new authentication method while we continue work to bring database user management to the console.

Customers interested in managing database users from the console may enable a new authentication method for SQL console. This allows customers to try out the new authentication method while we continue work to bring database user management to the console. Unordered mode now available in S3 ClickPipes : Customers can now ingest data from Amazon S3 into ClickHouse Cloud in any order for even-driven analytics. Files are no longer required to be in lexicographical order for consumption. More details available in the announcement blog.

: Customers can now ingest data from Amazon S3 into ClickHouse Cloud in any order for even-driven analytics. Files are no longer required to be in lexicographical order for consumption. More details available in the announcement blog. The Fivetran connector has recently moved to beta. If you're using Fivetran and want to set up ClickHouse as a destination, check out these docs.

SAML SSO self-serve setup Enterprise customers may now complete SAML setup in the console without a support ticket. Additionally, SAML customers may set a default role that will be assigned to new users added via their identity provider and set custom session timeout settings. For more information, please review our docs.

Maximum replica size and scaling limits in Azure Customers can now set the maximum replica size as 356 GiB in all Azure regions, except eastus2 where the available maximum replica size is 120 GiB.

ClickHouse Cloud is now available in AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) — il-central-1

Improved the marketplace onboarding experience for setting up ClickHouse organizations to bill to marketplace pay-as-you-go subscriptions or private offers.

We're excited to announce that ClickHouse Cloud is now available in two additional public regions : GCP Japan (asia-northeast1) AWS Seoul (Asia Pacific, ap-northeast-2) — now also supported in ClickPipes These regions were previously available as private regions and are now open to all users .

Terraform and API now support adding tags to services and filtering services by tags.

ClickHouse Cloud console now supports configuring replica sizes in increments of 1 vCPU, 4 GiB from the cloud console. These options are available both when setting up a new service as well as when setting minimum and maximum replica sizes on the settings page.

Custom hardware profiles (available on the Enterprise tier) now support idling.

ClickHouse Cloud now offers a simplified purchasing experience through AWS Marketplace, with separate options for pay-as-you-go and committed spend contracts.

Alerting is now available for ClickStack users in ClickHouse Cloud. You can now create and manage alerts directly in the HyperDX UI, across logs, metrics, and traces with no extra setup, no extra infra or service, and no config. Alerts integrate with Slack, PagerDuty, and more. For more information see the alerting documentation.

Service Monitoring - Resource Utilization Dashboard

The CPU utilization and memory utilization metrics display will change to show the maximum utilization metric during a particular time period to better surface instances of underprovisionment, from average. In addition, the CPU utilization metric will show a kubernetes-level CPU utilization metric which more closely resembles the metric used by ClickHouse Cloud's autoscaler.

The CPU utilization and memory utilization metrics display will change to show the maximum utilization metric during a particular time period to better surface instances of underprovisionment, from average. In addition, the CPU utilization metric will show a kubernetes-level CPU utilization metric which more closely resembles the metric used by ClickHouse Cloud's autoscaler. External Buckets

ClickHouse Cloud now lets you export backups directly to your own cloud service provider account. Connect your external storage bucket - AWS S3, Google Cloud Storage, or Azure Blob Storage - and take control of your backup management.

ClickHouse Cloud Azure Private Link has switched from using Resource GUID to Resource ID filters for resource identification. You can still use the legacy Resource GUID, which is backward compatible, but we recommend switching to Resource ID filters. For migration details see the docs for Azure Private Link.

ClickHouse Connector for AWS Glue

You can now use the official ClickHouse Connector for AWS Glue that is available from the AWS Marketplace. Utilizes AWS Glue's Apache Spark-based serverless engine for extracting, transforming and loading data integration between ClickHouse and other data sources. Get started by following along with the announcement blogpost for how to create tables, write and read data between ClickHouse and Spark.

You can now use the official ClickHouse Connector for AWS Glue that is available from the AWS Marketplace. Utilizes AWS Glue's Apache Spark-based serverless engine for extracting, transforming and loading data integration between ClickHouse and other data sources. Get started by following along with the announcement blogpost for how to create tables, write and read data between ClickHouse and Spark. Change to the minimum number of replicas in a service

Services which have been scaled up can now be scaled back down to use a single replica (previously the minimum was 2 replicas). Note: single replica services have reduced availability and are not recommended for production usage.

Services which have been scaled up can now be scaled back down to use a single replica (previously the minimum was 2 replicas). Note: single replica services have reduced availability and are not recommended for production usage. ClickHouse Cloud will begin to send notifications related to service scaling and service version upgrades, by default for administrator roles. You can adjust their notification preferences in their notification settings.

ClickPipes for MongoDB CDC now in Private Preview You can now use ClickPipes to replicate data from MongoDB into ClickHouse Cloud in a few clicks, enabling real-time analytics without the need for external ETL tools. The connector supports continuous replication as well as one-time migrations, and is compatible with MongoDB Atlas and self-hosted MongoDB deployments. Read the blogpost for an overview of the MongoDB CDC connector and sign up for early access here!

Notifications : You will now receive a UI notification when their service starts upgrading to a new ClickHouse version. Additional Email and Slack notifications can be added via the notification center.

: You will now receive a UI notification when their service starts upgrading to a new ClickHouse version. Additional Email and Slack notifications can be added via the notification center. ClickPipes : Azure Blob Storage (ABS) ClickPipes support was added to the ClickHouse Terraform provider. See the provider documentation for an example of how to programmatically create an ABS ClickPipe. [Bug fix] Object storage ClickPipes writing to a destination table using the Null engine now report "Total records" and "Data ingested" metrics in the UI. [Bug fix] The "Time period" selector for metrics in the UI defaulted to "24 hours" regardless of the selected time period. This has now been fixed, and the UI correctly updates the charts for the selected time period.

: Azure Blob Storage (ABS) ClickPipes support was added to the ClickHouse Terraform provider. See the provider documentation for an example of how to programmatically create an ABS ClickPipe. Cross-region private link (AWS) is now Generally Available. Please refer to the documentation for the list of supported regions.

Vertical scaling for ClickPipes now available

Vertical scaling is now available for streaming ClickPipes. This feature allows you to control the size of each replica, in addition to the number of replicas (horizontal scaling). The details page for each ClickPipe now also includes per-replica CPU and memory utilization, which helps you better understand your workloads and plan re-sizing operations with confidence.

ClickPipes for MySQL CDC now in public beta

The MySQL CDC connector in ClickPipes is now widely available in public beta. With just a few clicks, you can start replicating your MySQL (or MariaDB) data directly into ClickHouse Cloud in real-time, with no external dependencies. Read the blogpost for an overview of the connector and follow the quickstart to get up and running.

New services now store database and table metadata in a central SharedCatalog , a new model for coordination and object lifecycles which enables: Cloud-scale DDL , even under high concurrency Resilient deletion and new DDL operations Fast spin-up and wake-ups as stateless nodes now launch with no disk dependencies Stateless compute across both native and open formats , including Iceberg and Delta Lake Read more about SharedCatalog in our blog

We now support the ability to launch HIPAA compliant services in GCP europe-west4

We now officially support a Terraform provider for managing database privileges which is also compatible with self-managed deployments. Please refer to the blog and our docs for more information.

Enterprise tier services can now enlist in the slow release channel to defer upgrades by two weeks after the regular release to permit additional time for testing.

We're excited to announce that ClickHouse Cloud Dashboards are now generally available. Dashboards allow you to visualize queries on dashboards, interact with data via filters and query parameters, and manage sharing.

API key IP filters: we are introducing an additional layer of protection for your interactions with ClickHouse Cloud. When generating an API key, you may setup an IP allow list to limit where the API key may be used. Please refer to the documentation for details.

We're excited to announce general availability of ClickPipes for Postgres CDC in ClickHouse Cloud. With just a few clicks, you can now replicate your Postgres databases and unlock blazing-fast, real-time analytics. The connector delivers faster data synchronization, latency as low as a few seconds, automatic schema changes, fully secure connectivity, and more. Refer to the blog for more information. To get started, refer to the instructions here.

Introduced new improvements to the SQL console dashboards: Sharing: You can share your dashboard with your team members. Four levels of access are supported, that can be adjusted both globally and on a per-user basis: Write access: Add/edit visualizations, refresh settings, interact with dashboards via filters. Owner: Share a dashboard, delete a dashboard, and all other permissions of a user with "write access". Read-only access: View and interact with dashboard via filters No access: Cannot view a dashboard For existing dashboards that have already been created, Organization Administrators can assign existing dashboards to themselves as owners. You can now add a table or chart from the SQL console to a dashboard from the query view.



We are enlisting preview participants for Distributed cache for AWS and GCP. Read more in the blog.

Introduced the Resource Utilization Dashboard which provides a view of resources being used by a service in ClickHouse Cloud. The following metrics are scraped from system tables, and displayed on this dashboard: Memory & CPU: Graphs for CGroupMemoryTotal (Allocated Memory), CGroupMaxCPU (allocated CPU), MemoryResident (memory used), and ProfileEvent_OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds (CPU used) Data Transfer: Graphs showing data ingress and egress from ClickHouse Cloud. Learn more here.

We're excited to announce the launch of our new ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus/Grafana mix-in, built to simplify monitoring for your ClickHouse Cloud services. This mix-in uses our Prometheus-compatible API endpoint to seamlessly integrate ClickHouse metrics into your existing Prometheus and Grafana setup. It includes a pre-configured dashboard that gives you real-time visibility into the health and performance of your services. Refer to the launch blog to read more.

Introduced a new Member organization level role and two new service level roles: Service Admin and Service Read Only . Member is an organization level role that is assigned to SAML SSO users by default and provides only sign-in and profile update capabilities. Service Admin and Service Read Only roles for one or more services can be assigned to users with Member , Developer , or Billing Admin roles. For more information see "Access control in ClickHouse Cloud"

organization level role and two new service level roles: and . is an organization level role that is assigned to SAML SSO users by default and provides only sign-in and profile update capabilities. and roles for one or more services can be assigned to users with , , or roles. For more information see "Access control in ClickHouse Cloud" ClickHouse Cloud now offers HIPAA and PCI services in the following regions for Enterprise customers: AWS eu-central-1, AWS eu-west-2, AWS us-east-2.

and services in the following regions for customers: AWS eu-central-1, AWS eu-west-2, AWS us-east-2. Introduced user facing notifications for ClickPipes . This feature sends automatic alerts for ClickPipes failures via email, ClickHouse Cloud UI, and Slack. Notifications via email and UI are enabled by default and can be configured per pipe. For Postgres CDC ClickPipes , alerts also cover replication slot threshold (configurable in the Settings tab), specific error types, and self-serve steps to resolve failures.

. This feature sends automatic alerts for ClickPipes failures via email, ClickHouse Cloud UI, and Slack. Notifications via email and UI are enabled by default and can be configured per pipe. For , alerts also cover replication slot threshold (configurable in the tab), specific error types, and self-serve steps to resolve failures. MySQL CDC private preview is now open. This lets customers replicate MySQL databases to ClickHouse Cloud in a few clicks, enabling fast analytics and removing the need for external ETL tools. The connector supports both continuous replication and one-time migrations, whether MySQL is on the cloud (RDS, Aurora, Cloud SQL, Azure, etc.) or on-premises. You can sign up to the private preview by following this link.

is now open. This lets customers replicate MySQL databases to ClickHouse Cloud in a few clicks, enabling fast analytics and removing the need for external ETL tools. The connector supports both continuous replication and one-time migrations, whether MySQL is on the cloud (RDS, Aurora, Cloud SQL, Azure, etc.) or on-premises. You can sign up to the private preview by following this link. Introduced AWS PrivateLink for ClickPipes. You can use AWS PrivateLink to establish secure connectivity between VPCs, AWS services, your on-premises systems, and ClickHouse Cloud. This can be done without exposing traffic to the public internet while moving data from sources like Postgres, MySQL, and MSK on AWS. It also supports cross-region access through VPC service endpoints. PrivateLink connectivity set-up is now fully self-serve through ClickPipes.

Slack notifications for ClickHouse Cloud: ClickHouse Cloud now supports Slack notifications for billing, scaling, and ClickPipes events, in addition to in-console and email notifications. These notifications are sent via the ClickHouse Cloud Slack application. Organization admins can configure these notifications via the notification center by specifying slack channels to which notifications should be sent.

Users running Production and Development services will now see ClickPipes and data transfer usage price on their bills.

Cross-region Private Link connectivity on AWS is now in Beta. Please refer to ClickHouse Cloud private link docs for details of how to set up and list of supported regions.

The maximum replica size available for services on AWS is now set to 236 GiB RAM. This allows for efficient utilization, while ensuring we have resources allocated to background processes.

New UsageCost API endpoint: The API specification now supports a new endpoint for retrieving usage information. This is an organization endpoint and usage costs can be queried for a maximum of 31 days. The metrics that can be retrieved include Storage, Compute, Data Transfer and ClickPipes. Please refer to the documentation for details.

API endpoint: The API specification now supports a new endpoint for retrieving usage information. This is an organization endpoint and usage costs can be queried for a maximum of 31 days. The metrics that can be retrieved include Storage, Compute, Data Transfer and ClickPipes. Please refer to the documentation for details. Terraform provider v2.1.0 release supports enabling the MySQL endpoint.

In this deployment model, data plane components (compute, storage, backups, logs, metrics) run in the Customer VPC, while the control plane (web access, APIs, and billing) remains within the ClickHouse VPC. This setup is ideal for large workloads that need to comply with strict data residency requirements by ensuring all data stays within a secure customer environment.

For more details, you can refer to the documentation for BYOC or read our announcement blog post.

Contact us to request access.

Postgres CDC connector for ClickPipes allows you to seamlessly replicate your Postgres databases to ClickHouse Cloud.

To get started, refer to the documentation for ClickPipes Postgres CDC connector.

For more information on customer use cases and features, please refer to the landing page and the launch blog.

ClickHouse Cloud now supports PCI-compliant services for Enterprise tier customers in us-east-1 and us-west-2 regions. Users who wish to launch a service in a PCI-compliant environment can contact support for assistance.

Support for Transparent Data Encryption (TDE) and Customer Managed Encryption Keys (CMEK) is now available for ClickHouse Cloud on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Please refer to the documentation of these features for more information.

New region support is added for ClickHouse Cloud, which is now available in the AWS Middle East (UAE) me-central-1 region.

To promote best practices and ensure stable use of ClickHouse Cloud, we are introducing guardrails for the number of tables, databases, partitions and parts in use.

Refer to the usage limits section of the documentation for details.

If your service is already above these limits, we will permit a 10% increase. Please contact support if you have any questions.

We are dedicated to adapting our products to meet the ever-changing requirements of our customers. Since its introduction in GA over the past two years, ClickHouse Cloud has evolved substantially, and we've gained invaluable insights into how our customers leverage our cloud offerings.

We are introducing new features to optimize the sizing and cost-efficiency of ClickHouse Cloud services for your workloads. These include compute-compute separation, high-performance machine types, and single-replica services. We are also evolving automatic scaling and managed upgrades to execute in a more seamless and reactive fashion.

We are adding a new Enterprise tier to serve the needs of the most demanding customers and workloads, with focus on industry-specific security and compliance features, even more controls over underlying hardware and upgrades, and advanced disaster recovery features.

To support these changes, we are restructuring our current Development and Production tiers to more closely match how our evolving customer base is using our offerings. We are introducing the Basic tier, oriented toward users that are testing out new ideas and projects, and the Scale tier, matching users working with production workloads and data at scale.

You can read about these and other functional changes in this blog. Existing customers will need to take action to select a new plan. Customer-facing communication was sent via email to organization administrators.

Compute-compute separation (also known as "Warehouses") is Generally Available; please refer to blog for more details and the documentation.

We are introducing the concept of a "single-replica service", both as a standalone offering and within warehouses. As a standalone offering, single-replica services are size limited and intended to be used for small test workloads. Within warehouses, single-replica services can be deployed at larger sizes, and utilized for workloads not requiring high availability at scale, such as restartable ETL jobs.

We are introducing a new vertical scaling mechanism for compute replicas, which we call "Make Before Break" (MBB). This approach adds one or more replicas of the new size before removing the old replicas, preventing any loss of capacity during scaling operations. By eliminating the gap between removing existing replicas and adding new ones, MBB creates a more seamless and less disruptive scaling process. It is especially beneficial in scale-up scenarios, where high resource utilization triggers the need for additional capacity, since removing replicas prematurely would only exacerbate the resource constraints.

Horizontal scaling is now Generally Available. You can add additional replicas to scale out their service through the APIs and the cloud console. Please refer to the documentation for information.

We now support the ability for customers to export backups to their own cloud account; please refer to the documentation for additional information.

Safe managed upgrades deliver significant value to our users by allowing them to stay current with the database as it moves forward to add features. With this rollout, we applied the "make before break" (or MBB) approach to upgrades, further reducing impact to running workloads.

We now support HIPAA in compliant regions, including AWS us-east-1 , us-west-2 and GCP us-central1 , us-east1 . Customers wishing to onboard must sign a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) and deploy to the compliant version of the region. For more information on HIPAA, please refer to the documentation.

You can schedule upgrades for your services. This feature is supported for Enterprise tier services only. For more information on Scheduled upgrades, please refer to the documentation.

Golang, Python, and NodeJS clients added support for Dynamic, Variant, and JSON types.

DBT now supports Refreshable Materialized Views in the 1.8.7 release.

Support has been added for JWT-based authentication in the JDBC driver v2, clickhouse-java, Python, and NodeJS clients.

JDBC / Java will be in 0.8.0 when it's released - ETA pending.

We've added several enhancements for the Prometheus integration: