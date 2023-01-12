Cloud changelog - 2023

This release brings a new region in GCP (us-east1), ability to self-service secure endpoint connections, support for additional integrations including DBT 1.7, and numerous bug fixes and security enhancements.

ClickHouse Cloud is now available in GCP us-east1 (South Carolina) region

Enabled ability to set up AWS Private Link and GCP Private Service Connect via OpenAPI

Enabled seamless login to SQL console if you have the Developer role

Streamlined workflow for setting idling controls during onboarding

DBT connector: Added support for DBT up to v1.7

Metabase: Added support for Metabase v0.48

PowerBI Connector: Added ability to run on PowerBI Cloud

Make permissions for ClickPipes internal user configurable

Kafka Connect Improved deduplication logic and ingestion of Nullable types. Add support text-based formats (CSV, TSV)

Apache Beam: add support for Boolean and LowCardinality types

Nodejs client: add support for Parquet format

Patched 3 security vulnerabilities - see security changelog for details: CVE 2023-47118 (CVSS 7.0) - a heap buffer overflow vulnerability affecting the native interface running by default on port 9000/tcp CVE-2023-48704 (CVSS 7.0) - a heap buffer overflow vulnerability affecting the native interface running by default on port 9000/tcp CVE 2023-48298 (CVSS 5.9) - an integer underflow vulnerability in the FPC compressions codec



This release upgrades the core database version, improves login and authentication flow, and adds proxy support to Kafka Connect Sink.

Dramatically improved performance for reading Parquet files. See 23.8 release blog for details.

Added type inference support for JSON. See 23.9 release blog for details.

Introduced powerful analyst-facing functions like ArrayFold . See 23.10 release blog for details.

. See 23.10 release blog for details. User-facing backward-incompatible change : Disabled setting input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings by default to avoid inferring numbers from strings in JSON format. Doing so can create possible parsing errors when sample data contains strings similar to numbers.

: Disabled setting by default to avoid inferring numbers from strings in JSON format. Doing so can create possible parsing errors when sample data contains strings similar to numbers. Dozens of new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes. See core database changelogs for details.

Improved login and authentication flow.

Improved AI-based query suggestions to better support large schemas.

Kafka Connect Sink: Added proxy support, topic-tablename mapping, and configurability for Keeper exactly-once delivery properties.

mapping, and configurability for Keeper exactly-once delivery properties. Node.js client: Added support for Parquet format.

Metabase: Added datetimeDiff function support.

function support. Python client: Added support for special characters in column names. Fixed timezone parameter binding.

This release adds more regional support for development services in Asia, introduces key rotation functionality to customer-managed encryption keys, improved granularity of tax settings in the billing console and a number of bug fixes across supported language clients.

Development services are now available in AWS for ap-south-1 (Mumbai) and ap-southeast-1 (Singapore)

(Mumbai) and (Singapore) Added support for key rotation in customer-managed encryption keys (CMEK)

Added ability to configure granular tax settings when adding a credit card

MySQL Improved Tableau Online and QuickSight support via MySQL

Kafka Connector Introduced a new StringConverter to support text-based formats (CSV, TSV) Added support for Bytes and Decimal data types Adjusted Retryable Exceptions to now always be retried (even when errors.tolerance=all)

Node.js client Fixed an issue with streamed large datasets providing corrupted results

Python client Fixed timeouts on large inserts Fixed NumPy/Pandas Date32 issue ​​- Golang client Fixed insertion of an empty map into JSON column, compression buffer cleanup, query escaping, panic on zero/nil for IPv4 and IPv6 Added watchdog on canceled inserts

DBT Improved distributed table support with tests



This release brings usability and performance improvements in the SQL console, better IP data type handling in the Metabase connector, and new functionality in the Java and Node.js clients.

Improved usability of the SQL console (e.g. preserve column width between query executions)

Improved performance of the SQL console

Java client: Switched the default network library to improve performance and reuse open connections Added proxy support Added support for secure connections with using Trust Store

Node.js client: Fixed keep-alive behavior for insert queries

Metabase: Fixed IPv4/IPv6 column serialization

This release brings general availability of ClickPipes for Kafka, Confluent Cloud, and Amazon MSK and the Kafka Connect ClickHouse Sink, self-service workflow to secure access to Amazon S3 via IAM roles, and AI-assisted query suggestions ( private preview).

Added a self-service workflow to secure access to Amazon S3 via IAM roles

Introduced AI-assisted query suggestions in private preview (please contact ClickHouse Cloud support to try it out.)

Announced general availability of ClickPipes - a turnkey data ingestion service - for Kafka, Confluent Cloud, and Amazon MSK (see the release blog)

Reached general availability of Kafka Connect ClickHouse Sink Extended support for customized ClickHouse settings using clickhouse.settings property Improved deduplication behavior to account for dynamic fields Added support for tableRefreshInterval to re-fetch table changes from ClickHouse

Fixed an SSL connection issue and type mappings between PowerBI and ClickHouse data types

This release brings the beta release of the PowerBI Desktop official connector, improved credit card payment handling for India, and multiple improvements across supported language clients.

Added remaining credits and payment retries to support charges from India

Kafka Connector: added support for configuring ClickHouse settings, added error.tolerance configuration option

PowerBI Desktop: released the beta version of the official connector

Grafana: added support for Point geo type, fixed Panels in Data Analyst dashboard, fixed timeInterval macro

Python client: Compatible with Pandas 2.1.0, dropped Python 3.7 support, added support for nullable JSON type

Node.js client: added default_format setting support

Golang client: fixed bool type handling, removed string limits

This release adds support for the MySQL interface to the ClickHouse database, introduces a new official PowerBI connector, adds a new "Running Queries" view in the cloud console, and updates the ClickHouse version to 23.7.

Added support for the MySQL wire protocol, which (among other use cases) enables compatibility with many existing BI tools. Please reach out to support to enable this feature for your organization.

Introduced a new official PowerBI connector

Added support for "Running Queries" view in SQL Console

Added support for Azure Table function, promoted geo datatypes to production-ready, and improved join performance - see 23.5 release blog for details

Extended MongoDB integration support to version 6.0 - see 23.6 release blog for details

Improved performance of writing to Parquet format by 6x, added support for PRQL query language, and improved SQL compatibility - see 23.7 release deck for details

Dozens of new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes - see detailed changelogs for 23.5, 23.6, 23.7

Kafka Connector: Added support for Avro Date and Time types

JavaScript client: Released a stable version for web-based environment

Grafana: Improved filter logic, database name handling, and added support for TimeInteval with sub-second precision

Golang Client: Fixed several batch and async data loading issues

Metabase: Support v0.47, added connection impersonation, fixed data types mappings

This release brings the private preview of ClickPipes for Kafka, a new data loading experience, and the ability to load a file from a URL using the cloud console.

Introduced the private preview of ClickPipes for Kafka, a cloud-native integration engine that makes ingesting massive volumes of data from Kafka and Confluent Cloud as simple as clicking a few buttons. Please sign up for the waitlist here.

JavaScript client: released support for web-based environment (browser, Cloudflare workers). The code is refactored to allow community creating connectors for custom environments.

Kafka Connector: Added support for inline schema with Timestamp and Time Kafka types

Python client: Fixed insert compression and LowCardinality reading issues

Added a new data loading experience with more table creation configuration options

Introduced ability to load a file from a URL using the cloud console

Improved invitation flow with additional options to join a different organization and see all your outstanding invitations

This release brings the ability to spin up Dedicated Services, a new AWS region in Australia, and the ability to bring your own key for encrypting data on disk.

New AWS Australia region: Sydney (ap-southeast-2)

Dedicated tier services for demanding latency-sensitive workloads (please contact support to set it up)

Bring your own key (BYOK) for encrypting data on disk (please contact support to set it up)

Improvements to observability metrics dashboard for asynchronous inserts

Improved chatbot behavior for integration with support

NodeJS client: fixed a bug with a connection failure due to socket timeout

Python client: added QuerySummary to insert queries, support special characters in the database name

Metabase: updated JDBC driver version, added DateTime64 support, performance improvements.

Query cache can be enabled in ClickHouse Cloud. When it is enabled, successful queries are cached for a minute by default and subsequent queries will use the cached result.

This release makes ClickHouse Cloud on GCP generally available, brings a Terraform provider for the Cloud API, and updates the ClickHouse version to 23.4.

ClickHouse Cloud on GCP is now GA, bringing GCP Marketplace integration, support for Private Service Connect, and automatic backups (see blog and press release for details)

Terraform provider for Cloud API is now available

Added a new consolidated settings page for services

Adjusted metering accuracy for storage and compute

Python client: improved insert performance, refactored internal dependencies to support multiprocessing

Kafka Connector: It can be uploaded and installed on Confluent Cloud, added retry for interim connection problems, reset the incorrect connector state automatically

Added JOIN support for parallel replicas (please contact support to set it up)

Improved performance of lightweight deletes

Improved caching while processing large inserts

Expanded local dictionary creation for non "default" users

This release brings the public release of the ClickHouse Cloud Programmatic API for Control Plane operations (see blog for details), S3 access using IAM roles, and additional scaling options.

API Support for ClickHouse Cloud. With the new Cloud API, you can seamlessly integrate managing services in your existing CI/CD pipeline and manage your services programmatically

S3 access using IAM roles. You can now leverage IAM roles to securely access your private Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) buckets (please contact support to set it up)

Horizontal scaling. Workloads that require more parallelization can now be configured with up to 10 replicas (please contact support to set it up)

CPU based autoscaling. CPU-bound workloads can now benefit from additional triggers for autoscaling policies

Migrate Dev service to Production service (please contact support to enable)

Added scaling configuration controls during instance creation flows

Fix connection string when default password is not present in memory

Golang client: fixed a problem leading to unbalanced connections in native protocol, added support for the custom settings in the native protocol

Nodejs client: dropped support for nodejs v14, added support for v20

Kafka Connector: added support for LowCardinality type

Metabase: fixed grouping by a time range, fixed support for integers in built-in Metabase questions

Improved efficiency and performance of write heavy workloads

Deployed incremental backup strategy to increase speed and efficiency of backups

This release brings the public beta of ClickHouse Cloud on GCP (see blog for details), extends administrators' rights to grant terminate query permissions, and adds more visibility into the status of MFA users in the Cloud console.

Update ClickHouse Cloud on GCP is now GA, see the entry for June twenty above.

Note ClickHouse Cloud on GCP is now GA, see the June 20th entry above.

Launches a fully-managed separated storage and compute ClickHouse offering, running on top of Google Compute and Google Cloud Storage

Available in Iowa (us-central1), Netherlands (europe-west4), and Singapore (asia-southeast1) regions

Supports both Development and Production services in all three initial regions

Provides strong security by default: End-to-end encryption in transit, data-at-rest encryption, IP Allow Lists

Golang client: Added proxy environment variables support

Grafana: Added the ability to specify ClickHouse custom settings and proxy environment variables in Grafana datasource setup

Kafka Connector: Improved handling of empty records

Added an indicator for multifactor authentication (MFA) use in the user list

Added more granular control over terminate query permission for administrators

This release brings a new heatmap chart type, improves billing usage page, and improves service startup time.

Added heatmap chart type to SQL console

Improved billing usage page to show credits consumed within each billing dimension

Kafka connector: Added retry mechanism for transient connection errors

Python client: Added max_connection_age setting to ensure that HTTP connections are not reused forever. This can help with certain load-balancing issues

Node.js client: Added support for Node.js v20

Java client: Improved client certificate authentication support, and added support for nested Tuple/Map/Nested types

Improved service startup time in presence of a large number of parts

Optimized long-running query cancellation logic in SQL console

Fixed a bug causing 'Cell Towers' sample dataset import to fail

This release updates the ClickHouse version to 23.3, significantly improves the speed of cold reads, and brings real-time chat with support.

Added an option for real-time chat with support

Kafka connector: Added support for Nullable types

Golang client: Added support for external tables, support boolean and pointer type parameter bindings

Adds ability to drop large tables–by overriding max_table_size_to_drop and max_partition_size_to_drop settings

Improve speed of cold reads by the means of S3 prefetching via allow_prefetched_read_pool_for_remote_filesystem setting

Lightweight deletes are production-ready–see 23.3 release blog for details

Added support for multi-stage PREWHERE-see 23.2 release blog for details

Dozens of new features, performance improvements, and bug fixes–see detailed changelogs for 23.3 and 23.2

This release brings an API for retrieving cloud endpoints, an advanced scaling control for minimum idle timeout, and support for external data in Python client query methods.

Added ability to programmatically query ClickHouse Cloud endpoints via Cloud Endpoints API

Added 'minimum idle timeout' setting to advanced scaling settings

Added best-effort datetime detection to schema inference in data loading modal

Metabase: Added support for multiple schemas

Go client: Fixed idle connection liveness check for TLS connections

Python client Added support for external data in query methods Added timezone support for query results Added support for no_proxy / NO_PROXY environment variable Fixed server-side parameter binding of the NULL value for Nullable types



Fixed behavior where running INSERT INTO ... SELECT ... from the SQL console incorrectly applied the same row limit as select queries

This release brings database password complexity rules, significant speedup in restoring large backups, and support for displaying traces in Grafana Trace View.

Core database endpoints now enforce password complexity rules

Improved time to restore large backups

Streamlined onboarding workflow, introducing new defaults and more compact views

Reduced sign-up and sign-in latencies

Grafana: Added support for displaying trace data stored in ClickHouse in Trace View Improved time range filters and added support for special characters in table names

Superset: Added native ClickHouse support

Kafka Connect Sink: Added automatic date conversion and Null column handling

Metabase: Implemented compatibility with v0.46

Python client: Fixed inserts in temporary tables and added support for Pandas Null

Golang client: Normalized Date types with timezone

Java client Added to SQL parser support for compression, infile, and outfile keywords Added credentials overload Fixed batch support with ON CLUSTER

Node.js client Added support for JSONStrings, JSONCompact, JSONCompactStrings, JSONColumnsWithMetadata formats query_id can now be provided for all main client methods



Fixed a bug resulting in slow initial provisioning and startup times for new services

Fixed a bug that resulted in slower query performance due to cache misconfiguration

This release improves observability dashboards, optimizes time to create large backups, and adds the configuration necessary to drop large tables and partitions.

Added advanced observability dashboards (preview)

Introduced a memory allocation chart to the observability dashboards

Improved spacing and newline handling in SQL Console spreadsheet view

Optimized backup schedule to run backups only if data was modified

Improved time to complete large backups

Added the ability to increase the limit to drop tables and partitions by overriding the settings max_table_size_to_drop and max_partition_size_to_drop on the query or connection level

and on the query or connection level Added source IP to query log, to enable quota and access control enforcement based on source IP

Python client: Improved Pandas support and fixed timezone-related issues

Metabase: Metabase 0.46.x compatibility and support for SimpleAggregateFunction

Kafka-Connect: Implicit date conversion and better handling for null columns

Java Client: Nested conversion to Java maps

This release enables a subset of the features in the ClickHouse 23.1 core release, brings interoperability with Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (MSK), and exposes advanced scaling and idling adjustments in the activity log.

Adds support for a subset of features in ClickHouse 23.1, for example:

ARRAY JOIN with Map type

SQL standard hex and binary literals

New functions, including age() , quantileInterpolatedWeighted() , quantilesInterpolatedWeighted()

, , Ability to use structure from insertion table in generateRandom without arguments

without arguments Improved database creation and rename logic that allows the reuse of previous names

See the 23.1 release webinar slides and 23.1 release changelog for more details

Kafka-Connect: Added support for Amazon MSK

Metabase: First stable release 1.0.0 Made the connector is available on Metabase Cloud Added a feature to explore all available databases Fixed synchronization of database with AggregationFunction type

DBT-clickhouse: Added support for the latest DBT version v1.4.1

Python client: Improved proxy and ssh tunneling support; added a number of fixes and performance optimizations for Pandas DataFrames

Nodejs client: Released ability to attach query_id to query result, which can be used to retrieve query metrics from the system.query_log

to query result, which can be used to retrieve query metrics from the Golang client: Optimized network connection with ClickHouse Cloud

Added advanced scaling and idling settings adjustments to the activity log

Added user agent and IP information to reset password emails

Improved signup flow mechanics for Google OAuth

Speed up the resume time from idle for large services

Improved reading latency for services with a large number of tables and partitions

Fixed behavior where resetting service password did not adhere to the password policy

Made organization invite email validation case-insensitive

This release brings an officially supported Metabase integration, a major Java client / JDBC driver release, and support for views and materialized views in the SQL console.

Added support for views and materialized views in SQL console

Faster password reset for stopped/idling instances

Improved the scale-down behavior via more accurate activity tracking

Fixed a bug where SQL console CSV export was truncated

Fixed a bug resulting in intermittent sample data upload failures

This release updates the ClickHouse version to 22.12, enables dictionaries for many new sources, and improves query performance.

Enabled dictionaries for additional sources, including external ClickHouse, Cassandra, MongoDB, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and Redis

Extended JOIN support to include Grace Hash Join

Added Binary JSON (BSON) support for reading files

Added support for GROUP BY ALL standard SQL syntax

New mathematical functions for decimal operations with fixed precision

See the 22.12 release blog and detailed 22.12 changelog for the complete list of changes

Improved auto-complete capabilities in SQL Console

Default region now takes into account continent locality

Improved Billing Usage page to display both billing and website units

DBT release v1.3.2 Added experimental support for the delete+insert incremental strategy New s3source macro

Python client v0.4.8 File insert support Server-side query parameters binding

Go client v2.5.0 Reduced memory usage for compression Server-side query parameters binding



Improved read performance for queries that fetch a large number of small files on object store

Set the compatibility setting to the version with which the service is initially launched, for newly launched services

Using the Advanced Scaling slider to reserve resources now takes effect right away.