v24.2 Changelog
ClickHouse release tag: 24.2.2.15987
Backward Incompatible Change
- Validate suspicious/experimental types in nested types. Previously we didn't validate such types (except JSON) in nested types like Array/Tuple/Map. #59385 (Kruglov Pavel).
- The sort clause
ORDER BY ALL(introduced with v23.12) is replaced by
ORDER BY *. The previous syntax was too error-prone for tables with a column
all. #59450 (Robert Schulze).
- Add sanity check for number of threads and block sizes. #60138 (Raúl Marín).
- Reject incoming INSERT queries in case when query-level settings
async_insertand
deduplicate_blocks_in_dependent_materialized_viewsare enabled together. This behaviour is controlled by a setting
throw_if_deduplication_in_dependent_materialized_views_enabled_with_async_insertand enabled by default. This is a continuation of https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/59699 needed to unblock https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/59915. #60888 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Utility
clickhouse-copieris moved to a separate repository on GitHub: https://github.com/ClickHouse/copier. It is no longer included in the bundle but is still available as a separate download. This closes: #60734 This closes: #60540 This closes: #60250 This closes: #52917 This closes: #51140 This closes: #47517 This closes: #47189 This closes: #46598 This closes: #40257 This closes: #36504 This closes: #35485 This closes: #33702 This closes: #26702 ### Documentation entry for user-facing changes. #61058 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- To increase compatibility with MySQL, function
locatenow accepts arguments
(needle, haystack[, start_pos])by default. The previous behavior
(haystack, needle, [, start_pos])can be restored by setting
function_locate_has_mysql_compatible_argument_order = 0. #61092 (Robert Schulze).
- The obsolete in-memory data parts have been deprecated since version 23.5 and have not been supported since version 23.10. Now the remaining code is removed. Continuation of #55186 and #45409. It is unlikely that you have used in-memory data parts because they were available only before version 23.5 and only when you enabled them manually by specifying the corresponding SETTINGS for a MergeTree table. To check if you have in-memory data parts, run the following query:
SELECT part_type, count() FROM system.parts GROUP BY part_type ORDER BY part_type. To disable the usage of in-memory data parts, do
ALTER TABLE ... MODIFY SETTING min_bytes_for_compact_part = DEFAULT, min_rows_for_compact_part = DEFAULT. Before upgrading from old ClickHouse releases, first check that you don't have in-memory data parts. If there are in-memory data parts, disable them first, then wait while there are no in-memory data parts and continue the upgrade. #61127 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Forbid
SimpleAggregateFunctionin
ORDER BYof
MergeTreetables (like
AggregateFunctionis forbidden, but they are forbidden because they are not comparable) by default (use
allow_suspicious_primary_keyto allow them). #61399 (Azat Khuzhin).
- ClickHouse allows arbitrary binary data in the String data type, which is typically UTF-8. Parquet/ORC/Arrow Strings only support UTF-8. That's why you can choose which Arrow's data type to use for the ClickHouse String data type - String or Binary. This is controlled by the settings,
output_format_parquet_string_as_string,
output_format_orc_string_as_string,
output_format_arrow_string_as_string. While Binary would be more correct and compatible, using String by default will correspond to user expectations in most cases. Parquet/ORC/Arrow supports many compression methods, including lz4 and zstd. ClickHouse supports each and every compression method. Some inferior tools lack support for the faster
lz4compression method, that's why we set
zstdby default. This is controlled by the settings
output_format_parquet_compression_method,
output_format_orc_compression_method, and
output_format_arrow_compression_method. We changed the default to
zstdfor Parquet and ORC, but not Arrow (it is emphasized for low-level usages). #61817 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Fix for the materialized view security issue, which allowed a user to insert into a table without required grants for that. Fix validates that the user has permission to insert not only into a materialized view but also into all underlying tables. This means that some queries, which worked before, now can fail with Not enough privileges. To address this problem, the release introduces a new feature of SQL security for views https://clickhouse.com/docs/sql-reference/statements/create/view#sql_security. #54901 (pufit)
New Feature
- Topk/topkweighed support mode, which return count of values and it's error. #54508 (UnamedRus).
- Added new syntax which allows to specify definer user in View/Materialized View. This allows to execute selects/inserts from views without explicit grants for underlying tables. #54901 (pufit).
- Implemented automatic conversion of merge tree tables of different kinds to replicated engine. Create empty
convert_to_replicatedfile in table's data directory (
/clickhouse/store/xxx/xxxyyyyy-yyyy-yyyy-yyyy-yyyyyyyyyyyy/) and that table will be converted automatically on next server start. #57798 (Kirill).
- Added table function
mergeTreeIndex. It represents the contents of index and marks files of
MergeTreetables. It can be used for introspection. Syntax:
mergeTreeIndex(database, table, [with_marks = true])where
database.tableis an existing table with
MergeTreeengine. #58140 (Anton Popov).
- Try to detect file format automatically during schema inference if it's unknown in
file/s3/hdfs/url/azureBlobStorageengines. Closes #50576. #59092 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add generate_series as a table function. This function generates table with an arithmetic progression with natural numbers. #59390 (divanik).
- Added query
ALTER TABLE table FORGET PARTITION partitionthat removes ZooKeeper nodes, related to an empty partition. #59507 (Sergei Trifonov).
- Support reading and writing backups as tar archives. #59535 (josh-hildred).
- Provides new aggregate function ‘groupArrayIntersect’. Follows up: #49862. #59598 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Implemented system.dns_cache table, which can be useful for debugging DNS issues. #59856 (Kirill Nikiforov).
- Implemented support for S3Express buckets. #59965 (Nikita Taranov).
- The codec
LZ4HCwill accept a new level 2, which is faster than the previous minimum level 3, at the expense of less compression. In previous versions,
LZ4HC(2)and less was the same as
LZ4HC(3). Author: Cyan4973. #60090 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Implemented system.dns_cache table, which can be useful for debugging DNS issues. New server setting dns_cache_max_size. #60257 (Kirill Nikiforov).
- Added function
toMillisecondwhich returns the millisecond component for values of type
DateTimeor
DateTime64. #60281 (Shaun Struwig).
- Support single-argument version for the merge table function, as
merge(['db_name', ] 'tables_regexp'). #60372 (豪肥肥).
- Make all format names case insensitive, like Tsv, or TSV, or tsv, or even rowbinary. #60420 (豪肥肥).
- Added new syntax which allows to specify definer user in View/Materialized View. This allows to execute selects/inserts from views without explicit grants for underlying tables. #60439 (pufit).
- Add four properties to the
StorageMemory(memory-engine)
min_bytes_to_keep, max_bytes_to_keep, min_rows_to_keepand
max_rows_to_keep- Add tests to reflect new changes - Update
memory.mddocumentation - Add table
contextproperty to
MemorySinkto enable access to table parameter bounds. #60612 (Jake Bamrah).
- Added function
toMillisecondwhich returns the millisecond component for values of type
DateTimeor
DateTime64. #60649 (Robert Schulze).
- Separate limits on number of waiting and executing queries. Added new server setting
max_waiting_queriesthat limits the number of queries waiting due to
async_load_databases. Existing limits on number of executing queries no longer count waiting queries. #61053 (Sergei Trifonov).
- Add support for
ATTACH PARTITION ALL. #61107 (Kirill Nikiforov).
Performance Improvement
- Eliminates min/max/any/anyLast aggregators of GROUP BY keys in SELECT section. #52230 (JackyWoo).
- Improve the performance of serialized aggregation method when involving multiple [nullable] columns. This is a general version of #51399 that doesn't compromise on abstraction integrity. #55809 (Amos Bird).
- Lazy build join output to improve performance of ALL join. #58278 (LiuNeng).
- Improvements to aggregate functions ArgMin / ArgMax / any / anyLast / anyHeavy, as well as
ORDER BY {u8/u16/u32/u64/i8/i16/u32/i64) LIMIT 1queries. #58640 (Raúl Marín).
- Optimize performance of sum/avg conditionally for bigint and big decimal types by reducing branch miss. #59504 (李扬).
- Improve performance of SELECTs with active mutations. #59531 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Trivial optimize on column filter. Avoid those filter columns whoes underlying data type is not number being filtered with
result_size_hint = -1. Peak memory can be reduced to 44% of the original in some cases. #59698 (李扬).
- Primary key will use less amount of memory. #60049 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Improve memory usage for primary key and some other operations. #60050 (Alexey Milovidov).
- The tables' primary keys will be loaded in memory lazily on first access. This is controlled by the new MergeTree setting
primary_key_lazy_load, which is on by default. This provides several advantages: - it will not be loaded for tables that are not used; - if there is not enough memory, an exception will be thrown on first use instead of at server startup. This provides several disadvantages: - the latency of loading the primary key will be paid on the first query rather than before accepting connections; this theoretically may introduce a thundering-herd problem. This closes #11188. #60093 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Vectorized function
dotProductwhich is useful for vector search. #60202 (Robert Schulze).
- If the table's primary key contains mostly useless columns, don't keep them in memory. This is controlled by a new setting
primary_key_ratio_of_unique_prefix_values_to_skip_suffix_columnswith the value
0.9by default, which means: for a composite primary key, if a column changes its value for at least 0.9 of all the times, the next columns after it will be not loaded. #60255 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Execute multiIf function columnarly when result_type's underlying type is number. #60384 (李扬).
- As is shown in Fig 1, the replacement of "&&" with "&" could generate the SIMD code. Fig 1. Code compiled from '&&' (left) and '&' (right). #60498 (Zhiguo Zhou).
- Faster (almost 2x) mutexes (was slower due to ThreadFuzzer). #60823 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Move connection drain from prepare to work, and drain multiple connections in parallel. #60845 (lizhuoyu5).
- Optimize insertManyFrom of nullable number or nullable string. #60846 (李扬).
- Optimized function
dotProductto omit unnecessary and expensive memory copies. #60928 (Robert Schulze).
- Operations with the filesystem cache will suffer less from the lock contention. #61066 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Optimize ColumnString::replicate and prevent memcpySmallAllowReadWriteOverflow15Impl from being optimized to built-in memcpy. Close #61074. ColumnString::replicate speeds up by 2.46x on x86-64. #61075 (李扬).
- 30x faster printing for 256-bit integers. #61100 (Raúl Marín).
- If a query with a syntax error contained COLUMNS matcher with a regular expression, the regular expression was compiled each time during the parser's backtracking, instead of being compiled once. This was a fundamental error. The compiled regexp was put to AST. But the letter A in AST means "abstract" which means it should not contain heavyweight objects. Parts of AST can be created and discarded during parsing, including a large number of backtracking. This leads to slowness on the parsing side and consequently allows DoS by a readonly user. But the main problem is that it prevents progress in fuzzers. #61543 (Alexey Milovidov).
Improvement
- While running the MODIFY COLUMN query for materialized views, check the inner table's structure to ensure every column exists. #47427 (sunny).
- Added table
system.keywordswhich contains all the keywords from parser. Mostly needed and will be used for better fuzzing and syntax highlighting. #51808 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Added support for parameterized view with analyzer to not analyze create parameterized view. Refactor existing parameterized view logic to not analyze create parameterized view. #54211 (SmitaRKulkarni).
- Ordinary database engine is deprecated. You will receive a warning in clickhouse-client if your server is using it. This closes #52229. #56942 (shabroo).
- All zero copy locks related to a table have to be dropped when the table is dropped. The directory which contains these locks has to be removed also. #57575 (Sema Checherinda).
- Add short-circuit ability for
dictGetOrDefaultfunction. Closes #52098. #57767 (jsc0218).
- Allow declaring enum in external table structure. #57857 (Duc Canh Le).
- Running
ALTER COLUMN MATERIALIZEon a column with
DEFAULTor
MATERIALIZEDexpression now writes the correct values: The default value for existing parts with default value or the non-default value for existing parts with non-default value. Previously, the default value was written for all existing parts. #58023 (Duc Canh Le).
- Enabled a backoff logic (e.g. exponential). Will provide an ability for reduced CPU usage, memory usage and log file sizes. #58036 (MikhailBurdukov).
- Consider lightweight deleted rows when selecting parts to merge. #58223 (Zhuo Qiu).
- Allow to define
volume_priorityin
storage_configuration. #58533 (Andrey Zvonov).
- Add support for Date32 type in T64 codec. #58738 (Hongbin Ma).
- This PR makes http/https connections reusable for all uses cases. Even when response is 3xx or 4xx. #58845 (Sema Checherinda).
- Added comments for columns for more system tables. Continuation of https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/58356. #59016 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Now we can use virtual columns in PREWHERE. It's worthwhile for non-const virtual columns like
_part_offset. #59033 (Amos Bird).
- Settings for the Distributed table engine can now be specified in the server configuration file (similar to MergeTree settings), e.g.
<distributed> <flush_on_detach>false</flush_on_detach> </distributed>. #59291 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Keeper improvement: cache only a certain amount of logs in-memory controlled by
latest_logs_cache_size_thresholdand
commit_logs_cache_size_threshold. #59460 (Antonio Andelic).
- Instead using a constant key, now object storage generates key for determining remove objects capability. #59495 (Sema Checherinda).
- Don't infer floats in exponential notation by default. Add a setting
input_format_try_infer_exponent_floatsthat will restore previous behaviour (disabled by default). Closes #59476. #59500 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Allow alter operations to be surrounded by parenthesis. The emission of parentheses can be controlled by the
format_alter_operations_with_parenthesesconfig. By default in formatted queries the parentheses are emitted as we store the formatted alter operations in some places as metadata (e.g.: mutations). The new syntax clarifies some of the queries where alter operations end in a list. E.g.:
ALTER TABLE x MODIFY TTL date GROUP BY a, b, DROP COLUMN ccannot be parsed properly with the old syntax. In the new syntax the query
ALTER TABLE x (MODIFY TTL date GROUP BY a, b), (DROP COLUMN c)is obvious. Older versions are not able to read the new syntax, therefore using the new syntax might cause issues if newer and older version of ClickHouse are mixed in a single cluster. #59532 (János Benjamin Antal).
- Bumped Intel QPL (used by codec
DEFLATE_QPL) from v1.3.1 to v1.4.0 . Also fixed a bug for polling timeout mechanism, as we observed in same cases timeout won't work properly, if timeout happen, IAA and CPU may process buffer concurrently. So far, we'd better make sure IAA codec status is not QPL_STS_BEING_PROCESSED, then fallback to SW codec. #59551 (jasperzhu).
- Add positional pread in libhdfs3. If you want to call positional read in libhdfs3, use the hdfsPread function in hdfs.h as follows.
tSize hdfsPread(hdfsFS fs, hdfsFile file, void * buffer, tSize length, tOffset position);. #59624 (M1eyu).
- Check for stack overflow in parsers even if the user misconfigured the
max_parser_depthsetting to a very high value. This closes #59622. #59697 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Unify xml and sql created named collection behaviour in kafka storage. #59710 (Pervakov Grigorii).
- Allow uuid in replica_path if CREATE TABLE explicitly has it. #59908 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add column
metadata_versionof ReplicatedMergeTree table in
system.tablessystem table. #59942 (Maksim Kita).
- Keeper improvement: add retries on failures for Disk related operations. #59980 (Antonio Andelic).
- Add new config setting
backups.remove_backup_files_after_failure:
<clickhouse> <backups> <remove_backup_files_after_failure>true</remove_backup_files_after_failure> </backups> </clickhouse>. #60002 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Use multiple threads while reading the metadata of tables from a backup while executing the RESTORE command. #60040 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Now if
StorageBufferhas more than 1 shard (
num_layers> 1) background flush will happen simultaneously for all shards in multiple threads. #60111 (alesapin).
- Support specifying users for specific S3 settings in config using
userkey. #60144 (Antonio Andelic).
- Copy S3 file GCP fallback to buffer copy in case GCP returned
Internal Errorwith
GATEWAY_TIMEOUTHTTP error code. #60164 (Maksim Kita).
- Allow "local" as object storage type instead of "local_blob_storage". #60165 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Implement comparison operator for Variant values and proper Field inserting into Variant column. Don't allow creating
Varianttype with similar variant types by default (allow uder a setting
allow_suspicious_variant_types) Closes #59996. Closes #59850. #60198 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Improved overall usability of virtual columns. Now it is allowed to use virtual columns in
PREWHERE(it's worthwhile for non-const virtual columns like
_part_offset). Now a builtin documentation is available for virtual columns as a comment of column in
DESCRIBEquery with enabled setting
describe_include_virtual_columns. #60205 (Anton Popov).
- Short circuit execution for
ULIDStringToDateTime. #60211 (Juan Madurga).
- Added
query_idcolumn for tables
system.backupsand
system.backup_log. Added error stacktrace to
errorcolumn. #60220 (Maksim Kita).
- Parallel flush of pending INSERT blocks of Distributed engine on
DETACH/server shutdown and
SYSTEM FLUSH DISTRIBUTED(Parallelism will work only if you have multi disk policy for table (like everything in Distributed engine right now)). #60225 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Filter setting is improper in
joinRightColumnsSwitchNullability, resolve #59625. #60259 (lgbo).
- Add a setting to force read-through cache for merges. #60308 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Issue #57598 mentions a variant behaviour regarding transaction handling. An issued COMMIT/ROLLBACK when no transaction is active is reported as an error contrary to MySQL behaviour. #60338 (PapaToemmsn).
- Added
none_only_activemode for
distributed_ddl_output_modesetting. #60340 (Alexander Tokmakov).
- Connections through the MySQL port now automatically run with setting
prefer_column_name_to_alias = 1to support QuickSight out-of-the-box. Also, settings
mysql_map_string_to_text_in_show_columnsand
mysql_map_fixed_string_to_text_in_show_columnsare now enabled by default, affecting also only MySQL connections. This increases compatibility with more BI tools. #60365 (Robert Schulze).
- When output format is Pretty format and a block consists of a single numeric value which exceeds one million, A readable number will be printed on table right. e.g.
┌──────count()─┐ │ 233765663884 │ -- 233.77 billion └──────────────┘. #60379 (rogeryk).
- Allow configuring HTTP redirect handlers for clickhouse-server. For example, you can make
/redirect to the Play UI. #60390 (Alexey Milovidov).
- The advanced dashboard has slightly better colors for multi-line graphs. #60391 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Fix a race condition in JavaScript code leading to duplicate charts on top of each other. #60392 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Check for stack overflow in parsers even if the user misconfigured the
max_parser_depthsetting to a very high value. This closes #59622. #60434 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Function
substringnow has a new alias
byteSlice. #60494 (Robert Schulze).
- Renamed server setting
dns_cache_max_sizeto
dns_cache_max_entriesto reduce ambiguity. #60500 (Kirill Nikiforov).
SHOW INDEX | INDEXES | INDICES | KEYSno longer sorts by the primary key columns (which was unintuitive). #60514 (Robert Schulze).
- Keeper improvement: abort during startup if an invalid snapshot is detected to avoid data loss. #60537 (Antonio Andelic).
- Added MergeTree read split ranges into intersecting and non intersecting fault injection using
merge_tree_read_split_ranges_into_intersecting_and_non_intersecting_fault_probabilitysetting. #60548 (Maksim Kita).
- The Advanced dashboard now has controls always visible on scrolling. This allows you to add a new chart without scrolling up. #60692 (Alexey Milovidov).
- String types and Enums can be used in the same context, such as: arrays, UNION queries, conditional expressions. This closes #60726. #60727 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Update tzdata to 2024a. #60768 (Raúl Marín).
- Support files without format extension in Filesystem database. #60795 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Keeper improvement: support
leadership_expiry_msin Keeper's settings. #60806 (Brokenice0415).
- Always infer exponential numbers in JSON formats regardless of the setting
input_format_try_infer_exponent_floats. Add setting
input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objectsthat allows to use String type for ambiguous paths instead of an exception during named Tuples inference from JSON objects. #60808 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add a flag for SMJ to treat null as biggest/smallest. So the behavior can be compitable with other SQL systems, like Apache Spark. #60896 (loudongfeng).
- Clickhouse version has been added to docker labels. Closes #54224. #60949 (Nikolay Monkov).
- Add a setting
parallel_replicas_allow_in_with_subquery = 1which allows subqueries for IN work with parallel replicas. #60950 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- DNSResolver shuffles set of resolved IPs. #60965 (Sema Checherinda).
- Support detect output format by file exctension in
clickhouse-clientand
clickhouse-local. #61036 (豪肥肥).
- Check memory limit update periodically. #61049 (Han Fei).
- Enable processors profiling (time spent/in and out bytes for sorting, aggregation, ...) by default. #61096 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add the function
toUInt128OrZero, which was missed by mistake (the mistake is related to https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/945). The compatibility aliases
FROM_UNIXTIMEand
DATE_FORMAT(they are not ClickHouse-native and only exist for MySQL compatibility) have been made case insensitive, as expected for SQL-compatibility aliases. #61114 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Improvements for the access checks, allowing to revoke of unpossessed rights in case the target user doesn't have the revoking grants either. Example: ```sql GRANT SELECT ON . TO user1; REVOKE SELECT ON system.* FROM user1;. #61115 (pufit).
- Fix an error in previeous opt: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/59698: remove break to make sure the first filtered column has minimum size cc @jsc0218. #61145 (李扬).
- Fix
has()function with
Nullablecolumn (fixes #60214). #61249 (Mikhail Koviazin).
- Now it's possible to specify attribute
merge="true"in config substitutions for subtrees
<include from_zk="/path" merge="true">. In case this attribute specified, clickhouse will merge subtree with existing configuration, otherwise default behavior is append new content to configuration. #61299 (alesapin).
- Add async metrics for virtual memory mappings: VMMaxMapCount & VMNumMaps. Closes #60662. #61354 (Tuan Pham Anh).
- Use
temporary_files_codecsetting in all places where we create temporary data, for example external memory sorting and external memory GROUP BY. Before it worked only in
partial_mergeJOIN algorithm. #61456 (Maksim Kita).
- Remove duplicated check
containing_part.empty(), It's already being checked here: https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/blob/1296dac3c7e47670872c15e3f5e58f869e0bd2f2/src/Storages/MergeTree/MergeTreeData.cpp#L6141. #61467 (William Schoeffel).
- Add a new setting
max_parser_backtrackswhich allows to limit the complexity of query parsing. #61502 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Less contention during dynamic resize of filesystem cache. #61524 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Disallow sharded mode of StorageS3 queue, because it will be rewritten. #61537 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fixed typo: from
use_leagcy_max_levelto
use_legacy_max_level. #61545 (William Schoeffel).
- Remove some duplicate entries in blob_storage_log. #61622 (YenchangChan).
- Added
current_userfunction as a compatibility alias for MySQL. #61770 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Use managed identity for backups IO when using Azure Blob Storage. Add a setting to prevent ClickHouse from attempting to create a non-existent container, which requires permissions at the storage account level. #61785 (Daniel Pozo Escalona).
- In the previous version, some numbers in Pretty formats were not pretty enough. #61794 (Alexey Milovidov).
- A long value in Pretty formats won't be cut if it is the single value in the resultset, such as in the result of the
SHOW CREATE TABLEquery. #61795 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Similarly to
clickhouse-local,
clickhouse-clientwill accept the
--output-formatoption as a synonym to the
--formatoption. This closes #59848. #61797 (Alexey Milovidov).
- If stdout is a terminal and the output format is not specified,
clickhouse-clientand similar tools will use
PrettyCompactby default, similarly to the interactive mode.
clickhouse-clientand
clickhouse-localwill handle command line arguments for input and output formats in a unified fashion. This closes #61272. #61800 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Underscore digit groups in Pretty formats for better readability. This is controlled by a new setting,
output_format_pretty_highlight_digit_groups. #61802 (Alexey Milovidov).
Bug Fix (user-visible misbehavior in an official stable release)
- Fix bug with
intDivfor decimal arguments #59243 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix_kql_issue_found_by_wingfuzz #59626 (Yong Wang).
- Fix error "Read beyond last offset" for AsynchronousBoundedReadBuffer #59630 (Vitaly Baranov).
- rabbitmq: fix having neither acked nor nacked messages #59775 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix function execution over const and LowCardinality with GROUP BY const for analyzer #59986 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix scale conversion for DateTime64 #60004 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix INSERT into SQLite with single quote (by escaping single quotes with a quote instead of backslash) #60015 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix optimize_uniq_to_count removing the column alias #60026 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix finished_mutations_to_keep=0 for MergeTree (as docs says 0 is to keep everything) #60031 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix possible exception from s3queue table on drop #60036 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- PartsSplitter invalid ranges for the same part #60041 (Maksim Kita).
- Use max_query_size from context in DDLLogEntry instead of hardcoded 4096 #60083 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix inconsistent formatting of queries #60095 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Fix inconsistent formatting of explain in subqueries #60102 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Fix cosineDistance crash with Nullable #60150 (Raúl Marín).
- Allow casting of bools in string representation to to true bools #60160 (Robert Schulze).
- Fix system.s3queue_log #60166 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix arrayReduce with nullable aggregate function name #60188 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix actions execution during preliminary filtering (PK, partition pruning) #60196 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Hide sensitive info for s3queue #60233 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Revert "Replace
ORDER BY ALLby
ORDER BY *" #60248 (Robert Schulze).
- Azure Blob Storage : Fix issues endpoint and prefix #60251 (SmitaRKulkarni).
- Fix http exception codes. #60252 (Austin Kothig).
- fix LRUResource Cache bug (Hive cache) #60262 (shanfengp).
- s3queue: fix bug (also fixes flaky test_storage_s3_queue/test.py::test_shards_distributed) #60282 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix use-of-uninitialized-value and invalid result in hashing functions with IPv6 #60359 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Force reanalysis if parallel replicas changed #60362 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix usage of plain metadata type with new disks configuration option #60396 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Don't allow to set max_parallel_replicas to 0 as it doesn't make sense #60430 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Try to fix logical error 'Cannot capture column because it has incompatible type' in mapContainsKeyLike #60451 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix OptimizeDateOrDateTimeConverterWithPreimageVisitor with null arguments #60453 (Raúl Marín).
- Try to avoid calculation of scalar subqueries for CREATE TABLE. #60464 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Merging #59674. #60470 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Correctly check keys in s3Cluster #60477 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix deadlock in parallel parsing when lots of rows are skipped due to errors #60516 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix_max_query_size_for_kql_compound_operator: #60534 (Yong Wang).
- Keeper fix: add timeouts when waiting for commit logs #60544 (Antonio Andelic).
- Reduce the number of read rows from
system.numbers#60546 (JackyWoo).
- Don't output number tips for date types #60577 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix reading from MergeTree with non-deterministic functions in filter #60586 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix logical error on bad compatibility setting value type #60596 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix inconsistent aggregate function states in mixed x86-64 / ARM clusters #60610 (Harry Lee).
- fix(prql): Robust panic handler #60615 (Maximilian Roos).
- Fix
intDivfor decimal and date arguments #60672 (Yarik Briukhovetskyi).
- Fix: expand CTE in alter modify query #60682 (Yakov Olkhovskiy).
- Fix system.parts for non-Atomic/Ordinary database engine (i.e. Memory) #60689 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix "Invalid storage definition in metadata file" for parameterized views #60708 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix buffer overflow in CompressionCodecMultiple #60731 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Remove nonsense from SQL/JSON #60738 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Remove wrong sanitize checking in aggregate function quantileGK #60740 (李扬).
- Fix insert-select + insert_deduplication_token bug by setting streams to 1 #60745 (Jordi Villar).
- Prevent setting custom metadata headers on unsupported multipart upload operations #60748 (Francisco J. Jurado Moreno).
- Fix toStartOfInterval #60763 (Andrey Zvonov).
- Fix crash in arrayEnumerateRanked #60764 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix crash when using input() in INSERT SELECT JOIN #60765 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix crash with different allow_experimental_analyzer value in subqueries #60770 (Dmitry Novik).
- Remove recursion when reading from S3 #60849 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix possible stuck on error in HashedDictionaryParallelLoader #60926 (vdimir).
- Fix async RESTORE with Replicated database #60934 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix deadlock in async inserts to
Logtables via native protocol #61055 (Anton Popov).
- Fix lazy execution of default argument in dictGetOrDefault for RangeHashedDictionary #61196 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix multiple bugs in groupArraySorted #61203 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix Keeper reconfig for standalone binary #61233 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix usage of session_token in S3 engine #61234 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix possible incorrect result of aggregate function
uniqExact#61257 (Anton Popov).
- Fix bugs in show database #61269 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix logical error in RabbitMQ storage with MATERIALIZED columns #61320 (vdimir).
- Fix CREATE OR REPLACE DICTIONARY #61356 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix ATTACH query with external ON CLUSTER #61365 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- fix issue of actions dag split #61458 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix finishing a failed RESTORE #61466 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Disable async_insert_use_adaptive_busy_timeout correctly with compatibility settings #61468 (Raúl Marín).
- Allow queuing in restore pool #61475 (Nikita Taranov).
- Fix bug when reading system.parts using UUID (issue 61220). #61479 (Dan Wu).
- Fix crash in window view #61526 (Alexey Milovidov).
- Fix
repeatwith non native integers #61527 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix client
-sargument #61530 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
- Fix crash in arrayPartialReverseSort #61539 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix string search with const position #61547 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix addDays cause an error when used datetime64 #61561 (Shuai li).
- Fix
system.part_logfor async insert with deduplication #61620 (Antonio Andelic).
- Fix Non-ready set for system.parts. #61666 (Nikolai Kochetov).