2021 Changelog
ClickHouse release v21.12, 2021-12-15
Backward Incompatible Change
- A fix for a feature that previously had unwanted behaviour. Do not allow direct select for Kafka/RabbitMQ/FileLog. Can be enabled by setting
stream_like_engine_allow_direct_select. Direct select will be not allowed even if enabled by setting, in case there is an attached materialized view. For Kafka and RabbitMQ direct selectm if allowed, will not commit massages by default. To enable commits with direct select, user must use storage level setting
kafka{rabbitmq}_commit_on_select=1(default
0). #31053 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- A slight change in behaviour of a new function. Return unquoted string in JSON_VALUE. Closes #27965. #31008 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Setting rename. Add custom null representation support for TSV/CSV input formats. Fix deserialing Nullable(String) in TSV/CSV/JSONCompactStringsEachRow/JSONStringsEachRow input formats. Rename
output_format_csv_null_representationand
output_format_tsv_null_representationto
format_csv_null_representationand
format_tsv_null_representationaccordingly. #30497 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Further deprecation of already unused code. This is relevant only for users of ClickHouse versions older than 20.6. A "leader election" mechanism is removed from
ReplicatedMergeTree, because multiple leaders are supported since 20.6. If you are upgrading from an older version and some replica with an old version is a leader, then server will fail to start after upgrade. Stop replicas with old version to make new version start. After that it will not be possible to downgrade to version older than 20.6. #32140 (tavplubix).
New Feature
- Implemented more of the ZooKeeper Four Letter Words commands in clickhouse-keeper: https://zookeeper.apache.org/doc/r3.4.8/zookeeperAdmin.html#sc_zkCommands. #28981 (JackyWoo). Now
clickhouse-keeperis feature complete.
- Support for
Booldata type. #31072 (kevin wan).
- Support for
PARTITION BYin File, URL, HDFS storages and with
INSERT INTOtable function. Closes #30273. #30690 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added
CONSTRAINT ... ASSUME ...(without checking during
INSERT). Added query transformation to CNF (https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/11749) for more convenient optimization. Added simple query rewriting using constraints (only simple matching now, will be improved to support <,=,>... later). Added ability to replace heavy columns with light columns if it's possible. #18787 (Nikita Vasilev).
- Basic access authentication for http/url functions. #31648 (michael1589).
- Support
INTERVALtype in
STEPclause for
WITH FILLmodifier. #30927 (Anton Popov).
- Add support for parallel reading from multiple files and support globs in
FROM INFILEclause. #30135 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Add support for
Identifiertable and database query parameters. Closes #27226. #28668 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- TLDR: Major improvements of completeness and consistency of text formats. Refactor formats
TSV,
TSVRaw,
CSVand
JSONCompactEachRow,
JSONCompactStringsEachRow, remove code duplication, add base interface for formats with
-WithNamesand
-WithNamesAndTypessuffixes. Add formats
CSVWithNamesAndTypes,
TSVRawWithNames,
TSVRawWithNamesAndTypes,
JSONCompactEachRowWIthNames,
JSONCompactStringsEachRowWIthNames,
RowBinaryWithNames. Support parallel parsing for formats
TSVWithNamesAndTypes,
TSVRaw(WithNames/WIthNamesAndTypes),
CSVWithNamesAndTypes,
JSONCompactEachRow(WithNames/WIthNamesAndTypes),
JSONCompactStringsEachRow(WithNames/WIthNamesAndTypes). Support columns mapping and types checking for
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypesformat. Add setting
input_format_with_types_use_headerwhich specify if we should check that types written in
<format_name>WIthNamesAndTypesformat matches with table structure. Add setting
input_format_csv_empty_as_defaultand use it in CSV format instead of
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields(because this setting should not control
csv_empty_as_default). Fix usage of setting
input_format_defaults_for_omitted_fields(it was used only as
csv_empty_as_default, but it should control calculation of default expressions for omitted fields). Fix Nullable input/output in
TSVRawformat, make this format fully compatible with inserting into TSV. Fix inserting NULLs in
LowCardinality(Nullable)when
input_format_null_as_defaultis enabled (previously default values was inserted instead of actual NULLs). Fix strings deserialization in
JSONStringsEachRow/
JSONCompactStringsEachRowformats (strings were parsed just until first '\n' or '\t'). Add ability to use
Rawescaping rule in Template input format. Add diagnostic info for JSONCompactEachRow(WithNames/WIthNamesAndTypes) input format. Fix bug with parallel parsing of
-WithNamesformats in case when setting
min_chunk_bytes_for_parallel_parsingis less than bytes in a single row. #30178 (Kruglov Pavel). Allow to print/parse names and types of colums in
CustomSeparatedinput/output format. Add formats
CustomSeparatedWithNames/WithNamesAndTypessimilar to
TSVWithNames/WithNamesAndTypes. #31434 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Aliyun OSS Storage support. #31286 (cfcz48).
- Exposes all settings of the global thread pool in the configuration file. #31285 (Tomáš Hromada).
- Introduced window functions
exponentialTimeDecayedSum,
exponentialTimeDecayedMax,
exponentialTimeDecayedCountand
exponentialTimeDecayedAvgwhich are more effective than
exponentialMovingAveragefor bigger windows. Also more use-cases were covered. #29799 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add option to compress logs before writing them to a file using LZ4. Closes #23860. #29219 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Support
JOIN ON 1 = 1that have CROSS JOIN semantic. This closes #25578. #25894 (Vladimir C).
- Add Map combinator for
Maptype. - Rename old
sum-, min-, max- Mapfor mapped arrays to
sum-, min-, max- MappedArrays. #24539 (Ildus Kurbangaliev).
- Make reading from HTTP retriable. Closes #29696. #29894 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Experimental Feature
WINDOW VIEWto enable stream processing in ClickHouse. #8331 (vxider).
- Drop support for using Ordinary databases with
MaterializedMySQL. #31292 (Stig Bakken).
- Implement the commands BACKUP and RESTORE for the Log family. This feature is under development. #30688 (Vitaly Baranov).
Performance Improvement
- Reduce memory usage when reading with
s3/
url/
hdfsformats
Parquet,
ORC,
Arrow(controlled by setting
input_format_allow_seeks, enabled by default). Also add setting
remote_read_min_bytes_for_seekto control seeks. Closes #10461. Closes #16857. #30936 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add optimizations for constant conditions in JOIN ON, ref #26928. #27021 (Vladimir C).
- Support parallel formatting for all text formats, except
JSONEachRowWithProgressand
PrettyCompactMonoBlock. #31489 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Speed up count over nullable columns. #31806 (Raúl Marín).
- Speed up
avgand
sumCountaggregate functions. #31694 (Raúl Marín).
- Improve performance of JSON and XML output formats. #31673 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve performance of syncing data to block device. This closes #31181. #31229 (zhanglistar).
- Fixing query performance issue in
LiveViewtables. Fixes #30831. #31006 (vzakaznikov).
- Speed up query parsing. #31949 (Raúl Marín).
- Allow to split
GraphiteMergeTreerollup rules for plain/tagged metrics (optional
rule_typefield). #25122 (Michail Safronov).
- Remove excessive
DESC TABLErequests for
remote()(in case of
remote('127.1', system.one)(i.e. identifier as the db.table instead of string) there was excessive
DESC TABLErequest). #32019 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Optimize function
tupleElementto reading of subcolumn with enabled setting
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns. #31261 (Anton Popov).
- Optimize function
mapContainsto reading of subcolumn
keywith enabled settings
optimize_functions_to_subcolumns. #31218 (Anton Popov).
- Add settings
merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystemand
merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read_for_remote_filesystem. #30970 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Skipping mutations of different partitions in
StorageMergeTree. #21326 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
Improvement
- Do not allow to drop a table or dictionary if some tables or dictionaries depend on it. #30977 (tavplubix).
- Allow versioning of aggregate function states. Now we can introduce backward compatible changes in serialization format of aggregate function states. Closes #12552. #24820 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Support PostgreSQL style
ALTER MODIFY COLUMNsyntax. #32003 (SuperDJY).
- Added
update_fieldsupport for
RangeHashedDictionary,
ComplexKeyRangeHashedDictionary. #32185 (Maksim Kita).
- The
murmurHash3_128and
sipHash128functions now accept an arbitrary number of arguments. This closes #28774. #28965 (小路).
- Support default expression for
HDFSstorage and optimize fetching when source is column oriented. #32256 (李扬).
- Improve the operation name of an opentelemetry span. #32234 (Frank Chen).
- Use
Content-Type: application/x-ndjson(http://ndjson.org/) for output format
JSONEachRow. #32223 (Dmitriy Dorofeev).
- Improve skipping unknown fields with quoted escaping rule in Template/CustomSeparated formats. Previously you could skip only quoted strings, now you can skip values with any type. #32204 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Now
clickhouse-keeperrefuses to start or apply configuration changes when they contain duplicated IDs or endpoints. Fixes #31339. #32121 (alesapin).
- Set Content-Type in HTTP packets issued from URL engine. #32113 (Frank Chen).
- Return Content-Type as 'application/json' for
JSONEachRowformat if
output_format_json_array_of_rowsis enabled. #32112 (Frank Chen).
- Allow to parse
+before
Float32/
Float64values. #32079 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Allow a user configured
hdfs_replicationparameter for
DiskHDFSand
StorageHDFS. Closes #32039. #32049 (leosunli).
- Added ClickHouse
exceptionand
exception_codefields to opentelemetry span log. #32040 (Frank Chen).
- Improve opentelemetry span log duration - it was is zero at the query level if there is a query exception. #32038 (Frank Chen).
- Fix the issue that
LowCardinalityof
Int256cannot be created. #31832 (alexey-milovidov).
- Recreate
system.*_logtables in case of different engine/partition_by. #31824 (Azat Khuzhin).
MaterializedMySQL: Fix issue with table named 'table'. #31781 (Håvard Kvålen).
- ClickHouse dictionary source: support predefined connections. Closes #31705. #31749 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Allow to use predefined connections configuration for Kafka and RabbitMQ engines (the same way as for other integration table engines). #31691 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Always re-render prompt while navigating history in clickhouse-client. This will improve usability of manipulating very long queries that don't fit on screen. #31675 (alexey-milovidov) (author: Amos Bird).
- Add key bindings for navigating through history (instead of lines/history). #31641 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improve the
max_execution_timechecks. Fixed some cases when timeout checks do not happen and query could run too long. #31636 (Raúl Marín).
- Better exception message when
users.xmlcannot be loaded due to bad password hash. This closes #24126. #31557 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Use shard and replica name from
Replicateddatabase arguments when expanding macros in
ReplicatedMergeTreearguments if these macros are not defined in config. Closes #31471. #31488 (tavplubix).
- Better analysis for
min/max/countprojection. Now, with enabled
allow_experimental_projection_optimization, virtual
min/max/countprojection can be used together with columns from partition key. #31474 (Amos Bird).
- Add
--pagersupport for
clickhouse-local. #31457 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix waiting of the editor during interactive query edition (
waitpid()returns -1 on
SIGWINCHand
EDITORand
clickhouse-local/
clickhouse-clientworks concurrently). #31456 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Throw an exception if there is some garbage after field in
JSONCompactStrings(EachRow)format. #31455 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Default value of
http_send_timeoutand
http_receive_timeoutsettings changed from 1800 (30 minutes) to 180 (3 minutes). #31450 (tavplubix).
MaterializedMySQLnow handles
CREATE TABLE ... LIKE ...DDL queries. #31410 (Stig Bakken).
- Return artificial create query when executing
show create tableon system's tables. #31391 (SuperDJY).
- Previously progress was shown only for
numberstable function. Now for
numbers_mtit is also shown. #31318 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Initial user's roles are used now to find row policies, see #31080. #31262 (Vitaly Baranov).
- If some obsolete setting is changed - show warning in
system.warnings. #31252 (tavplubix).
- Improved backoff for background cleanup tasks in
MergeTree. Settings
merge_tree_clear_old_temporary_directories_interval_secondsand
merge_tree_clear_old_parts_interval_secondsmoved from users settings to merge tree settings. #31180 (tavplubix).
- Now every replica will send to client only incremental information about profile events counters. #31155 (Dmitry Novik). This makes
--hardware_utilizationoption in
clickhouse-clientusable.
- Enable multiline editing in clickhouse-client by default. This addresses #31121 . #31123 (Amos Bird).
- Function name normalization for
ALTERqueries. This helps avoid metadata mismatch between creating table with indices/projections and adding indices/projections via alter commands. This is a follow-up PR of https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/20174. Mark as improvements as there are no bug reports and the senario is somehow rare. #31095 (Amos Bird).
- Support
IF EXISTSmodifier for
RENAME DATABASE/
TABLE/
DICTIONARYquery. If this directive is used, one will not get an error if the DATABASE/TABLE/DICTIONARY to be renamed doesn't exist. #31081 (victorgao).
- Cancel vertical merges when partition is dropped. This is a follow-up of https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/25684 and https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/30996. #31057 (Amos Bird).
- The local session inside a ClickHouse dictionary source won't send its events to the session log anymore. This fixes a possible deadlock (tsan alert) on shutdown. Also this PR fixes flaky
test_dictionaries_dependency_xml/. #31013 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Less locking in ALTER command. #31010 (Amos Bird).
- Fix
--verboseoption in clickhouse-local interactive mode and allow logging into file. #30881 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added
\l,
\d,
\ccommands in
clickhouse-clientlike in MySQL and PostgreSQL. #30876 (Pavel Medvedev).
- For clickhouse-local or clickhouse-client: if there is
--interactiveoption with
--queryor
--queries-file, then first execute them like in non-interactive and then start interactive mode. #30851 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix possible "The local set of parts of X doesn't look like the set of parts in ZooKeeper" error (if DROP fails during removing znodes from zookeeper). #30826 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Avro format works against Kafka. Setting
output_format_avro_rows_in_fileadded. #30351 (Ilya Golshtein).
- Allow to specify one or any number of PostgreSQL schemas for one
MaterializedPostgreSQLdatabase. Closes #28901. Closes #29324. #28933 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Replaced default ports for clickhouse-keeper internal communication from 44444 to 9234. Fixes #30879. #31799 (alesapin).
- Implement function transform with Decimal arguments. #31839 (李帅).
- Fix abort in debug server and
DB::Exception: std::out_of_range: basic_stringerror in release server in case of bad hdfs url by adding additional check of hdfs url structure. #31042 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix possible assert in
hdfstable function/engine, add test. #31036 (Kruglov Pavel).
Bug Fixes
- Fix group by / order by / limit by aliases with positional arguments enabled. Closes #31173. #31741 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix usage of
Buffertable engine with type
Map. Fixes #30546. #31742 (Anton Popov).
- Fix reading from
MergeTreetables with enabled
use_uncompressed_cache. #31826 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed the behavior when mutations that have nothing to do are stuck (with enabled setting
empty_result_for_aggregation_by_empty_set). #32358 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix skipping columns while writing protobuf. This PR fixes #31160, see the comment #31160#issuecomment-980595318. #31988 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix bug when remove unneeded columns in subquery. If there is an aggregation function in query without group by, do not remove if it is unneeded. #32289 (dongyifeng).
- Quota limit was not reached, but the limit was exceeded. This PR fixes #31174. #31337 (sunny).
- Fix SHOW GRANTS when partial revokes are used. This PR fixes #31138. #31249 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Memory amount was incorrectly estimated when ClickHouse is run in containers with cgroup limits. #31157 (Pavel Medvedev).
- Fix
ALTER ... MATERIALIZE COLUMN ...queries in case when data type of default expression is not equal to the data type of column. #32348 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed crash with SIGFPE in aggregate function
avgWeightedwith
Decimalargument. Fixes #32053. #32303 (tavplubix).
- Server might fail to start with
Cannot attach 1 tables due to cyclic dependencieserror if
Dictionarytable looks at XML-dictionary with the same name, it's fixed. Fixes #31315. #32288 (tavplubix).
- Fix parsing error while NaN deserializing for
Nullable(Float)for
Quotedescaping rule. #32190 (Kruglov Pavel).
- XML dictionaries: identifiers, used in table create query, can be qualified to
default_databaseduring upgrade to newer version. Closes #31963. #32187 (Maksim Kita).
- Number of active replicas might be determined incorrectly when inserting with quorum if setting
replicated_can_become_leaderis disabled on some replicas. It's fixed. #32157 (tavplubix).
- Dictionaries: fix cases when
{condition}does not work for custom database queries. #32117 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix
CASTfrom
Nullablewith
cast_keep_nullable(
PARAMETER_OUT_OF_BOUNDerror before for i.e.
toUInt32OrDefault(toNullable(toUInt32(1)))). #32080 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix CREATE TABLE of Join Storage in some obscure cases. Close #31680. #32066 (SuperDJY).
- Fixed
Directory ... already exists and is not emptyerror when detaching part. #32063 (tavplubix).
MaterializedMySQL(experimental feature): Fix misinterpretation of
DECIMALdata from MySQL. #31990 (Håvard Kvålen).
FileLog(experimental feature) engine unnesessary created meta data directory when create table failed. Fix #31962. #31967 (flynn).
- Some
GET_PARTentry might hang in replication queue if part is lost on all replicas and there are no other parts in the same partition. It's fixed in cases when partition key contains only columns of integer types or
Date[Time]. Fixes #31485. #31887 (tavplubix).
- Fix functions
emptyand
notEmptywith arguments of
UUIDtype. Fixes #31819. #31883 (Anton Popov).
- Change configuration path from
keeper_server.session_timeout_msto
keeper_server.coordination_settings.session_timeout_mswhen constructing a
KeeperTCPHandler. Same with
operation_timeout. #31859 (JackyWoo).
- Fix invalid cast of Nullable type when nullable primary key is used. (Nullable primary key is a discouraged feature - please do not use). This fixes #31075. #31823 (Amos Bird).
- Fix crash in recursive UDF in SQL. Closes #30856. #31820 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix crash when function
dictGetwith type is used for dictionary attribute when type is
Nullable. Fixes #30980. #31800 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix crash with empty result of ODBC query (with some ODBC drivers). Closes #31465. #31766 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix disabling query profiler (In case of
query_profiler_real_time_period_ns>0/
query_profiler_cpu_time_period_ns>0query profiler can stayed enabled even after query finished). #31740 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed rare segfault on concurrent
ATTACH PARTITIONqueries. #31738 (tavplubix).
- Fix race in JSONEachRowWithProgress output format when data and lines with progress are mixed in output. #31736 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fixed
there are no such cluster hereerror on execution of
ON CLUSTERquery if specified cluster name is name of
Replicateddatabase. #31723 (tavplubix).
- Fix exception on some of the applications of
decryptfunction on Nullable columns. This closes #31662. This closes #31426. #31707 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed function ngrams when string contains UTF-8 characters. #31706 (yandd).
- Settings
input_format_allow_errors_numand
input_format_allow_errors_ratiodid not work for parsing of domain types, such as
IPv4, it's fixed. Fixes #31686. #31697 (tavplubix).
- Fixed null pointer exception in
MATERIALIZE COLUMN. #31679 (Nikolai Kochetov).
RENAME TABLEquery worked incorrectly on attempt to rename an DDL dictionary in
Ordinarydatabase, it's fixed. #31638 (tavplubix).
- Implement
sparkbaraggregate function as it was intended, see: #26175#issuecomment-960353867, comment. #31624 (小路).
- Fix invalid generated JSON when only column names contain invalid UTF-8 sequences. #31534 (Kevin Michel).
- Disable
partial_merge_join_left_table_buffer_bytesbefore bug in this optimization is fixed. See #31009). Remove redundant option
partial_merge_join_optimizations. #31528 (Vladimir C).
- Fix progress for short
INSERT SELECTqueries. #31510 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix wrong behavior with group by and positional arguments. Closes #31280#issuecomment-968696186. #31420 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Resolve
nullptrin STS credentials provider for S3. #31409 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Remove
notLikefunction from index analysis, because it was wrong. #31169 (sundyli).
- Fix bug in Keeper which can lead to inability to start when some coordination logs was lost and we have more fresh snapshot than our latest log. #31150 (alesapin).
- Rewrite right distributed table in local join. solves #25809. #31105 (abel-cheng).
- Fix
Mergetable with aliases and where (it did not work before at all). Closes #28802. #31044 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix JSON_VALUE/JSON_QUERY with quoted identifiers. This allows to have spaces in json path. Closes #30971. #31003 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Using
formatRowfunction with not row-oriented formats led to segfault. Don't allow to use this function with such formats (because it doesn't make sense). #31001 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix bug which broke select queries if they happened after dropping materialized view. Found in #30691. #30997 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Skip
max_partition_size_to_drop checkin case of ATTACH PARTITION ... FROM and MOVE PARTITION ... #30995 (Amr Alaa).
- Fix some corner cases with
INTERSECTand
EXCEPToperators. Closes #30803. #30965 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Fix incorrect filtering result on non-x86 builds. This closes #31417. This closes #31524. #31574 (alexey-milovidov).
- Make ClickHouse build fully reproducible (byte identical on different machines). This closes #22113. #31899 (alexey-milovidov). Remove filesystem path to the build directory from binaries to enable reproducible builds. This needed for #22113. #31838 (alexey-milovidov).
- Use our own CMakeLists for
zlib-ng,
cassandra,
mariadb-connector-cand
xz,
re2,
sentry,
gsasl,
arrow,
protobuf. This is needed for #20151. Part of #9226. A small step towards removal of annoying trash from the build system. #30599 (alexey-milovidov).
- Hermetic builds: use fixed version of libc and make sure that no source or binary files from the host OS are using during build. This closes #27133. This closes #21435. This closes #30462. #30011 (alexey-milovidov).
- Adding function
getFuzzerData()to easily fuzz particular functions. This closes #23227. #27526 (Alexey Boykov).
- More correct setting up capabilities inside Docker. #31802 (Constantine Peresypkin).
- Enable clang
-fstrict-vtable-pointers,
-fwhole-program-vtablescompile options. #20151 (Maksim Kita).
- Avoid downloading toolchain tarballs for cross-compiling for FreeBSD. #31672 (alexey-milovidov).
- Initial support for risc-v. See development/build-cross-riscv for quirks and build command that was tested. #31309 (Vladimir Smirnov).
- Support compile in arm machine with parameter "-DENABLE_TESTS=OFF". #31007 (zhanghuajie).
ClickHouse release v21.11, 2021-11-09
Backward Incompatible Change
- Change order of json_path and json arguments in SQL/JSON functions (to be consistent with the standard). Closes #30449. #30474 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Remove
MergeTreetable setting
write_final_mark. It will be always
true. #30455 (Kseniia Sumarokova). No actions required, all tables are compatible with the new version.
- Function
bayesABis removed. Please help to return this function back, refreshed. This closes #26233. #29934 (alexey-milovidov).
- This is relevant only if you already started using the experimental
clickhouse-keepersupport. Now ClickHouse Keeper snapshots compressed with
ZSTDcodec by default instead of custom ClickHouse LZ4 block compression. This behavior can be turned off with
compress_snapshots_with_zstd_formatcoordination setting (must be equal on all quorum replicas). Backward incompatibility is quite rare and may happen only when new node will send snapshot (happens in case of recovery) to the old node which is unable to read snapshots in ZSTD format. #29417 (alesapin).
New Feature
- New asynchronous INSERT mode allows to accumulate inserted data and store it in a single batch in background. On client it can be enabled by setting
async_insertfor
INSERTqueries with data inlined in query or in separate buffer (e.g. for
INSERTqueries via HTTP protocol). If
wait_for_async_insertis true (by default) the client will wait until data will be flushed to table. On server-side it controlled by the settings
async_insert_threads,
async_insert_max_data_sizeand
async_insert_busy_timeout_ms. Implements #18282. #27537 (Anton Popov). #20557 (Ivan). Notes on performance: with asynchronous inserts you can do up to around 10 000 individual INSERT queries per second, so it is still recommended to insert in batches if you want to achieve performance up to millions inserted rows per second.
- Add interactive mode for
clickhouse-local. So, you can just run
clickhouse-localto get a command line ClickHouse interface without connecting to a server and process data from files and external data sources. Also merge the code of
clickhouse-clientand
clickhouse-localtogether. Closes #7203. Closes #25516. Closes #22401. #26231 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added support for executable (scriptable) user defined functions. These are UDFs that can be written in any programming language. #28803 (Maksim Kita).
- Allow predefined connections to external data sources. This allows to avoid specifying credentials or addresses while using external data sources, they can be referenced by names instead. Closes #28367. #28577 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added
INFORMATION_SCHEMAdatabase with
SCHEMATA,
TABLES,
VIEWSand
COLUMNSviews to the corresponding tables in
systemdatabase. Closes #9770. #28691 (tavplubix).
- Support
EXISTS (subquery). Closes #6852. #29731 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Session logging for audit. Logging all successful and failed login and logout events to a new
system.session_logtable. #22415 (Vasily Nemkov) (Vitaly Baranov).
- Support multidimensional cosine distance and euclidean distance functions; L1, L2, Lp, Linf distances and norms. Scalar product on tuples and various arithmetic operators on tuples. This fully closes #4509 and even more. #27933 (Alexey Boykov).
- Add support for compression and decompression for
INTO OUTFILEand
FROM INFILE(with autodetect or with additional optional parameter). #27135 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Add CORS (Cross Origin Resource Sharing) support with HTTP
OPTIONSrequest. It means, now Grafana will work with serverless requests without a kludges. Closes #18693. #29155 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Queries with JOIN ON now supports disjunctions (OR). #21320 (Ilya Golshtein).
- Added function
tokens. That allow to split string into tokens using non-alpha numeric ASCII characters as separators. #29981 (Maksim Kita). Added function
ngramsto extract ngrams from text. Closes #29699. #29738 (Maksim Kita).
- Add functions for Unicode normalization:
normalizeUTF8NFC,
normalizeUTF8NFD,
normalizeUTF8NFKC,
normalizeUTF8NFKDfunctions. #28633 (darkkeks).
- Streaming consumption of application log files in ClickHouse with
FileLogtable engine. It's like
Kafkaor
RabbitMQengine but for append-only and rotated logs in local filesystem. Closes #6953. #25969 (flynn) (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add
CapnProtooutput format, refactor
CapnProtoinput format. #29291 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Allow to write number in query as binary literal. Example
SELECT 0b001;. #29304 (Maksim Kita).
- Added
hashed_arraydictionary type. It saves memory when using dictionaries with multiple attributes. Closes #30236. #30242 (Maksim Kita).
- Added
JSONExtractKeysfunction. #30056 (Vitaly).
- Add a function
getOSKernelVersion- it returns a string with OS kernel version. #29755 (Memo).
- Added
MD4and
SHA384functions. MD4 is an obsolete and insecure hash function, it can be used only in rare cases when MD4 is already being used in some legacy system and you need to get exactly the same result. #29602 (Nikita Tikhomirov).
- HSTS can be enabled for ClickHouse HTTP server by setting
hsts_max_agein configuration file with a positive number. #29516 (凌涛).
- Huawei OBS Storage support. Closes #24294. #29511 (kevin wan).
- New function
mapContainsKeyLiketo get the map that key matches a simple regular expression. #29471 (凌涛). New function
mapExtractKeyLiketo get the map only kept elements matched specified pattern. #30793 (凌涛).
- Implemented
ALTER TABLE x MODIFY COMMENT. #29264 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Adds H3 inspection functions that are missing from ClickHouse but are available via the H3 api: https://h3geo.org/docs/api/inspection. #29209 (Bharat Nallan).
- Allow non-replicated ALTER TABLE FETCH and ATTACH in Replicated databases. #29202 (Kevin Michel).
- Added a setting
output_format_csv_null_representation: This is the same as
output_format_tsv_null_representationbut is for CSV output. #29123 (PHO).
- Added function
zookeeperSessionUptime()which returns uptime of current ZooKeeper session in seconds. #28983 (tavplubix).
- Implements the
h3ToGeoBoundaryfunction. #28952 (Ivan Veselov).
- Add aggregate function
exponentialMovingAveragethat can be used as window function. This closes #27511. #28914 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow to include subcolumns of table columns into
DESCRIBEquery result (can be enabled by setting
describe_include_subcolumns). #28905 (Anton Popov).
Executable,
ExecutablePooladded option
send_chunk_header. If this option is true then chunk rows_count with line break will be sent to client before chunk. #28833 (Maksim Kita).
tokenbf_v1and
ngramsupport Map with key of String of FixedSring type. It enhance data skipping in query with map key filter.
sql CREATE TABLE map_tokenbf ( row_id UInt32, map Map(String, String), INDEX map_tokenbf map TYPE ngrambf_v1(4,256,2,0) GRANULARITY 1 ) Engine=MergeTree() Order by idWith table above, the query
select * from map_tokebf where map['K']='V'will skip the granule that doesn't contain key
A. Of course, how many rows will skipped is depended on the
granularityand
index_granularityyou set. #28511 (凌涛).
- Send profile events from server to client. New packet type
ProfileEventswas introduced. Closes #26177. #28364 (Dmitry Novik).
- Bit shift operations for
FixedStringand
Stringdata types. This closes #27763. #28325 (小路).
- Support adding / deleting tables to replication from PostgreSQL dynamically in database engine MaterializedPostgreSQL. Support alter for database settings. Closes #27573. #28301 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added function accurateCastOrDefault(x, T). Closes #21330. Authors @taiyang-li. #23028 (Maksim Kita).
- Add Function
toUUIDOrDefault,
toUInt8/16/32/64/256OrDefault,
toInt8/16/32/64/128/256OrDefault, which enables user defining default value(not null) when string parsing is failed. #21330 (taiyang-li).
Performance Improvement
- Background merges can be preempted by each other and they are scheduled with appropriate priorities. Now long running merges won't prevent short merges to proceed. This is needed for a better scheduling and controlling of merges execution. It reduces the chances to get "too many parts" error. #22381. #25165 (Nikita Mikhaylov). Added an ability to execute more merges and mutations than the number of threads in background pool. Merges and mutations will be executed step by step according to their sizes (lower is more prioritized). The ratio of the number of tasks to threads to execute is controlled by a setting
background_merges_mutations_concurrency_ratio, 2 by default. #29140 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Allow to use asynchronous reads for remote filesystems. Lower the number of seeks while reading from remote filesystems. It improves performance tremendously and makes the experimental
weband
s3disks to work faster than EBS under certain conditions. #29205 (Kseniia Sumarokova). In the meantime, the
webdisk type (static dataset hosted on a web server) is graduated from being experimental to be production ready.
- Queries with
INTO OUTFILEin
clickhouse-clientwill use multiple threads. Fix the issue with flickering progress-bar when using
INTO OUTFILE. This closes #30873. This closes #30872. #30886 (alexey-milovidov).
- Reduce amount of redundant compressed data read from disk for some types
SELECTqueries (only for
MergeTreeengines family). #30111 (alesapin).
- Remove some redundant
seekcalls while reading compressed blocks in MergeTree table engines family. #29766 (alesapin).
- Make
urltable function to process multiple URLs in parallel. This closes #29670 and closes #29671. #29673 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve performance of aggregation in order of primary key (with enabled setting
optimize_aggregation_in_order). #30266 (Anton Popov).
- Now clickhouse is using DNS cache while communicating with external S3. #29999 (alesapin).
- Add support for pushdown of
IS NULL/
IS NOT NULLto external databases (i.e. MySQL). #29463 (Azat Khuzhin). Transform
isNull/
isNotNullto
IS NULL/
IS NOT NULL(for external dbs, i.e. MySQL). #29446 (Azat Khuzhin).
- SELECT queries from Dictionary tables will use multiple threads. #30500 (Maksim Kita).
- Improve performance for filtering (WHERE operation) of
Decimalcolumns. #30431 (Jun Jin).
- Remove branchy code in filter operation with a better implementation with popcnt/ctz which have better performance. #29881 (Jun Jin).
- Improve filter bytemask generator (used for WHERE operator) function all in one with SSE/AVX2/AVX512 instructions. Note that by default ClickHouse is only using SSE, so it's only relevant for custom builds. #30014 (jasperzhu). #30670 (jasperzhu).
- Improve the performance of SUM aggregate function of Nullable floating point numbers. #28906 (Raúl Marín).
- Speed up part loading process with multiple disks are in use. The idea is similar to https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/16423 . Prod env shows improvement: 24 min -> 16 min . #28363 (Amos Bird).
- Reduce default settings for S3 multipart upload part size to lower memory usage. #28679 (ianton-ru).
- Speed up
bitmapAndfunction. #28332 (dddounaiking).
- Removed sub-optimal mutation notifications in
StorageMergeTreewhen merges are still going. #27552 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Attempt to improve performance of string comparison. #28767 (alexey-milovidov).
- Primary key index and partition filter can work in tuple. #29281 (凌涛).
- If query has multiple quantile aggregate functions with the same arguments but different level parameter, they will be fused together and executed in one pass if the setting
optimize_syntax_fuse_functionsis enabled. #26657 (hexiaoting).
- Now min-max aggregation over the first expression of primary key is optimized by projection. This is for #329. #29918 (Amos Bird).
Experimental Feature
- Add ability to change nodes configuration (in
.xmlfile) for ClickHouse Keeper. #30372 (alesapin).
- Add
sparkbaraggregate function. This closes #26175. #27481 (小路). Note: there is one flaw in this function, the behaviour will be changed in future releases.
Improvement
- Allow user to change log levels without restart. #29586 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Multiple improvements for SQL UDF. Queries for manipulation of SQL User Defined Functions now support ON CLUSTER clause. Example
CREATE FUNCTION test_function ON CLUSTER 'cluster' AS x -> x + 1;. Closes #30666. #30734 (Maksim Kita). Support
CREATE OR REPLACE,
CREATE IF NOT EXISTSsyntaxes. #30454 (Maksim Kita). Added DROP IF EXISTS support. Example
DROP FUNCTION IF EXISTS test_function. #30437 (Maksim Kita). Support lambdas. Example
CREATE FUNCTION lambda_function AS x -> arrayMap(element -> element * 2, x);. #30435 (Maksim Kita). Support SQL user defined functions for
clickhouse-local. #30179 (Maksim Kita).
- Enable per-query memory profiler (set to
memory_profiler_step= 4MiB) globally. #29455 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Added columns
data_compressed_bytes,
data_uncompressed_bytes,
marks_bytesinto
system.data_skipping_indices. Added columns
secondary_indices_compressed_bytes,
secondary_indices_uncompressed_bytes,
secondary_indices_marks_bytesinto
system.parts. Closes #29697. #29896 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
tablealias to system.tables and
databasealias to system.databases #29677. #29882 (kevin wan).
- Correctly resolve interdependencies between tables on server startup. Closes #8004, closes #15170. #28373 (tavplubix).
- Avoid error "Division by zero" when denominator is Nullable in functions
divide,
intDivand
modulo. Closes #22621. #28352 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Allow to parse values of
Datedata type in text formats as
YYYYMMDDin addition to
YYYY-MM-DD. This closes #30870. #30871 (alexey-milovidov).
- Web UI: render bars in table cells. #29792 (alexey-milovidov).
- User can now create dictionaries with comments:
CREATE DICTIONARY ... COMMENT 'vaue'... #29899 (Vasily Nemkov). Users now can set comments to database in
CREATE DATABASEstatement ... #29429 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Introduce
compiled_expression_cache_elements_sizesetting. If you will ever want to use this setting, you will already know what it does. #30667 (Maksim Kita).
- clickhouse-format now supports option
--query. In previous versions you have to pass the query to stdin. #29325 (凌涛).
- Support
ALTER TABLEfor tables in
Memorydatabases. Memory databases are used in
clickhouse-local. #30866 (tavplubix).
- Arrays of all serializable types are now supported by
arrayStringConcat. #30840 (Nickita Taranov).
- ClickHouse now will account docker/cgroups limitations to get system memory amount. See #25662. #30574 (Pavel Medvedev).
- Fetched table structure for PostgreSQL database is more reliable now. #30477 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Full support of positional arguments in GROUP BY and ORDER BY. #30433 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Allow extracting non-string element as string using JSONExtractString. This is for pull/25452#issuecomment-927123287. #30426 (Amos Bird).
- Added an ability to use FINAL clause in SELECT queries from
GraphiteMergeTree. #30360 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Minor improvements in replica cloning and enqueuing fetch for broken parts, that should avoid extremely rare hanging of
GET_PARTentries in replication queue. #30346 (tavplubix).
- Allow symlinks to files in
user_filesdirectory for file table function. #30309 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fixed comparison of
Date32with
Date,
DateTime,
DateTime64and
String. #30219 (liang.huang).
- Allow to remove
SAMPLE BYexpression from
MergeTreetables (
ALTER TABLE <table> REMOVE SAMPLE BY). #30180 (Anton Popov).
- Now
Keeper(as part of
clickhouse-server) will start asynchronously if it can connect to some other node. #30170 (alesapin).
- Now
clickhouse-clientsupports native multi-line editing. #30143 (Amos Bird).
polygondictionaries (reverse geocoding): added support for reading the dictionary content with SELECT query method if setting
store_polygon_key_column= true. Closes #30090. #30142 (Maksim Kita).
- Add ClickHouse logo to Play UI. #29674 (alexey-milovidov).
- Better exception message while reading column from Arrow-supported formats like
Arrow,
ArrowStream,
Parquetand
ORC. This closes #29926. #29927 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix data-race between flush and startup in
Buffertables. This can appear in tests. #29930 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
lock-order-inversionbetween
DROP TABLEfor
DatabaseMemoryand
LiveView. Live View is an experimental feature. Memory database is used in clickhouse-local. #29929 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix lock-order-inversion between periodic dictionary reload and config reload. #29928 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Update zoneinfo files to 2021c. #29925 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add ability to configure retries and delays between them for
clickhouse-copier. #29921 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add
shutdown_wait_unfinished_queriesserver setting to allowing waiting for running queries up to
shutdown_wait_unfinishedtime. This is for #24451. #29914 (Amos Bird).
- Add ability to trace peak memory usage (with new trace_type in
system.trace_log-
MemoryPeak). #29858 (Azat Khuzhin).
- PostgreSQL foreign tables: Added partitioned table prefix 'p' for the query for fetching replica identity index. #29828 (Shoh Jahon).
- Apply
max_untracked_memory/
memory_profiler_step/
memory_profiler_sample_probabilityduring mutate/merge to profile memory usage during merges. #29681 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Query obfuscator:
clickhouse-format --obfuscatenow works with more types of queries. #29672 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed the issue:
clickhouse-format --obfuscatecannot process queries with embedded dictionaries (functions
regionTo...). #29667 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix incorrect Nullable processing of JSON functions. This fixes #29615 . Mark as improvement because https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/28012 is not released. #29659 (Amos Bird).
- Increase
listen_backlogby default (to match default in newer linux kernel). #29643 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Reload dictionaries, models, user defined executable functions if servers config
dictionaries_config,
models_config,
user_defined_executable_functions_configchanges. Closes #28142. #29529 (Maksim Kita).
- Get rid of pointless restriction on projection name. Now projection name can start with
tmp_. #29520 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed
There is no query or query context has expirederror in mutations with nested subqueries. Do not allow subqueries in mutation if table is replicated and
allow_nondeterministic_mutationssetting is disabled. #29495 (tavplubix).
- Apply config changes to
max_concurrent_queriesduring runtime (no need to restart). #29414 (Raúl Marín).
- Added setting
use_skip_indexes. #29405 (Maksim Kita).
- Add support for
FREEZEing in-memory parts (for backups). #29376 (Mo Xuan).
- Pass through initial query_id for
clickhouse-benchmark(previously if you run remote query via
clickhouse-benchmark, queries on shards will not be linked to the initial query via
initial_query_id). #29364 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Skip indexes
tokenbf_v1and
ngrambf_v1: added support for
Arraydata type with key of
Stringof
FixedStringtype. #29280 (Maksim Kita). Skip indexes
tokenbf_v1and
ngrambf_v1added support for
Mapdata type with key of
Stringof
FixedStringtype. Author @lingtaolf. #29220 (Maksim Kita).
- Function
has: added support for
Mapdata type. #29267 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
compress_logssettings for clickhouse-keeper which allow to compress clickhouse-keeper logs (for replicated state machine) in
ZSTD. Implements: #26977. #29223 (alesapin).
- Add a setting
external_table_strict_query- it will force passing the whole WHERE expression in queries to foreign databases even if it is incompatible. #29206 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Disable projections when
ARRAY JOINis used. In previous versions projection analysis may break aliases in array join. #29139 (Amos Bird).
- Support more types in
MsgPackinput/output format. #29077 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Allow to input and output
LowCardinalitycolumns in
ORCinput/output format. #29062 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Select from
system.distributed_ddl_queuemight show incorrect values, it's fixed. #29061 (tavplubix).
- Correct behaviour with unknown methods for HTTP connection. Solves #29050. #29057 (Filatenkov Artur).
clickhouse-keeper: Fix bug in
clickhouse-keeper-converterwhich can lead to some data loss while restoring from ZooKeeper logs (not snapshot). #29030 (小路). Fix bug in
clickhouse-keeper-converterwhich can lead to incorrect ZooKeeper log deserialization. #29071 (小路).
- Apply settings from
CREATE ... AS SELECTqueries (fixes: #28810). #28962 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Respect default database setting for ALTER TABLE ... ON CLUSTER ... REPLACE/MOVE PARTITION FROM/TO ... #28955 (anneji-dev).
- gRPC protocol: Allow change server-side compression from client. #28953 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Skip "no data" exception when reading thermal sensors for asynchronous metrics. This closes #28852. #28882 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed logical race condition that might cause
Dictionary not founderror for existing dictionary in rare cases. #28853 (tavplubix).
- Relax nested function for If-combinator check (but forbid nested identical combinators). #28828 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix possible uncaught exception during server termination. #28761 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Forbid cleaning of tmp directories that can be used by an active mutation/merge if mutation/merge is extraordinarily long. #28760 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow optimization
optimize_arithmetic_operations_in_aggregate_functions = 1when alias is used. #28746 (Amos Bird).
- Implement
detach_not_byte_identical_partssetting for
ReplicatedMergeTree, that will detach instead of remove not byte-identical parts (after mege/mutate). #28708 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Implement
max_suspicious_broken_parts_bytessetting for
MergeTree(to limit total size of all broken parts, default is
1GiB). #28707 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Enable expanding macros in
RabbitMQtable settings. #28683 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Restore the possibility to read data of a table using the
Logengine in multiple threads. #28125 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix misbehavior of NULL column handling in JSON functions. This fixes #27930. #28012 (Amos Bird).
- Allow to set the size of Mark/Uncompressed cache for skip indices separately from columns. #27961 (Amos Bird).
- Allow to mix JOIN with
USINGwith other JOIN types. #23881 (darkkeks).
- Update aws-sdk submodule for throttling in Yandex Cloud S3. #30646 (ianton-ru).
- Fix releasing query ID and session ID at the end of query processing while handing gRPC call. #29954 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix shutdown of
AccessControlManagerto fix flaky test. #29951 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix failed assertion in reading from
HDFS. Update libhdfs3 library to be able to run in tests in debug. Closes #29251. Closes #27814. #29276 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Add support for FreeBSD builds for Aarch64 machines. #29952 (MikaelUrankar).
- Recursive submodules are no longer needed for ClickHouse. #30315 (alexey-milovidov).
- ClickHouse can be statically built with Musl. This is added as experiment, it does not support building
odbc-bridge,
library-bridge, integration with CatBoost and some libraries. #30248 (alexey-milovidov).
- Enable
Protobuf,
Arrow,
ORC,
Parquetfor
AArch64and
Darwin(macOS) builds. This closes #29248. This closes #28018. #30015 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add cross-build for PowerPC (powerpc64le). This closes #9589. Enable support for interaction with MySQL for AArch64 and PowerPC. This closes #26301. #30010 (alexey-milovidov).
- Leave only required files in cross-compile toolchains. Include them as submodules (earlier they were downloaded as tarballs). #29974 (alexey-milovidov).
- Implemented structure-aware fuzzing approach in ClickHouse for select statement parser. #30012 (Paul).
- Turning on experimental constexpr expressions evaluator for clang to speed up template code compilation. #29668 (myrrc).
- Add ability to compile using newer version fo glibc without using new symbols. #29594 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Reduce Debug build binary size by clang optimization option. #28736 (flynn).
- Now all images for CI will be placed in the separate dockerhub repo. #28656 (alesapin).
- Improve support for build with clang-13. #28046 (Sergei Semin).
- Add ability to print raw profile events to
clickhouse-client(This can be useful for debugging and for testing). #30064 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add time dependency for clickhouse-server unit (systemd and sysvinit init). #28891 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Reload stacktrace cache when symbol is reloaded. #28137 (Amos Bird).
Bug Fix
- Functions for case-insensitive search in UTF-8 strings like
positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8and
countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8might find substrings that actually does not match in very rare cases, it's fixed. #30663 (tavplubix).
- Fix reading from empty file on encrypted disk. #30494 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix transformation of disjunctions chain to
IN(controlled by settings
optimize_min_equality_disjunction_chain_length) in distributed queries with settings
legacy_column_name_of_tuple_literal = 0. #28658 (Anton Popov).
- Allow using a materialized column as the sharding key in a distributed table even if
insert_allow_materialized_columns=0:. #28637 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix
ORDER BY ... WITH FILLwith set
TOand
FROMand no rows in result set. #30888 (Anton Popov).
- Fix set index not used in AND/OR expressions when there are more than two operands. This fixes #30416 . #30887 (Amos Bird).
- Fix crash when projection with hashing function is materialized. This fixes #30861 . The issue is similar to https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/28560 which is a lack of proper understanding of the invariant of header's emptyness. #30877 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed ambiguity when extracting auxiliary ZooKeeper name from ZooKeeper path in
ReplicatedMergeTree. Previously server might fail to start with
Unknown auxiliary ZooKeeper nameif ZooKeeper path contains a colon. Fixes #29052. Also it was allowed to specify ZooKeeper path that does not start with slash, but now it's deprecated and creation of new tables with such path is not allowed. Slashes and colons in auxiliary ZooKeeper names are not allowed too. #30822 (tavplubix).
- Clean temporary directory when localBackup failed by some reason. #30797 (ianton-ru).
- Fixed a race condition between
REPLACE/MOVE PARTITIONand background merge in non-replicated
MergeTreethat might cause a part of moved/replaced data to remain in partition. Fixes #29327. #30717 (tavplubix).
- Fix PREWHERE with WHERE in case of always true PREWHERE. #30668 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Limit push down optimization could cause a error
Cannot find column. Fixes #30438. #30562 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Add missing parenthesis for
isNotNull/
isNullrewrites to
IS [NOT] NULL(fixes queries that has something like
isNotNull(1)+isNotNull(2)). #30520 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix deadlock on ALTER with scalar subquery to the same table, close #30461. #30492 (Vladimir C).
- Fixed segfault which might happen if session expired during execution of REPLACE PARTITION. #30432 (tavplubix).
- Queries with condition like
IN (subquery)could return incorrect result in case if aggregate projection applied. Fixed creation of sets for projections. #30310 (Amos Bird).
- Fix column alias resolution of JOIN queries when projection is enabled. This fixes #30146. #30293 (Amos Bird).
- Fix some deficiency in
replaceRegexpAllfunction. #30292 (Memo).
- Fix ComplexKeyHashedDictionary, ComplexKeySparseHashedDictionary parsing
preallocateoption from layout config. #30246 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix
[I]LIKEfunction. Closes #28661. #30244 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Fix crash with shortcircuit and lowcardinality in multiIf. #30243 (Raúl Marín).
- FlatDictionary, HashedDictionary fix bytes_allocated calculation for nullable attributes. #30238 (Maksim Kita).
- Allow identifiers starting with numbers in multiple joins. #30230 (Vladimir C).
- Fix reading from
MergeTreewith
max_read_buffer_size = 0(when the user wants to shoot himself in the foot) (can lead to exceptions
Can't adjust last granule,
LOGICAL_ERROR, or even data loss). #30192 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
pread_fake_async/
pread_threadpoolwith
min_bytes_to_use_direct_io. #30191 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix INSERT SELECT incorrectly fills MATERIALIZED column based of Nullable column. #30189 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support nullable arguments in function
initializeAggregation. #30177 (Anton Popov).
- Fix error
Port is already connectedfor queries with
GLOBAL INand
WITH TOTALS. Only for 21.9 and 21.10. #30086 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix race between MOVE PARTITION and merges/mutations for MergeTree. #30074 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Dropped
Memorydatabase might reappear after server restart, it's fixed (#29795). Also added
force_remove_data_recursively_on_dropsetting as a workaround for
Directory not emptyerror when dropping
Ordinarydatabase (because it's not possible to remove data leftovers manually in cloud environment). #30054 (tavplubix).
- Fix crash of sample by
tuple(), closes #30004. #30016 (flynn).
- try to close issue: #29965. #29976 (hexiaoting).
- Fix possible data-race between
FileCheckerand
StorageLog/
StorageStripeLog. #29959 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix data-race between
LogSink::writeMarks()and
LogSourcein
StorageLog. #29946 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix potential resource leak of the concurrent query limit of merge tree tables introduced in https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/19544. #29879 (Amos Bird).
- Fix system tables recreation check (fails to detect changes in enum values). #29857 (Azat Khuzhin).
- MaterializedMySQL: Fix an issue where if the connection to MySQL was lost, only parts of a transaction could be processed. #29837 (Håvard Kvålen).
- Avoid
Timeout exceeded: elapsed 18446744073.709553 secondserror that might happen in extremely rare cases, presumably due to some bug in kernel. Fixes #29154. #29811 (tavplubix).
- Fix bad cast in
ATTACH TABLE ... FROM 'path'query when non-string literal is used instead of path. It may lead to reading of uninitialized memory. #29790 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix concurrent access to
LowCardinalityduring
GROUP BY(in combination with
Buffertables it may lead to troubles). #29782 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix incorrect
GROUP BY(multiple rows with the same keys in result) in case of distributed query when shards had mixed versions
<= 21.3and
>= 21.4,
GROUP BYkey had several columns all with fixed size, and two-level aggregation was activated (see
group_by_two_level_thresholdand
group_by_two_level_threshold_bytes). Fixes #29580. #29735 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed incorrect behaviour of setting
materialized_postgresql_tables_listat server restart. Found in #28529. #29686 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Condition in filter predicate could be lost after push-down optimisation. #29625 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix JIT expression compilation with aliases and short-circuit expression evaluation. Closes #29403. #29574 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix rare segfault in
ALTER MODIFYquery when using incorrect table identifier in
DEFAULTexpression like
x.y.z...Fixes #29184. #29573 (alesapin).
- Fix nullptr deference for
GROUP BY WITH TOTALS HAVING(when the column from
HAVINGwasn't selected). #29553 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Avoid deadlocks when reading and writting on Join table engine tables at the same time. #29544 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix bug in check
pathStartsWithbecause there was bug with the usage of
std::mismatch:
The behavior is undefined if the second range is shorter than the first range.. #29531 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- In ODBC bridge add retries for error Invalid cursor state. It is a retriable error. Closes #29473. #29518 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fixed incorrect table name parsing on loading of
Lazydatabase. Fixes #29456. #29476 (tavplubix).
- Fix possible
Block structure mismatchfor subqueries with pushed-down
HAVINGpredicate. Fixes #29010. #29475 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix Logical error
Cannot capture columnsin functions greatest/least. Closes #29334. #29454 (Kruglov Pavel).
- RocksDB table engine: fix race condition during multiple DB opening (and get back some tests that triggers the problem on CI). #29393 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix replicated access storage not shutting down cleanly when misconfigured. #29388 (Kevin Michel).
- Remove window function
nth_valueas it is not memory-safe. This closes #29347. #29348 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix vertical merges of projection parts. This fixes #29253 . This PR also fixes several projection merge/mutation issues introduced in https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/25165. #29337 (Amos Bird).
- Fix hanging DDL queries on Replicated database while adding a new replica. #29328 (Kevin Michel).
- Fix connection timeouts (
send_timeout/
receive_timeout). #29282 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix possible
Table columns structure in ZooKeeper is different from local table structureexception while recreating or creating new replicas of
ReplicatedMergeTree, when one of table columns have default expressions with case-insensitive functions. #29266 (Anton Popov).
- Send normal
Database doesn't exist error(
UNKNOWN_DATABASE) to the client (via TCP) instead of
Attempt to read after eof(
ATTEMPT_TO_READ_AFTER_EOF). #29229 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix segfault while inserting into column with type LowCardinality(Nullable) in Avro input format. #29132 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Do not allow to reuse previous credentials in case of inter-server secret (Before INSERT via Buffer/Kafka to Distributed table with interserver secret configured for that cluster, may re-use previously set user for that connection). #29060 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Handle
any_join_distinct_right_table_keyswhen join with dictionary, close #29007. #29014 (Vladimir C).
- Fix "Not found column ... in block" error, when join on alias column, close #26980. #29008 (Vladimir C).
- Fix the number of threads used in
GLOBAL INsubquery (it was executed in single threads since #19414 bugfix). #28997 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bad optimizations of ORDER BY if it contains WITH FILL. This closes #28908. This closes #26049. #28910 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix higher-order array functions (
SIGSEGVfor
arrayCompact/
ILLEGAL_COLUMNfor
arrayDifference/
arrayCumSumNonNegative) with consts. #28904 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix waiting for mutation with
mutations_sync=2. #28889 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix queries to external databases (i.e. MySQL) with multiple columns in IN ( i.e.
(k,v) IN ((1, 2))). #28888 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix bug with
LowCardinalityin short-curcuit function evaluation. Closes #28884. #28887 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix reading of subcolumns from compact parts. #28873 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed a race condition between
DROP PARTand
REPLACE/MOVE PARTITIONthat might cause replicas to diverge in rare cases. #28864 (tavplubix).
- Fix expressions compilation with short circuit evaluation. #28821 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix extremely rare case when ReplicatedMergeTree replicas can diverge after hard reboot of all replicas. The error looks like
Part ... intersects (previous|next) part .... #28817 (alesapin).
- Better check for connection usability and also catch any exception in
RabbitMQshutdown just in case. #28797 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix benign race condition in ReplicatedMergeTreeQueue. Shouldn't be visible for user, but can lead to subtle bugs. #28734 (alesapin).
- Fix possible crash for
SELECTwith partially created aggregate projection in case of exception. #28700 (Amos Bird).
- Fix the coredump in the creation of distributed tables, when the parameters passed in are wrong. #28686 (Zhiyong Wang).
- Add Settings.Names, Settings.Values aliases for system.processes table. #28685 (Vitaly).
- Support for S2 Geometry library: Fix the number of arguments required by
s2RectAddand
s2RectContainsfunctions. #28663 (Bharat Nallan).
- Fix invalid constant type conversion when Nullable or LowCardinality primary key is used. #28636 (Amos Bird).
- Fix "Column is not under aggregate function and not in GROUP BY" with PREWHERE (Fixes: #28461). #28502 (Azat Khuzhin).
ClickHouse release v21.10, 2021-10-16
Backward Incompatible Change
- Now the following MergeTree table-level settings:
replicated_max_parallel_sends,
replicated_max_parallel_sends_for_table,
replicated_max_parallel_fetches,
replicated_max_parallel_fetches_for_tabledo nothing. They never worked well and were replaced with
max_replicated_fetches_network_bandwidth,
max_replicated_sends_network_bandwidthand
background_fetches_pool_size. #28404 (alesapin).
New Feature
- Add feature for creating user-defined functions (UDF) as lambda expressions. Syntax
CREATE FUNCTION {function_name} as ({parameters}) -> {function core}. Example
CREATE FUNCTION plus_one as (a) -> a + 1. Authors @Realist007. #27796 (Maksim Kita) #23978 (Realist007).
- Added
Executablestorage engine and
executabletable function. It enables data processing with external scripts in streaming fashion. #28102 (Maksim Kita) (ruct).
- Added
ExecutablePoolstorage engine. Similar to
Executablebut it's using a pool of long running processes. #28518 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
ALTER TABLE ... MATERIALIZE COLUMNquery. #27038 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Support for partitioned write into
s3table function. #23051 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Support
lz4compression format (in addition to
gz,
bz2,
xz,
zstd) for data import / export. #25310 (Bharat Nallan).
- Allow positional arguments under setting
enable_positional_arguments. Closes #2592. #27530 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Accept user settings related to file formats in
SETTINGSclause in
CREATEquery for s3 tables. This closes #27580. #28037 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Allow SSL connection for
RabbitMQengine. #28365 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add
getServerPortfunction to allow getting server port. When the port is not used by the server, throw an exception. #27900 (Amos Bird).
- Add conversion functions between "snowflake id" and
DateTime,
DateTime64. See #27058. #27704 (jasine).
- Add function
SHA512. #27830 (zhanglistar).
- Add
log_queries_probabilitysetting that allows user to write to query_log only a sample of queries. Closes #16609. #27527 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
Experimental Feature
webtype of disks to store readonly tables on web server in form of static files. See #23982. #25251 (Kseniia Sumarokova). This is mostly needed to faciliate testing of operation on shared storage and for easy importing of datasets. Not recommended to use before release 21.11.
- Added new commands
BACKUPand
RESTORE. #21945 (Vitaly Baranov). This is under development and not intended to be used in current version.
Performance Improvement
- Speed up
sumIfand
countIfaggregation functions. #28272 (Raúl Marín).
- Create virtual projection for
minmaxindices. Now, when
allow_experimental_projection_optimizationis enabled, queries will use minmax index instead of reading the data when possible. #26286 (Amos Bird).
- Introducing two checks in
sequenceMatchand
sequenceCountthat allow for early exit when some deterministic part of the sequence pattern is missing from the events list. This change unlocks many queries that would previously fail due to reaching operations cap, and generally speeds up the pipeline. #27729 (Jakub Kuklis).
- Enhance primary key analysis with always monotonic information of binary functions, notably non-zero constant division. #28302 (Amos Bird).
- Make
hasAllfilter condition leverage bloom filter data-skipping indexes. #27984 (Braulio Valdivielso Martínez).
- Speed up data parts loading by delaying table startup process. #28313 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed possible excessive number of conditions moved from
WHEREto
PREWHERE(optimization controlled by settings
optimize_move_to_prewhere). #28139 (lthaooo).
- Enable
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyby default. #28105 (Azat Khuzhin).
Improvement
- Check cluster name before creating
Distributedtable, do not allow to create a table with incorrect cluster name. Fixes #27832. #27927 (tavplubix).
- Add aggregate function
quantileBFloat16Weightedsimilarly to other quantile...Weighted functions. This closes #27745. #27758 (Ivan Novitskiy).
- Allow to create dictionaries with empty attributes list. #27905 (Maksim Kita).
- Add interactive documentation in
clickhouse-clientabout how to reset the password. This is useful in scenario when user has installed ClickHouse, set up the password and instantly forget it. See #27750. #27903 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support the case when the data is enclosed in array in
JSONAsStringinput format. Closes #25517. #25633 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add new column
last_queue_update_exceptionto
system.replicastable. #26843 (nvartolomei).
- Support reconnections on failover for
MaterializedPostgreSQLtables. Closes #28529. #28614 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Generate a unique server UUID on first server start. #20089 (Bharat Nallan).
- Introduce
connection_wait_timeout(default to 5 seconds, 0 - do not wait) setting for
MySQLengine. #28474 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Do not allow creating
MaterializedPostgreSQLwith bad arguments. Closes #28423. #28430 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Use real tmp file instead of predefined "rows_sources" for vertical merges. This avoids generating garbage directories in tmp disks. #28299 (Amos Bird).
- Added
libhdfs3_confin server config instead of export env
LIBHDFS3_CONFin clickhouse-server.service. This is for configuration of interaction with HDFS. #28268 (Zhichang Yu).
- Fix removing of parts in a Temporary state which can lead to an unexpected exception (
Part %name% doesn't exist). Fixes #23661. #28221 #28221) (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
zookeeper_log.address(before the first patch in this PR the address was always
::) and reduce number of calls
getpeername(2)for this column (since each time entry for
zookeeper_logis added
getpeername()is called, cache this address in the zookeeper client to avoid this). #28212 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support implicit conversions between index in operator
[]and key of type
Map(e.g. different
Inttypes,
Stringand
FixedString). #28096 (Anton Popov).
- Support
ON CONFLICTclause when inserting into PostgreSQL table engine or table function. Closes #27727. #28081 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Lower restrictions for
Enumdata type to allow attaching compatible data. Closes #26672. #28028 (Dmitry Novik).
- Add a setting
empty_result_for_aggregation_by_constant_keys_on_empty_setto control the behavior of grouping by constant keys on empty set. This is to bring back the old behavior of #6842. #27932 (Amos Bird).
- Added
replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeoutsetting. It allows to specify how long to wait for inactive replicas to execute
ALTER/
OPTIMZE/
TRUNCATEquery (default is 120 seconds). If
replication_alter_partitions_syncis 2 and some replicas are not active for more than
replication_wait_for_inactive_replica_timeoutseconds, then
UNFINISHEDwill be thrown. #27931 (tavplubix).
- Support lambda argument for
APPLYcolumn transformer which allows applying functions with more than one argument. This is for #27877. #27901 (Amos Bird).
- Enable
tcp_keep_alive_timeoutby default. #27882 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improve remote query cancelation (in case of remote server abnormaly terminated). #27881 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Use Multipart copy upload for large S3 objects. #27858 (ianton-ru).
- Allow symlink traversal for library dictionaty path. #27815 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Now
ALTER MODIFY COLUM
Tto
Nullable(T)doesn't require mutation. #27787 (victorgao).
- Don't silently ignore errors and don't count delays in
ReadBufferFromS3. #27484 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Improve
ALTER ... MATERIALIZE TTLby recalculating metadata only without actual TTL action. #27019 (lthaooo).
- Allow reading the list of custom top level domains without a new line at EOF. #28213 (Azat Khuzhin).
Bug Fix
- Fix cases, when reading compressed data from
carbon-clickhousefails with 'attempt to read after end of file'. Closes #26149. #28150 (FArthur-cmd).
- Fix checking access grants when executing
GRANT WITH REPLACEstatement with
ON CLUSTERclause. This PR improves fix #27001. #27983 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Allow selecting with
extremes = 1from a column of the type
LowCardinality(UUID). #27918 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix PostgreSQL-style cast (
::operator) with negative numbers. #27876 (Anton Popov).
- After #26864. Fix shutdown of
NamedSessionStorage: session contexts stored in
NamedSessionStorageare now destroyed before destroying the global context. #27875 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Bugfix for
windowFunnel"strict" mode. This fixes #27469. #27563 (achimbab).
- Fix infinite loop while reading truncated
bzip2archive. #28543 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix UUID overlap in
DROP TABLEfor internal DDL from
MaterializedMySQL. MaterializedMySQL is an experimental feature. #28533 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
There is no subcolumnerror, while select from tables, which have
Nestedcolumns and scalar columns with dot in name and the same prefix as
Nested(e.g.
n.id UInt32, n.arr1 Array(UInt64), n.arr2 Array(UInt64)). #28531 (Anton Popov).
- Fix bug which can lead to error
Existing table metadata in ZooKeeper differs in sorting key expression.after ALTER of
ReplicatedVersionedCollapsingMergeTree. Fixes #28515. #28528 (alesapin).
- Fixed possible ZooKeeper watches leak (minor issue) on background processing of distributed DDL queue. Closes #26036. #28446 (tavplubix).
- Fix missing quoting of table names in
MaterializedPostgreSQLengine. Closes #28316. #28433 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix the wrong behaviour of non joined rows from nullable column. Close #27691. #28349 (vdimir).
- Fix NOT-IN index optimization when not all key columns are used. This fixes #28120. #28315 (Amos Bird).
- Fix intersecting parts due to new part had been replaced with an empty part. #28310 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix inconsistent result in queries with
ORDER BYand
Mergetables with enabled setting
optimize_read_in_order. #28266 (Anton Popov).
- Fix possible read of uninitialized memory for queries with
Nullable(LowCardinality)type and the setting
extremesset to 1. Fixes #28165. #28205 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Multiple small fixes for projections. See detailed description in the PR. #28178 (Amos Bird).
- Fix extremely rare segfaults on shutdown due to incorrect order of context/config reloader shutdown. #28088 (nvartolomei).
- Fix handling null value with type of
Nullable(String)in function
JSONExtract. This fixes #27929 and #27930. This was introduced in https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/25452 . #27939 (Amos Bird).
- Multiple fixes for the new
clickhouse-keepertool. Fix a rare bug in
clickhouse-keeperwhen the client can receive a watch response before request-response. #28197 (alesapin). Fix incorrect behavior in
clickhouse-keeperwhen list watches (
getChildren) triggered with
setrequests for children. #28190 (alesapin). Fix rare case when changes of
clickhouse-keepersettings may lead to lost logs and server hung. #28360 (alesapin). Fix bug in
clickhouse-keeperwhich can lead to endless logs when
rotate_logs_intervaldecreased. #28152 (alesapin).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Enable Thread Fuzzer in Stress Test. Thread Fuzzer is ClickHouse feature that allows to test more permutations of thread scheduling and discover more potential issues. This closes #9813. This closes #9814. This closes #9515. This closes #9516. #27538 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add new log level
testfor testing environments. It is even more verbose than the default
trace. #28559 (alesapin).
- Print out git status information at CMake configure stage. #28047 (Braulio Valdivielso Martínez).
- Temporarily switched ubuntu apt repository to mirror ru.archive.ubuntu.com as the default one (archive.ubuntu.com) is not responding from our CI. #28016 (Ilya Yatsishin).
ClickHouse release v21.9, 2021-09-09
Backward Incompatible Change
- Do not output trailing zeros in text representation of
Decimaltypes. Example:
1.23will be printed instead of
1.230000for decimal with scale 6. This closes #15794. It may introduce slight incompatibility if your applications somehow relied on the trailing zeros. Serialization in output formats can be controlled with the setting
output_format_decimal_trailing_zeros. Implementation of
toStringand casting to String is changed unconditionally. #27680 (alexey-milovidov).
- Do not allow to apply parametric aggregate function with
-Mergecombinator to aggregate function state if state was produced by aggregate function with different parameters. For example, state of
fooState(42)(x)cannot be finalized with
fooMerge(s)or
fooMerge(123)(s), parameters must be specified explicitly like
fooMerge(42)(s)and must be equal. It does not affect some special aggregate functions like
quantileand
sequence*that use parameters for finalization only. #26847 (tavplubix).
- Under clickhouse-local, always treat local addresses with a port as remote. #26736 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix the issue that in case of some sophisticated query with column aliases identical to the names of expressions, bad cast may happen. This fixes #25447. This fixes #26914. This fix may introduce backward incompatibility: if there are different expressions with identical names, exception will be thrown. It may break some rare cases when
enable_optimize_predicate_expressionis set. #26639 (alexey-milovidov).
- Now, scalar subquery always returns
Nullableresult if it's type can be
Nullable. It is needed because in case of empty subquery it's result should be
Null. Previously, it was possible to get error about incompatible types (type deduction does not execute scalar subquery, and it could use not-nullable type). Scalar subquery with empty result which can't be converted to
Nullable(like
Arrayor
Tuple) now throws error. Fixes #25411. #26423 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Introduce syntax for here documents. Example
SELECT $doc$ VALUE $doc$. #26671 (Maksim Kita). This change is backward incompatible if in query there are identifiers that contain
$#28768.
- Now indices can handle Nullable types, including
isNulland
isNotNull. #12433 and #12455 (Amos Bird) and #27250 (Azat Khuzhin). But this was done with on-disk format changes, and even though new server can read old data, old server cannot. Also, in case you have
MINMAXdata skipping indices, you may get
Data after mutation/merge is not byte-identicalerror, since new index will have
.idx2extension while before it was
.idx. That said, that you should not delay updating all existing replicas, in this case, otherwise, if old replica (<21.9) will download data from new replica with 21.9+ it will not be able to apply index for downloaded part.
New Feature
- Implementation of short circuit function evaluation, closes #12587. Add settings
short_circuit_function_evaluationto configure short circuit function evaluation. #23367 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add support for INTERSECT, EXCEPT, ANY, ALL operators. #24757 (Kirill Ershov). (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add support for encryption at the virtual file system level (data encryption at rest) using AES-CTR algorithm. #24206 (Latysheva Alexandra). (Vitaly Baranov) #26733 #26377 #26465.
- Added natural language processing (NLP) functions for tokenization, stemming, lemmatizing and search in synonyms extensions. #24997 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Added integration with S2 geometry library. #24980 (Andr0901). (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Add SQLite table engine, table function, database engine. #24194 (Arslan Gumerov). (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added support for custom query for
MySQL,
PostgreSQL,
ClickHouse,
JDBC,
Cassandradictionary source. Closes #1270. #26995 (Maksim Kita).
- Add shared (replicated) storage of user, roles, row policies, quotas and settings profiles through ZooKeeper. #27426 (Kevin Michel).
- Add compression for
INTO OUTFILEthat automatically choose compression algorithm. Closes #3473. #27134 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Add
INSERT ... FROM INFILEsimilarly to
SELECT ... INTO OUTFILE. #27655 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Added
complex_key_range_hasheddictionary. Closes #22029. #27629 (Maksim Kita).
- Support expressions in JOIN ON section. Close #21868. #24420 (Vladimir C).
- When client connects to server, it receives information about all warnings that are already were collected by server. (It can be disabled by using option
--no-warnings). Add
system.warningstable to collect warnings about server configuration. #26246 (Filatenkov Artur). #26282 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Allow using constant expressions from with and select in aggregate function parameters. Close #10945. #27531 (abel-cheng).
- Add
tupleToNameValuePairs, a function that turns a named tuple into an array of pairs. #27505 (Braulio Valdivielso Martínez).
- Add support for
bzip2compression method for import/export. Closes #22428. #27377 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Added
bitmapSubsetOffsetLimit(bitmap, offset, cardinality_limit)function. It creates a subset of bitmap limit the results to
cardinality_limitwith offset of
offset. #27234 (DHBin).
- Add column
default_databaseto
system.users. #27054 (kevin wan).
- Supported
clustermacros inside table functions 'cluster' and 'clusterAllReplicas'. #26913 (polyprogrammist).
- Add new functions
currentRoles(),
enabledRoles(),
defaultRoles(). #26780 (Vitaly Baranov).
- New functions
currentProfiles(),
enabledProfiles(),
defaultProfiles(). #26714 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Add functions that return (initial_)query_id of the current query. This closes #23682. #26410 (Alexey Boykov).
- Add
REPLACE GRANTfeature. #26384 (Caspian).
EXPLAINquery now has
EXPLAIN ESTIMATE ...mode that will show information about read rows, marks and parts from MergeTree tables. Closes #23941. #26131 (fastio).
- Added
system.zookeeper_logtable. All actions of ZooKeeper client are logged into this table. Implements #25449. #26129 (tavplubix).
- Zero-copy replication for
ReplicatedMergeTreeover
HDFSstorage. #25918 (Zhichang Yu).
- Allow to insert Nested type as array of structs in
Arrow,
ORCand
Parquetinput format. #25902 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add a new datatype
Date32(store data as Int32), support date range same with
DateTime64support load parquet date32 to ClickHouse
Date32Add new function
toDate32like
toDate. #25774 (LiuNeng).
- Allow setting default database for users. #25268. #25687 (kevin wan).
- Add an optional parameter to
MongoDBengine to accept connection string options and support SSL connection. Closes #21189. Closes #21041. #22045 (Omar Bazaraa).
Experimental Feature
- Added a compression codec
AES_128_GCM_SIVwhich encrypts columns instead of compressing them. #19896 (PHO). Will be rewritten, do not use.
- Rename
MaterializeMySQLto
MaterializedMySQL. #26822 (tavplubix).
Performance Improvement
- Improve the performance of fast queries when
max_execution_time = 0by reducing the number of
clock_gettimesystem calls. #27325 (filimonov).
- Specialize date time related comparison to achieve better performance. This fixes #27083 . #27122 (Amos Bird).
- Share file descriptors in concurrent reads of the same files. There is no noticeable performance difference on Linux. But the number of opened files will be significantly (10..100 times) lower on typical servers and it makes operations easier. See #26214. #26768 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve latency of short queries, that require reading from tables with large number of columns. #26371 (Anton Popov).
- Don't build sets for indices when analyzing a query. #26365 (Raúl Marín).
- Vectorize the SUM of Nullable integer types with native representation (David Manzanares, Raúl Marín). #26248 (Raúl Marín).
- Compile expressions involving columns with
Enumtypes. #26237 (Maksim Kita).
- Compile aggregate functions
groupBitOr,
groupBitAnd,
groupBitXor. #26161 (Maksim Kita).
- Improved memory usage with better block size prediction when reading empty DEFAULT columns. Closes #17317. #25917 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Reduce memory usage and number of read rows in queries with
ORDER BY primary_key. #25721 (Anton Popov).
- Enable
distributed_push_down_limitby default. #27104 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Make
toTimeZonemonotonicity when timeZone is a constant value to support partition puring when use sql like:. #26261 (huangzhaowei).
Improvement
- Mark window functions as ready for general use. Remove the
allow_experimental_window_functionssetting. #27184 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Improve compatibility with non-whole-minute timezone offsets. #27080 (Raúl Marín).
- If file descriptor in
Filetable is regular file - allow to read multiple times from it. It allows
clickhouse-localto read multiple times from stdin (with multiple SELECT queries or subqueries) if stdin is a regular file like
clickhouse-local --query "SELECT * FROM table UNION ALL SELECT * FROM table" ... < file. This closes #11124. Co-authored with (alexey-milovidov). #25960 (BoloniniD).
- Remove duplicate index analysis and avoid possible invalid limit checks during projection analysis. #27742 (Amos Bird).
- Enable query parameters to be passed in the body of HTTP requests. #27706 (Hermano Lustosa).
- Disallow
arrayJoinon partition expressions. #27648 (Raúl Marín).
- Log client IP address if authentication fails. #27514 (Misko Lee).
- Use bytes instead of strings for binary data in the GRPC protocol. #27431 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Send response with error message if HTTP port is not set and user tries to send HTTP request to TCP port. #27385 (Braulio Valdivielso Martínez).
- Add
_CASTfunction for internal usage, which will not preserve type nullability, but non-internal cast will preserve according to setting
cast_keep_nullable. Closes #12636. #27382 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add setting
log_formatted_queriesto log additional formatted query into
system.query_log. It's useful for normalized query analysis because functions like
normalizeQueryand
normalizeQueryKeepNamesdon't parse/format queries in order to achieve better performance. #27380 (Amos Bird).
- Add two settings
max_hyperscan_regexp_lengthand
max_hyperscan_regexp_total_lengthto prevent huge regexp being used in hyperscan related functions, such as
multiMatchAny. #27378 (Amos Bird).
- Memory consumed by bitmap aggregate functions now is taken into account for memory limits. This closes #26555. #27252 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add 10 seconds cache for S3 proxy resolver. #27216 (ianton-ru).
- Split global mutex into individual regexp construction. This helps avoid huge regexp construction blocking other related threads. #27211 (Amos Bird).
- Support schema for PostgreSQL database engine. Closes #27166. #27198 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Track memory usage in clickhouse-client. #27191 (Filatenkov Artur).
- Try recording
query_kindin
system.query_logeven when query fails to start. #27182 (Amos Bird).
- Added columns
replica_is_activethat maps replica name to is replica active status to table
system.replicas. Closes #27138. #27180 (Maksim Kita).
- Allow to pass query settings via server URI in Web UI. #27177 (kolsys).
- Add a new metric called
MaxPushedDDLEntryIDwhich is the maximum ddl entry id that current node push to zookeeper. #27174 (Fuwang Hu).
- Improved the existence condition judgment and empty string node judgment when
clickhouse-keepercreates znode. #27125 (小路).
- Merge JOIN correctly handles empty set in the right. #27078 (Vladimir C).
- Now functions can be shard-level constants, which means if it's executed in the context of some distributed table, it generates a normal column, otherwise it produces a constant value. Notable functions are:
hostName(),
tcpPort(),
version(),
buildId(),
uptime(), etc. #27020 (Amos Bird).
- Updated
extractAllGroupsHorizontal- upper limit on the number of matches per row can be set via optional third argument. #26961 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Expose
RocksDBstatistics via system.rocksdb table. Read rocksdb options from ClickHouse config (
rocksdb...keys). NOTE: ClickHouse does not rely on RocksDB, it is just one of the additional integration storage engines. #26821 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Less verbose internal RocksDB logs. NOTE: ClickHouse does not rely on RocksDB, it is just one of the additional integration storage engines. This closes #26252. #26789 (alexey-milovidov).
- Changing default roles affects new sessions only. #26759 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Watchdog is disabled in docker by default. Fix for not handling ctrl+c. #26757 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
SET PROFILEnow applies constraints too if they're set for a passed profile. #26730 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Improve handling of
KILL QUERYrequests. #26675 (Raúl Marín).
mapPopulatesSeriesfunction supports
Maptype. #26663 (Ildus Kurbangaliev).
- Fix excessive (x2) connect attempts with
skip_unavailable_shards. #26658 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Avoid hanging
clickhouse-benchmarkif connection fails (i.e. on EMFILE). #26656 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow more threads to be used by the Kafka engine. #26642 (feihengye).
- Add round-robin support for
clickhouse-benchmark(it does not differ from the regular multi host/port run except for statistics report). #26607 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Executable dictionaries (
executable,
executable_pool) enable creation with DDL query using
clickhouse-local. Closes #22355. #26510 (Maksim Kita).
- Set client query kind for
mysqland
postgresqlcompatibility protocol handlers. #26498 (anneji-dev).
- Apply
LIMITon the shards for queries like
SELECT * FROM dist ORDER BY key LIMIT 10w/
distributed_push_down_limit=1. Avoid running
Distinct/
LIMIT BYsteps for queries like
SELECT DISTINCT shading_key FROM dist ORDER BY key. Now
distributed_push_down_limitis respected by
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyoptimization. #26466 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Updated protobuf to 3.17.3. Changelogs are available on https://github.com/protocolbuffers/protobuf/releases. #26424 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Enable
use_hedged_requestssetting that allows to mitigate tail latencies on large clusters. #26380 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve behaviour with non-existing host in user allowed host list. #26368 (ianton-ru).
- Add ability to set
Distributeddirectory monitor settings via CREATE TABLE (i.e.
CREATE TABLE dist (key Int) Engine=Distributed(cluster, db, table) SETTINGS monitor_batch_inserts=1and similar). #26336 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Save server address in history URLs in web UI if it differs from the origin of web UI. This closes #26044. #26322 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add events to profile calls to
sleep/
sleepEachRow. #26320 (Raúl Marín).
- Allow to reuse connections of shards among different clusters. It also avoids creating new connections when using
clustertable function. #26318 (Amos Bird).
- Control the execution period of clear old temporary directories by parameter with default value. #26212. #26313 (fastio).
- Add a setting
function_range_max_elements_in_blockto tune the safety threshold for data volume generated by function
range. This closes #26303. #26305 (alexey-milovidov).
- Check hash function at table creation, not at sampling. Add settings for MergeTree, if someone create a table with incorrect sampling column but sampling never be used, disable this settings for starting the server without exception. #26256 (zhaoyu).
- Added
output_format_avro_string_column_patternsetting to put specified String columns to Avro as string instead of default bytes. Implements #22414. #26245 (Ilya Golshtein).
- Add information about column sizes in
system.columnstable for
Logand
TinyLogtables. This closes #9001. #26241 (Nikolay Degterinsky).
- Don't throw exception when querying
system.detached_partstable if there is custom disk configuration and
detacheddirectory does not exist on some disks. This closes #26078. #26236 (alexey-milovidov).
- Check for non-deterministic functions in keys, including constant expressions like
now(),
today(). This closes #25875. This closes #11333. #26235 (alexey-milovidov).
- convert timestamp and timestamptz data types to
DateTime64in PostgreSQL table engine. #26234 (jasine).
- Apply aggressive IN index analysis for projections so that better projection candidate can be selected. #26218 (Amos Bird).
- Remove GLOBAL keyword for IN when scalar function is passed. In previous versions, if user specified
GLOBAL IN f(x)exception was thrown. #26217 (Amos Bird).
- Add error id (like
BAD_ARGUMENTS) to exception messages. This closes #25862. #26172 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix incorrect output with --progress option for clickhouse-local. Progress bar will be cleared once it gets to 100% - same as it is done for clickhouse-client. Closes #17484. #26128 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add
merge_selecting_sleep_mssetting. #26120 (lthaooo).
- Remove complicated usage of Linux AIO with one block readahead and replace it with plain simple synchronous IO with O_DIRECT. In previous versions, the setting
min_bytes_to_use_direct_iomay not work correctly if
max_threadsis greater than one. Reading with direct IO (that is disabled by default for queries and enabled by default for large merges) will work in less efficient way. This closes #25997. #26003 (alexey-milovidov).
- Flush
Distributedtable on
REPLACE TABLEquery. Resolves #24566 - Do not replace (or create) table on
[CREATE OR] REPLACE TABLE ... AS SELECTquery if insertion into new table fails. Resolves #23175. #25895 (tavplubix).
- Add
viewscolumn to system.query_log containing the names of the (materialized or live) views executed by the query. Adds a new log table (
system.query_views_log) that contains information about each view executed during a query. Modifies view execution: When an exception is thrown while executing a view, any view that has already startedwill continue running until it finishes. This used to be the behaviour under parallel_view_processing=true and now it's always the same behaviour. - Dependent views now report reading progress to the context. #25714 (Raúl Marín).
- Do connection draining asynchonously upon finishing executing distributed queries. A new server setting is added
max_threads_for_connection_collectorwhich specifies the number of workers to recycle connections in background. If the pool is full, connection will be drained synchronously but a bit different than before: It's drained after we send EOS to client, query will succeed immediately after receiving enough data, and any exception will be logged instead of throwing to the client. Added setting
drain_timeout(3 seconds by default). Connection draining will disconnect upon timeout. #25674 (Amos Bird).
- Support for multiple includes in configuration. It is possible to include users configuration, remote servers configuration from multiple sources. Simply place
<include />element with
from_zk,
from_envor
inclattribute and it will be replaced with the substitution. #24404 (nvartolomei).
- Fix multiple block insertion into distributed table with
insert_distributed_one_random_shard = 1. This is a marginal feature. Mark as improvement. #23140 (Amos Bird).
- Support
LowCardinalityand
FixedStringkeys/values for
Maptype. #21543 (hexiaoting).
- Enable reloading of local disk config. #19526 (taiyang-li).
Bug Fix
- Fix a couple of bugs that may cause replicas to diverge. #27808 (tavplubix).
- Fix a rare bug in
DROP PARTwhich can lead to the error
Unexpected merged part intersects drop range. #27807 (alesapin).
- Prevent crashes for some formats when NULL (tombstone) message was coming from Kafka. Closes #19255. #27794 (filimonov).
- Fix column filtering with union distinct in subquery. Closes #27578. #27689 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix bad type cast when functions like
arrayHasare applied to arrays of LowCardinality of Nullable of different non-numeric types like
DateTimeand
DateTime64. In previous versions bad cast occurs. In new version it will lead to exception. This closes #26330. #27682 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix postgresql table function resulting in non-closing connections. Closes #26088. #27662 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fixed another case of
Unexpected merged part ... intersecting drop range ...error. #27656 (tavplubix).
- Fix an error with aliased column in
Distributedtable. #27652 (Vladimir C).
- After setting
max_memory_usage*to non-zero value it was not possible to reset it back to 0 (unlimited). It's fixed. #27638 (tavplubix).
- Fixed underflow of the time value when constructing it from components. Closes #27193. #27605 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Fix crash during projection materialization when some parts contain missing columns. This fixes #27512. #27528 (Amos Bird).
- fix metric
BackgroundMessageBrokerSchedulePoolTask, maybe mistyped. #27452 (Ben).
- Fix distributed queries with zero shards and aggregation. #27427 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Compatibility when
/proc/meminfodoes not contain KB suffix. #27361 (Mike Kot).
- Fix incorrect result for query with row-level security, PREWHERE and LowCardinality filter. Fixes #27179. #27329 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed incorrect validation of partition id for MergeTree tables that created with old syntax. #27328 (tavplubix).
- Fix MySQL protocol when using parallel formats (CSV / TSV). #27326 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix
Cannot find columnerror for queries with sampling. Was introduced in #24574. Fixes #26522. #27301 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix errors like
Expected ColumnLowCardinality, gotUInt8or
Bad cast from type DB::ColumnVector<char8_t> to DB::ColumnLowCardinalityfor some queries with
LowCardinalityin
PREWHERE. And more importantly, fix the lack of whitespace in the error message. Fixes #23515. #27298 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix
distributed_group_by_no_merge = 2with
distributed_push_down_limit = 1or
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_key = 1with
LIMIT BYand
LIMIT OFFSET. #27249 (Azat Khuzhin). These are obscure combination of settings that no one is using.
- Fix mutation stuck on invalid partitions in non-replicated MergeTree. #27248 (Azat Khuzhin).
- In case of ambiguity, lambda functions prefer its arguments to other aliases or identifiers. #27235 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix column structure in merge join, close #27091. #27217 (Vladimir C).
- In rare cases
system.detached_partstable might contain incorrect information for some parts, it's fixed. Fixes #27114. #27183 (tavplubix).
- Fix uninitialized memory in functions
multiSearch*with empty array, close #27169. #27181 (Vladimir C).
- Fix synchronization in GRPCServer. This PR fixes #27024. #27064 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fixed
cache,
complex_key_cache,
ssd_cache,
complex_key_ssd_cacheconfiguration parsing. Options
allow_read_expired_keys,
max_update_queue_size,
update_queue_push_timeout_milliseconds,
query_wait_timeout_millisecondswere not parsed for dictionaries with non
cachetype. #27032 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix possible mutation stack due to race with DROP_RANGE. #27002 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Now partition ID in queries like
ALTER TABLE ... PARTITION ID xxxvalidates for correctness. Fixes #25718. #26963 (alesapin).
- Fix "Unknown column name" error with multiple JOINs in some cases, close #26899. #26957 (Vladimir C).
- Fix reading of custom TLDs (stops processing with lower buffer or bigger file). #26948 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix error
Missing columns: 'xxx'when
DEFAULTcolumn references other non materialized column without
DEFAULTexpression. Fixes #26591. #26900 (alesapin).
- Fix loading of dictionary keys in
library-bridgefor
librarydictionary source. #26834 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Aggregate function parameters might be lost when applying some combinators causing exceptions like
Conversion from AggregateFunction(topKArray, Array(String)) to AggregateFunction(topKArray(10), Array(String)) is not supported. It's fixed. Fixes #26196 and #26433. #26814 (tavplubix).
- Add
event_time_microsecondsvalue for
REMOVE_PARTin
system.part_log. In previous versions is was not set. #26720 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Do not remove data on ReplicatedMergeTree table shutdown to avoid creating data to metadata inconsistency. #26716 (nvartolomei).
- Sometimes
SET ROLEcould work incorrectly, this PR fixes that. #26707 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Some fixes for parallel formatting (https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/26694). #26703 (Raúl Marín).
- Fix potential nullptr dereference in window functions. This fixes #25276. #26668 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Fix clickhouse-client history file conversion (when upgrading from the format of 3 years old version of clickhouse-client) if file is empty. #26589 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix incorrect function names of groupBitmapAnd/Or/Xor (can be displayed in some occasions). This fixes. #26557 (Amos Bird).
- Update
chowncmd check in clickhouse-server docker entrypoint. It fixes the bug that cluster pod restart failed (or timeout) on Kubernetes. #26545 (Ky Li).
- Fix crash in
RabbitMQshutdown in case
RabbitMQsetup was not started. Closes #26504. #26529 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix issues with
CREATE DICTIONARYquery if dictionary name or database name was quoted. Closes #26491. #26508 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix broken column name resolution after rewriting column aliases. This fixes #26432. #26475 (Amos Bird).
- Fix some fuzzed msan crash. Fixes #22517. #26428 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix infinite non joined block stream in
partial_merge_joinclose #26325. #26374 (Vladimir C).
- Fix possible crash when login as dropped user. This PR fixes #26073. #26363 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyfor multiple columns (leads to incorrect result w/
optimize_skip_unused_shards=1/
allow_nondeterministic_optimize_skip_unused_shards=1and multiple columns in sharding key expression). #26353 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed rare bug in lost replica recovery that may cause replicas to diverge. #26321 (tavplubix).
- Fix zstd decompression (for import/export in zstd framing format that is unrelated to tables data) in case there are escape sequences at the end of internal buffer. Closes #26013. #26314 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix logical error on join with totals, close #26017. #26250 (Vladimir C).
- Remove excessive newline in
thread_namecolumn in
system.stack_tracetable. This fixes #24124. #26210 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix potential crash if more than one
untupleexpression is used. #26179 (alexey-milovidov).
- Don't throw exception in
toStringfor Nullable Enum if Enum does not have a value for zero, close #25806. #26123 (Vladimir C).
- Fixed incorrect
sequence_idin MySQL protocol packets that ClickHouse sends on exception during query execution. It might cause MySQL client to reset connection to ClickHouse server. Fixes #21184. #26051 (tavplubix).
- Fix for the case that
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom()/
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustomWithWWW()/
firstSignificantSubdomainCustom()returns incorrect type for consts, and hence
optimize_skip_unused_shardsdoes not work:. #26041 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix possible mismatched header when using normal projection with prewhere. This fixes #26020. #26038 (Amos Bird).
- Fix sharding_key from column w/o function for remote() (before
select * from remote('127.1', system.one, dummy)leads to
Unknown column: dummy, there are only columns .error). #25824 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed
Not found column ...and
Missing column ...errors when selecting from
MaterializeMySQL. Fixes #23708, #24830, #25794. #25822 (tavplubix).
- Fix
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_infor non-UInt64 types (may select incorrect shards eventually or throw
Cannot infer type of an empty tupleor
Function tuple requires at least one argument). #25798 (Azat Khuzhin).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Now we ran stateful and stateless tests in random timezones. Fixes #12439. Reading String as DateTime and writing DateTime as String in Protobuf format now respect timezone. Reading UInt16 as DateTime in Arrow and Parquet formats now treat it as Date and then converts to DateTime with respect to DateTime's timezone, because Date is serialized in Arrow and Parquet as UInt16. GraphiteMergeTree now respect time zone for rounding of times. Fixes #5098. Author: @alexey-milovidov. #15408 (alesapin).
clickhouse-testsupports SQL tests with Jinja2 templates. #26579 (Vladimir C).
- Add support for build with
clang-13. This closes #27705. #27714 (alexey-milovidov). #27777 (Sergei Semin)
- Add CMake options to build with or without specific CPU instruction set. This is for #17469 and #27509. #27508 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix linking of auxiliar programs when using dynamic libraries. #26958 (Raúl Marín).
- Update RocksDB to
2021-07-16master. #26411 (alexey-milovidov).
ClickHouse release v21.8, 2021-08-12
Upgrade Notes
- New version is using
Mapdata type for system logs tables (
system.query_log,
system.query_thread_log,
system.processes,
system.opentelemetry_span_log). These tables will be auto-created with new data types. Virtual columns are created to support old queries. Closes #18698. #23934, #25773 (hexiaoting, sundy-li, Maksim Kita). If you want to downgrade from version 21.8 to older versions, you will need to cleanup system tables with logs manually. Look at
/var/lib/clickhouse/data/system/*_log.
New Features
- Add support for a part of SQL/JSON standard. #24148 (l1tsolaiki, Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Collect common system metrics (in
system.asynchronous_metricsand
system.asynchronous_metric_log) on CPU usage, disk usage, memory usage, IO, network, files, load average, CPU frequencies, thermal sensors, EDAC counters, system uptime; also added metrics about the scheduling jitter and the time spent collecting the metrics. It works similar to
atopin ClickHouse and allows access to monitoring data even if you have no additional tools installed. Close #9430. #24416 (alexey-milovidov, Yegor Levankov).
- Add MaterializedPostgreSQL table engine and database engine. This database engine allows replicating a whole database or any subset of database tables. #20470 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add new functions
leftPad(),
rightPad(),
leftPadUTF8(),
rightPadUTF8(). #26075 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Add the
FIRSTkeyword to the
ADD INDEXcommand to be able to add the index at the beginning of the indices list. #25904 (xjewer).
- Introduce
system.data_skipping_indicestable containing information about existing data skipping indices. Close #7659. #25693 (Dmitry Novik).
- Add
bin/
unbinfunctions. #25609 (zhaoyu).
- Support
Mapand
UInt128,
Int128,
UInt256,
Int256types in
mapAddand
mapSubtractfunctions. #25596 (Ildus Kurbangaliev).
- Support
DISTINCT ON (columns)expression, close #25404. #25589 (Zijie Lu).
- Add an ability to reset a custom setting to default and remove it from the table's metadata. It allows rolling back the change without knowing the system/config's default. Closes #14449. #17769 (xjewer).
- Render pipelines as graphs in Web UI if
EXPLAIN PIPELINE graph = 1query is submitted. #26067 (alexey-milovidov).
Performance Improvements
- Compile aggregate functions. Use option
compile_aggregate_expressionsto enable it. #24789 (Maksim Kita).
- Improve latency of short queries that require reading from tables with many columns. #26371 (Anton Popov).
Improvements
- Use
Mapdata type for system logs tables (
system.query_log,
system.query_thread_log,
system.processes,
system.opentelemetry_span_log). These tables will be auto-created with new data types. Virtual columns are created to support old queries. Closes #18698. #23934, #25773 (hexiaoting, sundy-li, Maksim Kita).
- For a dictionary with a complex key containing only one attribute, allow not wrapping the key expression in tuple for functions
dictGet,
dictHas. #26130 (Maksim Kita).
- Implement function
bin/
hexfrom
AggregateFunctionstates. #26094 (zhaoyu).
- Support arguments of
UUIDtype for
emptyand
notEmptyfunctions.
UUIDis empty if it is all zeros (nil UUID). Closes #3446. #25974 (zhaoyu).
- Add support for
SET SQL_SELECT_LIMITin MySQL protocol. Closes #17115. #25972 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- More instrumentation for network interaction: add counters for recv/send bytes; add gauges for recvs/sends. Added missing documentation. Close #5897. #25962 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add setting
optimize_move_to_prewhere_if_final. If query has
FINAL, the optimization
move_to_prewherewill be enabled only if both
optimize_move_to_prewhereand
optimize_move_to_prewhere_if_finalare enabled. Closes #8684. #25940 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Allow complex quoted identifiers of JOINed tables. Close #17861. #25924 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add support for Unicode (e.g. Chinese, Cyrillic) components in
Nesteddata types. Close #25594. #25923 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow
quantiles*functions to work with
aggregate_functions_null_for_empty. Close #25892. #25919 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow parameters for parametric aggregate functions to be arbitrary constant expressions (e.g.,
1 + 2), not just literals. It also allows using the query parameters (in parameterized queries like
{param:UInt8}) inside parametric aggregate functions. Closes #11607. #25910 (alexey-milovidov).
- Correctly throw the exception on the attempt to parse an invalid
Date. Closes #6481. #25909 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support for multiple includes in configuration. It is possible to include users configuration, remote server configuration from multiple sources. Simply place
<include />element with
from_zk,
from_envor
inclattribute, and it will be replaced with the substitution. #24404 (nvartolomei).
- Support for queries with a column named
"null"(it must be specified in back-ticks or double quotes) and
ON CLUSTER. Closes #24035. #25907 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support
LowCardinality,
Decimal, and
UUIDfor
JSONExtract. Closes #24606. #25900 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Convert history file from
readlineformat to
replxxformat. #25888 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix an issue which can lead to intersecting parts after
DROP PARTor background deletion of an empty part. #25884 (alesapin).
- Better handling of lost parts for
ReplicatedMergeTreetables. Fixes rare inconsistencies in
ReplicationQueue. Fixes #10368. #25820 (alesapin).
- Allow starting clickhouse-client with unreadable working directory. #25817 (ianton-ru).
- Fix "No available columns" error for
Mergestorage. #25801 (Azat Khuzhin).
- MySQL Engine now supports the exchange of column comments between MySQL and ClickHouse. #25795 (Storozhuk Kostiantyn).
- Fix inconsistent behaviour of
GROUP BYconstant on empty set. Closes #6842. #25786 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Cancel already running merges in partition on
DROP PARTITIONand
TRUNCATEfor
ReplicatedMergeTree. Resolves #17151. #25684 (tavplubix).
- Support ENUM` data type for MaterializeMySQL. #25676 (Storozhuk Kostiantyn).
- Support materialized and aliased columns in JOIN, close #13274. #25634 (Vladimir C).
- Fix possible logical race condition between
ALTER TABLE ... DETACHand background merges. #25605 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Make
NetworkReceiveElapsedMicrosecondsmetric to correctly include the time spent waiting for data from the client to
INSERT. Close #9958. #25602 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support
TRUNCATE TABLEfor S3 and HDFS. Close #25530. #25550 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Support for dynamic reloading of config to change number of threads in pool for background jobs execution (merges, mutations, fetches). #25548 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Allow extracting of non-string element as string using
JSONExtract. This is for #25414. #25452 (Amos Bird).
- Support regular expression in
Databaseargument for
StorageMerge. Close #776. #25064 (flynn).
- Web UI: if the value looks like a URL, automatically generate a link. #25965 (alexey-milovidov).
- Make
sudo service clickhouse-server startto work on systems with
systemdlike Centos 8. Close #14298. Close #17799. #25921 (alexey-milovidov).
Bug Fixes
- Fix incorrect
SET ROLEin some cases. #26707 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix potential
nullptrdereference in window functions. Fix #25276. #26668 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Fix incorrect function names of
groupBitmapAnd/Or/Xor. Fix #26557 (Amos Bird).
- Fix crash in RabbitMQ shutdown in case RabbitMQ setup was not started. Closes #26504. #26529 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix issues with
CREATE DICTIONARYquery if dictionary name or database name was quoted. Closes #26491. #26508 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix broken name resolution after rewriting column aliases. Fix #26432. #26475 (Amos Bird).
- Fix infinite non-joined block stream in
partial_merge_joinclose #26325. #26374 (Vladimir C).
- Fix possible crash when login as dropped user. Fix #26073. #26363 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyfor multiple columns (leads to incorrect result w/
optimize_skip_unused_shards=1/
allow_nondeterministic_optimize_skip_unused_shards=1and multiple columns in sharding key expression). #26353 (Azat Khuzhin).
CASTfrom
Dateto
DateTime(or
DateTime64) was not using the timezone of the
DateTimetype. It can also affect the comparison between
Dateand
DateTime. Inference of the common type for
Dateand
DateTimealso was not using the corresponding timezone. It affected the results of function
ifand array construction. Closes #24128. #24129 (Maksim Kita).
- Fixed rare bug in lost replica recovery that may cause replicas to diverge. #26321 (tavplubix).
- Fix zstd decompression in case there are escape sequences at the end of internal buffer. Closes #26013. #26314 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix logical error on join with totals, close #26017. #26250 (Vladimir C).
- Remove excessive newline in
thread_namecolumn in
system.stack_tracetable. Fix #24124. #26210 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix
joinGetwith
LowCarinalitycolumns, close #25993. #26118 (Vladimir C).
- Fix possible crash in
pointInPolygonif the setting
validate_polygonsis turned off. #26113 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix throwing exception when iterate over non-existing remote directory. #26087 (ianton-ru).
- Fix rare server crash because of
abortin ZooKeeper client. Fixes #25813. #26079 (alesapin).
- Fix wrong thread count estimation for right subquery join in some cases. Close #24075. #26052 (Vladimir C).
- Fixed incorrect
sequence_idin MySQL protocol packets that ClickHouse sends on exception during query execution. It might cause MySQL client to reset connection to ClickHouse server. Fixes #21184. #26051 (tavplubix).
- Fix possible mismatched header when using normal projection with
PREWHERE. Fix #26020. #26038 (Amos Bird).
- Fix formatting of type
Mapwith integer keys to
JSON. #25982 (Anton Popov).
- Fix possible deadlock during query profiler stack unwinding. Fix #25968. #25970 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix crash on call
dictGet()with bad arguments. #25913 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fixed
scram-sha-256authentication for PostgreSQL engines. Closes #24516. #25906 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix extremely long backoff for background tasks when the background pool is full. Fixes #25836. #25893 (alesapin).
- Fix ARM exception handling with non default page size. Fixes #25512, #25044, #24901, #23183, #20221, #19703, #19028, #18391, #18121, #17994, #12483. #25854 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix sharding_key from column w/o function for
remote()(before
select * from remote('127.1', system.one, dummy)leads to
Unknown column: dummy, there are only columns .error). #25824 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed
Not found column ...and
Missing column ...errors when selecting from
MaterializeMySQL. Fixes #23708, #24830, #25794. #25822 (tavplubix).
- Fix
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_infor non-UInt64 types (may select incorrect shards eventually or throw
Cannot infer type of an empty tupleor
Function tuple requires at least one argument). #25798 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix rare bug with
DROP PARTquery for
ReplicatedMergeTreetables which can lead to error message
Unexpected merged part intersecting drop range. #25783 (alesapin).
- Fix bug in
TTLwith
GROUP BYexpression which refuses to execute
TTLafter first execution in part. #25743 (alesapin).
- Allow StorageMerge to access tables with aliases. Closes #6051. #25694 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix slow dict join in some cases, close #24209. #25618 (Vladimir C).
- Fix
ALTER MODIFY COLUMNof columns, which participates in TTL expressions. #25554 (Anton Popov).
- Fix assertion in
PREWHEREwith non-UInt8 type, close #19589. #25484 (Vladimir C).
- Fix some fuzzed msan crash. Fixes #22517. #26428 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Update
chowncmd check in
clickhouse-serverdocker entrypoint. It fixes error 'cluster pod restart failed (or timeout)' on Kubernetes. #26545 (Ky Li).
ClickHouse release v21.7, 2021-07-09
Backward Incompatible Change
- Improved performance of queries with explicitly defined large sets. Added compatibility setting
legacy_column_name_of_tuple_literal. It makes sense to set it to
true, while doing rolling update of cluster from version lower than 21.7 to any higher version. Otherwise distributed queries with explicitly defined sets at
INclause may fail during update. #25371 (Anton Popov).
- Forward/backward incompatible change of maximum buffer size in clickhouse-keeper (an experimental alternative to ZooKeeper). Better to do it now (before production), than later. #25421 (alesapin).
New Feature
- Support configuration in YAML format as alternative to XML. This closes #3607. #21858 (BoloniniD).
- Provides a way to restore replicated table when the data is (possibly) present, but the ZooKeeper metadata is lost. Resolves #13458. #13652 (Mike Kot).
- Support structs and maps in Arrow/Parquet/ORC and dictionaries in Arrow input/output formats. Present new setting
output_format_arrow_low_cardinality_as_dictionary. #24341 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Added support for
Arraytype in dictionaries. #25119 (Maksim Kita).
- Added function
bitPositionsToArray. Closes #23792. Author [Kevin Wan] (@MaxWk). #25394 (Maksim Kita).
- Added function
dateNameto return names like 'Friday' or 'April'. Author [Daniil Kondratyev] (@dankondr). #25372 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
toJSONStringfunction to serialize columns to their JSON representations. #25164 (Amos Bird).
- Now
query_loghas two new columns:
initial_query_start_time,
initial_query_start_time_microsecondthat record the starting time of a distributed query if any. #25022 (Amos Bird).
- Add aggregate function
segmentLengthSum. #24250 (flynn).
- Add a new boolean setting
prefer_global_in_and_joinwhich defaults all IN/JOIN as GLOBAL IN/JOIN. #23434 (Amos Bird).
- Support
ALTER DELETEqueries for
Jointable engine. #23260 (foolchi).
- Add
quantileBFloat16aggregate function as well as the corresponding
quantilesBFloat16and
medianBFloat16. It is very simple and fast quantile estimator with relative error not more than 0.390625%. This closes #16641. #23204 (Ivan Novitskiy).
- Implement
sequenceNextNode()function useful for
flow analysis. #19766 (achimbab).
Experimental Feature
- Add support for virtual filesystem over HDFS. #11058 (overshov) (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Now clickhouse-keeper (an experimental alternative to ZooKeeper) supports ZooKeeper-like
digestACLs. #24448 (alesapin).
Performance Improvement
- Added optimization that transforms some functions to reading of subcolumns to reduce amount of read data. E.g., statement
col IS NULLis transformed to reading of subcolumn
col.null. Optimization can be enabled by setting
optimize_functions_to_subcolumnswhich is currently off by default. #24406 (Anton Popov).
- Rewrite more columns to possible alias expressions. This may enable better optimization, such as projections. #24405 (Amos Bird).
- Index of type
bloom_filtercan be used for expressions with
hasAnyfunction with constant arrays. This closes: #24291. #24900 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Add exponential backoff to reschedule read attempt in case RabbitMQ queues are empty. (ClickHouse has support for importing data from RabbitMQ). Closes #24340. #24415 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Improvement
- Allow to limit bandwidth for replication. Add two Replicated*MergeTree settings:
max_replicated_fetches_network_bandwidthand
max_replicated_sends_network_bandwidthwhich allows to limit maximum speed of replicated fetches/sends for table. Add two server-wide settings (in
defaultuser profile):
max_replicated_fetches_network_bandwidth_for_serverand
max_replicated_sends_network_bandwidth_for_serverwhich limit maximum speed of replication for all tables. The settings are not followed perfectly accurately. Turned off by default. Fixes #1821. #24573 (alesapin).
- Resource constraints and isolation for ODBC and Library bridges. Use separate
clickhouse-bridgegroup and user for bridge processes. Set oom_score_adj so the bridges will be first subjects for OOM killer. Set set maximum RSS to 1 GiB. Closes #23861. #25280 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add standalone
clickhouse-keepersymlink to the main
clickhousebinary. Now it's possible to run coordination without the main clickhouse server. #24059 (alesapin).
- Use global settings for query to
VIEW. Fixed the behavior when queries to
VIEWuse local settings, that leads to errors if setting on
CREATE VIEWand
SELECTwere different. As for now,
VIEWwon't use these modified settings, but you can still pass additional settings in
SETTINGSsection of
CREATE VIEWquery. Close #20551. #24095 (Vladimir).
- On server start, parts with incorrect partition ID would not be ever removed, but always detached. #25070. #25166 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Increase size of background schedule pool to 128 (
background_schedule_pool_sizesetting). It allows avoiding replication queue hung on slow zookeeper connection. #25072 (alesapin).
- Add merge tree setting
max_parts_to_merge_at_oncewhich limits the number of parts that can be merged in the background at once. Doesn't affect
OPTIMIZE FINALquery. Fixes #1820. #24496 (alesapin).
- Allow
NOT INoperator to be used in partition pruning. #24894 (Amos Bird).
- Recognize IPv4 addresses like
127.0.1.1as local. This is controversial and closes #23504. Michael Filimonov will test this feature. #24316 (alexey-milovidov).
- ClickHouse database created with MaterializeMySQL (it is an experimental feature) now contains all column comments from the MySQL database that materialized. #25199 (Storozhuk Kostiantyn).
- Add settings (
connection_auto_close/
connection_max_tries/
connection_pool_size) for MySQL storage engine. #24146 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improve startup time of Distributed engine. #25663 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improvement for Distributed tables. Drop replicas from dirname for internal_replication=true (allows INSERT into Distributed with cluster from any number of replicas, before only 15 replicas was supported, everything more will fail with ENAMETOOLONG while creating directory for async blocks). #25513 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Added support
Intervaltype for
LowCardinality. It is needed for intermediate values of some expressions. Closes #21730. #25410 (Vladimir).
- Add
==operator on time conditions for
sequenceMatchand
sequenceCountfunctions. For eg: sequenceMatch('(?1)(?t==1)(?2)')(time, data = 1, data = 2). #25299 (Christophe Kalenzaga).
- Add settings
http_max_fields,
http_max_field_name_size,
http_max_field_value_size. #25296 (Ivan).
- Add support for function
ifwith
Decimaland
Inttypes on its branches. This closes #20549. This closes #10142. #25283 (alexey-milovidov).
- Update prompt in
clickhouse-clientand display a message when reconnecting. This closes #10577. #25281 (alexey-milovidov).
- Correct memory tracking in aggregate function
topK. This closes #25259. #25260 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix
topLevelDomainfor IDN hosts (i.e.
example.рф), before it returns empty string for such hosts. #25103 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Detect Linux kernel version at runtime (for worked nested epoll, that is required for
async_socket_for_remote/
use_hedged_requests, otherwise remote queries may stuck). #25067 (Azat Khuzhin).
- For distributed query, when
optimize_skip_unused_shards=1, allow to skip shard with condition like
(sharding key) IN (one-element-tuple). (Tuples with many elements were supported. Tuple with single element did not work because it is parsed as literal). #24930 (Amos Bird).
- Improved log messages of S3 errors, no more double whitespaces in case of empty keys and buckets. #24897 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Some queries require multi-pass semantic analysis. Try reusing built sets for
INin this case. #24874 (Amos Bird).
- Respect
max_distributed_connectionsfor
insert_distributed_sync(otherwise for huge clusters and sync insert it may run out of
max_thread_pool_size). #24754 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Avoid hiding errors like
Limit for rows or bytes to read exceededfor scalar subqueries. #24545 (nvartolomei).
- Make String-to-Int parser stricter so that
toInt64('+')will throw. #24475 (Amos Bird).
- If
SSD_CACHEis created with DDL query, it can be created only inside
user_filesdirectory. #24466 (Maksim Kita).
- PostgreSQL support for specifying non default schema for insert queries. Closes #24149. #24413 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix IPv6 addresses resolving (i.e. fixes
select * from remote('[::1]', system.one)). #24319 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix trailing whitespaces in FROM clause with subqueries in multiline mode, and also changes the output of the queries slightly in a more human friendly way. #24151 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improvement for Distributed tables. Add ability to split distributed batch on failures (i.e. due to memory limits, corruptions), under
distributed_directory_monitor_split_batch_on_failure(OFF by default). #23864 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Handle column name clashes for
Jointable engine. Closes #20309. #23769 (Vladimir).
- Display progress for
Filetable engine in
clickhouse-localand on INSERT query in
clickhouse-clientwhen data is passed to stdin. Closes #18209. #23656 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Bugfixes and improvements of
clickhouse-copier. Allow to copy tables with different (but compatible schemas). Closes #9159. Added test to copy ReplacingMergeTree. Closes #22711. Support TTL on columns and Data Skipping Indices. It simply removes it to create internal Distributed table (underlying table will have TTL and skipping indices). Closes #19384. Allow to copy MATERIALIZED and ALIAS columns. There are some cases in which it could be helpful (e.g. if this column is in PRIMARY KEY). Now it could be allowed by setting
allow_to_copy_alias_and_materialized_columnsproperty to true in task configuration. Closes #9177. Closes [#11007] (https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/issues/11007). Closes #9514. Added a property
allow_to_drop_target_partitionsin task configuration to drop partition in original table before moving helping tables. Closes #20957. Get rid of
OPTIMIZE DEDUPLICATEquery. This hack was needed, because
ALTER TABLE MOVE PARTITIONwas retried many times and plain MergeTree tables don't have deduplication. Closes #17966. Write progress to ZooKeeper node on path
task_path + /statusin JSON format. Closes #20955. Support for ReplicatedTables without arguments. Closes #24834 .#23518 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Added sleep with backoff between read retries from S3. #23461 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Respect
insert_allow_materialized_columns(allows materialized columns) for INSERT into
Distributedtable. #23349 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add ability to push down LIMIT for distributed queries. #23027 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix zero-copy replication with several S3 volumes (Fixes #22679). #22864 (ianton-ru).
- Resolve the actual port number bound when a user requests any available port from the operating system to show it in the log message. #25569 (bnaecker).
- Fixed case, when sometimes conversion of postgres arrays resulted in String data type, not n-dimensional array, because
attndimsworks incorrectly in some cases. Closes #24804. #25538 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix convertion of DateTime with timezone for MySQL, PostgreSQL, ODBC. Closes #5057. #25528 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Distinguish KILL MUTATION for different tables (fixes unexpected
Cancelled mutating partserror). #25025 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow to declare S3 disk at root of bucket (S3 virtual filesystem is an experimental feature under development). #24898 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Enable reading of subcolumns (e.g. components of Tuples) for distributed tables. #24472 (Anton Popov).
- A feature for MySQL compatibility protocol: make
userfunction to return correct output. Closes #25697. #25697 (sundyli).
Bug Fix
- Improvement for backward compatibility. Use old modulo function version when used in partition key. Closes #23508. #24157 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix extremely rare bug on low-memory servers which can lead to the inability to perform merges without restart. Possibly fixes #24603. #24872 (alesapin).
- Fix extremely rare error
Tagging already tagged partin replication queue during concurrent
alter move/replace partition. Possibly fixes #22142. #24961 (alesapin).
- Fix potential crash when calculating aggregate function states by aggregation of aggregate function states of other aggregate functions (not a practical use case). See #24523. #25015 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed the behavior when query
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICAor
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICAdoes not finish. This was detected on server with extremely low amount of RAM. #24457 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix bug which can lead to ZooKeeper client hung inside clickhouse-server. #24721 (alesapin).
- If ZooKeeper connection was lost and replica was cloned after restoring the connection, its replication queue might contain outdated entries. Fixed failed assertion when replication queue contains intersecting virtual parts. It may rarely happen if some data part was lost. Print error in log instead of terminating. #24777 (tavplubix).
- Fix lost
WHEREcondition in expression-push-down optimization of query plan (setting
query_plan_filter_push_down = 1by default). Fixes #25368. #25370 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug which can lead to intersecting parts after merges with TTL:
Part all_40_40_0 is covered by all_40_40_1 but should be merged into all_40_41_1. This shouldn't happen often.. #25549 (alesapin).
- On ZooKeeper connection loss
ReplicatedMergeTreetable might wait for background operations to complete before trying to reconnect. It's fixed, now background operations are stopped forcefully. #25306 (tavplubix).
- Fix error
Key expression contains comparison between inconvertible typesfor queries with
ARRAY JOINin case if array is used in primary key. Fixes #8247. #25546 (Anton Popov).
- Fix wrong totals for query
WITH TOTALSand
WITH FILL. Fixes #20872. #25539 (Anton Popov).
- Fix data race when querying
system.clusterswhile reloading the cluster configuration at the same time. #25737 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed
No such file or directoryerror on moving
Distributedtable between databases. Fixes #24971. #25667 (tavplubix).
REPLACE PARTITIONmight be ignored in rare cases if the source partition was empty. It's fixed. Fixes #24869. #25665 (tavplubix).
- Fixed a bug in
Replicateddatabase engine that might rarely cause some replica to skip enqueued DDL query. #24805 (tavplubix).
- Fix null pointer dereference in
EXPLAIN ASTwithout query. #25631 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix waiting of automatic dropping of empty parts. It could lead to full filling of background pool and stuck of replication. #23315 (Anton Popov).
- Fix restore of a table stored in S3 virtual filesystem (it is an experimental feature not ready for production). #25601 (ianton-ru).
- Fix nullptr dereference in
Arrowformat when using
Decimal256. Add
Decimal256support for
Arrowformat. #25531 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix excessive underscore before the names of the preprocessed configuration files. #25431 (Vitaly Baranov).
- A fix for
clickhouse-copiertool: Fix segfault when sharding_key is absent in task config for copier. #25419 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix
REPLACEcolumn transformer when used in DDL by correctly quoting the formated query. This fixes #23925. #25391 (Amos Bird).
- Fix the possibility of non-deterministic behaviour of the
quantileDeterministicfunction and similar. This closes #20480. #25313 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support
SimpleAggregateFunction(LowCardinality)for
SummingMergeTree. Fixes #25134. #25300 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix logical error with exception message "Cannot sum Array/Tuple in min/maxMap". #25298 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix error
Bad cast from type DB::ColumnLowCardinality to DB::ColumnVector<char8_t>for queries where
LowCardinalityargument was used for IN (this bug appeared in 21.6). Fixes #25187. #25290 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix incorrect behaviour of
joinGetOrNullwith not-nullable columns. This fixes #24261. #25288 (Amos Bird).
- Fix incorrect behaviour and UBSan report in big integers. In previous versions
CAST(1e19 AS UInt128)returned zero. #25279 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed an error which occurred while inserting a subset of columns using CSVWithNames format. Fixes #25129. #25169 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Do not use table's projection for
SELECTwith
FINAL. It is not supported yet. #25163 (Amos Bird).
- Fix possible parts loss after updating up to 21.5 in case table used
UUIDin partition key. (It is not recommended to use
UUIDin partition key). Fixes #25070. #25127 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix crash in query with cross join and
joined_subquery_requires_alias = 0. Fixes #24011. #25082 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug with constant maps in mapContains function that lead to error
empty column was returned by function mapContains. Closes #25077. #25080 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Remove possibility to create tables with columns referencing themselves like
a UInt32 ALIAS a + 1or
b UInt32 MATERIALIZED b. Fixes #24910, #24292. #25059 (alesapin).
- Fix wrong result when using aggregate projection with not empty
GROUP BYkey to execute query with
GROUP BYby empty key. #25055 (Amos Bird).
- Fix serialization of splitted nested messages in Protobuf format. This PR fixes #24647. #25000 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix limit/offset settings for distributed queries (ignore on the remote nodes). #24940 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix possible heap-buffer-overflow in
Arrowformat. #24922 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fixed possible error 'Cannot read from istream at offset 0' when reading a file from DiskS3 (S3 virtual filesystem is an experimental feature under development that should not be used in production). #24885 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Fix "Missing columns" exception when joining Distributed Materialized View. #24870 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow
NULLvalues in postgresql compatibility protocol. Closes #22622. #24857 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix bug when exception
Mutation was killedcan be thrown to the client on mutation wait when mutation not loaded into memory yet. #24809 (alesapin).
- Fixed bug in deserialization of random generator state with might cause some data types such as
AggregateFunction(groupArraySample(N), T))to behave in a non-deterministic way. #24538 (tavplubix).
- Disallow building uniqXXXXStates of other aggregation states. #24523 (Raúl Marín). Then allow it back by actually eliminating the root cause of the related issue. (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix usage of tuples in
CREATE .. AS SELECTqueries. #24464 (Anton Popov).
- Fix computation of total bytes in
Buffertable. In current ClickHouse version total_writes.bytes counter decreases too much during the buffer flush. It leads to counter overflow and totalBytes return something around 17.44 EB some time after the flush. #24450 (DimasKovas).
- Fix incorrect information about the monotonicity of toWeek function. This fixes #24422 . This bug was introduced in https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/5212 , and was exposed later by smarter partition pruner. #24446 (Amos Bird).
- When user authentication is managed by LDAP. Fixed potential deadlock that can happen during LDAP role (re)mapping, when LDAP group is mapped to a nonexistent local role. #24431 (Denis Glazachev).
- In "multipart/form-data" message consider the CRLF preceding a boundary as part of it. Fixes #23905. #24399 (Ivan).
- Fix drop partition with intersect fake parts. In rare cases there might be parts with mutation version greater than current block number. #24321 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed a bug in moving Materialized View from Ordinary to Atomic database (
RENAME TABLEquery). Now inner table is moved to new database together with Materialized View. Fixes #23926. #24309 (tavplubix).
- Allow empty HTTP headers. Fixes #23901. #24285 (Ivan).
- Correct processing of mutations (ALTER UPDATE/DELETE) in Memory tables. Closes #24274. #24275 (flynn).
- Make column LowCardinality property in JOIN output the same as in the input, close #23351, close #20315. #24061 (Vladimir).
- A fix for Kafka tables. Fix the bug in failover behavior when Engine = Kafka was not able to start consumption if the same consumer had an empty assignment previously. Closes #21118. #21267 (filimonov).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Add
darwin-aarch64(Mac M1 / Apple Silicon) builds in CI #25560 (Ivan) and put the links to the docs and website (alexey-milovidov).
- Adds cross-platform embedding of binary resources into executables. It works on Illumos. #25146 (bnaecker).
- Add join related options to stress tests to improve fuzzing. #25200 (Vladimir).
- Enable build with s3 module in osx #25217. #25218 (kevin wan).
- Add integration test cases to cover JDBC bridge. #25047 (Zhichun Wu).
- Integration tests configuration has special treatment for dictionaries. Removed remaining dictionaries manual setup. #24728 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Add libfuzzer tests for YAMLParser class. #24480 (BoloniniD).
- Ubuntu 20.04 is now used to run integration tests, docker-compose version used to run integration tests is updated to 1.28.2. Environment variables now take effect on docker-compose. Rework test_dictionaries_all_layouts_separate_sources to allow parallel run. #20393 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Fix TOCTOU error in installation script. #25277 (alexey-milovidov).
ClickHouse release 21.6, 2021-06-05
Backward Incompatible Change
- uniqState / uniqHLL12State / uniqCombinedState / uniqCombined64State produce incompatible states with
UUIDtype. #33607.
Upgrade Notes
zstdcompression library is updated to v1.5.0. You may get messages about "checksum does not match" in replication. These messages are expected due to update of compression algorithm and you can ignore them. These messages are informational and do not indicate any kinds of undesired behaviour.
- The setting
compile_expressionsis enabled by default. Although it has been heavily tested on variety of scenarios, if you find some undesired behaviour on your servers, you can try turning this setting off.
- Values of
UUIDtype cannot be compared with integer. For example, instead of writing
uuid != 0type
uuid != '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'.
New Feature
- Add Postgres-like cast operator (
::). E.g.:
[1, 2]::Array(UInt8),
0.1::Decimal(4, 4),
number::UInt16. #23871 (Anton Popov).
- Make big integers production ready. Add support for
UInt128data type. Fix known issues with the
Decimal256data type. Support big integers in dictionaries. Support
gcd/
lcmfunctions for big integers. Support big integers in array search and conditional functions. Support
LowCardinality(UUID). Support big integers in
generateRandomtable function and
clickhouse-obfuscator. Fix error with returning
UUIDfrom scalar subqueries. This fixes #7834. This fixes #23936. This fixes #4176. This fixes #24018. Backward incompatible change: values of
UUIDtype cannot be compared with integer. For example, instead of writing
uuid != 0type
uuid != '00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'. #23631 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support
Arraydata type for inserting and selecting data in
Arrow,
Parquetand
ORCformats. #21770 (taylor12805).
- Implement table comments. Closes #23225. #23548 (flynn).
- Support creating dictionaries with DDL queries in
clickhouse-local. Closes #22354. Added support for
DETACH DICTIONARY PERMANENTLY. Added support for
EXCHANGE DICTIONARIESfor
Atomicdatabase engine. Added support for moving dictionaries between databases using
RENAME DICTIONARY. #23436 (Maksim Kita).
- Add aggregate function
uniqThetato support Theta Sketch in ClickHouse. #23894. #22609 (Ping Yu).
- Add function
splitByRegexp. #24077 (abel-cheng).
- Add function
arrayProductwhich accept an array as the parameter, and return the product of all the elements in array. Closes #21613. #23782 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
thread_namecolumn in
system.stack_trace. This closes #23256. #24124 (abel-cheng).
- If
insert_null_as_default= 1, insert default values instead of NULL in
INSERT ... SELECTand
INSERT ... SELECT ... UNION ALL ...queries. Closes #22832. #23524 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add support for progress indication in
clickhouse-localwith
--progressoption. #23196 (Egor Savin).
- Add support for HTTP compression (determined by
Content-EncodingHTTP header) in
httpdictionary source. This fixes #8912. #23946 (FArthur-cmd).
- Added
SYSTEM QUERY RELOAD MODEL,
SYSTEM QUERY RELOAD MODELS. Closes #18722. #23182 (Maksim Kita).
- Add setting
json(boolean, 0 by default) for
EXPLAIN PLANquery. When enabled, query output will be a single
JSONrow. It is recommended to use
TSVRawformat to avoid unnecessary escaping. #23082 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Add setting
indexes(boolean, disabled by default) to
EXPLAIN PIPELINEquery. When enabled, shows used indexes, number of filtered parts and granules for every index applied. Supported for
MergeTree*tables. #22352 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- LDAP: implemented user DN detection functionality to use when mapping Active Directory groups to ClickHouse roles. #22228 (Denis Glazachev).
- New aggregate function
deltaSumTimestampfor summing the difference between consecutive rows while maintaining ordering during merge by storing timestamps. #21888 (Russ Frank).
- Added less secure IMDS credentials provider for S3 which works under docker correctly. #21852 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add back
indexHintfunction. This is for #21238. This reverts #9542. This fixes #9540. #21304 (Amos Bird).
Experimental Feature
Performance Improvement
- Enable
compile_expressionssetting by default. When this setting enabled, compositions of simple functions and operators will be compiled to native code with LLVM at runtime. #8482 (Maksim Kita, alexey-milovidov). Note: if you feel in trouble, turn this option off.
- Update
re2library. Performance of regular expressions matching is improved. Also this PR adds compatibility with gcc-11. #24196 (Raúl Marín).
- ORC input format reading by stripe instead of reading entire table into memory by once which is cost memory when file size is huge. #23102 (Chao Ma).
- Fusion of aggregate functions
sum,
countand
avgin a query into single aggregate function. The optimization is controlled with the
optimize_fuse_sum_count_avgsetting. This is implemented with a new aggregate function
sumCount. This function returns a tuple of two fields:
sumand
count. #21337 (hexiaoting).
- Update
zstdto v1.5.0. The performance of compression is improved for single digits percentage. #24135 (Raúl Marín). Note: you may get messages about "checksum does not match" in replication. These messages are expected due to update of compression algorithm and you can ignore them.
- Improved performance of
Buffertables: do not acquire lock for total_bytes/total_rows for
Bufferengine. #24066 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Preallocate support for hashed/sparse_hashed dictionaries is returned. #23979 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Enable
async_socket_for_remoteby default (lower amount of threads in querying Distributed tables with large fanout). #23683 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Improvement
- Add
_partition_valuevirtual column to MergeTree table family. It can be used to prune partition in a deterministic way. It's needed to implement partition matcher for mutations. #23673 (Amos Bird).
- Added
regionparameter for S3 storage and disk. #23846 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Allow configuring different log levels for different logging channels. Closes #19569. #23857 (filimonov).
- Keep default timezone on
DateTimeoperations if it was not provided explicitly. For example, if you add one second to a value of
DateTimetype without timezone it will remain
DateTimewithout timezone. In previous versions the value of default timezone was placed to the returned data type explicitly so it becomes DateTime('something'). This closes #4854. #23392 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow user to specify empty string instead of database name for
MySQLstorage. Default database will be used for queries. In previous versions it was working for SELECT queries and not support for INSERT was also added. This closes #19281. This can be useful working with
Sphinxor other MySQL-compatible foreign databases. #23319 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed
quantile(s)TDigest. Added special handling of singleton centroids according to tdunning/t-digest 3.2+. Also a bug with over-compression of centroids in implementation of earlier version of the algorithm was fixed. #23314 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Function
now64now supports optional timezone argument. #24091 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Fix the case when a progress bar in interactive mode in clickhouse-client that appear in the middle of the data may rewrite some parts of visible data in terminal. This closes #19283. #23050 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix crash when memory allocation fails in simdjson. https://github.com/simdjson/simdjson/pull/1567 . Mark as improvement because it's a very rare bug. #24147 (Amos Bird).
- Preserve dictionaries until storage shutdown (this will avoid possible
external dictionary 'DICT' not founderrors at server shutdown during final flush of the
Bufferengine). #24068 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Flush
Buffertables before shutting down tables (within one database), to avoid discarding blocks due to underlying table had been already detached (and
Destination table default.a_data_01870 doesn't exist. Block of data is discardederror in the log). #24067 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Now
prefer_column_name_to_alias = 1will also favor column names for
group by,
havingand
order by. This fixes #23882. #24022 (Amos Bird).
- Add support for
ORDER BY WITH FILLwith
DateTime64. #24016 (kevin wan).
- Enable
DateTime64to be a version column in
ReplacingMergeTree. #23992 (kevin wan).
- Log information about OS name, kernel version and CPU architecture on server startup. #23988 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support specifying table schema for
postgresqldictionary source. Closes #23958. #23980 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add hints for names of
Enumelements (suggest names in case of typos). Closes #17112. #23919 (flynn).
- Measure found rate (the percentage for which the value was found) for dictionaries (see
found_ratein
system.dictionaries). #23916 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow to add specific queue settings via table settng
rabbitmq_queue_settings_list. (Closes #23737 and #23918). Allow user to control all RabbitMQ setup: if table setting
rabbitmq_queue_consumeis set to
1- RabbitMQ table engine will only connect to specified queue and will not perform any RabbitMQ consumer-side setup like declaring exchange, queues, bindings. (Closes #21757). Add proper cleanup when RabbitMQ table is dropped - delete queues, which the table has declared and all bound exchanges - if they were created by the table. #23887 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add
broken_data_files/
broken_data_compressed_bytesinto
system.distribution_queue. Add metric for number of files for asynchronous insertion into Distributed tables that has been marked as broken (
BrokenDistributedFilesToInsert). #23885 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Querying
system.tablesdoes not go to ZooKeeper anymore. #23793 (Fuwang Hu).
- Respect
lock_acquire_timeout_for_background_operationsfor
OPTIMIZEqueries. #23623 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Possibility to change
S3disk settings in runtime via new
SYSTEM RESTART DISKSQL command. #23429 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- If user applied a misconfiguration by mistakenly setting
max_distributed_connectionsto value zero, every query to a
Distributedtable will throw exception with a message containing "logical error". But it's really an expected behaviour, not a logical error, so the exception message was slightly incorrect. It also triggered checks in our CI enviroment that ensures that no logical errors ever happen. Instead we will treat
max_distributed_connectionsmisconfigured to zero as the minimum possible value (one). #23348 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Disable
min_bytes_to_use_mmap_ioby default. #23322 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support
LowCardinalitynullability with
join_use_nulls, close #15101. #23237 (vdimir).
- Added possibility to restore
MergeTreeparts to
detacheddirectory for
S3disk. #23112 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Retries on HTTP connection drops in S3. #22988 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add settings
external_storage_max_read_rowsand
external_storage_max_read_rowsfor MySQL table engine, dictionary source and MaterializeMySQL minor data fetches. #22697 (TCeason).
MaterializeMySQL(experimental feature): Previously, MySQL 5.7.9 was not supported due to SQL incompatibility. Now leave MySQL parameter verification to the MaterializeMySQL. #23413 (TCeason).
- Enable reading of subcolumns for distributed tables. #24472 (Anton Popov).
- Fix usage of tuples in
CREATE .. AS SELECTqueries. #24464 (Anton Popov).
- Support for
Parquetformat in
Kafkatables. #23412 (Chao Ma).
Bug Fix
- Use old modulo function version when used in partition key and primary key. Closes #23508. #24157 (Kseniia Sumarokova). It was a source of backward incompatibility in previous releases.
- Fixed the behavior when query
SYSTEM RESTART REPLICAor
SYSTEM SYNC REPLICAis being processed infinitely. This was detected on server with extremely little amount of RAM. #24457 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix incorrect monotonicity of
toWeekfunction. This fixes #24422 . This bug was introduced in #5212, and was exposed later by smarter partition pruner. #24446 (Amos Bird).
- Fix drop partition with intersect fake parts. In rare cases there might be parts with mutation version greater than current block number. #24321 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed a bug in moving Materialized View from Ordinary to Atomic database (
RENAME TABLEquery). Now inner table is moved to new database together with Materialized View. Fixes #23926. #24309 (tavplubix).
- Allow empty HTTP headers in client requests. Fixes #23901. #24285 (Ivan).
- Set
max_threads = 1to fix mutation fail of
Memorytables. Closes #24274. #24275 (flynn).
- Fix typo in implementation of
Memorytables, this bug was introduced at #15127. Closes #24192. #24193 (张中南).
- Fix abnormal server termination due to
HDFSbecoming not accessible during query execution. Closes #24117. #24191 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix crash on updating of
Nestedcolumn with const condition. #24183 (hexiaoting).
- Fix race condition which could happen in RBAC under a heavy load. This PR fixes #24090, #24134,. #24176 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix a rare bug that could lead to a partially initialized table that can serve write requests (insert/alter/so on). Now such tables will be in readonly mode. #24122 (alesapin).
- Fix an issue:
EXPLAIN PIPELINEwith
SELECT xxx FINALshowed a wrong pipeline. (hexiaoting).
- Fixed using const
DateTimevalue vs
DateTime64column in
WHERE. #24100 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Fix crash in merge JOIN, closes #24010. #24013 (vdimir).
- Some
ALTER PARTITIONqueries might cause
Part A intersects previous part Band
Unexpected merged part C intersecting drop range Derrors in replication queue. It's fixed. Fixes #23296. #23997 (tavplubix).
- Fix SIGSEGV for external GROUP BY and overflow row (i.e. queries like
SELECT FROM GROUP BY WITH TOTALS SETTINGS max_bytes_before_external_group_by>0, max_rows_to_group_by>0, group_by_overflow_mode='any', totals_mode='before_having'). #23962 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix keys metrics accounting for
CACHEdictionary with duplicates in the source (leads to
DictCacheKeysRequestedMissoverflows). #23929 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix implementation of connection pool of
PostgreSQLengine. Closes #23897. #23909 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix
distributed_group_by_no_merge = 2with
GROUP BYand aggregate function wrapped into regular function (had been broken in #23546). Throw exception in case of someone trying to use
distributed_group_by_no_merge = 2with window functions. Disable
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyfor queries with window functions. #23906 (Azat Khuzhin).
- A fix for
s3table function: better handling of HTTP errors. Response bodies of HTTP errors were being ignored earlier. #23844 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- A fix for
s3table function: better handling of URI's. Fixed an incompatibility with URLs containing
+symbol, data with such keys could not be read previously. #23822 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Fix error
Can't initialize pipeline with empty pipefor queries with
GLOBAL IN/JOINand
use_hedged_requests. Fixes #23431. #23805 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix
CLEAR COLUMNdoes not work when it is referenced by materialized view. Close #23764. #23781 (flynn).
- Fix heap use after free when reading from HDFS if
Valuesformat is used. #23761 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Avoid possible "Cannot schedule a task" error (in case some exception had been occurred) on INSERT into Distributed. #23744 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed a bug in recovery of staled
ReplicatedMergeTreereplica. Some metadata updates could be ignored by staled replica if
ALTERquery was executed during downtime of the replica. #23742 (tavplubix).
- Fix a bug with
Joinand
WITH TOTALS, close #17718. #23549 (vdimir).
- Fix possible
Block structure mismatcherror for queries with
UNIONwhich could possibly happen after filter-pushdown optimization. Fixes #23029. #23359 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Add type conversion when the setting
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_inis enabled. This fixes MSan report. #23219 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add a missing check when updating nested subcolumns, close issue: #22353. #22503 (hexiaoting).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Support building on Illumos. #24144. Adds support for building on Solaris-derived operating systems. #23746 (bnaecker).
- Add more benchmarks for hash tables, including the Swiss Table from Google (that appeared to be slower than ClickHouse hash map in our specific usage scenario). #24111 (Maksim Kita).
- Update librdkafka 1.6.0-RC3 to 1.6.1. #23874 (filimonov).
- Always enable
asynchronous-unwind-tablesexplicitly. It may fix query profiler on AArch64. #23602 (alexey-milovidov).
- Avoid possible build dependency on locale and filesystem order. This allows reproducible builds. #23600 (alexey-milovidov).
- Remove a source of nondeterminism from build. Now builds at different point of time will produce byte-identical binaries. Partially addressed #22113. #23559 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add simple tool for benchmarking (Zoo)Keeper. #23038 (alesapin).
ClickHouse release 21.5, 2021-05-20
Backward Incompatible Change
- Change comparison of integers and floating point numbers when integer is not exactly representable in the floating point data type. In new version comparison will return false as the rounding error will occur. Example:
9223372036854775808.0 != 9223372036854775808, because the number
9223372036854775808is not representable as floating point number exactly (and
9223372036854775808.0is rounded to
9223372036854776000.0). But in previous version the comparison will return as the numbers are equal, because if the floating point number
9223372036854776000.0get converted back to UInt64, it will yield
9223372036854775808. For the reference, the Python programming language also treats these numbers as equal. But this behaviour was dependend on CPU model (different results on AMD64 and AArch64 for some out-of-range numbers), so we make the comparison more precise. It will treat int and float numbers equal only if int is represented in floating point type exactly. #22595 (alexey-milovidov).
- Remove support for
argMinand
argMaxfor single
Tupleargument. The code was not memory-safe. The feature was added by mistake and it is confusing for people. These functions can be reintroduced under different names later. This fixes #22384 and reverts #17359. #23393 (alexey-milovidov).
New Feature
- Added functions
dictGetChildren(dictionary, key),
dictGetDescendants(dictionary, key, level). Function
dictGetChildrenreturn all children as an array if indexes. It is a inverse transformation for
dictGetHierarchy. Function
dictGetDescendantsreturn all descendants as if
dictGetChildrenwas applied
leveltimes recursively. Zero
levelvalue is equivalent to infinity. Improved performance of
dictGetHierarchy,
dictIsInfunctions. Closes #14656. #22096 (Maksim Kita).
- Added function
dictGetOrNull. It works like
dictGet, but return
Nullin case key was not found in dictionary. Closes #22375. #22413 (Maksim Kita).
- Added a table function
s3Cluster, which allows to process files from
s3in parallel on every node of a specified cluster. #22012 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Added support for replicas and shards in MySQL/PostgreSQL table engine / table function. You can write
SELECT * FROM mysql('host{1,2}-{1|2}', ...). Closes #20969. #22217 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Added
ALTER TABLE ... FETCH PART ...query. It's similar to
FETCH PARTITION, but fetches only one part. #22706 (turbo jason).
- Added a setting
max_distributed_depththat limits the depth of recursive queries to
Distributedtables. Closes #20229. #21942 (flynn).
Performance Improvement
- Improved performance of
intDivby dynamic dispatch for AVX2. This closes #22314. #23000 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improved performance of reading from
ArrowStreaminput format for sources other then local file (e.g. URL). #22673 (nvartolomei).
- Disabled compression by default when interacting with localhost (with clickhouse-client or server to server with distributed queries) via native protocol. It may improve performance of some import/export operations. This closes #22234. #22237 (alexey-milovidov).
- Exclude values that does not belong to the shard from right part of IN section for distributed queries (under
optimize_skip_unused_shards_rewrite_in, enabled by default, since it still requires
optimize_skip_unused_shards). #21511 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improved performance of reading a subset of columns with File-like table engine and column-oriented format like Parquet, Arrow or ORC. This closes #issue:20129. #21302 (keenwolf).
- Allow to move more conditions to
PREWHEREas it was before version 21.1 (adjustment of internal heuristics). Insufficient number of moved condtions could lead to worse performance. #23397 (Anton Popov).
- Improved performance of ODBC connections and fixed all the outstanding issues from the backlog. Using
nanodbclibrary instead of
Poco::ODBC. Closes #9678. Add support for DateTime64 and Decimal* for ODBC table engine. Closes #21961. Fixed issue with cyrillic text being truncated. Closes #16246. Added connection pools for odbc bridge. #21972 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
Improvement
- Increase
max_uri_size(the maximum size of URL in HTTP interface) to 1 MiB by default. This closes #21197. #22997 (alexey-milovidov).
- Set
background_fetches_pool_sizeto
8that is better for production usage with frequent small insertions or slow ZooKeeper cluster. #22945 (alexey-milovidov).
- FlatDictionary added
initial_array_size,
max_array_sizeoptions. #22521 (Maksim Kita).
- Add new setting
non_replicated_deduplication_windowfor non-replicated MergeTree inserts deduplication. #22514 (alesapin).
- Update paths to the
CatBoostmodel configs in config reloading. #22434 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Added
Decimal256type support in dictionaries.
Decimal256is experimental feature. Closes #20979. #22960 (Maksim Kita).
- Enabled
async_socket_for_remoteby default (using less amount of OS threads for distributed queries). #23683 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed
quantile(s)TDigest. Added special handling of singleton centroids according to tdunning/t-digest 3.2+. Also a bug with over-compression of centroids in implementation of earlier version of the algorithm was fixed. #23314 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Make function name
unhexcase insensitive for compatibility with MySQL. #23229 (alexey-milovidov).
- Implement functions
arrayHasAny,
arrayHasAll,
has,
indexOf,
countEqualfor generic case when types of array elements are different. In previous versions the functions
arrayHasAny,
arrayHasAllreturned false and
has,
indexOf,
countEqualthrown exception. Also add support for
Decimaland big integer types in functions
hasand similar. This closes #20272. #23044 (alexey-milovidov).
- Raised the threshold on max number of matches in result of the function
extractAllGroupsHorizontal. #23036 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Do not perform
optimize_skip_unused_shardsfor cluster with one node. #22999 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Added ability to run clickhouse-keeper (experimental drop-in replacement to ZooKeeper) with SSL. Config settings
keeper_server.tcp_port_securecan be used for secure interaction between client and keeper-server.
keeper_server.raft_configuration.securecan be used to enable internal secure communication between nodes. #22992 (alesapin).
- Added ability to flush buffer only in background for
Buffertables. #22986 (Azat Khuzhin).
- When selecting from MergeTree table with NULL in WHERE condition, in rare cases, exception was thrown. This closes #20019. #22978 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix error handling in Poco HTTP Client for AWS. #22973 (kreuzerkrieg).
- Respect
max_part_removal_threadsfor
ReplicatedMergeTree. #22971 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix obscure corner case of MergeTree settings inactive_parts_to_throw_insert = 0 with inactive_parts_to_delay_insert > 0. #22947 (Azat Khuzhin).
dateDiffnow works with
DateTime64arguments (even for values outside of
DateTimerange) #22931 (Vasily Nemkov).
- MaterializeMySQL (experimental feature): added an ability to replicate MySQL databases containing views without failing. This is accomplished by ignoring the views. #22760 (Christian).
- Allow RBAC row policy via postgresql protocol. Closes #22658. PostgreSQL protocol is enabled in configuration by default. #22755 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Add metric to track how much time is spend during waiting for Buffer layer lock. #22725 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow to use CTE in VIEW definition. This closes #22491. #22657 (Amos Bird).
- Clear the rest of the screen and show cursor in
clickhouse-clientif previous program has left garbage in terminal. This closes #16518. #22634 (alexey-milovidov).
- Make
roundfunction to behave consistently on non-x86_64 platforms. Rounding half to nearest even (Banker's rounding) is used. #22582 (alexey-milovidov).
- Correctly check structure of blocks of data that are sending by Distributed tables. #22325 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow publishing Kafka errors to a virtual column of Kafka engine, controlled by the
kafka_handle_error_modesetting. #21850 (fastio).
- Add aliases
simpleJSONExtract/simpleJSONHasto
visitParam/visitParamExtract{UInt, Int, Bool, Float, Raw, String}. Fixes #21383. #21519 (fastio).
- Add
clickhouse-library-bridgefor library dictionary source. Closes #9502. #21509 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Forbid to drop a column if it's referenced by materialized view. Closes #21164. #21303 (flynn).
- Support dynamic interserver credentials (rotating credentials without downtime). #14113 (johnskopis).
- Add support for Kafka storage with
Arrowand
ArrowStreamformat messages. #23415 (Chao Ma).
- Fixed missing semicolon in exception message. The user may find this exception message unpleasant to read. #23208 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed missing whitespace in some exception messages about
LowCardinalitytype. #23207 (alexey-milovidov).
- Some values were formatted with alignment in center in table cells in
Markdownformat. Not anymore. #23096 (alexey-milovidov).
- Remove non-essential details from suggestions in clickhouse-client. This closes #22158. #23040 (alexey-milovidov).
- Correct calculation of
bytes_allocatedfield in system.dictionaries for sparse_hashed dictionaries. #22867 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed approximate total rows accounting for reverse reading from MergeTree. #22726 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix the case when it was possible to configure dictionary with clickhouse source that was looking to itself that leads to infinite loop. Closes #14314. #22479 (Maksim Kita).
Bug Fix
- Multiple fixes for hedged requests. Fixed an error
Can't initialize pipeline with empty pipefor queries with
GLOBAL IN/JOINwhen the setting
use_hedged_requestsis enabled. Fixes #23431. #23805 (Nikolai Kochetov). Fixed a race condition in hedged connections which leads to crash. This fixes #22161. #22443 (Kruglov Pavel). Fix possible crash in case if
unknown packetwas received from remote query (with
async_socket_for_remoteenabled). Fixes #21167. #23309 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed the behavior when disabling
input_format_with_names_use_headersetting discards all the input with CSVWithNames format. This fixes #22406. #23202 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fixed remote JDBC bridge timeout connection issue. Closes #9609. #23771 (Maksim Kita, alexey-milovidov).
- Fix the logic of initial load of
complex_key_hashedif
update_fieldis specified. Closes #23800. #23824 (Maksim Kita).
- Fixed crash when
PREWHEREand row policy filter are both in effect with empty result. #23763 (Amos Bird).
- Avoid possible "Cannot schedule a task" error (in case some exception had been occurred) on INSERT into Distributed. #23744 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Added an exception in case of completely the same values in both samples in aggregate function
mannWhitneyUTest. This fixes #23646. #23654 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fixed server fault when inserting data through HTTP caused an exception. This fixes #23512. #23643 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fixed misinterpretation of some
LIKEexpressions with escape sequences. #23610 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed restart / stop command hanging. Closes #20214. #23552 (filimonov).
- Fixed
COLUMNSmatcher in case of multiple JOINs in select query. Closes #22736. #23501 (Maksim Kita).
- Fixed a crash when modifying column's default value when a column itself is used as
ReplacingMergeTree's parameter. #23483 (hexiaoting).
- Fixed corner cases in vertical merges with
ReplacingMergeTree. In rare cases they could lead to fails of merges with exceptions like
Incomplete granules are not allowed while blocks are granules size. #23459 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed bug that does not allow cast from empty array literal, to array with dimensions greater than 1, e.g.
CAST([] AS Array(Array(String))). Closes #14476. #23456 (Maksim Kita).
- Fixed a bug when
deltaSumaggregate function produced incorrect result after resetting the counter. #23437 (Russ Frank).
- Fixed
Cannot unlink fileerror on unsuccessful creation of ReplicatedMergeTree table with multidisk configuration. This closes #21755. #23433 (tavplubix).
- Fixed incompatible constant expression generation during partition pruning based on virtual columns. This fixes https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/21401#discussion_r611888913. #23366 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed a crash when setting join_algorithm is set to 'auto' and Join is performed with a Dictionary. Close #23002. #23312 (Vladimir).
- Don't relax NOT conditions during partition pruning. This fixes #23305 and #21539. #23310 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed very rare race condition on background cleanup of old blocks. It might cause a block not to be deduplicated if it's too close to the end of deduplication window. #23301 (tavplubix).
- Fixed very rare (distributed) race condition between creation and removal of ReplicatedMergeTree tables. It might cause exceptions like
node doesn't existon attempt to create replicated table. Fixes #21419. #23294 (tavplubix).
- Fixed simple key dictionary from DDL creation if primary key is not first attribute. Fixes #23236. #23262 (Maksim Kita).
- Fixed reading from ODBC when there are many long column names in a table. Closes #8853. #23215 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- MaterializeMySQL (experimental feature): fixed
Not found columnerror when selecting from
MaterializeMySQLwith condition on key column. Fixes #22432. #23200 (tavplubix).
- Correct aliases handling if subquery was optimized to constant. Fixes #22924. Fixes #10401. #23191 (Maksim Kita).
- Server might fail to start if
data_type_default_nullablesetting is enabled in default profile, it's fixed. Fixes #22573. #23185 (tavplubix).
- Fixed a crash on shutdown which happened because of wrong accounting of current connections. #23154 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fixed
Table .inner_id... doesn't existerror when selecting from Materialized View after detaching it from Atomic database and attaching back. #23047 (tavplubix).
- Fix error
Cannot find column in ActionsDAG resultwhich may happen if subquery uses
untuple. Fixes #22290. #22991 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix usage of constant columns of type
Mapwith nullable values. #22939 (Anton Popov).
- fixed
formatDateTime()on
DateTime64and "%C" format specifier fixed
toDateTime64()for large values and non-zero scale. #22937 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Fixed a crash when using
mannWhitneyUTestand
rankCorrwith window functions. This fixes #22728. #22876 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- LIVE VIEW (experimental feature): fixed possible hanging in concurrent DROP/CREATE of TEMPORARY LIVE VIEW in
TemporaryLiveViewCleaner, see. #22858 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fixed pushdown of
HAVINGin case, when filter column is used in aggregation. #22763 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed possible hangs in Zookeeper requests in case of OOM exception. Fixes #22438. #22684 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed wait for mutations on several replicas for ReplicatedMergeTree table engines. Previously, mutation/alter query may finish before mutation actually executed on other replicas. #22669 (alesapin).
- Fixed exception for Log with nested types without columns in the SELECT clause. #22654 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix unlimited wait for auxiliary AWS requests. #22594 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Fixed a crash when client closes connection very early #22579. #22591 (nvartolomei).
Mapdata type (experimental feature): fixed an incorrect formatting of function
mapin distributed queries. #22588 (foolchi).
- Fixed deserialization of empty string without newline at end of TSV format. This closes #20244. Possible workaround without version update: set
input_format_null_as_defaultto zero. It was zero in old versions. #22527 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed wrong cast of a column of
LowCardinalitytype in Merge Join algorithm. Close #22386, close #22388. #22510 (Vladimir).
- Buffer overflow (on read) was possible in
tokenbf_v1full text index. The excessive bytes are not used but the read operation may lead to crash in rare cases. This closes #19233. #22421 (alexey-milovidov).
- Do not limit HTTP chunk size. Fixes #21907. #22322 (Ivan).
- Fixed a bug, which leads to underaggregation of data in case of enabled
optimize_aggregation_in_orderand many parts in table. Slightly improve performance of aggregation with enabled
optimize_aggregation_in_order. #21889 (Anton Popov).
- Check if table function view is used as a column. This complements #20350. #21465 (Amos Bird).
- Fix "unknown column" error for tables with
Mergeengine in queris with
JOINand aggregation. Closes #18368, close #22226. #21370 (Vladimir).
- Fixed name clashes in pushdown optimization. It caused incorrect
WHEREfiltration after FULL JOIN. Close #20497. #20622 (Vladimir).
- Fixed very rare bug when quorum insert with
quorum_parallel=1is not really "quorum" because of deduplication. #18215 (filimonov - reported, alesapin - fixed).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Run stateless tests in parallel in CI. #22300 (alesapin).
- Simplify debian packages. This fixes #21698. #22976 (alexey-milovidov).
- Added support for ClickHouse build on Apple M1. #21639 (changvvb).
- Fixed ClickHouse Keeper build for macOS. #22860 (alesapin).
- Fixed some tests on AArch64 platform. #22596 (alexey-milovidov).
- Added function alignment for possibly better performance. #21431 (Danila Kutenin).
- Adjust some tests to output identical results on amd64 and aarch64 (qemu). The result was depending on implementation specific CPU behaviour. #22590 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow query profiling only on x86_64. See #15174 and #15638. This closes #15638. #22580 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow building with unbundled xz (lzma) using
USE_INTERNAL_XZ_LIBRARY=OFFCMake option. #22571 (Kfir Itzhak).
- Enable bundled
openldapon
ppc64le#22487 (Kfir Itzhak).
- Disable incompatible libraries (platform specific typically) on
ppc64le#22475 (Kfir Itzhak).
- Add Jepsen test in CI for clickhouse Keeper. #22373 (alesapin).
- Build
jemallocwith support for heap profiling. #22834 (nvartolomei).
- Avoid UB in
*Logengines for rwlock unlock due to unlock from another thread. #22583 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed UB by unlocking the rwlock of the TinyLog from the same thread. #22560 (Azat Khuzhin).
ClickHouse release 21.4
ClickHouse release 21.4.1 2021-04-12
Backward Incompatible Change
- The
toStartOfIntervalFunctionwill align hour intervals to the midnight (in previous versions they were aligned to the start of unix epoch). For example,
toStartOfInterval(x, INTERVAL 11 HOUR)will split every day into three intervals:
00:00:00..10:59:59,
11:00:00..21:59:59and
22:00:00..23:59:59. This behaviour is more suited for practical needs. This closes #9510. #22060 (alexey-milovidov).
Ageand
Precisionin graphite rollup configs should increase from retention to retention. Now it's checked and the wrong config raises an exception. #21496 (Mikhail f. Shiryaev).
- Fix
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom()/
firstSignificantSubdomainCustom()returning wrong result for 3+ level domains present in custom top-level domain list. For input domains matching these custom top-level domains, the third-level domain was considered to be the first significant one. This is now fixed. This change may introduce incompatibility if the function is used in e.g. the sharding key. #21946 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Column
keysin table
system.dictionarieswas replaced to columns
key.namesand
key.types. Columns
key.names,
key.types,
attribute.names,
attribute.typesfrom
system.dictionariestable does not require dictionary to be loaded. #21884 (Maksim Kita).
- Now replicas that are processing the
ALTER TABLE ATTACH PART[ITION]command search in their
detached/folders before fetching the data from other replicas. As an implementation detail, a new command
ATTACH_PARTis introduced in the replicated log. Parts are searched and compared by their checksums. #18978 (Mike Kot). Note:
ATTACH PART[ITION]queries may not work during cluster upgrade.
- It's not possible to rollback to older ClickHouse version after executing
ALTER ... ATTACHquery in new version as the old servers would fail to pass the
ATTACH_PARTentry in the replicated log.
-
- In this version, empty
<remote_url_allow_hosts></remote_url_allow_hosts>will block all access to remote hosts while in previous versions it did nothing. If you want to keep old behaviour and you have empty
remote_url_allow_hostselement in configuration file, remove it. #20058 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
New Feature
- Extended range of
DateTime64to support dates from year 1925 to 2283. Improved support of
DateTimearound zero date (
1970-01-01). #9404 (alexey-milovidov, Vasily Nemkov). Not every time and date functions are working for extended range of dates.
- Added support of Kerberos authentication for preconfigured users and HTTP requests (GSS-SPNEGO). #14995 (Denis Glazachev).
- Add
prefer_column_name_to_aliassetting to use original column names instead of aliases. it is needed to be more compatible with common databases' aliasing rules. This is for #9715 and #9887. #22044 (Amos Bird).
- Added functions
dictGetChildren(dictionary, key),
dictGetDescendants(dictionary, key, level). Function
dictGetChildrenreturn all children as an array if indexes. It is a inverse transformation for
dictGetHierarchy. Function
dictGetDescendantsreturn all descendants as if
dictGetChildrenwas applied
leveltimes recursively. Zero
levelvalue is equivalent to infinity. Closes #14656. #22096 (Maksim Kita).
- Added
executable_pooldictionary source. Close #14528. #21321 (Maksim Kita).
- Added table function
dictionary. It works the same way as
Dictionaryengine. Closes #21560. #21910 (Maksim Kita).
- Support
Nullabletype for
PolygonDictionaryattribute. #21890 (Maksim Kita).
- Functions
dictGet,
dictHasuse current database name if it is not specified for dictionaries created with DDL. Closes #21632. #21859 (Maksim Kita).
- Added function
dictGetOrNull. It works like
dictGet, but return
Nullin case key was not found in dictionary. Closes #22375. #22413 (Maksim Kita).
- Added async update in
ComplexKeyCache,
SSDCache,
SSDComplexKeyCachedictionaries. Added support for
Nullabletype in
Cache,
ComplexKeyCache,
SSDCache,
SSDComplexKeyCachedictionaries. Added support for multiple attributes fetch with
dictGet,
dictGetOrDefaultfunctions. Fixes #21517. #20595 (Maksim Kita).
- Support
dictHasfunction for
RangeHashedDictionary. Fixes #6680. #19816 (Maksim Kita).
- Add function
timezoneOfthat returns the timezone name of
DateTimeor
DateTime64data types. This does not close #9959. Fix inconsistencies in function names: add aliases
timezoneand
timeZoneas well as
toTimezoneand
toTimeZoneand
timezoneOfand
timeZoneOf. #22001 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add new optional clause
GRANTEESfor
CREATE/ALTER USERcommands. It specifies users or roles which are allowed to receive grants from this user on condition this user has also all required access granted with grant option. By default
GRANTEES ANYis used which means a user with grant option can grant to anyone. Syntax:
CREATE USER ... GRANTEES {user | role | ANY | NONE} [,...] [EXCEPT {user | role} [,...]]. #21641 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Add new column
slowdowns_countto
system.clusters. When using hedged requests, it shows how many times we switched to another replica because this replica was responding slowly. Also show actual value of
errors_countin
system.clusters. #21480 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add
_partition_idvirtual column for
MergeTree*engines. Allow to prune partitions by
_partition_id. Add
partitionID()function to calculate partition id string. #21401 (Amos Bird).
- Add function
isIPAddressInRangeto test if an IPv4 or IPv6 address is contained in a given CIDR network prefix. #21329 (PHO).
- Added new SQL command
ALTER TABLE 'table_name' UNFREEZE [PARTITION 'part_expr'] WITH NAME 'backup_name'. This command is needed to properly remove 'freezed' partitions from all disks. #21142 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Supports implicit key type conversion for JOIN. #19885 (Vladimir).
Experimental Feature
- Support
RANGE OFFSETframe (for window functions) for floating point types. Implement
lagInFrame/
leadInFramewindow functions, which are analogous to
lag/
lead, but respect the window frame. They are identical when the frame is
between unbounded preceding and unbounded following. This closes #5485. #21895 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Zero-copy replication for
ReplicatedMergeTreeover S3 storage. #16240 (ianton-ru).
- Added possibility to migrate existing S3 disk to the schema with backup-restore capabilities. #22070 (Pavel Kovalenko).
Performance Improvement
- Supported parallel formatting in
clickhouse-localand everywhere else. #21630 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Support parallel parsing for
CSVWithNamesand
TSVWithNamesformats. This closes #21085. #21149 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Enable read with mmap IO for file ranges from 64 MiB (the settings
min_bytes_to_use_mmap_io). It may lead to moderate performance improvement. #22326 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add cache for files read with
min_bytes_to_use_mmap_iosetting. It makes significant (2x and more) performance improvement when the value of the setting is small by avoiding frequent mmap/munmap calls and the consequent page faults. Note that mmap IO has major drawbacks that makes it less reliable in production (e.g. hung or SIGBUS on faulty disks; less controllable memory usage). Nevertheless it is good in benchmarks. #22206 (alexey-milovidov).
- Avoid unnecessary data copy when using codec
NONE. Please note that codec
NONEis mostly useless - it's recommended to always use compression (
LZ4is by default). Despite the common belief, disabling compression may not improve performance (the opposite effect is possible). The
NONEcodec is useful in some cases: - when data is uncompressable; - for synthetic benchmarks. #22145 (alexey-milovidov).
- Faster
GROUP BYwith small
max_rows_to_group_byand
group_by_overflow_mode='any'. #21856 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Optimize performance of queries like
SELECT ... FINAL ... WHERE. Now in queries with
FINALit's allowed to move to
PREWHEREcolumns, which are in sorting key. #21830 (foolchi).
- Improved performance by replacing
memcpyto another implementation. This closes #18583. #21520 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve performance of aggregation in order of sorting key (with enabled setting
optimize_aggregation_in_order). #19401 (Anton Popov).
Improvement
- Add connection pool for PostgreSQL table/database engine and dictionary source. Should fix #21444. #21839 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Support non-default table schema for postgres storage/table-function. Closes #21701. #21711 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Support replicas priority for postgres dictionary source. #21710 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Introduce a new merge tree setting
min_bytes_to_rebalance_partition_over_jbodwhich allows assigning new parts to different disks of a JBOD volume in a balanced way. #16481 (Amos Bird).
- Added
Grant,
Revokeand
Systemvalues of
query_kindcolumn for corresponding queries in
system.query_log. #21102 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Allow customizing timeouts for HTTP connections used for replication independently from other HTTP timeouts. #20088 (nvartolomei).
- Better exception message in client in case of exception while server is writing blocks. In previous versions client may get misleading message like
Data compressed with different methods. #22427 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix error
Directory tmp_fetch_XXX already existswhich could happen after failed fetch part. Delete temporary fetch directory if it already exists. Fixes #14197. #22411 (nvartolomei).
- Fix MSan report for function
rangewith
UInt256argument (support for large integers is experimental). This closes #22157. #22387 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add
current_databasecolumn to
system.processestable. It contains the current database of the query. #22365 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Add case-insensitive history search/navigation and subword movement features to
clickhouse-client. #22105 (Amos Bird).
- If tuple of NULLs, e.g.
(NULL, NULL)is on the left hand side of
INoperator with tuples of non-NULLs on the right hand side, e.g.
SELECT (NULL, NULL) IN ((0, 0), (3, 1))return 0 instead of throwing an exception about incompatible types. The expression may also appear due to optimization of something like
SELECT (NULL, NULL) = (8, 0) OR (NULL, NULL) = (3, 2) OR (NULL, NULL) = (0, 0) OR (NULL, NULL) = (3, 1). This closes #22017. #22063 (alexey-milovidov).
- Update used version of simdjson to 0.9.1. This fixes #21984. #22057 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Added case insensitive aliases for
CONNECTION_ID()and
VERSION()functions. This fixes #22028. #22042 (Eugene Klimov).
- Add option
strict_increaseto
windowFunnelfunction to calculate each event once (resolve #21835). #22025 (Vladimir).
- If partition key of a
MergeTreetable does not include
Dateor
DateTimecolumns but includes exactly one
DateTime64column, expose its values in the
min_timeand
max_timecolumns in
system.partsand
system.parts_columnstables. Add
min_timeand
max_timecolumns to
system.parts_columnstable (these was inconsistency to the
system.partstable). This closes #18244. #22011 (alexey-milovidov).
- Supported
replication_alter_partitions_sync=1setting in
clickhouse-copierfor moving partitions from helping table to destination. Decreased default timeouts. Fixes #21911. #21912 (turbo jason).
- Show path to data directory of
EmbeddedRocksDBtables in system tables. #21903 (tavplubix).
- Add profile event
HedgedRequestsChangeReplica, change read data timeout from sec to ms. #21886 (Kruglov Pavel).
- DiskS3 (experimental feature under development). Fixed bug with the impossibility to move directory if the destination is not empty and cache disk is used. #21837 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Better formatting for
Arrayand
Mapdata types in Web UI. #21798 (alexey-milovidov).
- Update clusters only if their configurations were updated. #21685 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Propagate query and session settings for distributed DDL queries. Set
distributed_ddl_entry_format_versionto 2 to enable this. Added
distributed_ddl_output_modesetting. Supported modes:
none,
throw(default),
null_status_on_timeoutand
never_throw. Miscellaneous fixes and improvements for
Replicateddatabase engine. #21535 (tavplubix).
- If
PODArraywas instantiated with element size that is neither a fraction or a multiple of 16, buffer overflow was possible. No bugs in current releases exist. #21533 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add
last_error_time/
last_error_message/
last_error_stacktrace/
remotecolumns for
system.errors. #21529 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add aliases
simpleJSONExtract/simpleJSONHasto
visitParam/visitParamExtract{UInt, Int, Bool, Float, Raw, String}. Fixes #21383. #21519 (fastio).
- Add setting
optimize_skip_unused_shards_limitto limit the number of sharding key values for
optimize_skip_unused_shards. #21512 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improve
clickhouse-formatto not throw exception when there are extra spaces or comment after the last query, and throw exception early with readable message when format
ASTInsertQuerywith data . #21311 (flynn).
- Improve support of integer keys in data type
Map. #21157 (Anton Popov).
- MaterializeMySQL: attempt to reconnect to MySQL if the connection is lost. #20961 (Håvard Kvålen).
- Support more cases to rewrite
CROSS JOINto
INNER JOIN. #20392 (Vladimir).
- Do not create empty parts on INSERT when
optimize_on_insertsetting enabled. Fixes #20304. #20387 (Kruglov Pavel).
MaterializeMySQL: add minmax skipping index for
_versioncolumn. #20382 (Stig Bakken).
- Add option
--backslashfor
clickhouse-format, which can add a backslash at the end of each line of the formatted query. #21494 (flynn).
- Now clickhouse will not throw
LOGICAL_ERRORexception when we try to mutate the already covered part. Fixes #22013. #22291 (alesapin).
Bug Fix
- Remove socket from epoll before cancelling packet receiver in
HedgedConnectionsto prevent possible race. Fixes #22161. #22443 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Add (missing) memory accounting in parallel parsing routines. In previous versions OOM was possible when the resultset contains very large blocks of data. This closes #22008. #22425 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix exception which may happen when
SELECThas constant
WHEREcondition and source table has columns which names are digits. #22270 (LiuNeng).
- Fix query cancellation with
use_hedged_requests=0and
async_socket_for_remote=1. #22183 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix uncaught exception in
InterserverIOHTTPHandler. #22146 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix docker entrypoint in case
http_portis not in the config. #22132 (Ewout).
- Fix error
Invalid number of rows in Chunkin
JOINwith
TOTALSand
arrayJoin. Closes #19303. #22129 (Vladimir).
- Fix the background thread pool name which used to poll message from Kafka. The Kafka engine with the broken thread pool will not consume the message from message queue. #22122 (fastio).
- Fix waiting for
OPTIMIZEand
ALTERqueries for
ReplicatedMergeTreetable engines. Now the query will not hang when the table was detached or restarted. #22118 (alesapin).
- Disable
async_socket_for_remote/
use_hedged_requestsfor buggy Linux kernels. #22109 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Docker entrypoint: avoid chown of
.in case when
LOG_PATHis empty. Closes #22100. #22102 (filimonov).
- The function
decryptwas lacking a check for the minimal size of data encrypted in
AEADmode. This closes #21897. #22064 (alexey-milovidov).
- In rare case, merge for
CollapsingMergeTreemay create granule with
index_granularity + 1rows. Because of this, internal check, added in #18928 (affects 21.2 and 21.3), may fail with error
Incomplete granules are not allowed while blocks are granules size. This error did not allow parts to merge. #21976 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Reverted #15454 that may cause significant increase in memory usage while loading external dictionaries of hashed type. This closes #21935. #21948 (Maksim Kita).
- Prevent hedged connections overlaps (
Unknown packet 9 from servererror). #21941 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix reading the HTTP POST request with "multipart/form-data" content type in some cases. #21936 (Ivan).
- Fix wrong
ORDER BYresults when a query contains window functions, and optimization for reading in primary key order is applied. Fixes #21828. #21915 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Fix deadlock in first catboost model execution. Closes #13832. #21844 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fix incorrect query result (and possible crash) which could happen when
WHEREor
HAVINGcondition is pushed before
GROUP BY. Fixes #21773. #21841 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Better error handling and logging in
WriteBufferFromS3. #21836 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Fix possible crashes in aggregate functions with combinator
Distinct, while using two-level aggregation. This is a follow-up fix of #18365 . Can only reproduced in production env. #21818 (Amos Bird).
- Fix scalar subquery index analysis. This fixes #21717 , which was introduced in #18896. #21766 (Amos Bird).
- Fix bug for
ReplicatedMergetable engines when
ALTER MODIFY COLUMNquery doesn't change the type of
Decimalcolumn if its size (32 bit or 64 bit) doesn't change. #21728 (alesapin).
- Fix possible infinite waiting when concurrent
OPTIMIZEand
DROPare run for
ReplicatedMergeTree. #21716 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix function
arrayElementwith type
Mapfor constant integer arguments. #21699 (Anton Popov).
- Fix SIGSEGV on not existing attributes from
ip_triewith
access_to_key_from_attributes. #21692 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Server now start accepting connections only after
DDLWorkerand dictionaries initialization. #21676 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add type conversion for keys of tables of type
Join(previously led to SIGSEGV). #21646 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix distributed requests cancellation (for example simple select from multiple shards with limit, i.e.
select * from remote('127.{2,3}', system.numbers) limit 100) with
async_socket_for_remote=1. #21643 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
fsync_part_directoryfor horizontal merge. #21642 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Remove unknown columns from joined table in
WHEREfor queries to external database engines (MySQL, PostgreSQL). close #14614, close #19288 (dup), close #19645 (dup). #21640 (Vladimir).
std::terminatewas called if there is an error writing data into s3. #21624 (Vladimir).
- Fix possible error
Cannot find columnwhen
optimize_skip_unused_shardsis enabled and zero shards are used. #21579 (Azat Khuzhin).
- In case if query has constant
WHEREcondition, and setting
optimize_skip_unused_shardsenabled, all shards may be skipped and query could return incorrect empty result. #21550 (Amos Bird).
- Fix table function
clusterAllReplicasreturns wrong
_shard_num. close #21481. #21498 (flynn).
- Fix that S3 table holds old credentials after config update. #21457 (Grigory Pervakov).
- Fixed race on SSL object inside
SecureSocketin Poco. #21456 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix
Avroformat parsing for
Kafka. Fixes #21437. #21438 (Ilya Golshtein).
- Fix receive and send timeouts and non-blocking read in secure socket. #21429 (Kruglov Pavel).
force_drop_tableflag didn't work for
MATERIALIZED VIEW, it's fixed. Fixes #18943. #20626 (tavplubix).
- Fix name clashes in
PredicateRewriteVisitor. It caused incorrect
WHEREfiltration after full join. Close #20497. #20622 (Vladimir).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Add Jepsen tests for ClickHouse Keeper. #21677 (alesapin).
- Run stateless tests in parallel in CI. Depends on #22181. #22300 (alesapin).
- Enable status check for SQLancer CI run. #22015 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Multiple preparations for PowerPC builds: Enable the bundled openldap on
ppc64le. #22487 (Kfir Itzhak). Enable compiling on
ppc64lewith Clang. #22476 (Kfir Itzhak). Fix compiling boost on
ppc64le. #22474 (Kfir Itzhak). Fix CMake error about internal CMake variable
CMAKE_ASM_COMPILE_OBJECTnot set on
ppc64le. #22469 (Kfir Itzhak). Fix Fedora/RHEL/CentOS not finding
libclang_rt.builtinson
ppc64le. #22458 (Kfir Itzhak). Enable building with
jemallocon
ppc64le. #22447 (Kfir Itzhak). Fix ClickHouse's config embedding and cctz's timezone embedding on
ppc64le. #22445 (Kfir Itzhak). Fixed compiling on
ppc64leand use the correct instruction pointer register on
ppc64le. #22430 (Kfir Itzhak).
- Re-enable the S3 (AWS) library on
aarch64. #22484 (Kfir Itzhak).
- Add
tzdatato Docker containers because reading
ORCformats requires it. This closes #14156. #22000 (alexey-milovidov).
- Introduce 2 arguments for
clickhouse-serverimage Dockerfile:
deb_location&
single_binary_location. #21977 (filimonov).
- Allow to use clang-tidy with release builds by enabling assertions if it is used. #21914 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add llvm-12 binaries name to search in cmake scripts. Implicit constants conversions to mute clang warnings. Updated submodules to build with CMake 3.19. Mute recursion in macro expansion in
readpassphraselibrary. Deprecated
-fuse-ldchanged to
--ld-pathfor clang. #21597 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Updating
docker/test/testflows/runner/dockerd-entrypoint.shto use Yandex dockerhub-proxy, because Docker Hub has enabled very restrictive rate limits #21551 (vzakaznikov).
- Fix macOS shared lib build. #20184 (nvartolomei).
- Add
ctimeoption to
zookeeper-dump-tree. It allows to dump node creation time. #21842 (Ilya).
ClickHouse release 21.3 (LTS)
ClickHouse release v21.3, 2021-03-12
Backward Incompatible Change
- Now it's not allowed to create MergeTree tables in old syntax with table TTL because it's just ignored. Attach of old tables is still possible. #20282 (alesapin).
- Now all case-insensitive function names will be rewritten to their canonical representations. This is needed for projection query routing (the upcoming feature). #20174 (Amos Bird).
- Fix creation of
TTLin cases, when its expression is a function and it is the same as
ORDER BYkey. Now it's allowed to set custom aggregation to primary key columns in
TTLwith
GROUP BY. Backward incompatible: For primary key columns, which are not in
GROUP BYand aren't set explicitly now is applied function
anyinstead of
max, when TTL is expired. Also if you use TTL with
WHEREor
GROUP BYyou can see exceptions at merges, while making rolling update. #15450 (Anton Popov).
New Feature
- Add file engine settings:
engine_file_empty_if_not_existsand
engine_file_truncate_on_insert. #20620 (M0r64n).
- Add aggregate function
deltaSumfor summing the differences between consecutive rows. #20057 (Russ Frank).
- New
event_time_microsecondscolumn in
system.part_logtable. #20027 (Bharat Nallan).
- Added
timezoneOffset(datetime)function which will give the offset from UTC in seconds. This close #issue:19850. #19962 (keenwolf).
- Add setting
insert_shard_idto support insert data into specific shard from distributed table. #19961 (flynn).
- Function
reinterpretAsupdated to support big integers. Fixes #19691. #19858 (Maksim Kita).
- Added Server Side Encryption Customer Keys (the
x-amz-server-side-encryption-customer-(key/md5)header) support in S3 client. See the link. Closes #19428. #19748 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Added
implicit_keyoption for
executabledictionary source. It allows to avoid printing key for every record if records comes in the same order as the input keys. Implements #14527. #19677 (Maksim Kita).
- Add quota type
query_selectsand
query_inserts. #19603 (JackyWoo).
- Add function
extractTextFromHTML#19600 (zlx19950903), (alexey-milovidov).
- Tables with
MergeTree*engine now have two new table-level settings for query concurrency control. Setting
max_concurrent_querieslimits the number of concurrently executed queries which are related to this table. Setting
min_marks_to_honor_max_concurrent_queriestells to apply previous setting only if query reads at least this number of marks. #19544 (Amos Bird).
- Added
filefunction to read file from user_files directory as a String. This is different from the
filetable function. This implements #issue:18851. #19204 (keenwolf).
Experimental feature
- Add experimental
Replicateddatabase engine. It replicates DDL queries across multiple hosts. #16193 (tavplubix).
- Introduce experimental support for window functions, enabled with
allow_experimental_window_functions = 1. This is a preliminary, alpha-quality implementation that is not suitable for production use and will change in backward-incompatible ways in future releases. Please see the documentation for the list of supported features. #20337 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Add the ability to backup/restore metadata files for DiskS3. #18377 (Pavel Kovalenko).
Performance Improvement
- Hedged requests for remote queries. When setting
use_hedged_requestsenabled (off by default), allow to establish many connections with different replicas for query. New connection is enabled in case existent connection(s) with replica(s) were not established within
hedged_connection_timeoutor no data was received within
receive_data_timeout. Query uses the first connection which send non empty progress packet (or data packet, if
allow_changing_replica_until_first_data_packet); other connections are cancelled. Queries with
max_parallel_replicas > 1are supported. #19291 (Kruglov Pavel). This allows to significantly reduce tail latencies on very large clusters.
- Added support for
PREWHERE(and enable the corresponding optimization) when tables have row-level security expressions specified. #19576 (Denis Glazachev).
- The setting
distributed_aggregation_memory_efficientis enabled by default. It will lower memory usage and improve performance of distributed queries. #20599 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve performance of GROUP BY multiple fixed size keys. #20472 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve performance of aggregate functions by more strict aliasing. #19946 (alexey-milovidov).
- Speed up reading from
Memorytables in extreme cases (when reading speed is in order of 50 GB/sec) by simplification of pipeline and (consequently) less lock contention in pipeline scheduling. #20468 (alexey-milovidov).
- Partially reimplement HTTP server to make it making less copies of incoming and outgoing data. It gives up to 1.5 performance improvement on inserting long records over HTTP. #19516 (Ivan).
- Add
compresssetting for
Memorytables. If it's enabled the table will use less RAM. On some machines and datasets it can also work faster on SELECT, but it is not always the case. This closes #20093. Note: there are reasons why Memory tables can work slower than MergeTree: (1) lack of compression (2) static size of blocks (3) lack of indices and prewhere... #20168 (alexey-milovidov).
- Slightly better code in aggregation. #20978 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add back
intDiv/
modulospecializations for better performance. This fixes #21293 . The regression was introduced in https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/18145 . #21307 (Amos Bird).
- Do not squash blocks too much on INSERT SELECT if inserting into Memory table. In previous versions inefficient data representation was created in Memory table after INSERT SELECT. This closes #13052. #20169 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix at least one case when DataType parser may have exponential complexity (found by fuzzer). This closes #20096. #20132 (alexey-milovidov).
- Parallelize SELECT with FINAL for single part with level > 0 when
do_not_merge_across_partitions_select_finalsetting is 1. #19375 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Fill only requested columns when querying
system.partsand
system.parts_columns. Closes #19570. #21035 (Anmol Arora).
- Perform algebraic optimizations of arithmetic expressions inside
avgaggregate function. close #20092. #20183 (flynn).
Improvement
- Case-insensitive compression methods for table functions. Also fixed LZMA compression method which was checked in upper case. #21416 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add two settings to delay or throw error during insertion when there are too many inactive parts. This is useful when server fails to clean up parts quickly enough. #20178 (Amos Bird).
- Provide better compatibility for mysql clients. 1. mysql jdbc 2. mycli. #21367 (Amos Bird).
- Forbid to drop a column if it's referenced by materialized view. Closes #21164. #21303 (flynn).
- MySQL dictionary source will now retry unexpected connection failures (Lost connection to MySQL server during query) which sometimes happen on SSL/TLS connections. #21237 (Alexander Kazakov).
- Usability improvement: more consistent
DateTime64parsing: recognize the case when unix timestamp with subsecond resolution is specified as scaled integer (like
1111111111222instead of
1111111111.222). This closes #13194. #21053 (alexey-milovidov).
- Do only merging of sorted blocks on initiator with distributed_group_by_no_merge. #20882 (Azat Khuzhin).
- When loading config for mysql source ClickHouse will now randomize the list of replicas with the same priority to ensure the round-robin logics of picking mysql endpoint. This closes #20629. #20632 (Alexander Kazakov).
- Function 'reinterpretAs(x, Type)' renamed into 'reinterpret(x, Type)'. #20611 (Maksim Kita).
- Support vhost for RabbitMQ engine #20576. #20596 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Improved serialization for data types combined of Arrays and Tuples. Improved matching enum data types to protobuf enum type. Fixed serialization of the
Mapdata type. Omitted values are now set by default. #20506 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fixed race between execution of distributed DDL tasks and cleanup of DDL queue. Now DDL task cannot be removed from ZooKeeper if there are active workers. Fixes #20016. #20448 (tavplubix).
- Make FQDN and other DNS related functions work correctly in alpine images. #20336 (filimonov).
- Do not allow early constant folding of explicitly forbidden functions. #20303 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Implicit conversion from integer to Decimal type might succeeded if integer value doe not fit into Decimal type. Now it throws
ARGUMENT_OUT_OF_BOUND. #20232 (tavplubix).
- Lockless
SYSTEM FLUSH DISTRIBUTED. #20215 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Normalize count(constant), sum(1) to count(). This is needed for projection query routing. #20175 (Amos Bird).
- Support all native integer types in bitmap functions. #20171 (Amos Bird).
- Updated
CacheDictionary,
ComplexCacheDictionary,
SSDCacheDictionary,
SSDComplexKeyDictionaryto use LRUHashMap as underlying index. #20164 (Maksim Kita).
- The setting
access_managementis now configurable on startup by providing
CLICKHOUSE_DEFAULT_ACCESS_MANAGEMENT, defaults to disabled (
0) which was the prior value. #20139 (Marquitos).
- Fix toDateTime64(toDate()/toDateTime()) for DateTime64 - Implement DateTime64 clamping to match DateTime behaviour. #20131 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Quota improvements: SHOW TABLES is now considered as one query in the quota calculations, not two queries. SYSTEM queries now consume quota. Fix calculation of interval's end in quota consumption. #20106 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Supports
path IN (set)expressions for
system.zookeepertable. #20105 (小路).
- Show full details of
MaterializeMySQLtables in
system.tables. #20051 (Stig Bakken).
- Fix data race in executable dictionary that was possible only on misuse (when the script returns data ignoring its input). #20045 (alexey-milovidov).
- The value of MYSQL_OPT_RECONNECT option can now be controlled by "opt_reconnect" parameter in the config section of mysql replica. #19998 (Alexander Kazakov).
- If user calls
JSONExtractfunction with
Float32type requested, allow inaccurate conversion to the result type. For example the number
0.1in JSON is double precision and is not representable in Float32, but the user still wants to get it. Previous versions return 0 for non-Nullable type and NULL for Nullable type to indicate that conversion is imprecise. The logic was 100% correct but it was surprising to users and leading to questions. This closes #13962. #19960 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add conversion of block structure for INSERT into Distributed tables if it does not match. #19947 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improvement for the
system.distributed_ddl_queuetable. Initialize MaxDDLEntryID to the last value after restarting. Before this PR, MaxDDLEntryID will remain zero until a new DDLTask is processed. #19924 (Amos Bird).
- Show
MaterializeMySQLtables in
system.parts. #19770 (Stig Bakken).
- Add separate config directive for
Bufferprofile. #19721 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Move conditions that are not related to JOIN to WHERE clause. #18720. #19685 (hexiaoting).
- Add ability to throttle INSERT into Distributed based on amount of pending bytes for async send (
bytes_to_delay_insert/
max_delay_to_insertand
bytes_to_throw_insertsettings for
Distributedengine has been added). #19673 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix some rare cases when write errors can be ignored in destructors. #19451 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Print inline frames in stack traces for fatal errors. #19317 (Ivan).
Bug Fix
- Fix redundant reconnects to ZooKeeper and the possibility of two active sessions for a single clickhouse server. Both problems introduced in #14678. #21264 (alesapin).
- Fix error
Bad cast from type ... to DB::ColumnLowCardinalitywhile inserting into table with
LowCardinalitycolumn from
Valuesformat. Fixes #21140 #21357 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix a deadlock in
ALTER DELETEmutations for non replicated MergeTree table engines when the predicate contains the table itself. Fixes #20558. #21477 (alesapin).
- Fix SIGSEGV for distributed queries on failures. #21434 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Now
ALTER MODIFY COLUMNqueries will correctly affect changes in partition key, skip indices, TTLs, and so on. Fixes #13675. #21334 (alesapin).
- Fix bug with
join_use_nullsand joining
TOTALSfrom subqueries. This closes #19362 and #21137. #21248 (vdimir).
- Fix crash in
EXPLAINfor query with
UNION. Fixes #20876, #21170. #21246 (flynn).
- Now mutations allowed only for table engines that support them (MergeTree family, Memory, MaterializedView). Other engines will report a more clear error. Fixes #21168. #21183 (alesapin).
- Fixes #21112. Fixed bug that could cause duplicates with insert query (if one of the callbacks came a little too late). #21138 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix
input_format_null_as_defaulttake effective when types are nullable. This fixes #21116 . #21121 (Amos Bird).
- fix bug related to cast Tuple to Map. Closes #21029. #21120 (hexiaoting).
- Fix the metadata leak when the Replicated*MergeTree with custom (non default) ZooKeeper cluster is dropped. #21119 (fastio).
- Fix type mismatch issue when using LowCardinality keys in joinGet. This fixes #21114. #21117 (Amos Bird).
- fix default_replica_path and default_replica_name values are useless on Replicated(*)MergeTree engine when the engine needs specify other parameters. #21060 (mxzlxy).
- Out of bound memory access was possible when formatting specifically crafted out of range value of type
DateTime64. This closes #20494. This closes #20543. #21023 (alexey-milovidov).
- Block parallel insertions into storage join. #21009 (vdimir).
- Fixed behaviour, when
ALTER MODIFY COLUMNcreated mutation, that will knowingly fail. #21007 (Anton Popov).
- Closes #9969. Fixed Brotli http compression error, which reproduced for large data sizes, slightly complicated structure and with json output format. Update Brotli to the latest version to include the "fix rare access to uninitialized data in ring-buffer". #20991 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Fix 'Empty task was returned from async task queue' on query cancellation. #20881 (Azat Khuzhin).
USE database;query did not work when using MySQL 5.7 client to connect to ClickHouse server, it's fixed. Fixes #18926. #20878 (tavplubix).
- Fix usage of
-Distinctcombinator with
-Statecombinator in aggregate functions. #20866 (Anton Popov).
- Fix subquery with union distinct and limit clause. close #20597. #20610 (flynn).
- Fixed inconsistent behavior of dictionary in case of queries where we look for absent keys in dictionary. #20578 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix the number of threads for scalar subqueries and subqueries for index (after #19007 single thread was always used). Fixes #20457, #20512. #20550 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix crash which could happen if unknown packet was received from remove query (was introduced in #17868). #20547 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add proper checks while parsing directory names for async INSERT (fixes SIGSEGV). #20498 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix function
transformdoes not work properly for floating point keys. Closes #20460. #20479 (flynn).
- Fix infinite loop when propagating WITH aliases to subqueries. This fixes #20388. #20476 (Amos Bird).
- Fix abnormal server termination when http client goes away. #20464 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix
LOGICAL_ERRORfor
join_use_nulls=1when JOIN contains const from SELECT. #20461 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Check if table function
viewis used in expression list and throw an error. This fixes #20342. #20350 (Amos Bird).
- Avoid invalid dereference in RANGE_HASHED() dictionary. #20345 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix null dereference with
join_use_nulls=1. #20344 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix incorrect result of binary operations between two constant decimals of different scale. Fixes #20283. #20339 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix too often retries of failed background tasks for
ReplicatedMergeTreetable engines family. This could lead to too verbose logging and increased CPU load. Fixes #20203. #20335 (alesapin).
- Restrict to
DROPor
RENAMEversion column of
*CollapsingMergeTreeand
ReplacingMergeTreetable engines. #20300 (alesapin).
- Fixed the behavior when in case of broken JSON we tried to read the whole file into memory which leads to exception from the allocator. Fixes #19719. #20286 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix exception during vertical merge for
MergeTreetable engines family which don't allow to perform vertical merges. Fixes #20259. #20279 (alesapin).
- Fix rare server crash on config reload during the shutdown. Fixes #19689. #20224 (alesapin).
- Fix CTE when using in INSERT SELECT. This fixes #20187, fixes #20195. #20211 (Amos Bird).
- Fixes #19314. #20156 (Ivan).
- fix toMinute function to handle special timezone correctly. #20149 (keenwolf).
- Fix server crash after query with
iffunction with
Tupletype of then/else branches result.
Tupletype must contain
Arrayor another complex type. Fixes #18356. #20133 (alesapin).
- The
MongoDBtable engine now establishes connection only when it's going to read data.
ATTACH TABLEwon't try to connect anymore. #20110 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Bugfix in StorageJoin. #20079 (vdimir).
- Fix the case when calculating modulo of division of negative number by small divisor, the resulting data type was not large enough to accomodate the negative result. This closes #20052. #20067 (alexey-milovidov).
- MaterializeMySQL: Fix replication for statements that update several tables. #20066 (Håvard Kvålen).
- Prevent "Connection refused" in docker during initialization script execution. #20012 (filimonov).
EmbeddedRocksDBis an experimental storage. Fix the issue with lack of proper type checking. Simplified code. This closes #19967. #19972 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix a segfault in function
fromModifiedJulianDaywhen the argument type is
Nullable(T)for any integral types other than Int32. #19959 (PHO).
- BloomFilter index crash fix. Fixes #19757. #19884 (Maksim Kita).
- Deadlock was possible if system.text_log is enabled. This fixes #19874. #19875 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix starting the server with tables having default expressions containing dictGet(). Allow getting return type of dictGet() without loading dictionary. #19805 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix clickhouse-client abort exception while executing only
select. #19790 (taiyang-li).
- Fix a bug that moving pieces to destination table may failed in case of launching multiple clickhouse-copiers. #19743 (madianjun).
- Background thread which executes
ON CLUSTERqueries might hang waiting for dropped replicated table to do something. It's fixed. #19684 (yiguolei).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Allow to build ClickHouse with AVX-2 enabled globally. It gives slight performance benefits on modern CPUs. Not recommended for production and will not be supported as official build for now. #20180 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix some of the issues found by Coverity. See #19964. #20010 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow to start up with modified binary under gdb. In previous version if you set up breakpoint in gdb before start, server will refuse to start up due to failed integrity check. #21258 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add a test for different compression methods in Kafka. #21111 (filimonov).
- Fixed port clash from test_storage_kerberized_hdfs test. #19974 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Print
stdoutand
stderrto log when failed to start docker in integration tests. Before this PR there was a very short error message in this case which didn't help to investigate the problems. #20631 (Vitaly Baranov).
ClickHouse release 21.2
ClickHouse release v21.2.2.8-stable, 2021-02-07
Backward Incompatible Change
- Bitwise functions (
bitAnd,
bitOr, etc) are forbidden for floating point arguments. Now you have to do explicit cast to integer. #19853 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Forbid
lcm/
gcdfor floats. #19532 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix memory tracking for
OPTIMIZE TABLE/merges; account query memory limits and sampling for
OPTIMIZE TABLE/merges. #18772 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Disallow floating point column as partition key, see #18421. #18464 (hexiaoting).
- Excessive parenthesis in type definitions no longer supported, example:
Array((UInt8)).
New Feature
- Added
PostgreSQLtable engine (both select/insert, with support for multidimensional arrays), also as table function. Added
PostgreSQLdictionary source. Added
PostgreSQLdatabase engine. #18554 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Data type
Nestednow supports arbitrary levels of nesting. Introduced subcolumns of complex types, such as
size0in
Array,
nullin
Nullable, names of
Tupleelements, which can be read without reading of whole column. #17310 (Anton Popov).
- Added
Nullablesupport for
FlatDictionary,
HashedDictionary,
ComplexKeyHashedDictionary,
DirectDictionary,
ComplexKeyDirectDictionary,
RangeHashedDictionary. #18236 (Maksim Kita).
- Adds a new table called
system.distributed_ddl_queuethat displays the queries in the DDL worker queue. #17656 (Bharat Nallan).
- Added support of mapping LDAP group names, and attribute values in general, to local roles for users from ldap user directories. #17211 (Denis Glazachev).
- Support insert into table function
cluster, and for both table functions
remoteand
cluster, support distributing data across nodes by specify sharding key. Close #16752. #18264 (flynn).
- Add function
decodeXMLComponentto decode characters for XML. Example:
SELECT decodeXMLComponent('Hello,"world"!')#17659. #18542 (nauta).
- Added functions
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrZero,
parseDateTimeBestEffortUSOrNull. #19712 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
signmath function. #19527 (flynn).
- Add information about used features (functions, table engines, etc) into system.query_log. #18495. #19371 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Function
formatDateTimesupport the
%Qmodification to format date to quarter. #19224 (Jianmei Zhang).
- Support MetaKey+Enter hotkey binding in play UI. #19012 (sundyli).
- Add three functions for map data type: 1.
mapContains(map, key)to check weather map.keys include the second parameter key. 2.
mapKeys(map)return all the keys in Array format 3.
mapValues(map)return all the values in Array format. #18788 (hexiaoting).
- Add
log_commentsetting related to #18494. #18549 (Zijie Lu).
- Add support of tuple argument to
argMinand
argMaxfunctions. #17359 (Ildus Kurbangaliev).
- Support
EXISTS VIEWsyntax. #18552 (Du Chuan).
- Add
SELECT ALLsyntax. closes #18706. #18723 (flynn).
Performance Improvement
- Faster parts removal by lowering the number of
statsyscalls. This returns the optimization that existed while ago. More safe interface of
IDisk. This closes #19065. #19086 (alexey-milovidov).
- Aliases declared in
WITHstatement are properly used in index analysis. Queries like
WITH column AS alias SELECT ... WHERE alias = ...may use index now. #18896 (Amos Bird).
- Add
optimize_alias_column_prediction(on by default), that will: - Respect aliased columns in WHERE during partition pruning and skipping data using secondary indexes; - Respect aliased columns in WHERE for trivial count queries for optimize_trivial_count; - Respect aliased columns in GROUP BY/ORDER BY for optimize_aggregation_in_order/optimize_read_in_order. #16995 (sundyli).
- Speed up aggregate function
sum. Improvement only visible on synthetic benchmarks and not very practical. #19216 (alexey-milovidov).
- Update libc++ and use another ABI to provide better performance. #18914 (Danila Kutenin).
- Rewrite
sumIf()and
sum(if())function to
countIf()function when logically equivalent. #17041 (flynn).
- Use a connection pool for S3 connections, controlled by the
s3_max_connectionssettings. #13405 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add support for zstd long option for better compression of string columns to save space. #17184 (ygrek).
- Slightly improve server latency by removing access to configuration on every connection. #19863 (alexey-milovidov).
- Reduce lock contention for multiple layers of the
Bufferengine. #19379 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Support splitting
Filterstep of query plan into
Expression + Filterpair. Together with
Expression + Expressionmerging optimization (#17458) it may delay execution for some expressions after
Filterstep. #19253 (Nikolai Kochetov).
Improvement
SELECT count() FROM tablenow can be executed if only one any column can be selected from the
table. This PR fixes #10639. #18233 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Set charset to
utf8mb4when interacting with remote MySQL servers. Fixes #19795. #19800 (alexey-milovidov).
S3table function now supports
autocompression mode (autodetect). This closes #18754. #19793 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Correctly output infinite arguments for
formatReadableTimeDeltafunction. In previous versions, there was implicit conversion to implementation specific integer value. #19791 (alexey-milovidov).
- Table function
S3will use global region if the region can't be determined exactly. This closes #10998. #19750 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- In distributed queries if the setting
async_socket_for_remoteis enabled, it was possible to get stack overflow at least in debug build configuration if very deeply nested data type is used in table (e.g.
Array(Array(Array(...more...)))). This fixes #19108. This change introduces minor backward incompatibility: excessive parenthesis in type definitions no longer supported, example:
Array((UInt8)). #19736 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add separate pool for message brokers (RabbitMQ and Kafka). #19722 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix rare
max_number_of_merges_with_ttl_in_poollimit overrun (more merges with TTL can be assigned) for non-replicated MergeTree. #19708 (alesapin).
- Dictionary: better error message during attribute parsing. #19678 (Maksim Kita).
- Add an option to disable validation of checksums on reading. Should never be used in production. Please do not expect any benefits in disabling it. It may only be used for experiments and benchmarks. The setting only applicable for tables of MergeTree family. Checksums are always validated for other table engines and when receiving data over network. In my observations there is no performance difference or it is less than 0.5%. #19588 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support constant result in function
multiIf. #19533 (Maksim Kita).
- Enable function length/empty/notEmpty for datatype Map, which returns keys number in Map. #19530 (taiyang-li).
- Add
--reconnectoption to
clickhouse-benchmark. When this option is specified, it will reconnect before every request. This is needed for testing. #19872 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support using the new location of
.debugfile. This fixes #19348. #19520 (Amos Bird).
toIPv6function parses
IPv4addresses. #19518 (Bharat Nallan).
- Add
http_refererfield to
system.query_log,
system.processes, etc. This closes #19389. #19390 (alexey-milovidov).
- Improve MySQL compatibility by making more functions case insensitive and adding aliases. #19387 (Daniil Kondratyev).
- Add metrics for MergeTree parts (Wide/Compact/InMemory) types. #19381 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow docker to be executed with arbitrary uid. #19374 (filimonov).
- Fix wrong alignment of values of
IPv4data type in Pretty formats. They were aligned to the right, not to the left. This closes #19184. #19339 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow change
max_server_memory_usagewithout restart. This closes #18154. #19186 (alexey-milovidov).
- The exception when function
baris called with certain NaN argument may be slightly misleading in previous versions. This fixes #19088. #19107 (alexey-milovidov).
- Explicitly set uid / gid of clickhouse user & group to the fixed values (101) in clickhouse-server images. #19096 (filimonov).
- Fixed
PeekableReadBuffer: Memory limit exceederror when inserting data with huge strings. Fixes #18690. #18979 (tavplubix).
- Docker image: several improvements for clickhouse-server entrypoint. #18954 (filimonov).
- Add
normalizeQueryKeepNamesand
normalizedQueryHashKeepNamesto normalize queries without masking long names with
?. This helps better analyze complex query logs. #18910 (Amos Bird).
- Check per-block checksum of the distributed batch on the sender before sending (without reading the file twice, the checksums will be verified while reading), this will avoid stuck of the INSERT on the receiver (on truncated .bin file on the sender). Avoid reading .bin files twice for batched INSERT (it was required to calculate rows/bytes to take squashing into account, now this information included into the header, backward compatible is preserved). #18853 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix issues with RIGHT and FULL JOIN of tables with aggregate function states. In previous versions exception about
cloneResizedmethod was thrown. #18818 (templarzq).
- Added prefix-based S3 endpoint settings. #18812 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add [UInt8, UInt16, UInt32, UInt64] arguments types support for bitmapTransform, bitmapSubsetInRange, bitmapSubsetLimit, bitmapContains functions. This closes #18713. #18791 (sundyli).
- Allow CTE (Common Table Expressions) to be further aliased. Propagate CSE (Common Subexpressions Elimination) to subqueries in the same level when
enable_global_with_statement = 1. This fixes #17378 . This fixes https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/pull/16575#issuecomment-753416235 . #18684 (Amos Bird).
- Update librdkafka to v1.6.0-RC2. Fixes #18668. #18671 (filimonov).
- In case of unexpected exceptions automatically restart background thread which is responsible for execution of distributed DDL queries. Fixes #17991. #18285 (徐炘).
- Updated AWS C++ SDK in order to utilize global regions in S3. #17870 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Added support for
WITH ... [AND] [PERIODIC] REFRESH [interval_in_sec]clause when creating
LIVE VIEWtables. #14822 (vzakaznikov).
- Restrict
MODIFY TTLqueries for
MergeTreetables created in old syntax. Previously the query succeeded, but actually it had no effect. #19064 (Anton Popov).
Bug Fix
- Fix index analysis of binary functions with constant argument which leads to wrong query results. This fixes #18364. #18373 (Amos Bird).
- Fix starting the server with tables having default expressions containing dictGet(). Allow getting return type of dictGet() without loading dictionary. #19805 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix server crash after query with
iffunction with
Tupletype of then/else branches result.
Tupletype must contain
Arrayor another complex type. Fixes #18356. #20133 (alesapin).
MaterializeMySQL(experimental feature): Fix replication for statements that update several tables. #20066 (Håvard Kvålen).
- Prevent "Connection refused" in docker during initialization script execution. #20012 (filimonov).
EmbeddedRocksDBis an experimental storage. Fix the issue with lack of proper type checking. Simplified code. This closes #19967. #19972 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix a segfault in function
fromModifiedJulianDaywhen the argument type is
Nullable(T)for any integral types other than Int32. #19959 (PHO).
- The function
greatCircleAnglereturned inaccurate results in previous versions. This closes #19769. #19789 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix rare bug when some replicated operations (like mutation) cannot process some parts after data corruption. Fixes #19593. #19702 (alesapin).
- Background thread which executes
ON CLUSTERqueries might hang waiting for dropped replicated table to do something. It's fixed. #19684 (yiguolei).
- Fix wrong deserialization of columns description. It makes INSERT into a table with a column named
\impossible. #19479 (alexey-milovidov).
- Mark distributed batch as broken in case of empty data block in one of files. #19449 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed very rare bug that might cause mutation to hang after
DROP/DETACH/REPLACE/MOVE PARTITION. It was partially fixed by #15537 for the most cases. #19443 (tavplubix).
- Fix possible error
Extremes transform was already added to pipeline. Fixes #14100. #19430 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix default value in join types with non-zero default (e.g. some Enums). Closes #18197. #19360 (vdimir).
- Do not mark file for distributed send as broken on EOF. #19290 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix leaking of pipe fd for
async_socket_for_remote. #19153 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix infinite reading from file in
ORCformat (was introduced in #10580). Fixes #19095. #19134 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix issue in merge tree data writer which can lead to marks with bigger size than fixed granularity size. Fixes #18913. #19123 (alesapin).
- Fix startup bug when clickhouse was not able to read compression codec from
LowCardinality(Nullable(...))and throws exception
Attempt to read after EOF. Fixes #18340. #19101 (alesapin).
- Simplify the implementation of
tupleHammingDistance. Support for tuples of any equal length. Fixes #19029. #19084 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Make sure
groupUniqArrayreturns correct type for argument of Enum type. This closes #17875. #19019 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix possible error
Expected single dictionary argument for functionif use function
ignorewith
LowCardinalityargument. Fixes #14275. #19016 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix inserting of
LowCardinalitycolumn to table with
TinyLogengine. Fixes #18629. #19010 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix minor issue in JOIN: Join tries to materialize const columns, but our code waits for them in other places. #18982 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Disable
optimize_move_functions_out_of_anybecause optimization is not always correct. This closes #18051. This closes #18973. #18981 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix possible exception
QueryPipeline stream: different number of columnscaused by merging of query plan's
Expressionsteps. Fixes #18190. #18980 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed very rare deadlock at shutdown. #18977 (tavplubix).
- Fixed rare crashes when server run out of memory. #18976 (tavplubix).
- Fix incorrect behavior when
ALTER TABLE ... DROP PART 'part_name'query removes all deduplication blocks for the whole partition. Fixes #18874. #18969 (alesapin).
- Fixed issue #18894 Add a check to avoid exception when long column alias('table.column' style, usually auto-generated by BI tools like Looker) equals to long table name. #18968 (Daniel Qin).
- Fix error
Task was not found in task queue(possible only for remote queries, with
async_socket_for_remote = 1). #18964 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug when mutation with some escaped text (like
ALTER ... UPDATE e = CAST('foo', 'Enum8(\'foo\' = 1')serialized incorrectly. Fixes #18878. #18944 (alesapin).
- ATTACH PARTITION will reset mutations. #18804. #18935 (fastio).
- Fix issue with
bitmapOrCardinalitythat may lead to nullptr dereference. This closes #18911. #18912 (sundyli).
- Fixed
Attempt to read after eoferror when trying to
CAST
NULLfrom
Nullable(String)to
Nullable(Decimal(P, S)). Now function
CASTreturns
NULLwhen it cannot parse decimal from nullable string. Fixes #7690. #18718 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix data type convert issue for MySQL engine. #18124 (bo zeng).
- Fix clickhouse-client abort exception while executing only
select. #19790 (taiyang-li).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Run SQLancer (logical SQL fuzzer) in CI. #19006 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Query Fuzzer will fuzz newly added tests more extensively. This closes #18916. #19185 (alexey-milovidov).
- Integrate with Big List of Naughty Strings for better fuzzing. #19480 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add integration tests run with MSan. #18974 (alesapin).
- Fixed MemorySanitizer errors in cyrus-sasl and musl. #19821 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Insuffiient arguments check in
positionCaseInsensitiveUTF8function triggered address sanitizer. #19720 (alexey-milovidov).
- Remove --project-directory for docker-compose in integration test. Fix logs formatting from docker container. #19706 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Made generation of macros.xml easier for integration tests. No more excessive logging from dicttoxml. dicttoxml project is not active for 5+ years. #19697 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Allow to explicitly enable or disable watchdog via environment variable
CLICKHOUSE_WATCHDOG_ENABLE. By default it is enabled if server is not attached to terminal. #19522 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow building ClickHouse with Kafka support on arm64. #19369 (filimonov).
- Allow building librdkafka without ssl. #19337 (filimonov).
- Restore Kafka input in FreeBSD builds. #18924 (Alexandre Snarskii).
- Fix potential nullptr dereference in table function
VALUES. #19357 (alexey-milovidov).
- Avoid UBSan reports in
arrayElementfunction,
substringand
arraySum. Fixes #19305. Fixes #19287. This closes #19336. #19347 (alexey-milovidov).
ClickHouse release 21.1
ClickHouse release v21.1.3.32-stable, 2021-02-03
Bug Fix
- BloomFilter index crash fix. Fixes #19757. #19884 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix crash when pushing down predicates to union distinct subquery. This fixes #19855. #19861 (Amos Bird).
- Fix filtering by UInt8 greater than 127. #19799 (Anton Popov).
- In previous versions, unusual arguments for function arrayEnumerateUniq may cause crash or infinite loop. This closes #19787. #19788 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed stack overflow when using accurate comparison of arithmetic type with string type. #19773 (tavplubix).
- Fix crash when nested column name was used in
WHEREor
PREWHERE. Fixes #19755. #19763 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix a segmentation fault in
bitmapAndnotfunction. Fixes #19668. #19713 (Maksim Kita).
- Some functions with big integers may cause segfault. Big integers is experimental feature. This closes #19667. #19672 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix wrong result of function
neighborfor
LowCardinalityargument. Fixes #10333. #19617 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix use-after-free of the CompressedWriteBuffer in Connection after disconnect. #19599 (Azat Khuzhin).
DROP/DETACH TABLE table ON CLUSTER cluster SYNCquery might hang, it's fixed. Fixes #19568. #19572 (tavplubix).
- Query CREATE DICTIONARY id expression fix. #19571 (Maksim Kita).
- Fix SIGSEGV with merge_tree_min_rows_for_concurrent_read/merge_tree_min_bytes_for_concurrent_read=0/UINT64_MAX. #19528 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Buffer overflow (on memory read) was possible if
addMonthfunction was called with specifically crafted arguments. This fixes #19441. This fixes #19413. #19472 (alexey-milovidov).
- Uninitialized memory read was possible in encrypt/decrypt functions if empty string was passed as IV. This closes #19391. #19397 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix possible buffer overflow in Uber H3 library. See https://github.com/uber/h3/issues/392. This closes #19219. #19383 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix system.parts _state column (LOGICAL_ERROR when querying this column, due to incorrect order). #19346 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fixed possible wrong result or segfault on aggregation when Materialized View and its target table have different structure. Fixes #18063. #19322 (tavplubix).
- Fix error
Cannot convert column now64() because it is constant but values of constants are different in source and result. Continuation of #7156. #19316 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug when concurrent
ALTERand
DROPqueries may hang while processing ReplicatedMergeTree table. #19237 (alesapin).
- Fixed
There is no checkpointerror when inserting data through http interface using
Templateor
CustomSeparatedformat. Fixes #19021. #19072 (tavplubix).
- Disable constant folding for subqueries on the analysis stage, when the result cannot be calculated. #18446 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Mutation might hang waiting for some non-existent part after
MOVEor
REPLACE PARTITIONor, in rare cases, after
DETACHor
DROP PARTITION. It's fixed. #15537 (tavplubix).
ClickHouse release v21.1.2.15-stable 2021-01-18
Backward Incompatible Change
- The setting
input_format_null_as_defaultis enabled by default. #17525 (alexey-milovidov).
- Check settings constraints for profile settings from config. Server will fail to start if users.xml contain settings that do not meet corresponding constraints. #18486 (tavplubix).
- Restrict
ALTER MODIFY SETTINGfrom changing storage settings that affects data parts (
write_final_markand
enable_mixed_granularity_parts). #18306 (Amos Bird).
- Set
insert_quorum_parallelto 1 by default. It is significantly more convenient to use than "sequential" quorum inserts. But if you rely to sequential consistency, you should set the setting back to zero. #17567 (alexey-milovidov).
- Remove
sumburConsistentHashfunction. This closes #18120. #18656 (alexey-milovidov).
- Removed aggregate functions
timeSeriesGroupSum,
timeSeriesGroupRateSumbecause a friend of mine said they never worked. This fixes #16869. If you have luck using these functions, write a email to [email protected]. #17423 (alexey-milovidov).
- Prohibit toUnixTimestamp(Date()) (before it just returns UInt16 representation of Date). #17376 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow using extended integer types (
Int128,
Int256,
UInt256) in
avgand
avgWeightedfunctions. Also allow using different types (integer, decimal, floating point) for value and for weight in
avgWeightedfunction. This is a backward-incompatible change: now the
avgand
avgWeightedfunctions always return
Float64(as documented). Before this change the return type for
Decimalarguments was also
Decimal. #15419 (Mike).
- Expression
toUUID(N)no longer works. Replace with
toUUID('00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000'). This change is motivated by non-obvious results of
toUUID(N)where N is non zero.
- SSL Certificates with incorrect "key usage" are rejected. In previous versions they are used to work. See #19262.
inclreferences to substitutions file (
/etc/metrika.xml) were removed from the default config (
<remote_servers>,
<zookeeper>,
<macros>,
<compression>,
<networks>). If you were using substitutions file and were relying on those implicit references, you should put them back manually and explicitly by adding corresponding sections with
incl="..."attributes before the update. See #18740 (alexey-milovidov).
New Feature
- Implement gRPC protocol in ClickHouse. #15111 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Allow to use multiple zookeeper clusters. #17070 (fastio).
- Implemented
REPLACE TABLEand
CREATE OR REPLACE TABLEqueries. #18521 (tavplubix).
- Implement
UNION DISTINCTand treat the plain
UNIONclause as
UNION DISTINCTby default. Add a setting
union_default_modethat allows to treat it as
UNION ALLor require explicit mode specification. #16338 (flynn).
- Added function
accurateCastOrNull. This closes #10290. Add type conversions in
x IN (subquery)expressions. This closes #10266. #16724 (Maksim Kita).
- IP Dictionary supports
IPv4/
IPv6types directly. #17571 (vdimir).
- IP Dictionary supports key fetching. Resolves #18241. #18480 (vdimir).
- Add
*.zstcompression/decompression support for data import and export. It enables using
*.zstin
file()function and
Content-encoding: zstdin HTTP client. This closes #16791 . #17144 (Abi Palagashvili).
- Added
mannWitneyUTest,
studentTTestand
welchTTestaggregate functions. Refactored
rankCorra bit. #16883 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Add functions
countMatches/
countMatchesCaseInsensitive. #17459 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Implement
countSubstrings()/
countSubstringsCaseInsensitive()/
countSubstringsCaseInsensitiveUTF8()(Count the number of substring occurrences). #17347 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add information about used databases, tables and columns in system.query_log. Add
query_kindand
normalized_query_hashfields. #17726 (Amos Bird).
- Add a setting
optimize_on_insert. When enabled, do the same transformation for INSERTed block of data as if merge was done on this block (e.g. Replacing, Collapsing, Aggregating...). This setting is enabled by default. This can influence Materialized View and MaterializeMySQL behaviour (see detailed description). This closes #10683. #16954 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Kerberos Authenticaiton for HDFS. #16621 (Ilya Golshtein).
- Support
SHOW SETTINGSstatement to show parameters in system.settings.
SHOW CHANGED SETTINGSand
LIKE/ILIKEclause are also supported. #18056 (Jianmei Zhang).
- Function
positionnow supports
POSITION(needle IN haystack)synax for SQL compatibility. This closes #18701. ... #18779 (Jianmei Zhang).
- Now we have a new storage setting
max_partitions_to_readfor tables in the MergeTree family. It limits the max number of partitions that can be accessed in one query. A user setting
force_max_partition_limitis also added to enforce this constraint. #18712 (Amos Bird).
- Add
query_idcolumn to
system.part_logfor inserted parts. Closes #10097. #18644 (flynn).
- Allow create table as select with columns specification. Example
CREATE TABLE t1 (x String) ENGINE = Memory AS SELECT 1;. #18060 (Maksim Kita).
- Added
arrayMin,
arrayMax,
arrayAvgaggregation functions. #18032 (Maksim Kita).
- Implemented
ATTACH TABLE name FROM 'path/to/data/' (col1 Type1, ...query. It creates new table with provided structure and attaches table data from provided directory in
user_files. #17903 (tavplubix).
- Add mutation support for StorageMemory. This closes #9117. #15127 (flynn).
- Support syntax
EXISTS DATABASE name. #18458 (Du Chuan).
- Support builtin function
isIPv4String&&
isIPv6Stringlike MySQL. #18349 (Du Chuan).
- Add a new setting
insert_distributed_one_random_shard = 1to allow insertion into multi-sharded distributed table without any distributed key. #18294 (Amos Bird).
- Add settings
min_compress_block_sizeand
max_compress_block_sizeto MergeTreeSettings, which have higher priority than the global settings and take effect when they are set. close 13890. #17867 (flynn).
- Add support for 64bit roaring bitmaps. #17858 (Andy Yang).
- Extended
OPTIMIZE ... DEDUPLICATEsyntax to allow explicit (or implicit with asterisk/column transformers) list of columns to check for duplicates on. ... #17846 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Added functions
toModifiedJulianDay,
fromModifiedJulianDay,
toModifiedJulianDayOrNull, and
fromModifiedJulianDayOrNull. These functions convert between Proleptic Gregorian calendar date and Modified Julian Day number. #17750 (PHO).
- Add ability to use custom TLD list: added functions
firstSignificantSubdomainCustom,
cutToFirstSignificantSubdomainCustom. #17748 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Add support for
PROXYv1protocol to wrap native TCP interface. Allow quotas to be keyed by proxy-forwarded IP address (applied for
PROXYv1address and for
X-Forwarded-Forfrom HTTP interface). This is useful when you provide access to ClickHouse only via trusted proxy (e.g. CloudFlare) but want to account user resources by their original IP addresses. This fixes #17268. #17707 (alexey-milovidov).
- Now clickhouse-client supports opening
EDITORto edit commands.
Alt-Shift-E. #17665 (Amos Bird).
- Add function
encodeXMLComponentto escape characters to place string into XML text node or attribute. #17659 (nauta).
- Introduce
DETACH TABLE/VIEW ... PERMANENTLYsyntax, so that after restarting the table does not reappear back automatically on restart (only by explicit request). The table can still be attached back using the short syntax ATTACH TABLE. Implements #5555. Fixes #13850. #17642 (filimonov).
- Add asynchronous metrics on total amount of rows, bytes and parts in MergeTree tables. This fix #11714. #17639 (flynn).
- Add settings
limitand
offsetfor out-of-SQL pagination: #16176 They are useful for building APIs. These two settings will affect SELECT query as if it is added like
select * from (your_original_select_query) t limit xxx offset xxx;. #17633 (hexiaoting).
- Provide a new aggregator combinator :
-SimpleStateto build
SimpleAggregateFunctiontypes via query. It's useful for defining MaterializedView of AggregatingMergeTree engine, and will benefit projections too. #16853 (Amos Bird).
- Added
queries-fileparameter for
clickhouse-clientand
clickhouse-local. #15930 (Maksim Kita).
- Added
queryparameter for
clickhouse-benchmark. #17832 (Maksim Kita).
EXPLAIN ASTnow support queries other then
SELECT. #18136 (taiyang-li).
Experimental Feature
- Added functions for calculation of minHash and simHash of text n-grams and shingles. They are intended for semi-duplicate search. Also functions
bitHammingDistanceand
tupleHammingDistanceare added. #7649 (flynn).
- Add new data type
Map. See #1841. First version for Map only supports
Stringtype of key and value. #15806 (hexiaoting).
- Implement alternative SQL parser based on ANTLR4 runtime and generated from EBNF grammar. #11298 (Ivan).
Performance Improvement
- New IP Dictionary implementation with lower memory consumption, improved performance for some cases, and fixed bugs. #16804 (vdimir).
- Parallel formatting for data export. #11617 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- LDAP integration: Added
verification_cooldownparameter in LDAP server connection configuration to allow caching of successful "bind" attempts for configurable period of time. #15988 (Denis Glazachev).
- Add
--no-system-tableoption for
clickhouse-localto run without system tables. This avoids initialization of
DateLUTthat may take noticeable amount of time (tens of milliseconds) at startup. #18899 (alexey-milovidov).
- Replace
PODArraywith
PODArrayWithStackMemoryin
AggregateFunctionWindowFunnelDatato improve
windowFunnelfunction performance. #18817 (flynn).
- Don't send empty blocks to shards on synchronous INSERT into Distributed table. This closes #14571. #18775 (alexey-milovidov).
- Optimized read for StorageMemory. #18052 (Maksim Kita).
- Using Dragonbox algorithm for float to string conversion instead of ryu. This improves performance of float to string conversion significantly. #17831 (Maksim Kita).
- Speedup
IPv6CIDRToRangeimplementation. #17569 (vdimir).
- Add
remerge_sort_lowered_memory_bytes_ratiosetting (If memory usage after remerge does not reduced by this ratio, remerge will be disabled). #17539 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Improve performance of AggregatingMergeTree with SimpleAggregateFunction(String) in PK. #17109 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Now the
-Ifcombinator is devirtualized, and
countis properly vectorized. It is for this PR. #17043 (Amos Bird).
- Fix performance of reading from
Mergetables over huge number of
MergeTreetables. Fixes #7748. #16988 (Anton Popov).
- Improved performance of function
repeat. #16937 (satanson).
- Slightly improved performance of float parsing. #16809 (Maksim Kita).
- Add possibility to skip merged partitions for
OPTIMIZE TABLE ... FINAL. #15939 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Integrate with fast_float from Daniel Lemire to parse floating point numbers. #16787 (Maksim Kita). It is not enabled, because performance its performance is still lower than rough float parser in ClickHouse.
- Fix max_distributed_connections (affects
prefer_localhost_replica = 1and
max_threads != max_distributed_connections). #17848 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Adaptive choice of single/multi part upload when sending data to S3. Single part upload is controlled by a new setting
max_single_part_upload_size. #17934 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Support for async tasks in
PipelineExecutor. Initial support of async sockets for remote queries. #17868 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Allow to use
optimize_move_to_prewhereoptimization with compact parts, when sizes of columns are unknown. #17330 (Anton Popov).
Improvement
- Avoid deadlock when executing INSERT SELECT into itself from a table with
TinyLogor
Logtable engines. This closes #6802. This closes #18691. This closes #16812. This closes #14570. #15260 (alexey-milovidov).
- Support
SHOW CREATE VIEW namesyntax like MySQL. #18095 (Du Chuan).
- All queries of type
Decimal * Floator vice versa are allowed, including aggregate ones (e.g.
SELECT sum(decimal_field * 1.1)or
SELECT dec_col * float_col), the result type is Float32 or Float64. #18145 (Mike).
- Improved minimal Web UI: add history; add sharing support; avoid race condition of different requests; add request in-flight and ready indicators; add favicon; detect Ctrl+Enter if textarea is not in focus. #17293 #17770 (alexey-milovidov).
- clickhouse-server didn't send
closerequest to ZooKeeper server. #16837 (alesapin).
- Avoid server abnormal termination in case of too low memory limits (
max_memory_usage = 1/
max_untracked_memory = 1). #17453 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix non-deterministic result of
windowFunnelfunction in case of same timestamp for different events. #18884 (Fuwang Hu).
- Docker: Explicitly set uid / gid of clickhouse user & group to the fixed values (101) in clickhouse-server Docker images. #19096 (filimonov).
- Asynchronous INSERTs to
Distributedtables: Two new settings (by analogy with MergeTree family) has been added: -
fsync_after_insert- Do fsync for every inserted. Will decreases performance of inserts. -
fsync_directories- Do fsync for temporary directory (that is used for async INSERT only) after all operations (writes, renames, etc.). #18864 (Azat Khuzhin).
SYSTEM KILLcommand started to work in Docker. This closes #18847. #18848 (alexey-milovidov).
- Expand macros in the zk path when executing
FETCH PARTITION. #18839 (fastio).
- Apply
ALTER TABLE <replicated_table> ON CLUSTER MODIFY SETTING ...to all replicas. Because we don't replicate such alter commands. #18789 (Amos Bird).
- Allow column transformer
EXCEPTto accept a string as regular expression matcher. This resolves #18685 . #18699 (Amos Bird).
- Fix SimpleAggregateFunction in SummingMergeTree. Now it works like AggregateFunction. In previous versions values were summed together regardless to the aggregate function. This fixes #18564 . #8052. #18637 (Amos Bird). Another fix of using
SimpleAggregateFunctionin
SummingMergeTree. This fixes #18676 . #18677 (Amos Bird).
- Fixed assertion error inside allocator in case when last argument of function bar is NaN. Now simple ClickHouse's exception is being thrown. This fixes #17876. #18520 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix usability issue: no newline after exception message in some tools. #18444 (alexey-milovidov).
- Add ability to modify primary and partition key column type from
LowCardinality(Type)to
Typeand vice versa. Also add an ability to modify primary key column type from
EnumXto
IntXtype. Fixes #5604. #18362 (alesapin).
- Implement
untuplefield access. #18133. #18309 (hexiaoting).
- Allow to parse Array fields from CSV if it is represented as a string containing array that was serialized as nested CSV. Example:
"[""Hello"", ""world"", ""42"""" TV""]"will parse as
['Hello', 'world', '42" TV']. Allow to parse array in CSV in a string without enclosing braces. Example:
"'Hello', 'world', '42"" TV'"will parse as
['Hello', 'world', '42" TV']. #18271 (alexey-milovidov).
- Make better adaptive granularity calculation for merge tree wide parts. #18223 (alesapin).
- Now
clickhouse installcould work on Mac. The problem was that there is no procfs on this platform. #18201 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Better hints for
SHOW ...query syntax. #18183 (Du Chuan).
- Array aggregation
arrayMin,
arrayMax,
arraySum,
arrayAvgsupport for
Int128,
Int256,
UInt256. #18147 (Maksim Kita).
- Add
diskto Set and Join storage settings. #18112 (Grigory Pervakov).
- Access control: Now table function
merge()requires current user to have
SELECTprivilege on each table it receives data from. This PR fixes #16964. #18104 #17983 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Temporary tables are visible in the system tables
system.tablesand
system.columnsnow only in those session where they have been created. The internal database
_temporary_and_external_tablesis now hidden in those system tables; temporary tables are shown as tables with empty database with the
is_temporaryflag set instead. #18014 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix clickhouse-client rendering issue when the size of terminal window changes. #18009 (Amos Bird).
- Decrease log verbosity of the events when the client drops the connection from Warning to Information. #18005 (filimonov).
- Forcibly removing empty or bad metadata files from filesystem for DiskS3. S3 is an experimental feature. #17935 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Access control:
allow_introspection_functions=0prohibits usage of introspection functions but doesn't prohibit giving grants for them anymore (the grantee will need to set
allow_introspection_functions=1for himself to be able to use that grant). Similarly
allow_ddl=0prohibits usage of DDL commands but doesn't prohibit giving grants for them anymore. #17908 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Usability improvement: hints for column names. #17112. #17857 (fastio).
- Add diagnostic information when two merge tables try to read each other's data. #17854 (徐炘).
- Let the possibility to override timeout value for running script using the ClickHouse docker image. #17818 (Guillaume Tassery).
- Check system log tables' engine definition grammar to prevent some configuration errors. Notes that this grammar check is not semantical, that means such mistakes as non-existent columns / expression functions would be not found out util the table is created. #17739 (Du Chuan).
- Removed exception throwing at
RabbitMQtable initialization if there was no connection (it will be reconnecting in the background). #17709 (Kseniia Sumarokova).
- Do not ignore server memory limits during Buffer flush. #17646 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Switch to patched version of RocksDB (from ClickHouse-Extras) to fix use-after-free error. #17643 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Added an offset to exception message for parallel parsing. This fixes #17457. #17641 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Don't throw "Too many parts" error in the middle of INSERT query. #17566 (alexey-milovidov).
- Allow query parameters in UPDATE statement of ALTER query. Fixes #10976. #17563 (alexey-milovidov).
- Query obfuscator: avoid usage of some SQL keywords for identifier names. #17526 (alexey-milovidov).
- Export current max ddl entry executed by DDLWorker via server metric. It's useful to check if DDLWorker hangs somewhere. #17464 (Amos Bird).
- Export asynchronous metrics of all servers current threads. It's useful to track down issues like this. #17463 (Amos Bird).
- Include dynamic columns like MATERIALIZED / ALIAS for wildcard query when settings
asterisk_include_materialized_columnsand
asterisk_include_alias_columnsare turned on. #17462 (Ken Chen).
- Allow specifying TTL to remove old entries from system log tables, using the
<ttl>attribute in
config.xml. #17438 (Du Chuan).
- Now queries coming to the server via MySQL and PostgreSQL protocols have distinctive interface types (which can be seen in the
interfacecolumn of the table
system.query_log):
4for MySQL, and
5for PostgreSQL, instead of formerly used
1which is now used for the native protocol only. #17437 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix parsing of SETTINGS clause of the
INSERT ... SELECT ... SETTINGSquery. #17414 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Correctly account memory in RadixSort. #17412 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Add eof check in
receiveHelloin server to prevent getting
Attempt to read after eofexception. #17365 (Kruglov Pavel).
- Avoid possible stack overflow in bigint conversion. Big integers are experimental. #17269 (flynn).
- Now
setindices will work with
GLOBAL IN. This fixes #17232 , #5576 . #17253 (Amos Bird).
- Add limit for http redirects in request to S3 storage (
s3_max_redirects). #17220 (ianton-ru).
- When
-OrNullcombinator combined
-If,
-Merge,
-MergeState,
-Statecombinators, we should put
-OrNullin front. #16935 (flynn).
- Support HTTP proxy and HTTPS S3 endpoint configuration. #16861 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Added proper authentication using environment,
~/.awsand
AssumeRolefor S3 client. #16856 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Add more OpenTelemetry spans. Add an example of how to export the span data to Zipkin. #16535 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Cache dictionaries: Completely eliminate callbacks and locks for acquiring them. Keys are not divided into "not found" and "expired", but stored in the same map during query. #14958 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix never worked
fsync_part_directory/
fsync_after_insert/
in_memory_parts_insert_sync(experimental feature). #18845 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Allow using
Atomicengine for nested database of
MaterializeMySQLengine. #14849 (tavplubix).
Bug Fix
- Fix the issue when server can stop accepting connections in very rare cases. #17542 (Amos Bird, alexey-milovidov).
- Fix index analysis of binary functions with constant argument which leads to wrong query results. This fixes #18364. #18373 (Amos Bird).
- Fix possible wrong index analysis when the types of the index comparison are different. This fixes #17122. #17145 (Amos Bird).
- Disable write with AIO during merges because it can lead to extremely rare data corruption of primary key columns during merge. #18481 (alesapin).
- Restrict merges from wide to compact parts. In case of vertical merge it led to broken result part. #18381 (Anton Popov).
- Fix possible incomplete query result while reading from
MergeTree*in case of read backoff (message
<Debug> MergeTreeReadPool: Will lower number of threadsin logs). Was introduced in #16423. Fixes #18137. #18216 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix use after free bug in
rocksdblibrary. #18862 (sundyli).
- Fix infinite reading from file in
ORCformat (was introduced in #10580). Fixes #19095. #19134 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug in merge tree data writer which can lead to marks with bigger size than fixed granularity size. Fixes #18913. #19123 (alesapin).
- Fix startup bug when clickhouse was not able to read compression codec from
LowCardinality(Nullable(...))and throws exception
Attempt to read after EOF. Fixes #18340. #19101 (alesapin).
- Restrict
MODIFY TTLqueries for
MergeTreetables created in old syntax. Previously the query succeeded, but actually it had no effect. #19064 (Anton Popov).
- Make sure
groupUniqArrayreturns correct type for argument of Enum type. This closes #17875. #19019 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix possible error
Expected single dictionary argument for functionif use function
ignorewith
LowCardinalityargument. Fixes #14275. #19016 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix inserting of
LowCardinalitycolumn to table with
TinyLogengine. Fixes #18629. #19010 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Join tries to materialize const columns, but our code wants them in other places. #18982 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Disable
optimize_move_functions_out_of_anybecause optimization is not always correct. This closes #18051. This closes #18973. #18981 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix possible exception
QueryPipeline stream: different number of columnscaused by merging of query plan's
Expressionsteps. Fixes #18190. #18980 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed very rare deadlock at shutdown. #18977 (tavplubix).
- Fix incorrect behavior when
ALTER TABLE ... DROP PART 'part_name'query removes all deduplication blocks for the whole partition. Fixes #18874. #18969 (alesapin).
- Attach partition should reset the mutation. #18804. #18935 (fastio).
- Fix issue with
bitmapOrCardinalitythat may lead to nullptr dereference. This closes #18911. #18912 (sundyli).
- Fix possible hang at shutdown in
clickhouse-local. This fixes #18891. #18893 (alexey-milovidov).
- Queries for external databases (MySQL, ODBC, JDBC) were incorrectly rewritten if there was an expression in form of
x IN table. This fixes #9756. #18876 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix *If combinator with unary function and Nullable types. #18806 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix the issue that asynchronous distributed INSERTs can be rejected by the server if the setting
network_compression_methodis globally set to non-default value. This fixes #18741. #18776 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed
Attempt to read after eoferror when trying to
CAST
NULLfrom
Nullable(String)to
Nullable(Decimal(P, S)). Now function
CASTreturns
NULLwhen it cannot parse decimal from nullable string. Fixes #7690. #18718 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix minor issue with logging. #18717 (sundyli).
- Fix removing of empty parts in
ReplicatedMergeTreetables, created with old syntax. Fixes #18582. #18614 (Anton Popov).
- Fix previous bug when date overflow with different values. Strict Date value limit to "2106-02-07", cast date > "2106-02-07" to value 0. #18565 (hexiaoting).
- Add FixedString data type support for replication from MySQL. Replication from MySQL is an experimental feature. This patch fixes #18450 Also fixes #6556. #18553 (awesomeleo).
- Fix possible
Pipeline stuckerror while using
ORDER BYafter subquery with
RIGHTor
FULLjoin. #18550 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fix bug which may lead to
ALTERqueries hung after corresponding mutation kill. Found by thread fuzzer. #18518 (alesapin).
- Proper support for 12AM in
parseDateTimeBestEffortfunction. This fixes #18402. #18449 (vladimir-golovchenko).
- Fixed
value is too shorterror when executing
toType(...)functions (
toDate,
toUInt32, etc) with argument of type
Nullable(String). Now such functions return
NULLon parsing errors instead of throwing exception. Fixes #7673. #18445 (tavplubix).
- Fix the unexpected behaviour of
SHOW TABLES. #18431 (fastio).
- Fix -SimpleState combinator generates incompatible arugment type and return type. #18404 (Amos Bird).
- Fix possible race condition in concurrent usage of
Setor
Jointables and selects from
system.tables. #18385 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix filling table
system.settings_profile_elements. This PR fixes #18231. #18379 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix possible crashes in aggregate functions with combinator
Distinct, while using two-level aggregation. Fixes #17682. #18365 (Anton Popov).
- Fixed issue when
clickhouse-odbc-bridgeprocess is unreachable by server on machines with dual IPv4/IPv6 stack; Fixed issue when ODBC dictionary updates are performed using malformed queries and/or cause crashes of the odbc-bridge process; Possibly closes #14489. #18278 (Denis Glazachev).
- Access control:
SELECT count() FROM tablenow can be executed if the user has access to at least single column from a table. This PR fixes #10639. #18233 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Access control:
SELECT JOINnow requires the
SELECTprivilege on each of the joined tables. This PR fixes #17654. #18232 (Vitaly Baranov).
- Fix key comparison between Enum and Int types. This fixes #17989. #18214 (Amos Bird).
- Replication from MySQL (experimental feature). Fixes #18186 Fixes #16372 Fix unique key convert issue in MaterializeMySQL database engine. #18211 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix inconsistency for queries with both
WITH FILLand
WITH TIES#17466. #18188 (hexiaoting).
- Fix inserting a row with default value in case of parsing error in the last column. Fixes #17712. #18182 (Jianmei Zhang).
- Fix
Unknown setting profileerror on attempt to set settings profile. #18167 (tavplubix).
- Fix error when query
MODIFY COLUMN ... REMOVE TTLdoesn't actually remove column TTL. #18130 (alesapin).
- Fixed
std::out_of_range: basic_stringin S3 URL parsing. #18059 (Vladimir Chebotarev).
- Fix comparison of
DateTime64and
Date. Fixes #13804 and #11222. ... #18050 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Replication from MySQL (experimental feature): Fixes #15187 Fixes #17912 support convert MySQL prefix index for MaterializeMySQL. #17944 (Winter Zhang).
- When server log rotation was configured using
logger.sizeparameter with numeric value larger than 2^32, the logs were not rotated properly. This is fixed. #17905 (Alexander Kuzmenkov).
- Trivial query optimization was producing wrong result if query contains ARRAY JOIN (so query is actually non trivial). #17887 (sundyli).
- Fix possible segfault in
topKaggregate function. This closes #17404. #17845 (Maksim Kita).
- WAL (experimental feature): Do not restore parts from WAL if
in_memory_parts_enable_walis disabled. #17802 (detailyang).
- Exception message about max table size to drop was displayed incorrectly. #17764 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fixed possible segfault when there is not enough space when inserting into
Distributedtable. #17737 (tavplubix).
- Fixed problem when ClickHouse fails to resume connection to MySQL servers. #17681 (Alexander Kazakov).
- Windows: Fixed
Function not implementederror when executing
RENAMEquery in
Atomicdatabase with ClickHouse running on Windows Subsystem for Linux. Fixes #17661. #17664 (tavplubix).
- In might be determined incorrectly if cluster is circular- (cross-) replicated or not when executing
ON CLUSTERquery due to race condition when
pool_size> 1. It's fixed. #17640 (tavplubix).
- Fix empty
system.stack_tracetable when server is running in daemon mode. #17630 (Amos Bird).
- Exception
fmt::v7::format_errorcan be logged in background for MergeTree tables. This fixes #17613. #17615 (alexey-milovidov).
- When clickhouse-client is used in interactive mode with multiline queries, single line comment was erronously extended till the end of query. This fixes #13654. #17565 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix alter query hang when the corresponding mutation was killed on the different replica. Fixes #16953. #17499 (alesapin).
- Fix issue with memory accounting when mark cache size was underestimated by clickhouse. It may happen when there are a lot of tiny files with marks. #17496 (alesapin).
- Fix
ORDER BYwith enabled setting
optimize_redundant_functions_in_order_by. #17471 (Anton Popov).
- Fix duplicates after
DISTINCTwhich were possible because of incorrect optimization. Fixes #17294. #17296 (li chengxiang). #17439 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Fixed high CPU usage in background tasks of *MergeTree tables. #17416 (tavplubix).
- Fix possible crash while reading from
JOINtable with
LowCardinalitytypes. Fixes #17228. #17397 (Nikolai Kochetov).
- Replication from MySQL (experimental feature): Fixes #16835 try fix miss match header with MySQL SHOW statement. #17366 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix nondeterministic functions with predicate optimizer. This fixes #17244. #17273 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix possible
Unexpected packet Data received from clienterror for Distributed queries with
LIMIT. #17254 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix set index invalidation when there are const columns in the subquery. This fixes #17246. #17249 (Amos Bird).
- clickhouse-copier: Fix for non-partitioned tables #15235. #17248 (Qi Chen).
- Fixed possible not-working mutations for parts stored on S3 disk (experimental feature). #17227 (Pavel Kovalenko).
- Bug fix for funciton
fuzzBits, related issue: #16980. #17051 (hexiaoting).
- Fix
optimize_distributed_group_by_sharding_keyfor query with OFFSET only. #16996 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix queries from
Mergetables over
Distributedtables with JOINs. #16993 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Fix order by optimization with monotonic functions. Fixes #16107. #16956 (Anton Popov).
- Fix incorrect comparison of types
DateTime64with different scales. Fixes #16655 ... #16952 (Vasily Nemkov).
- Fix optimization of group by with enabled setting
optimize_aggregators_of_group_by_keysand joins. Fixes #12604. #16951 (Anton Popov).
- Minor fix in SHOW ACCESS query. #16866 (tavplubix).
- Fix the behaviour with enabled
optimize_trivial_count_querysetting with partition predicate. #16767 (Azat Khuzhin).
- Return number of affected rows for INSERT queries via MySQL wire protocol. Previously ClickHouse used to always return 0, it's fixed. Fixes #16605. #16715 (Winter Zhang).
- Fix inconsistent behavior caused by
select_sequential_consistencyfor optimized trivial count query and system tables. #16309 (Hao Chen).
- Throw error when
REPLACEcolumn transformer operates on non existing column. #16183 (hexiaoting).
- Throw exception in case of not equi-join ON expression in RIGH|FULL JOIN. #15162 (Artem Zuikov).
Build/Testing/Packaging Improvement
- Add simple integrity check for ClickHouse binary. It allows to detect corruption due to faulty hardware (bit rot on storage media or bit flips in RAM). #18811 (alexey-milovidov).
- Change
OpenSSLto
BoringSSL. It allows to avoid issues with sanitizers. This fixes #12490. This fixes #17502. This fixes #12952. #18129 (alexey-milovidov).
- Simplify
Sys/Vinit script. It was not working on Ubuntu 12.04 or older. #17428 (alexey-milovidov).
- Multiple improvements in
./clickhouse installscript. #17421 (alexey-milovidov).
- Now ClickHouse can pretend to be a fake ZooKeeper. Currently, storage implementation is just stored in-memory hash-table, and server partially support ZooKeeper protocol. #16877 (alesapin).
- Fix dead list watches removal for TestKeeperStorage (a mock for ZooKeeper). #18065 (alesapin).
- Add
SYSTEM SUSPENDcommand for fault injection. It can be used to faciliate failover tests. This closes #15979. #18850 (alexey-milovidov).
- Generate build id when ClickHouse is linked with
lld. It's appeared that
llddoes not generate it by default on my machine. Build id is used for crash reports and introspection. #18808 (alexey-milovidov).
- Fix shellcheck errors in style check. #18566 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Update timezones info to 2020e. #18531 (alesapin).
- Fix codespell warnings. Split style checks into separate parts. Update style checks docker image. #18463 (Ilya Yatsishin).
- Automated check for leftovers of conflict markers in docs. #18332 (alexey-milovidov).
- Enable Thread Fuzzer for stateless tests flaky check. #18299 (alesapin).
- Do not use non thread-safe function
strerror. #18204 (alexey-milovidov).
- Update
anchore/scan-action@mainworkflow action (was moved from
masterto
main). #18192 (Stig Bakken).
- Now
clickhouse-testdoes DROP/CREATE databases with a timeout. #18098 (alesapin).
- Enable experimental support for Pytest framework for stateless tests. #17902 (Ivan).
- Now we use the fresh docker daemon version in integration tests. #17671 (alesapin).
- Send info about official build, memory, cpu and free disk space to Sentry if it is enabled. Sentry is opt-in feature to help ClickHouse developers. This closes #17279. #17543 (alexey-milovidov).
- There was an uninitialized variable in the code of clickhouse-copier. #17363 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix one MSan report from #17309. #17344 (Nikita Mikhaylov).
- Fix for the issue with IPv6 in Arrow Flight library. See the comments for details. #16664 (Zhanna).
- Add a library that replaces some
libcfunctions to traps that will terminate the process. #16366 (alexey-milovidov).
- Provide diagnostics in server logs in case of stack overflow, send error message to clickhouse-client. This closes #14840. #16346 (alexey-milovidov).
- Now we can run almost all stateless functional tests in parallel. #15236 (alesapin).
- Fix corruption in
librdkafkasnappy decompression (was a problem only for gcc10 builds, but official builds uses clang already, so at least recent official releases are not affected). #18053 (Azat Khuzhin).
- If server was terminated by OOM killer, print message in log. #13516 (alexey-milovidov).
- PODArray: Avoid call to memcpy with (nullptr, 0) arguments (Fix UBSan report). This fixes #18525. #18526 (alexey-milovidov).
- Minor improvement for path concatenation of zookeeper paths inside DDLWorker. #17767 (Bharat Nallan).
- Allow to reload symbols from debug file. This PR also fixes a build-id issue. #17637 (Amos Bird).