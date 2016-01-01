Managing TTL

Time-to-Live (TTL) is a crucial feature in ClickStack for efficient data retention and management, especially given vast amounts of data are continuously generated. TTL allows for automatic expiration and deletion of older data, ensuring that the storage is optimally used and performance is maintained without manual intervention. This capability is essential for keeping the database lean, reducing storage costs, and ensuring that queries remain fast and efficient by focusing on the most relevant and recent data. Moreover, it helps in compliance with data retention policies by systematically managing data life cycles, thus enhancing the overall sustainability and scalability of the observability solution.

By default, ClickStack retains data for 3 days. To modify this, see "Modifying TTL".

TTL is controlled at a table level in ClickHouse. For example, the schema for logs is shown below:

Partitioning in ClickHouse allows data to be logically separated on disk according to a column or SQL expression. By separating data logically, each partition can be operated on independently e.g. deleted when it expires according to a TTL policy.

As shown in the above example, partitioning is specified on a table when it is initially defined via the PARTITION BY clause. This clause can contain an SQL expression on any column/s, the results of which will define which partition a row is sent to. This causes data to be logically associated (via a common folder name prefix) with each partition on the disk, which can then be queried in isolation. For the example above, the default otel_logs schema partitions by day using the expression toDate(Timestamp). As rows are inserted into ClickHouse, this expression will be evaluated against each row and routed to the resulting partition if it exists (if the row is the first for a day, the partition will be created). For further details on partitioning and its other applications, see "Table Partitions".

The table schema also includes a TTL TimestampTime + toIntervalDay(3) and setting ttl_only_drop_parts = 1 . The former clause ensures data will be dropped once it is older than 3 days. The setting ttl_only_drop_parts = 1 enforces only expiring data parts where all of the data has expired (vs. attempting to partially delete rows). With partitioning ensuring data from separate days is never "merged," data can thus be efficiently dropped.

info ttl_only_drop_parts We recommend always using the setting ttl_only_drop_parts=1 . When this setting is enabled, ClickHouse drops a whole part when all rows in it are expired. Dropping whole parts instead of partial cleaning TTL-d rows (achieved through resource-intensive mutations when ttl_only_drop_parts=0 ) allows having shorter merge_with_ttl_timeout times and lower impact on system performance. If data is partitioned by the same unit at which you perform TTL expiration e.g. day, parts will naturally only contain data from the defined interval. This will ensure ttl_only_drop_parts=1 can be efficiently applied.

By default, data with an expired TTL is removed when ClickHouse merges data parts. When ClickHouse detects that data is expired, it performs an off-schedule merge.

TTL schedule TTLs are not applied immediately but rather on a schedule, as noted above. The MergeTree table setting merge_with_ttl_timeout sets the minimum delay in seconds before repeating a merge with delete TTL. The default value is 14400 seconds (4 hours). But that is just the minimum delay; it can take longer until a TTL merge is triggered. If the value is too low, it will perform many off-schedule merges that may consume a lot of resources. A TTL expiration can be forced using the command ALTER TABLE my_table MATERIALIZE TTL .

To modify TTL users can either:

Modify the table schemas (recommended). This requires connecting to the ClickHouse instance e.g. using the clickhouse-client or Cloud SQL Console. For example, we can modify the TTL for the otel_logs table using the following DDL:

Modify the OTel collector. The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector creates tables in ClickHouse if they do not exist. This is achieved via the ClickHouse exporter, which itself exposes a ttl parameter used for controlling the default TTL expression e.g.

The above examples expire data at a table level. Users can also expire data at a column level. As data ages, this can be used to drop columns whose value in investigations does not justify their resource overhead to retain. For example, we recommend retaining the Body column in case new dynamic metadata is added that has not been extracted at insert time, e.g., a new Kubernetes label. After a period e.g. 1 month, it might be obvious that this additional metadata is not useful - thus limiting the value in retaining the Body column.

Below, we show how the Body column can be dropped after 30 days.