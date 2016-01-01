Text-to-Chart

ClickStack's Text-to-Chart feature allows you to create visualizations by describing what you want to see in plain text. Rather than manually selecting metrics, filters, and group-by fields, you can type a prompt such as "error rates by service over the last 24 hours" and ClickStack will generate the corresponding chart automatically.

This feature uses a large language model (LLM) to convert your text prompt into a query, then builds the visualization in the Chart Explorer. It works with any configured data source.

Text-to-Chart requires an Anthropic API key. Set the ANTHROPIC_API_KEY environment variable when starting ClickStack.

For open source deployments, pass the key as an environment variable. The method varies by deployment type:

Docker (All-in-One or Local Mode)

Docker (HyperDX Only)

Docker Compose

Helm docker run -e ANTHROPIC_API_KEY='<YOUR_KEY>' -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest docker run -e ANTHROPIC_API_KEY='<YOUR_KEY>' -p 8080:8080 docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-local Add the variable to your .env file or set it directly in the docker-compose.yaml : services: app: environment: ANTHROPIC_API_KEY: ${ANTHROPIC_API_KEY} Pass the key using --set : helm install my-hyperdx hyperdx/hdx-oss-v2 \ --set env[0].name=ANTHROPIC_API_KEY \ --set env[0].value=<YOUR_KEY>

Navigate to Chart Explorer Select Chart Explorer from the left menu in HyperDX. Select a data source Choose the data source you want to visualize — for example, Logs, Traces, or Metrics. Enter a text prompt At the top of the Chart Explorer, locate the AI Assistant input. Type a natural language description of the chart you want to create. For example: Show error rates by service over the last 24 hours

Latency breakdown by endpoint

Count of events over time grouped by severity ClickStack converts the prompt into a query and renders the visualization automatically.

The quickest way to try Text-to-Chart is with the Local Mode Docker image and the remote demo dataset:

docker run -e ANTHROPIC_API_KEY='<YOUR_KEY>' -p 8080:8080 clickhouse/clickstack-local:latest

Navigate to localhost:8080 . To connect to demo data, go to Team Settings and create a new connection with the following details:

Connection Name : Demo

: Host : https://sql-clickhouse.clickhouse.com

: Username : otel_demo

: Password: Leave empty

Then modify each of the sources — Logs, Traces, Metrics, and Sessions — to use the otel_v2 database. For full details on configuring sources, see the remote demo dataset guide.

Once connected, open the Chart Explorer and try prompts against the available logs, traces, and metrics.

The following prompts demonstrate common use cases when working with observability data:

Prompt Data source Description Error count by service over time Logs Charts the frequency of errors across services Average request duration grouped by endpoint Traces Shows latency patterns per endpoint P99 latency by service Traces Identifies tail latency across services Count of 5xx status codes over the last 6 hours Logs Tracks server error trends

Prompts can reference any column or attribute available in your configured data sources. The more specific the prompt, the more accurate the generated chart.