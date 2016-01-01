Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector

This guide walks you through deploying an OpenTelemetry (OTel) Collector against an existing Managed ClickStack service, then verifying that data is flowing through it.

The collector runs as a gateway: a single OTLP endpoint that your applications, SDKs, and agent collectors send to. The gateway batches events, applies any processing you've configured, and writes them to ClickHouse via the ClickHouse exporter. This pattern keeps collection logic out of your application code and lets you scale ingestion independently of the workloads producing data. For background on gateway versus agent roles, see Collector roles.

This guide assumes you've completed the Getting started with Managed ClickStack guide and have your connection credentials to hand.