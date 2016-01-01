Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector
This guide walks you through deploying an OpenTelemetry (OTel) Collector against an existing Managed ClickStack service, then verifying that data is flowing through it.
The collector runs as a gateway: a single OTLP endpoint that your applications, SDKs, and agent collectors send to. The gateway batches events, applies any processing you've configured, and writes them to ClickHouse via the ClickHouse exporter. This pattern keeps collection logic out of your application code and lets you scale ingestion independently of the workloads producing data. For background on gateway versus agent roles, see Collector roles.
This guide assumes you've completed the Getting started with Managed ClickStack guide and have your connection credentials to hand.
Gather your credentials
You'll need:
- The HTTPS endpoint of your ClickHouse Cloud service, including protocol and port, for example
https://abc123xyz.us-central1.gcp.clickhouse.cloud:8443.
- A ClickHouse username and password for ingestion.
If you don't have these recorded, open your service in the ClickHouse Cloud console and select Connect. Record the url from the subsequent dialog. We will create a dedicated user for ingestion below.
Create an ingestion user
We recommend creating a dedicated user for the collector rather than reusing
default. Connect to your service via the SQL console and run:
Replace the password in the snippet above with a strong value
The collector creates the schema for logs, traces, and metrics inside the
otel database on first use. For more guidance on production user setup, see Going to production.
Deploy the collector
Deploy the collector somewhere that's accessible to the applications and infrastructure sending OpenTelemetry data. In the example below, we run the collector locally and generate artificial telemetry from the same machine for simplicity.
In production, you would typically deploy the collector in a Kubernetes cluster, or on a virtual machine that can be reached by your OpenTelemetry SDKs, agents, and other collectors. This allows telemetry from across your environment to be centrally collected and forwarded to ClickStack.
Pick a shared secret to authenticate clients sending data to the collector, then export it alongside your connection details and chosen password for the
hyperdx_ingest user:
Run the ClickStack OTel collector:
The collector now exposes OTLP gRPC on
4317 and OTLP HTTP on
4318. Applications, SDKs, and agent collectors should send to these ports with
authorization: $OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN in the request headers.
For production, we recommend enabling TLS on the OTLP endpoint. See Securing the collector.
Verify the endpoint
Generate some synthetic traffic against the collector to confirm the full pipeline works. We use
otelgen, a small CLI that emits OTLP logs, traces, and metrics.
Install
otelgen with Homebrew:
Or with Go:
Send a short burst of logs to the collector:
For the equivalent trace and metrics commands, and a walkthrough of the other
otelgen subcommands, see Synthetic data with otelgen.
Confirm in the ClickStack UI
Open your service in the ClickHouse Cloud console and select ClickStack from the left menu and then Start Ingestion.
The next step can be skipped, as you’ve already configured your collector. Click Launch ClickStack to continue.
ClickStack will open in a new tab and you should be automatically directed to the Getting Started page. If not, select Getting Started from the left-hand menu, then click Start Ingestion followed by Next.
ClickStack should automatically detect your tables and telemetry data, allowing you to proceed. Select Start Exploring to begin exploring your trace data.
Switch the source to
Logs and set the time range to Last 15 minutes. The synthetic logs from
otelgen should appear within a few seconds.
If nothing shows up:
- Confirm the
OTLP_AUTH_TOKENvalue passed to
otelgenmatches the one set on the collector.
- Tail the collector logs with
docker logs -f <container-id>and look for export errors.
- Verify the
CLICKHOUSE_ENDPOINTincludes both the protocol and port (
https://...:8443).
Further reading
This guide covers a single collector instance in its simplest form. The OpenTelemetry collector reference covers what to do next:
- Securing the collector with TLS on the OTLP endpoint and least-privilege ingestion users.
- Processing, filtering, and enriching events at the gateway.
- Extending the collector configuration with custom receivers, processors, and pipelines.
- Estimating resources for gateway and agent deployments at your expected throughput.
- Going to production for recommendations when going to production.