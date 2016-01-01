Service maps

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Service maps visualize how your services interact. ClickStack builds the graph by matching client spans (outgoing requests) with server spans (incoming requests) within the same trace, reconstructing the request path between services.

Click Service Map in the left navigation panel to open the full graph. Services appear once you're ingesting trace data with OpenTelemetry.

Each node represents a service, identified by the service.name resource attribute. Edges (dashed lines) connect services where a client span in one matches a server span in another. Node size reflects relative traffic volume, and red nodes indicate services with errors in the selected time range.

The toolbar above the map lets you filter and adjust the view.

Source selector — filter the map to a specific trace source (e.g. "ClickPy Traces").

Sampling slider — adjust the sampling rate to balance performance and accuracy. Lower rates load faster on high-volume clusters.

Date range picker — set the time window for the trace data used to build the map.

Use the +/- buttons in the bottom-left corner of the map or scroll to zoom in and out.

When you inspect an individual trace, a focused service map shows how that specific request moved between services. This lets you see the topology for a single request without leaving the trace waterfall.