React Native
The ClickStack React Native SDK allows you to instrument your React Native application to send events to ClickStack. This allows you to see mobile network requests and exceptions alongside backend events in a single timeline.
This Guide Integrates:
- XHR/Fetch Requests
Getting started
Install via NPM
Use the following command to install the ClickStack React Native package.
Initialize ClickStack
Initialize the library as early in your app lifecycle as possible:
Attach user information or metadata (Optional)
Attaching user information will allow you to search/filter sessions and events in HyperDX. This can be called at any point during the client session. The current client session and all events sent after the call will be associated with the user information.
userEmail,
userName, and
teamName will populate the sessions UI with the
corresponding values, but can be omitted. Any other additional values can be
specified and used to search for events.
Instrument lower versions
To instrument applications running on React Native versions lower than 0.68,
edit your
metro.config.js file to force metro to use browser specific
packages. For example:
View navigation
react-navigation version 5 and 6 are supported.
The following example shows how to instrument navigation: