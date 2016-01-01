Next.js

ClickStack can ingest native OpenTelemetry traces from your Next.js serverless functions in Next 13.2+.

This Guide Integrates:

Console Logs

Traces

note If you're looking for session replay/browser-side monitoring, you'll want to install the Browser integration instead.

To get started, you'll need to enable the Next.js instrumentation hook by setting experimental.instrumentationHook = true; in your next.config.js .

Example:

NPM

Yarn

Create a file called instrumentation.ts (or .js ) in your Next.js project root with the following contents:

This will allow Next.js to import the OpenTelemetry instrumentation for any serverless function invocation.

If you're sending traces directly to ClickStack, you'll need to start your Next.js server with the following environment variables to point spans towards the OTel collector:

If you're deploying in Vercel, ensure that all the environment variables above are configured for your deployment.