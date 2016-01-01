NestJS

The ClickStack NestJS integration allows you to create a logger or use the default logger to send logs to ClickStack (powered by nest-winston).

This guide integrates:

✅ Logs ✖️ Metrics ✖️ Traces

To send over metrics or APM/traces, you'll need to add the corresponding language integration to your application as well.

Import HyperDXNestLoggerModule into the root AppModule and use the forRoot() method to configure it.

Afterward, the winston instance will be available to inject across the entire project using the HDX_LOGGER_MODULE_PROVIDER injection token:

Important By doing this, you give up the dependency injection, meaning that forRoot and forRootAsync are not needed and shouldn't be used. Remove them from your main module.

Using the dependency injection has one minor drawback. Nest has to bootstrap the application first (instantiating modules and providers, injecting dependencies, etc.) and during this process the instance of HyperDXNestLogger is not yet available, which means that Nest falls back to the internal logger.

One solution is to create the logger outside of the application lifecycle, using the createLogger function, and pass it to NestFactory.create . Nest will then wrap our custom logger (the same instance returned by the createLogger method) into the Logger class, forwarding all calls to it:

Create the logger in the main.ts file

Change your main module to provide the Logger service: