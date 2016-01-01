NestJS
The ClickStack NestJS integration allows you to create a logger or use the default logger to send logs to ClickStack (powered by nest-winston).
This guide integrates:
|✅ Logs
|✖️ Metrics
|✖️ Traces
To send over metrics or APM/traces, you'll need to add the corresponding language integration to your application as well.
Getting started
Import
HyperDXNestLoggerModule into the root
AppModule and use the
forRoot()
method to configure it.
Afterward, the winston instance will be available to inject across the entire
project using the
HDX_LOGGER_MODULE_PROVIDER injection token:
Replacing the Nest logger (also for bootstrapping)
By doing this, you give up the dependency injection, meaning that
forRoot and
forRootAsync are not needed and shouldn't be used. Remove them from your main module.
Using the dependency injection has one minor drawback. Nest has to bootstrap the
application first (instantiating modules and providers, injecting dependencies,
etc.) and during this process the instance of
HyperDXNestLogger is not yet
available, which means that Nest falls back to the internal logger.
One solution is to create the logger outside of the application lifecycle, using
the
createLogger function, and pass it to
NestFactory.create. Nest will then
wrap our custom logger (the same instance returned by the
createLogger method)
into the Logger class, forwarding all calls to it:
Create the logger in the
main.ts file
Change your main module to provide the Logger service:
Then inject the logger simply by type hinting it with the Logger from
@nestjs/common: