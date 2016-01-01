Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Elixir

✅ Logs✖️ Metrics✖️ Traces

🚧 OpenTelemetry metrics & tracing instrumentation coming soon!

Getting started

Install ClickStack logger backend package

The package can be installed by adding hyperdx to your list of dependencies in mix.exs:

Configure logger

Add the following to your config.exs file:

Configure environment variables

Afterwards you'll need to configure the following environment variables in your shell to ship telemetry to ClickStack:

The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME environment variable is used to identify your service in the HyperDX app, it can be any name you want.