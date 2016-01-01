AWS Lambda

This guide Integrates:

✅ Logs ✅ Metrics ✅ Traces

The OpenTelemetry project provides separate lambda layers to:

Automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation. Forward the collected logs, metrics, and traces to ClickStack.

The language-specific auto-instrumentation lambda layers automatically instrument your Lambda function code with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation package for your specific language.

Each language and region has its own layer ARN.

If your Lambda is already instrumented with an OpenTelemetry SDK, you can skip this step.

To get started:

In the Layers section click "Add a layer" Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on language, ensure you replace the <region> with your region (ex. us-east-2 ):

Javascript

Python

Java

Ruby

The latest releases of the layers can be found in the OpenTelemetry Lambda Layers GitHub repository.

Configure the following environment variables in your Lambda function under "Configuration" > "Environment variables".

Javascript

Python

Java

Ruby

The collector Lambda layer allows you to forward logs, metrics, and traces from your Lambda function to ClickStack without impacting response times due to exporter latency.

To install the collector layer:

In the Layers section click "Add a layer" Select specify an ARN and choose the correct ARN based on architecture, ensure you replace the <region> with your region (ex. us-east-2 ):

x86_64

arm64

Add the following collector.yaml file to your project to configure the collector to send to ClickStack:

Add the following environment variable:

After deploying the layers, you should now see traces automatically collected from your Lambda function in HyperDX. The decouple and batching processor may introduce a delay in telemetry collection, so traces may be delayed in showing up. To emit custom logs or metrics, you'll need to instrument your code your language-specific OpenTelemetry SDKs.

If you're not seeing your manually defined traces or other telemetry, you may be using an incompatible version of the OpenTelemetry API package. Ensure your OpenTelemetry API package is at least the same or lower version than the version included in the AWS lambda.

Set the OTEL_LOG_LEVEL environment variable to DEBUG to enable debug logs from the OpenTelemetry SDK. This will help ensure that the auto-instrumentation layer is correctly instrumenting your application.