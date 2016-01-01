Going to Production
When deploying ClickStack in production, there are several additional considerations to ensure security, stability, and correct configuration.
Network and Port Security
By default, Docker Compose exposes ports on the host, making them accessible from outside the container - even if tools like
ufw (Uncomplicated Firewall) are enabled. This behavior is due to the Docker networking stack, which can bypass host-level firewall rules unless explicitly configured.
Recommendation:
Only expose ports that are necessary for production use. Typically the OTLP endpoints, API server, and frontend.
For example, remove or comment out unnecessary port mappings in your
docker-compose.yml file:
Refer to the Docker networking documentation for details on isolating containers and hardening access.
Session Secret Configuration
In production, you must set a strong, random value for the
EXPRESS_SESSION_SECRET environment variable to protect session data and prevent tampering.
Here's how to add it to your
docker-compose.yml file for the app service:
You can generate a strong secret using openssl:
Avoid committing secrets to source control. In production, consider using environment variable management tools (e.g. Docker Secrets, HashiCorp Vault, or environment-specific CI/CD configs).
Secure ingestion
All ingestion should occur via the OTLP ports exposed by ClickStack distribution of the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector. By default, this requires a secure ingestion API key generated at startup. This key is required when sending data to the OTel ports, and can be found in the HyperDX UI under
Team Settings → API Keys.
Additionally, we recommend enabling TLS for OTLP endpoints and creating a dedicated user for ClickHouse ingestion.
ClickHouse
For production deployments, we recommend using ClickHouse Cloud, which applies industry-standard security practices by default - including enhanced encryption, authentication and connectivity, and managed access controls. See "ClickHouse Cloud" for a step-by-step guide of using ClickHouse Cloud with best practices.
User Permissions
HyperDX user
The ClickHouse user for HyperDX only needs to be a
readonly user with access to change the following settings:
max_rows_to_read(at least up to 1 million)
read_overflow_mode
cancel_http_readonly_queries_on_client_close
wait_end_of_query
By default the
default user in both OSS and ClickHouse Cloud will have these permissions available but we recommend you create a new user with these permissions.
Database and ingestion user
We recommend creating a dedicated user for the OTel collector for ingestion into ClickHouse and ensuring ingestion is sent to a specific database e.g.
otel. See "Creating an ingestion user" for further details.
Self-managed security
If you are managing your own ClickHouse instance, it's essential to enable SSL/TLS, enforce authentication, and follow best practices for hardening access. See this blog post for context on real-world misconfigurations and how to avoid them.
ClickHouse OSS provides robust security features out of the box. However, these require configuration:
- Use SSL/TLS via
tcp_port_secureand
<openSSL>in
config.xml. See guides/sre/configuring-ssl.
- Set a strong password for the
defaultuser or disable it.
- Avoid exposing ClickHouse externally unless explicitly intended. By default, ClickHouse binds only to
localhostunless
listen_hostis modified.
- Use authentication methods such as passwords, certificates, SSH keys, or external authenticators.
- Restrict access using IP filtering and the
HOSTclause. See sql-reference/statements/create/user#user-host.
- Enable Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) to grant granular privileges. See operations/access-rights.
- Enforce quotas and limits using quotas, settings profiles, and read-only modes.
- Encrypt data at rest and use secure external storage. See operations/storing-data and cloud/security/CMEK.
- Avoid hard coding credentials. Use named collections or IAM roles in ClickHouse Cloud.
- Audit access and queries using system logs and session logs.
See also external authenticators and query complexity settings for managing users and ensuring query/resource limits.
MongoDB Guidelines
Follow the official MongoDB security checklist.
ClickHouse Cloud
The following represents a simple deployment of ClickStack using ClickHouse Cloud which meets best practices.
Create a service
Follow the getting started guide for ClickHouse Cloud to create a service.
Copy connection details
To find the connection details for HyperDX, navigate to the ClickHouse Cloud console and click the Connect button on the sidebar recording the HTTP connection details specifically the url.
While you may use the default username and password shown in this step to connect HyperDX, we recommend creating a dedicated user - see below
Create a HyperDX user
We recommend you create a dedicated user for HyperDX. Run the following SQL commands in the Cloud SQL console, providing a secure password which meets complexity requirements:
Prepare for ingestion user
Create an
otel database for data and a
hyperdx_ingest user for ingestion with limited permissions.
Deploy ClickStack
Deploy ClickStack - the Helm or Docker Compose (modified to exclude ClickHouse) deployment models are preferred.
Advanced users can deploy the OTel collector and HyperDX separately with their respective standalone deployment modes.
Instructions for using ClickHouse Cloud with the Helm chart can be found here. Equivalent instructions for Docker Compose can be found here.
Navigate to the HyperDX UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements.
On clicking
Create you'll be prompted for connection details.
Connect to ClickHouse Cloud
Using the credentials created earlier, complete the connection details and click
Create.
Send data to ClickStack
To send data to ClickStack see "Sending OpenTelemetry data".