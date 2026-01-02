ClickStack - Performance Tuning

This guide focuses on the most common and effective performance optimizations for ClickStack, sufficient to optimize the majority of real-world observability workloads, typically up to tens of terabytes of data per day.

The optimizations are presented in a deliberate order, starting with the simplest and highest impact techniques and progressing toward more advanced and specialized tuning. Early optimizations should be applied first and will often deliver substantial gains on their own. As data volumes grow and workloads become more demanding, the latter techniques become increasingly worthwhile to explore.

Before applying any of the optimizations described in this guide, it's important to be familiar with a few core ClickHouse concepts.

In ClickStack, each data source maps directly to one or more ClickHouse tables. When using OpenTelemetry, ClickStack creates and manages a set of default tables that store logs, traces, and metrics data. If you are using custom schemas or managing your own tables, you may already be familiar with these concepts. However, if you are simply sending data via the OpenTelemetry Collector, these tables are created automatically, and are where all optimizations described below will be applied.

Data type Table Logs otel_logs Traces otel_traces Metrics (guages) otel_metrics_gauge Metrics (sums) otel_metrics_sum Metrics (histogram) otel_metrics_histogram Metrics (Exponential histograms) otel_metrics_exponentialhistogram Metrics (summary) otel_metrics_summary Sessions hyperdx_sessions

Tables are assigned to databases in ClickHouse. By default, the default database is used - this can be modified in the OpenTelemetry collector.

Focus on logs and traces In most cases, performance tuning focuses on the logs and trace tables. While metrics tables can be optimized for filtering, their schemas are intentionally opinionated for Prometheus-style workloads and typically don't require modification for standard charting. Logs and traces, by contrast, support a wider range of access patterns, and therefore benefit most from tuning. Session data has a fixed user experience, and its schema rarely needs to be modified.

At a minimum, you should understand the following ClickHouse fundamentals:

Concept Description Tables How data sources in ClickStack correspond to underlying ClickHouse tables. Tables in ClickHouse mainly use the MergeTree engine. Parts How data is written in immutable parts and merged over time. Partitions Partitions group the data parts of a table into organised logical units. These units are easier to manage, query, and optimize. Merges The internal process that merges parts together to ensure that there are a lower number of parts to query. Essential for maintaining query performance. Granules The smallest unit of data that ClickHouse reads and prunes during query execution. Primary (ordering) keys How the ORDER BY key determines on-disk data layout, compression, and query pruning.

These concepts are central to ClickHouse performance. They determine how data is written, how it's structured on disk, and how efficiently ClickHouse can skip reading data at query time. Every optimization in this guide, whether materialized columns, skip indexes, primary keys, projections, or materialized views, builds on these core mechanisms.

You are recommended to review the following ClickHouse documentation before undertaking any tuning:

All optimizations described below can be applied directly to the underlying tables using standard ClickHouse SQL, either through the ClickHouse Cloud SQL console or via the ClickHouse client.

The first and simplest optimization for ClickStack users is to identify commonly queried attributes in LogAttributes , ScopeAttributes , and ResourceAttributes , and promote them to top-level columns using materialized columns.

This optimization alone is often sufficient to scale ClickStack deployments to tens of terabytes per day and should be applied before considering more advanced tuning techniques.

ClickStack stores metadata such as Kubernetes labels, service metadata, and custom attributes in Map(String, String) columns. While this provides flexibility, querying map subkeys has an important performance implication.

When querying a single key from a Map column, ClickHouse must read the entire map column from disk. If the map contains many keys, this results in unnecessary IO and slower queries compared to reading a dedicated column.

Materializing frequently accessed attributes avoids this overhead by extracting the value at insert time and storing it as a first-class column.

Materialized columns:

Are computed automatically during inserts

Can't be explicitly set in INSERT statements

Support any ClickHouse expression

Allow type conversion from String to more efficient numeric or date types

Enable skip indexes and primary key usage

Reduce disk reads by avoiding full map access

Note ClickStack automatically detects materialized columns extracted from maps and transparently uses them during query execution, even when users continue to query the original attribute path.

Consider the default ClickStack schema for traces, where Kubernetes metadata is stored in ResourceAttributes :

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS otel_traces ( `Timestamp` DateTime64(9) CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)), `TraceId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ParentSpanId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `TraceState` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanName` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanKind` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ServiceName` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ResourceAttributes` Map(LowCardinality(String), String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ScopeName` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ScopeVersion` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanAttributes` Map(LowCardinality(String), String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Duration` UInt64 CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `StatusCode` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `StatusMessage` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Timestamp` Array(DateTime64(9)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Name` Array(LowCardinality(String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Attributes` Array(Map(LowCardinality(String), String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.TraceId` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.SpanId` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.TraceState` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.Attributes` Array(Map(LowCardinality(String), String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `__hdx_materialized_rum.sessionId` String MATERIALIZED ResourceAttributes['rum.sessionId'] CODEC(ZSTD(1)), INDEX idx_trace_id TraceId TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_rum_session_id __hdx_materialized_rum.sessionId TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_res_attr_key mapKeys(ResourceAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_res_attr_value mapValues(ResourceAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_span_attr_key mapKeys(SpanAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_span_attr_value mapValues(SpanAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_duration Duration TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_lower_span_name lower(SpanName) TYPE tokenbf_v1(32768, 3, 0) GRANULARITY 8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree PARTITION BY toDate(Timestamp) ORDER BY (ServiceName, SpanName, toDateTime(Timestamp)) TTL toDate(Timestamp) + toIntervalDay(30) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192, ttl_only_drop_parts = 1;

A user may filter traces using Lucene syntax e.g. ResourceAttributes.k8s.pod.name:"checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c" :

This results in a SQL predicate similar to:

ResourceAttributes['k8s.pod.name'] = 'checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c'

Because this accesses a Map key, ClickHouse must read the full ResourceAttributes column for each matching row - potentially very large if the Map contains many keys.

If this attribute is queried frequently, it should be materialized as a top-level column.

To extract the pod name at insert time, add a materialized column:

ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces ADD COLUMN PodName String MATERIALIZED ResourceAttributes['k8s.pod.name']

From this point forward, new data will store the Pod name as a dedicated column, PodName .

Users can now query for pod names efficiently, using Lucene syntax e.g. PodName:"checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c"

For newly inserted data, this avoids map access entirely and significantly reduces I/O.

However, even if users continue querying the original attribute path e.g. ResourceAttributes.k8s.pod.name:"checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c" , ClickStack will automatically rewrite the query internally to use the materialized PodName column i.e. using the predicate:

PodName = 'checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c'

This ensures users benefit from the optimization without changing dashboards, alerts, or saved queries.

Note By default, materialized columns are excluded from SELECT * queries . This preserves the invariant that query results can always be reinserted into the table.

Materialized columns only apply automatically to data inserted after the column is created. For existing data, queries against the materialized column will transparently fall back to reading from the original map.

If historical performance is critical, the column can be backfilled using a mutation e.g.

ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces MATERIALIZE COLUMN PodName

This rewrites existing parts to populate the column. Mutations are single-threaded per part and can take time on large datasets. To limit impact, mutations can be scoped to a specific partition:

ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces MATERIALIZE COLUMN PodName IN PARTITION '2026-01-02'

Mutation progress can be monitored using the system.mutations table e.g.

SELECT * FROM system.mutations WHERE database = 'otel' AND table = 'otel_traces' ORDER BY create_time DESC;

Wait until is_done = 1 for the corresponding mutation.

References Mutations incur additional IO and CPU overhead and should be used sparingly. In many cases, it's sufficient to allow older data to age out naturally and rely on the performance improvements for newly ingested data.

After materializing frequently queried attributes, the next optimization is to add data skipping indexes to further reduce the amount of data ClickHouse needs to read during query execution.

Skip indexes allow ClickHouse to avoid scanning entire blocks of data when it can determine that no matching values exist. Unlike traditional secondary indexes, skip indexes operate at the granule level and are most effective when query filters exclude large portions of the dataset. When used correctly, they can significantly accelerate filtering on high-cardinality attributes without changing query semantics.

Consider the default traces schema for ClickStack, which includes skip indices:

CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS otel_traces ( `Timestamp` DateTime64(9) CODEC(Delta(8), ZSTD(1)), `TraceId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ParentSpanId` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `TraceState` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanName` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanKind` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ServiceName` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ResourceAttributes` Map(LowCardinality(String), String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ScopeName` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `ScopeVersion` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `SpanAttributes` Map(LowCardinality(String), String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Duration` UInt64 CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `StatusCode` LowCardinality(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `StatusMessage` String CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Timestamp` Array(DateTime64(9)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Name` Array(LowCardinality(String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Events.Attributes` Array(Map(LowCardinality(String), String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.TraceId` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.SpanId` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.TraceState` Array(String) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `Links.Attributes` Array(Map(LowCardinality(String), String)) CODEC(ZSTD(1)), `__hdx_materialized_rum.sessionId` String MATERIALIZED ResourceAttributes['rum.sessionId'] CODEC(ZSTD(1)), INDEX idx_trace_id TraceId TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_rum_session_id __hdx_materialized_rum.sessionId TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_res_attr_key mapKeys(ResourceAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_res_attr_value mapValues(ResourceAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_span_attr_key mapKeys(SpanAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_span_attr_value mapValues(SpanAttributes) TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_duration Duration TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1, INDEX idx_lower_span_name lower(SpanName) TYPE tokenbf_v1(32768, 3, 0) GRANULARITY 8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree PARTITION BY toDate(Timestamp) ORDER BY (ServiceName, SpanName, toDateTime(Timestamp)) TTL toDate(Timestamp) + toIntervalDay(30) SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192, ttl_only_drop_parts = 1;

These indexes focus on two common patterns:

High-cardinality string filtering, such as TraceId, session identifiers, attribute keys, or values

Numeric range filtering, such as span duration

Bloom filter indexes are the most commonly used skip index type in ClickStack. They're well-suited for string columns with high cardinality, typically at least tens of thousands of distinct values. A false-positive rate of 0.01 with granularity 1 is a good default starting point and balances storage overhead with effective pruning.

Continuing the example from Optimization 1, suppose the Kubernetes pod name has been materialized from ResourceAttributes:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces ADD COLUMN PodName String MATERIALIZED ResourceAttributes['k8s.pod.name']

A Bloom filter skip index can then be added to accelerate filters on this column:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces ADD INDEX idx_pod_name PodName TYPE bloom_filter(0.01) GRANULARITY 1

Once added, the skip index must be materialized - see "Materialize skip index."

Once created and materialized, ClickHouse can skip entire granules that are guaranteed not to contain the requested pod name, potentially reducing the amount of data read during queries such as PodName:"checkout-675775c4cc-f2p9c" .

Bloom filters are most effective when the distribution of values is such that a given value appears in a relatively small number of parts. This often occurs naturally in observability workloads where metadata like pod names, trace IDs, or session identifiers is correlated with time, and therefore clustered by the table's ordering key.

As with all skip indexes, Bloom filters should be added selectively and validated against real query patterns to ensure they provide measurable benefit - see "Evaluating skip index effectiveness."

Minmax indexes store the minimum and maximum value per granule and are extremely lightweight. They're particularly effective for numeric columns and range queries. While they may not accelerate every query, they're low-cost and almost always worth adding for numeric fields.

Minmax indexes work best when numeric values are either naturally ordered or confined to narrow ranges within each part.

Suppose a Kafka offset is frequently queried from SpanAttributes :

SpanAttributes['messaging.kafka.offset']

This value can be materialized and cast to a numeric type:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces ADD COLUMN KafkaOffset UInt64 MATERIALIZED toUInt64(SpanAttributes['messaging.kafka.offset'])

A minmax index can then be added:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces ADD INDEX idx_kafka_offset KafkaOffset TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1

This allows ClickHouse to efficiently skip parts when filtering by Kafka offset ranges, for example, when debugging consumer lag, or replay behavior.

Again, the index must be materialized prior to it becoming available.

After a skip index has been added, it only applies to newly ingested data. Historical data won't benefit from the index until it's explicitly materialized.

If you have already added a skip index, for example:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces ADD INDEX idx_kafka_offset KafkaOffset TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 1;

You must explicitly build the index for existing data:

ALTER TABLE otel_traces MATERIALIZE INDEX idx_kafka_offset;

Materializing skip indexes Materializing a skip index is typically lightweight and safe to run, especially for minmax indexes. For Bloom filter indexes on large datasets, users may prefer to materialize on a per-partition basis to better control resource usage e.g. ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces MATERIALIZE INDEX idx_kafka_offset IN PARTITION '2026-01-02';

Materializing a skip index runs as a mutation. Its progress can be monitored using system tables.

SELECT * FROM system.mutations WHERE database = 'otel' AND table = 'otel_traces' ORDER BY create_time DESC;

Wait until is_done = 1 for the corresponding mutation.

Once complete, confirm that the index data has been created:

SELECT database, table, name, data_compressed_bytes, data_uncompressed_bytes, marks_bytes FROM system.data_skipping_indices WHERE database = 'otel' AND table = 'otel_traces' AND name = 'idx_kafka_offset';

Non-zero values indicate the index has been successfully materialized.

It's important the skip index size directly affects query performance. Very large skip indexes, on the order of tens or hundreds of gigabytes, can take noticeable time to evaluate during query execution, which may reduce, or even negate their benefit.

In practice, minmax indexes are typically very small and inexpensive to evaluate, making them almost always safe to materialize. Bloom filter indexes, on the other hand, can grow significantly depending on cardinality, granularity, and false-positive probability.

Bloom filter size can be reduced by increasing the allowed false-positive rate. For example, increasing the probability parameter from 0.01 to 0.05 produces a smaller index that evaluates faster, at the cost of less aggressive pruning. While fewer granules may be skipped, overall query latency can improve due to faster index evaluation.

Tuning Bloom filter parameters is therefore a workload-dependent optimization and should be validated using real query patterns and production-like data volumes.

For further details on skip indices, see the guide "Understanding ClickHouse data skipping indexes."

The most reliable way to evaluate skip index pruning is to use EXPLAIN indexes = 1 , which shows how many parts and granules are eliminated at each stage of query planning. In most cases, you want to see a large reduction in granules at the Skip stage, ideally after the primary key has already reduced the search space. Skip indexes are evaluated after partition pruning and primary key pruning, so their impact is best measured relative to the remaining parts and granules.

EXPLAIN confirms whether pruning occurs, but it doesn't guarantee a net speedup. Skip indexes have a cost to evaluate, especially if the index is large. Always benchmark queries before and after adding and materializing an index to confirm real performance improvements.

For example, consider the default Bloom filter skip index for TraceId included with the default Traces schema:

INDEX idx_trace_id TraceId TYPE bloom_filter(0.001) GRANULARITY 1

You can use EXPLAIN indexes = 1 to see how effective it's for a selective query:

EXPLAIN indexes = 1 SELECT * FROM otel_v2.otel_traces WHERE (ServiceName = 'accounting') AND (TraceId = 'aeea7f401feb75fc5af8eb25ebc8e974'); ReadFromMergeTree (otel_v2.otel_traces) Indexes: PrimaryKey Keys: ServiceName Parts: 6/18 Granules: 255/35898 Skip Name: idx_trace_id Description: bloom_filter GRANULARITY 1 Parts: 1/6 Granules: 1/255

In this case, the primary key filter reduces the dataset substantially first (from 35898 granules down to 255), and the Bloom filter then prunes that further to a single granule (1/255). This is the ideal pattern for skip indexes: primary key pruning narrows the search, then the skip index removes most of what remains.

To validate the real impact, benchmark the query with stable settings and compare execution time. Use FORMAT Null to avoid result serialization overhead, and disable the query condition cache to keep runs repeatable:

SELECT * FROM otel_traces WHERE (ServiceName = 'accountingservice') AND (TraceId = '4512e822ca3c0c68bbf5d4a263f9943d') SETTINGS use_query_condition_cache = 0 2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.025 sec. Processed 8.52 thousand rows, 299.78 KB (341.22 thousand rows/s., 12.00 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 41.97 MiB.

Now run the same query with skip indexes disabled:

SELECT * FROM otel_traces WHERE (ServiceName = 'accountingservice') AND (TraceId = '4512e822ca3c0c68bbf5d4a263f9943d') FORMAT Null SETTINGS use_query_condition_cache = 0, use_skip_indexes = 0; 0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.702 sec. Processed 1.62 million rows, 56.62 MB (2.31 million rows/s., 80.71 MB/s.) Peak memory usage: 198.39 MiB.

Disabling use_query_condition_cache ensures results aren't affected by cached filtering decisions, and setting use_skip_indexes = 0 provides a clean baseline for comparison. If the pruning is effective and index evaluation cost is low, the indexed query should be materially faster, as in the example above.

Tip If EXPLAIN shows minimal granule pruning, or the skip index is very large, the cost of evaluating the index can offset any benefit. Use EXPLAIN indexes = 1 to confirm pruning, then benchmark to confirm end-to-end performance improvements.

Skip indexes should be added selectively, based on the types of filters users run most frequently and the shape of the data in parts and granules. The goal is to prune enough granules to offset the cost of evaluating the index itself, which is why benchmarking on production-like data is essential.

For numeric columns that are used in filters, a minmax skip index is almost always a good choice. It's lightweight, cheap to evaluate, and can be effective for range predicates - especially when values are loosely ordered, or confined to narrow ranges inside parts. Even when minmax doesn't help a specific query pattern, its overhead is typically low enough that it's still reasonable to keep.

String columns. Use Bloom filters when cardinality is high and values are sparse.

Bloom filters are most effective for high-cardinality string columns where each value has relatively low frequency, meaning most parts and granules don't contain the searched value. As a rule of thumb, Bloom filters are most promising when the column has at least 10,000 distinct values, and often perform best with 100,000+ distinct values. They're also more effective when matching values are clustered into a small number of sequential parts, which typically happens when the column is correlated with the ordering key. Again, your mileage here may vary - nothing replaces real world-testing.

The primary key is one of the most important components of ClickHouse performance tuning for most workloads. To tune it effectively, you must understand how it works and how it interacts with your query patterns. Ultimately, the primary key should align with how users access the data, particularly which columns are most commonly filtered on.

While the primary key also influences compression and storage layout, its primary purpose is query performance. In ClickStack, the out-of-the-box primary keys are already optimized for the most common observability access patterns and for strong compression. The default keys for logs, traces, and metrics tables are designed to perform well for typical workflows.

Filtering on columns that appear earlier in the primary key is more efficient than filtering on columns that appear later. While the default configuration is sufficient for most users, there are cases where modifying the primary key can improve performance for specific workloads.

A note on terminology Throughout this document, the term "ordering key" is used interchangeably with "primary key." Strictly speaking, these differ in ClickHouse, but for ClickStack, they typically refer to the same columns specified in the table ORDER BY clause. For details, see the ClickHouse documentation on choosing a primary key that differs from the sorting key.

Before modifying any primary key, reading through our guide to understand how primary indexes work in ClickHouse is strongly recommended:

Primary key tuning is table and data-type-specific. A change that benefits one table and data type may not apply to others. The goal is always to optimize for a particular data type e.g. logs.

You will typically optimize the tables for logs and traces. It's rare that primary key changes need to be made to the other data types.

Below are the default primary keys for the ClickStack tables for logs and metrics.

See "Tables and schemas used by ClickStack" for the primary keys used by the tables for other data types. For example, trace tables are optimized for filtering by service name and span name, followed by timestamp and, trace ID. Log tables, conversely, are optimized for filtering by service name, then by date, and then by timestamp. Although the optimal order would be for the user to apply the filters in the order of the primary key, queries will still heavily benefit if filtering by any of these columns in any order, with ClickHouse pruning data prior to reading.

When choosing a primary key, there are also other considerations for choosing an optimal ordering of the columns. See "Choosing a primary key."

Primary keys should be changed in isolation per table. What makes sense for logs may not make sense for traces or metrics.

First, identify whether your access patterns differ substantially from the defaults for a specific table. For example, if you most commonly filter logs by Kubernetes node before service name, and this represents a dominant workflow, it may justify changing the primary key.

Modifying the default primary key The default primary keys are sufficient in most cases. Changes should be made cautiously and only with a clear understanding of query patterns. Modifying a primary key can degrade performance for other workflows, so testing is essential.

Once you have extracted your desired columns, you can begin optimizing your ordering/primary key.

Some simple rules can be applied to help choose an ordering key. The following can sometimes be in conflict, so consider these in order. Aim to select a maximum of 4-5 keys from this process:

Select columns that align with your common filters and access patterns. If you typically start Observability investigations by filtering by a specific column e.g. pod name, this column will be used frequently in WHERE clauses. Prioritize including these in your key over those that are used less frequently. Prefer columns that help exclude a large percentage of the total rows when filtered, thus reducing the amount of data that needs to be read. Service names and status codes are often good candidates - in the latter case, only if you filter by values which exclude most rows e.g. filtering by 200 codes will, in most systems, match most rows, in comparison to 500 errors, which will correspond to a small subset. Prefer columns that are likely to be highly correlated with other columns in the table. This will help ensure these values are also stored contiguously, improving compression. GROUP BY (aggregations for charts) and ORDER BY (sorting) operations for columns in the ordering key can be made more memory efficient.

On identifying the subset of columns for the ordering key, they must be declared in a specific order. This order can significantly influence both the efficiency of the filtering on secondary key columns in queries and the compression ratio for the table's data files. In general, it's best to order the keys in ascending order of cardinality. This should be balanced against the fact that filtering on columns that appear later in the ordering key will be less efficient than filtering on those that appear earlier in the tuple. Balance these behaviors and consider your access patterns. Most importantly, test variants. For further understanding of ordering keys and how to optimize them, reading "Choosing a Primary Key." is recommended for even deeper insights into primary key tuning and the internal data structures, see "A practical introduction to primary indexes in ClickHouse."

If you are confident of your access patterns prior to data ingestion, simply drop and re-create the table for the relevant data type.

The example below shows a simple way to create a new logs table with the existing schema, but with a new primary key that includes the column SeverityText before the ServiceName .

Create new table CREATE TABLE otel_logs_temp AS otel_logs PRIMARY KEY (SeverityText, ServiceName, TimestampTime) ORDER BY (SeverityText, ServiceName, TimestampTime) Ordering key vs primary key Note in the above example, you're required to specify a PRIMARY KEY and ORDER BY . In ClickStack, these are almost always the same. The ORDER BY controls the physical data layout, while the PRIMARY KEY defines the sparse index. In rare, very large workloads, these may differ, but most users should keep them aligned. Exchange and drop table The EXCHANGE statement is used to swap the names of the tables atomically. The temporary table (now the old default table), can be dropped. EXCHANGE TABLES otel_logs_temp AND otel_logs DROP TABLE otel_logs_temp

However, the primary key can't be modified on an existing table. Changing it requires creating a new table.

The following process can be used to ensure the old data can be retained and still queried transparently (using its existing key in HyperDX, if required, while new data is exposed through a new table optimized for the users' access patterns. This approach ensures ingest pipelines don't need to be modified, with data still sent to the default table names, and all changes are transparent to users.

Note Backfilling existing data into a new table is rarely worthwhile at scale. The compute and IO cost is usually high, and doesn't justify the performance benefits. Instead, allow older data to expire via TTL while newer data benefits from the improved key.

Create new table Create the new table with the desired primary key. Note the _23_01_2025 suffix - adapt this to be the current date. e.g. CREATE TABLE otel_logs_23_01_2025 AS otel_logs PRIMARY KEY (SeverityText, ServiceName, TimestampTime) ORDER BY (SeverityText, ServiceName, TimestampTime) Create a Merge table The Merge engine (not to be confused with MergeTree) doesn't store data itself, but allows reading from any number of other tables simultaneously. CREATE TABLE otel_logs_merge AS otel_logs ENGINE = Merge(currentDatabase(), 'otel_logs*') Note currentDatabase() assumes the command is run in the correct database. Otherwise, specify the database name explicitly. You can now query this table to confirm it returns data from otel_logs . Update HyperDX to read from the merge table Configure HyperDX to use otel_logs_merge as the table for the logs data source. At this point, writes continue to otel_logs with the original primary key, while reads use the merge table. There is no visible change for users or impact on ingestion. Exchange the tables An EXCHANGE statement is now used to swap the names of the otel_logs and otel_logs_23_01_2025 tables atomically. EXCHANGE TABLES otel_logs AND otel_logs_23_01_2025 Writes now go to the new otel_logs table with the updated primary key. Existing data remains in otel_logs_23_01_2025 and is still accessible via the merge table. The suffix indicates the date the change was applied and represents the latest timestamp contained in that table. This process allows primary key changes with no ingest interruption and no user-visible impact.

This process can be adapted should further changes be required to primary keys. For example, if you decide that actually the SeverityNumber should be part of the primary key one week later, rather than the SeverityText . The following process can be adapted as many times as primary key changes are required.

Create new table Create the new table with the desired primary key. In the example below 30_01_2025 is used as our suffix to denote the date of the table. e.g. CREATE TABLE otel_logs_30_01_2025 AS otel_logs PRIMARY KEY (SeverityNumber, ServiceName, TimestampTime) ORDER BY (SeverityNumber, ServiceName, TimestampTime) Exchange the tables An EXCHANGE statement is now used to swap the names of the otel_logs and otel_logs_30_01_2025 tables atomically. EXCHANGE TABLES otel_logs AND otel_logs_30_01_2025 Writes now go to the new otel_logs table with the updated primary key. The old data remains in otel_logs_30_01_2025 , accessible via the merge table.

Redundant tables If TTL policies are in place, which is recommended, tables with older primary keys that are no longer receiving writes will gradually empty as data expires. They should be monitored and periodically cleaned up once they contain no data. At present, this cleanup process is manual.

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

ClickStack can exploit Incremental Materialized Views to accelerate visualizations that rely on aggregation-heavy queries, such as computing average request duration per minute over time. This feature can dramatically improve query performance and is typically most beneficial for larger deployments, around 10 TB per day and above, while enabling scaling into the petabytes-per-day range. Incremental Materialized Views are in Beta and should be used with care.

For details on using this feature in ClickStack, see our dedicated guide "ClickStack - Materialized Views."

Projections represent a final, advanced optimization that can be considered once materialized columns, skip indexes, primary keys, and materialized views have been evaluated. While projections and materialized views may appear similar, in ClickStack, they serve different purposes, and are best used in different scenarios.

Practically, a projection can be thought of as an additional, hidden copy of the table that stores the same rows in a different physical order. This gives the projection its own primary index, distinct from the base table's ORDER BY key, allowing ClickHouse to prune data more effectively for access patterns that don't align with the original ordering.

Materialized views can achieve a similar effect by explicitly writing rows into a separate target table with a different ordering key. The key difference is that projections are maintained automatically and transparently by ClickHouse, while materialized views are explicit tables that must be registered and selected intentionally by ClickStack.

When a query targets the base table, ClickHouse evaluates the base layout and any available projections, samples their primary indexes, and selects the layout that can produce the correct result while reading the fewest granules. This decision is made automatically by the query analyzer.

In ClickStack, projections are therefore best suited for pure data reordering, where:

Access patterns are fundamentally different from the default primary key

It's impractical to cover all workflows with a single ordering key

You want ClickHouse to transparently choose the optimal physical layout

For pre-aggregation and metric acceleration, ClickStack strongly prefers explicit materialized views, which give the application layer full control over view selection and usage.

For additional background, see:

Suppose your traces table is optimized for the default ClickStack access pattern:

ORDER BY (ServiceName, SpanName, toDateTime(Timestamp))

If you also have a dominant workflow that filters by TraceId (or frequently groups and filters around it), you can add a projection that stores rows sorted by TraceId and time:

ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces ADD PROJECTION prj_traceid_time ( SELECT * ORDER BY (TraceId, toDateTime(Timestamp)) );

Use wildcards In the example projection above, a wildcard ( SELECT * ) is used. While selecting a subset of columns can reduce write overhead, it also limits when the projection can be used, since only queries that can be fully satisfied by those columns are eligible. In ClickStack, this often restricts projection usage to very narrow cases. For this reason, it is generally recommended to use a wildcard to maximize applicability.

As with other data layout changes, the projection only affects newly written parts. To build it for existing data, materialize it:

ALTER TABLE otel_v2.otel_traces MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_traceid_time;

Note Materializing a projection can take a long time and consume significant resources. Because observability data typically expires via TTL, this should only be done when absolutely necessary. In most cases, it's sufficient to let the projection apply only to newly ingested data, allowing it to optimize the most frequently queried time ranges, such as the last 24 hours.

ClickHouse may choose the projection automatically when it estimates that the projection will scan fewer granules than the base layout. Projections are most reliable when they represent a straightforward reordering of the full row set ( SELECT * ) and the query filters strongly align with the projection’s ORDER BY .

Queries that filter on TraceId (especially equality) and include a time range would benefit from the above projection. For example:

-- Fetch a specific trace quickly SELECT * FROM otel_traces WHERE TraceId = 'aeea7f401feb75fc5af8eb25ebc8e974' AND Timestamp >= now() - INTERVAL 1 DAY ORDER BY Timestamp; -- Trace-scoped aggregation SELECT toStartOfMinute(Timestamp) AS t, count() AS spans FROM otel_traces WHERE TraceId = 'aeea7f401feb75fc5af8eb25ebc8e974' AND Timestamp >= now() - INTERVAL 1 DAY GROUP BY t ORDER BY t;

Queries that don't constrain TraceId , or that primarily filter on other dimensions that aren't leading in the projection’s ordering key, typically won't benefit (and may read via the base layout instead).

Note Projections can also store aggregations (similar to materialized views). In ClickStack, projection-based aggregations are not generally recommended because selection depends on the ClickHouse analyzer, and usage can be harder to control and reason about. Instead, prefer explicit materialized views that ClickStack can register and select intentionally at the application layer.

In practice, projections are best suited for workflows where you frequently pivot from a broader search to a trace-centric drilldown (for example, fetching all spans for a specific TraceId).

Insert overhead : A SELECT * projection with a different ordering key is effectively writing the data twice, which increases write I/O and can require additional CPU and disk throughput to sustain ingestion.

: A projection with a different ordering key is effectively writing the data twice, which increases write I/O and can require additional CPU and disk throughput to sustain ingestion. Use sparingly : Projections are best reserved for genuinely diverse access patterns where a second physical ordering unlocks meaningful pruning for a large share of queries, for example, two teams querying the same dataset in fundamentally different ways.

: Projections are best reserved for genuinely diverse access patterns where a second physical ordering unlocks meaningful pruning for a large share of queries, for example, two teams querying the same dataset in fundamentally different ways. Validate with benchmarks: As with all tuning, compare real query latency and resource usage before and after adding and materializing a projection.

For a deeper background, see:

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Lightweight projections are Beta for ClickStack _part_offset-based lightweight projections are not recommended for ClickStack workloads. While they reduce storage and write I/O, they can introduce more random access at query time, and their production behavior at the observability scale is still being evaluated. This recommendation may change as the feature matures and we gain more operational data.

Newer ClickHouse versions also support more lightweight projections that store only the projection sorting key plus a _part_offset pointer into the base table, rather than duplicating full rows. This can greatly reduce storage overhead, and recent improvements enable granule-level pruning, making them behave more like true secondary indexes. See:

If you need multiple ordering keys, projections aren't the only option. Depending on operational constraints and how you want ClickStack to route queries, consider: