Monitoring Kubernetes

This guide walks you through collecting logs, infrastructure metrics, and Kubernetes events from a cluster into Managed ClickStack, then viewing them in the built-in Kubernetes dashboard.

The pattern is the standard OpenTelemetry one: two collectors deployed via the OpenTelemetry Helm chart, each forwarding to your ClickStack gateway collector via OTLP. A DaemonSet runs on every node to collect container logs and kubelet metrics. A Deployment with a single replica collects Kubernetes events and cluster-wide metrics. For background on the gateway role, see Collector roles.

This guide assumes you've completed Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector and have a ClickStack gateway collector running.

For a Kubernetes-resident workload, the gateway collector itself should be deployed inside the same cluster using the upstream OpenTelemetry Helm chart with the ClickStack collector image. Follow the Helm path in Deploying the collector to install it. Ensure you have recorded this OTLP endpoint.