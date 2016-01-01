Monitoring AWS CloudWatch logs

This guide walks you through forwarding AWS CloudWatch logs into Managed ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry awscloudwatch receiver, then viewing them in the ClickStack UI.

We'll run a separate collector that polls CloudWatch via the AWS API and forwards events to your ClickStack collector via OTLP. Keep this collector in the same AWS account and region as the log groups to minimise API latency and cost.

This guide assumes you've completed Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector and have a ClickStack collector running.

The ClickStack collector can be deployed either as a Docker container (see Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector) or as a Helm release in Kubernetes via the upstream OpenTelemetry Helm chart with the ClickStack collector image (see Deploying the collector). Ensure you have recorded its OTLP endpoint and the OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN you set when deploying it.