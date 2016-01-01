Mapping types

Arrays : In Elasticsearch, all fields support arrays natively. In ClickHouse, arrays must be explicitly defined (e.g., Array(String) ), with the advantage specific positions can be accessed and queried e.g. an_array[1] .

Multi-fields : Elasticsearch allows indexing the same field multiple ways (e.g., both text and keyword ). In ClickHouse, this pattern must be modeled using separate columns or views.

Map and JSON Types - In ClickHouse, the Map type is commonly used to model dynamic key-value structures such as resourceAttributes and logAttributes . This type enables flexible schema-less ingestion by allowing arbitrary keys to be added at runtime — similar in spirit to JSON objects in Elasticsearch. However, there are important limitations to consider:

Uniform value types : ClickHouse Map columns must have a consistent value type (e.g., Map(String, String) ). Mixed-type values are not supported without coercion.

Because of these limitations, ClickStack is migrating away from Map in favor of ClickHouse's enhanced JSON type. The JSON type addresses many of the shortcomings of Map :

True columnar storage : each JSON path is stored as a subcolumn, allowing efficient compression, filtering, and vectorized query execution.

The JSON type is especially well-suited for observability workloads, offering the flexibility of schemaless ingestion with the performance and scalability of native ClickHouse types — making it an ideal replacement for Map in dynamic attribute fields.

For further details on the JSON type we recommend the JSON guide and "How we built a new powerful JSON data type for ClickHouse".