Mapping types
Elasticsearch and ClickHouse support a wide variety of data types, but their underlying storage and query models are fundamentally different. This section maps commonly used Elasticsearch field types to their ClickHouse equivalents, where available, and provides context to help guide migrations. Where no equivalent exists, alternatives or notes are provided in the comments.
|Elasticsearch Type
|ClickHouse Equivalent
|Comments
boolean
UInt8 or
Bool
|ClickHouse supports
Boolean as an alias for
UInt8 in newer versions.
keyword
String
|Used for exact-match filtering, grouping, and sorting.
text
String
|Full-text search is limited in ClickHouse; tokenization requires custom logic using functions such as
tokens combined with array functions.
long
Int64
|64-bit signed integer.
integer
Int32
|32-bit signed integer.
short
Int16
|16-bit signed integer.
byte
Int8
|8-bit signed integer.
unsigned_long
UInt64
|Unsigned 64-bit integer.
double
Float64
|64-bit floating-point.
float
Float32
|32-bit floating-point.
half_float
Float32 or
BFloat16
|Closest equivalent. ClickHouse does not have a 16-bit float. ClickHouse has a
BFloat16- this is different from Half-float IEE-754: half-float offers higher precision with a smaller range, while bfloat16 sacrifices precision for a wider range, making it better suited for machine learning workloads.
scaled_float
Decimal(x, y)
|Store fixed-point numeric values.
date
DateTime
|Equivalent date types with second precision.
date_nanos
DateTime64
|ClickHouse supports nanosecond precision with
DateTime64(9).
binary
String,
FixedString(N)
|Needs base64 decoding for binary fields.
ip
IPv4,
IPv6
|Native
IPv4 and
IPv6 types available.
object
Nested,
Map,
Tuple,
JSON
|ClickHouse can model JSON-like objects using
Nested or
JSON.
flattened
String
|The flattened type in Elasticsearch stores entire JSON objects as single fields, enabling flexible, schemaless access to nested keys without full mapping. In ClickHouse, similar functionality can be achieved using the String type, but requires processing to be done in materialized views.
nested
Nested
|ClickHouse
Nested columns provide similar semantics for grouped sub fields assuming users use
flatten_nested=0.
join
|NA
|No direct concept of parent-child relationships. Not required in ClickHouse as joins across tables are supported.
alias
Alias column modifier
|Aliases are supported through a field modifier. Functions can be applied to these alias e.g.
size String ALIAS formatReadableSize(size_bytes)
range types (
*_range)
Tuple(start, end) or
Array(T)
|ClickHouse has no native range type, but numerical and date ranges can be represented using
Tuple(start, end) or
Array structures. For IP ranges (
ip_range), store CIDR values as
String and evaluate with functions like
isIPAddressInRange(). Alternatively, consider
ip_trie based lookup dictionaries for efficient filtering.
aggregate_metric_double
AggregateFunction(...) and
SimpleAggregateFunction(...)
|Use aggregate function states and materialized views to model pre-aggregated metrics. All aggregation functions support aggregate states.
histogram
Tuple(Array(Float64), Array(UInt64))
|Manually represent buckets and counts using arrays or custom schemas.
annotated-text
String
|No built-in support for entity-aware search or annotations.
completion,
search_as_you_type
|NA
|No native autocomplete or suggester engine. Can be reproduced with
String and search functions.
semantic_text
|NA
|No native semantic search - generate embeddings and use vector search.
token_count
Int32
|Use during ingestion to compute token count manually e.g.
length(tokens()) function e.g. with a Materialized column
dense_vector
Array(Float32)
|Use arrays for embedding storage
sparse_vector
Map(UInt32, Float32)
|Simulate sparse vectors with maps. No native sparse vector support.
rank_feature /
rank_features
Float32,
Array(Float32)
|No native query-time boosting, but can be modeled manually in scoring logic.
geo_point
Tuple(Float64, Float64) or
Point
|Use tuple of (latitude, longitude).
Point is available as a ClickHouse type.
geo_shape,
shape
Ring,
LineString,
MultiLineString,
Polygon,
MultiPolygon
|Native support for geo shapes and spatial indexing.
percolator
|NA
|No concept of indexing queries. Use standard SQL + Incremental Materialized Views instead.
version
String
|ClickHouse does not have a native version type. Store versions as strings and use custom UDFs functions to perform semantic comparisons if needed. Consider normalizing to numeric formats if range queries are required.
Notes
-
Arrays: In Elasticsearch, all fields support arrays natively. In ClickHouse, arrays must be explicitly defined (e.g.,
Array(String)), with the advantage specific positions can be accessed and queried e.g.
an_array[1].
-
Multi-fields: Elasticsearch allows indexing the same field multiple ways (e.g., both
textand
keyword). In ClickHouse, this pattern must be modeled using separate columns or views.
-
Map and JSON Types - In ClickHouse, the
Maptype is commonly used to model dynamic key-value structures such as
resourceAttributesand
logAttributes. This type enables flexible schema-less ingestion by allowing arbitrary keys to be added at runtime — similar in spirit to JSON objects in Elasticsearch. However, there are important limitations to consider:
- Uniform value types: ClickHouse
Mapcolumns must have a consistent value type (e.g.,
Map(String, String)). Mixed-type values are not supported without coercion.
- Performance cost: accessing any key in a
Maprequires loading the entire map into memory, which can be suboptimal for performance.
- No subcolumns: unlike JSON, keys in a
Mapare not represented as true subcolumns, which limits ClickHouse’s ability to index, compress, and query efficiently.
Because of these limitations, ClickStack is migrating away from
Mapin favor of ClickHouse's enhanced
JSONtype. The
JSONtype addresses many of the shortcomings of
Map:
- True columnar storage: each JSON path is stored as a subcolumn, allowing efficient compression, filtering, and vectorized query execution.
- Mixed-type support: different data types (e.g., integers, strings, arrays) can coexist under the same path without coercion or type unification.
- File system scalability: internal limits on dynamic keys (
max_dynamic_paths) and types (
max_dynamic_types) prevent an explosion of column files on disk, even with high cardinality key sets.
- Dense storage: nulls and missing values are stored sparsely to avoid unnecessary overhead.
The
JSONtype is especially well-suited for observability workloads, offering the flexibility of schemaless ingestion with the performance and scalability of native ClickHouse types — making it an ideal replacement for
Mapin dynamic attribute fields.
For further details on the JSON type we recommend the JSON guide and "How we built a new powerful JSON data type for ClickHouse".
- Uniform value types: ClickHouse