Managing ClickStack

This section describes how to manage ClickStack.

Admin guides

SectionDescription
Basic administrationAn introduction to performing common administrative tasks in ClickStack.
Going to productionRecommended steps and best practices before running ClickStack in production.
Materialized viewsA detailed guide to using materialized views in ClickStack to accelerate query performance.
Performance tuningA comprehensive guide to tuning ClickStack for large-scale workloads.

Core ClickHouse concepts

Most ClickStack management tasks require familiarity with the underlying ClickHouse database. We recommend reviewing the following core ClickHouse concepts outlined below before performing administrative or performance-related operations.

ConceptDescription
TablesHow ClickStack data sources map to underlying ClickHouse tables. ClickHouse tables primarily use the MergeTree engine.
PartsHow data is written as immutable parts and merged over time.
PartitionsLogical groupings of table parts that simplify data management, querying, and optimization.
MergesThe background process that combines parts to reduce the number of parts queried and maintain performance.
GranulesThe smallest unit of data read and pruned during query execution.
Primary (ordering) keysHow the ORDER BY key defines on-disk data layout, compression, and query pruning behavior.

These concepts are fundamental to ClickHouse performance and will help you make informed administrative decisions when managing ClickStack.