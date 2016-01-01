Managing ClickStack

This section describes how to manage ClickStack.

Section Description Basic administration An introduction to performing common administrative tasks in ClickStack. Going to production Recommended steps and best practices before running ClickStack in production. Materialized views A detailed guide to using materialized views in ClickStack to accelerate query performance. Performance tuning A comprehensive guide to tuning ClickStack for large-scale workloads.

Most ClickStack management tasks require familiarity with the underlying ClickHouse database. We recommend reviewing the following core ClickHouse concepts outlined below before performing administrative or performance-related operations.

Concept Description Tables How ClickStack data sources map to underlying ClickHouse tables. ClickHouse tables primarily use the MergeTree engine. Parts How data is written as immutable parts and merged over time. Partitions Logical groupings of table parts that simplify data management, querying, and optimization. Merges The background process that combines parts to reduce the number of parts queried and maintain performance. Granules The smallest unit of data read and pruned during query execution. Primary (ordering) keys How the ORDER BY key defines on-disk data layout, compression, and query pruning behavior.

These concepts are fundamental to ClickHouse performance and will help you make informed administrative decisions when managing ClickStack.