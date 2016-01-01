Get started with Managed ClickStack

This guide takes you from an empty Managed ClickStack service all the way to logs, metrics, traces, and session replays flowing from a real application. You'll deploy a new OpenTelemetry collector (or adapt an existing one if you have one) against your service, instrument a sample Node.js application with no changes to its business logic, then explore the telemetry in the ClickStack UI.

Note If you're setting up a new collector, or using your own, it should run as a gateway: a single OTLP endpoint that your applications, SDKs, and agent collectors send to. The gateway batches events, applies any processing you've configured, and writes them to ClickHouse via the ClickHouse exporter.

The application we'll instrument is the HackerNews Analyzer, a Node.js app that queries the HackerNews dataset hosted in the public ClickHouse demo. Every chart, table, and search box is backed by a real ClickHouse query, so every interaction produces a trace whose main span is the HTTPS call from the backend out to ClickHouse.

A Managed ClickStack service in ClickHouse Cloud.

in ClickHouse Cloud. Node 18+ and npm to run the sample application.

to run the sample application. Docker, if you don't already have a collector and want to follow the new-collector path below.