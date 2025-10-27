Monitoring Redis logs with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to monitor Redis with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector to ingest Redis server logs. You'll learn how to: Configure the OTel collector to parse the Redis log format

Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize Redis metrics (connections, commands, memory, errors) A demo dataset with sample logs is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production Redis. Time Required: 5-10 minutes

This section covers configuring your existing Redis installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the Redis integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the "Demo dataset" section.

ClickStack instance running

Existing Redis installation (version 3.0 or newer)

Access to Redis log files

Verify Redis logging configuration First, check your Redis logging configuration. Connect to Redis and check the log file location: redis-cli CONFIG GET logfile Common Redis log locations: Linux (apt/yum) : /var/log/redis/redis-server.log

: macOS (Homebrew) : /usr/local/var/log/redis.log

: Docker: Often logged to stdout, but can be configured to write to /data/redis.log If Redis is logging to stdout, configure it to write to a file by updating redis.conf : # Log to file instead of stdout logfile /var/log/redis/redis-server.log # Set log level (options: debug, verbose, notice, warning) loglevel notice After changing the configuration, restart Redis: # For systemd sudo systemctl restart redis # For Docker docker restart <redis-container> Create custom OTel collector configuration ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP. Create a file named redis-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration: receivers: filelog/redis: include: - /var/log/redis/redis-server.log start_at: beginning operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P\d+):(?P\w+) (?P\d{2} \w+ \d{4} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2})\.\d+ (?P[.\-*#]) (?P.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%d %b %Y %H:%M:%S' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "redis" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "redis-production" service: pipelines: logs/redis: receivers: [filelog/redis] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse This configuration: Reads Redis logs from their standard location

Parses Redis's log format using regex to extract structured fields ( pid , role , timestamp , log_level , message )

, , , , ) Adds source: redis attribute for filtering in HyperDX

attribute for filtering in HyperDX Routes logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline Note You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config

The processors ( memory_limiter , transform , batch ) and exporters ( clickhouse ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name

, , ) and exporters ( ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name The time_parser operator extracts timestamps from Redis logs to preserve original log timing

operator extracts timestamps from Redis logs to preserve original log timing This configuration uses start_at: beginning to read all existing logs when the collector starts, allowing you to see logs immediately. For production deployments where you want to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts, change to start_at: end . Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must: Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Mount your Redis log directory so the collector can read them Update your ClickStack deployment configuration: services: clickstack: # ... existing configuration ... environment: - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # ... other environment variables ... volumes: - ./redis-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro - /var/log/redis:/var/log/redis:ro # ... other volumes ... If you're using the all-in-one image with docker, run: docker run --name clickstack \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/redis-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v /var/log/redis:/var/log/redis:ro \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Note Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the Redis log files. In production, use read-only mounts ( :ro ) and follow the principle of least privilege. Verifying Logs in HyperDX Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:

For users who want to test the Redis integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated Redis logs with realistic patterns.

Download the sample dataset Download the sample log file: curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/redis/redis-server.log Create test collector configuration Create a file named redis-demo.yaml with the following configuration: cat > redis-demo.yaml << 'EOF' receivers: filelog/redis: include: - /tmp/redis-demo/redis-server.log start_at: beginning # Read from beginning for demo data operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P<pid>\d+):(?P<role>\w+) (?P<timestamp>\d{2} \w+ \d{4} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2})\.\d+ (?P<log_level>[.\-*#]) (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%d %b %Y %H:%M:%S' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "redis-demo" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "redis-demo" service: pipelines: logs/redis-demo: receivers: [filelog/redis] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse EOF Run ClickStack with demo configuration Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration: docker run --name clickstack-demo \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/redis-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v "$(pwd)/redis-server.log:/tmp/redis-demo/redis-server.log:ro" \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Note This mounts the log file directly into the container. This is done for testing purposes with static demo data. Once ClickStack is running: Open HyperDX and log in to your account, you may need to create an account first. Once logged in, open this link. You should see what's pictured in the screenshots below. Note If you don't see logs, ensure the time range is set to 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00 and 'Logs' is selected as the source. Using the link is important to get the proper time range of results.

To help you get started monitoring Redis with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Redis logs.

Download the dashboard configuration Import Pre-built Dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section. Click "Import Dashboard" in the upper right corner under the ellipses. Upload the redis-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import. The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured Note Ensure the time range is set to 2025-10-27 10:00:00 - 2025-10-28 10:00:00. The imported dashboard will not have a time range specified by default.

Verify the environment variable is set correctly:

docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE # Expected output: /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml

Check that the custom config file is mounted:

docker exec <container-name> ls -lh /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # Expected output: Should show file size and permissions

View the custom config content:

docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # Should display your redis-monitoring.yaml content

Check the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog # Should show your filelog/redis receiver configuration

Ensure Redis is writing logs to a file:

redis-cli CONFIG GET logfile # Expected output: Should show a file path, not empty string # Example: 1) "logfile" 2) "/var/log/redis/redis-server.log"

Check Redis is actively logging:

tail -f /var/log/redis/redis-server.log # Should show recent log entries in Redis format

Verify the collector can read the logs:

docker exec <container> cat /var/log/redis/redis-server.log # Should display Redis log entries

Check for errors in the collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log # Look for any error messages related to filelog or Redis

If using docker-compose, verify shared volumes:

# Check both containers are using the same volume docker volume inspect <volume-name> # Verify both containers have the volume mounted

Verify Redis log format matches expected pattern:

# Redis logs should look like: # 12345:M 28 Oct 2024 14:23:45.123 * Server started tail -5 /var/log/redis/redis-server.log

If your Redis logs have a different format, you may need to adjust the regex pattern in the regex_parser operator. The standard format is:

pid:role timestamp level message

Example: 12345:M 28 Oct 2024 14:23:45.123 * Server started

