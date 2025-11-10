Monitoring PostgreSQL Metrics with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to monitor PostgreSQL performance metrics with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector's PostgreSQL receiver. You'll learn how to: Configure the OTel collector to collect PostgreSQL metrics

Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize PostgreSQL performance (transactions, connections, database size, cache hit ratios) A demo dataset with sample metrics is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production PostgreSQL database. Time required: 10-15 minutes

This section covers configuring your existing PostgreSQL installation to send metrics to ClickStack by configuring the ClickStack OTel collector with the PostgreSQL receiver.

If you would like to test the PostgreSQL metrics integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured demo dataset in the following section.

ClickStack instance running

Existing PostgreSQL installation (version 9.6 or newer)

Network access from ClickStack to PostgreSQL (default port 5432)

PostgreSQL monitoring user with appropriate permissions

Ensure monitoring user has required permissions The PostgreSQL receiver requires a user with read access to statistics views. Grant the pg_monitor role to your monitoring user: GRANT pg_monitor TO your_monitoring_user; Create custom OTel collector configuration ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. Create postgres-metrics.yaml : receivers: postgresql: endpoint: postgres-host:5432 transport: tcp username: otel_monitor password: ${env:POSTGRES_PASSWORD} databases: - postgres - your_application_db # Replace with your actual database names collection_interval: 30s tls: insecure: true processors: resourcedetection: detectors: [env, system, docker] timeout: 5s batch: timeout: 10s send_batch_size: 1024 exporters: clickhouse: endpoint: tcp://localhost:9000 database: default ttl: 96h service: pipelines: metrics/postgres: receivers: [postgresql] processors: [resourcedetection, batch] exporters: [clickhouse] Note The tls: insecure: true setting disables SSL verification for development/testing. For production PostgreSQL with SSL enabled, remove this line or configure proper certificates. Deploy ClickStack with custom configuration Mount your custom configuration: docker run -d \ --name clickstack-postgres \ -p 8123:8123 -p 9000:9000 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e HYPERDX_API_KEY=your-api-key \ -e CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=your-clickhouse-password \ -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=secure_password_here \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/postgres-metrics.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ clickhouse/clickstack:latest Verify metrics collection Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify metrics are flowing: Navigate to the Metrics explorer Search for metrics starting with postgresql. (e.g., postgresql.backends, postgresql.commits) You should see metric data points appearing at your configured collection interval Once metrics are flowing, proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the pre-built dashboard.

For users who want to test the PostgreSQL metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic PostgreSQL metrics patterns.

Database-level metrics only This demo dataset includes database-level metrics only to keep the sample data lightweight. Table and index metrics are collected automatically when monitoring a real PostgreSQL database.

Download the sample metrics dataset Download the pre-generated metrics files (24 hours of PostgreSQL metrics with realistic patterns): # Download gauge metrics (connections, database size) curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/postgres/postgres-metrics-gauge.csv # Download sum metrics (commits, rollbacks, operations) curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/postgres/postgres-metrics-sum.csv The dataset includes realistic patterns: Morning connection spike (08:00) - Login rush

- Login rush Cache performance issue (11:00) - Blocks_read spike

- Blocks_read spike Application bug (14:00-14:30) - Rollback rate spikes to 15%

- Rollback rate spikes to 15% Deadlock incidents (14:15, 16:30) - Rare deadlocks Start ClickStack Start a ClickStack instance: docker run -d --name clickstack-postgres-demo \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Wait approximately 30 seconds for ClickStack to fully start. Load metrics into ClickStack Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse: # Load gauge metrics cat postgres-metrics-gauge.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-postgres-demo \ clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT CSVWithNames" # Load sum metrics cat postgres-metrics-sum.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-postgres-demo \ clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_sum FORMAT CSVWithNames" Verify metrics in HyperDX Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard. Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view many PostgreSQL metrics at once. Note The demo dataset time range is November 10, 2025 00:00:00 to November 11, 2025 00:00:00. Make sure your time range in HyperDX matches this window.

To help you get started monitoring PostgreSQL with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for PostgreSQL metrics.

Download the dashboard configuration Import the pre-built dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses Upload the postgres-metrics-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import View the dashboard The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured: Note For the demo dataset, ensure the time range is set to November 10, 2025 00:00:00 - November 11, 2025 00:00:00.

Verify the environment variable is set:

docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE

Check the custom config file is mounted:

docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml

Verify PostgreSQL is accessible:

docker exec <clickstack-container> psql -h postgres-host -U otel_monitor -d postgres -c "SELECT 1"

Check OTel collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i postgres

Verify password is set correctly:

docker exec <clickstack-container> printenv POSTGRES_PASSWORD

Test credentials directly:

psql -h postgres-host -U otel_monitor -d postgres -c "SELECT version();"

After setting up PostgreSQL metrics monitoring:

Set up alerts for critical thresholds (connection limits, high rollback rates, low cache hit ratios)

Enable query-level monitoring with pg_stat_statements extension

extension Monitor multiple PostgreSQL instances by duplicating the receiver configuration with different endpoints and service names

This guide extends ClickStack's built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.