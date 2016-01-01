Monitoring Nginx Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR

This guide shows you how to monitor nginx with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector to ingest nginx access logs. You'll learn how to:

Configure nginx to output JSON-formatted logs

Create a custom OTel collector configuration for log ingestion

Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize nginx metrics (requests, errors, latency)

A demo dataset with 10,000 sample logs is provided to test the integration before connecting your production nginx instances.

Time Required: 5-10 minutes.