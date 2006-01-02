Skip to main content
Monitoring MongoDB Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR

Collect and visualize MongoDB server logs (4.4+ JSON format) in ClickStack using the OTel filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

Integration with existing MongoDB

This section covers configuring your existing MongoDB installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the MongoDB integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the "Demo dataset" section.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • Existing self-managed MongoDB installation (version 4.4 or newer)
  • Access to MongoDB log files

Verify MongoDB logging configuration

MongoDB 4.4+ outputs structured JSON logs by default. Check your log file location:

cat /etc/mongod.conf | grep -A 5 systemLog

Common MongoDB log locations:

  • Linux (apt/yum): /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log
  • macOS (Homebrew): /usr/local/var/log/mongodb/mongo.log
  • Docker: Often logged to stdout, but can be configured to write to /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log

If MongoDB is logging to stdout, configure it to write to a file by updating mongod.conf:

systemLog:
  destination: file
  path: /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log
  logAppend: true

After changing the configuration, restart MongoDB:

# For systemd
sudo systemctl restart mongod

# For Docker
docker restart <mongodb-container>

Create a custom OTel collector configuration for MongoDB

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named mongodb-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers:
  filelog/mongodb:
    include:
      - /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log
    start_at: beginning
    operators:
      - type: json_parser
        parse_from: body
        parse_to: attributes
        timestamp:
          parse_from: attributes.t.$$date
          layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.000-07:00'
          layout_type: gotime
        severity:
          parse_from: attributes.s
          overwrite_text: true
          mapping:
            fatal: F
            error: E
            warn: W
            info: I
            debug:
              - D1
              - D2
              - D3
              - D4
              - D5

      - type: move
        from: attributes.msg
        to: body

      - type: add
        field: attributes.source
        value: "mongodb"

      - type: add
        field: resource["service.name"]
        value: "mongodb-production"

service:
  pipelines:
    logs/mongodb:
      receivers: [filelog/mongodb]
      processors:
        - memory_limiter
        - transform
        - batch
      exporters:
        - clickhouse
Note
  • You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config. The processors (memory_limiter, transform, batch) and exporters (clickhouse) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration — you just reference them by name.
  • This configuration uses start_at: beginning to read all existing logs when the collector starts. For production deployments, change to start_at: end to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts.

Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration

To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must:

  1. Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  2. Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
  3. Mount your MongoDB log directory so the collector can read them

Update your ClickStack deployment configuration:

services:
  clickstack:
    # ... existing configuration ...
    environment:
      - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml
      # ... other environment variables ...
    volumes:
      - ./mongodb-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro
      - /var/log/mongodb:/var/log/mongodb:ro
      # ... other volumes ...
Note

Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the MongoDB log files. In production, use read-only mounts (:ro) and follow the principle of least privilege.

Verify Logs in HyperDX

Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:

Demo dataset

Test the MongoDB integration with a pre-generated sample dataset before configuring your production systems.

Download the sample dataset

Download the sample log file:

curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/mongodb/mongod.log

Create test collector configuration

Create a file named mongodb-demo.yaml with the following configuration:

cat > mongodb-demo.yaml << 'EOF'
receivers:
  filelog/mongodb:
    include:
      - /tmp/mongodb-demo/mongod.log
    start_at: beginning
    operators:
      - type: json_parser
        parse_from: body
        parse_to: attributes
        timestamp:
          parse_from: attributes.t.$$date
          layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.000-07:00'
          layout_type: gotime
        severity:
          parse_from: attributes.s
          overwrite_text: true
          mapping:
            fatal: F
            error: E
            warn: W
            info: I
            debug:
              - D1
              - D2
              - D3
              - D4
              - D5

      - type: move
        from: attributes.msg
        to: body

      - type: add
        field: attributes.source
        value: "mongodb-demo"

      - type: add
        field: resource["service.name"]
        value: "mongodb-demo"

service:
  pipelines:
    logs/mongodb-demo:
      receivers: [filelog/mongodb]
      processors:
        - memory_limiter
        - transform
        - batch
      exporters:
        - clickhouse
EOF

Run ClickStack with demo configuration

Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration:

docker run --name clickstack-demo \
  -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
  -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \
  -v "$(pwd)/mongodb-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \
  -v "$(pwd)/mongod.log:/tmp/mongodb-demo/mongod.log:ro" \
  clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once ClickStack is running:

  1. Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first)
  2. Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Logs
  3. Set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC)

Dashboards and visualization

Download the dashboard configuration

Import pre-built dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section.
  2. Click "Import Dashboard" in the upper right corner under the ellipses.
  1. Upload the mongodb-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import.

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured

For the demo dataset, set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC).

Troubleshooting

No logs appearing in HyperDX

Verify the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog

Check for errors in the collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log

Logs not parsing correctly

Verify MongoDB is outputting JSON logs (4.4+):

tail -1 /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log | python3 -m json.tool

If the output is not valid JSON, your MongoDB version may be using the legacy text log format (pre-4.4). You'll need to replace the json_parser operator with a regex_parser, or upgrade to MongoDB 4.4+.

Next steps

  • Set up alerts for critical events (error spikes, slow query thresholds)
  • Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (replica set monitoring, connection tracking)

Going to production

This guide extends ClickStack's built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.