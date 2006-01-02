Monitoring MongoDB Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR Collect and visualize MongoDB server logs (4.4+ JSON format) in ClickStack using the OTel filelog receiver. Includes a demo dataset and pre-built dashboard.

This section covers configuring your existing MongoDB installation to send logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration. If you would like to test the MongoDB integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the "Demo dataset" section.

ClickStack instance running

Existing self-managed MongoDB installation (version 4.4 or newer)

Access to MongoDB log files

Verify MongoDB logging configuration MongoDB 4.4+ outputs structured JSON logs by default. Check your log file location: cat /etc/mongod.conf | grep -A 5 systemLog Common MongoDB log locations: Linux (apt/yum) : /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log

: macOS (Homebrew) : /usr/local/var/log/mongodb/mongo.log

: Docker: Often logged to stdout, but can be configured to write to /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log If MongoDB is logging to stdout, configure it to write to a file by updating mongod.conf : systemLog: destination: file path: /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log logAppend: true After changing the configuration, restart MongoDB: # For systemd sudo systemctl restart mongod # For Docker docker restart <mongodb-container> Create a custom OTel collector configuration for MongoDB ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP. Create a file named mongodb-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration: receivers: filelog/mongodb: include: - /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log start_at: beginning operators: - type: json_parser parse_from: body parse_to: attributes timestamp: parse_from: attributes.t.$$date layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.000-07:00' layout_type: gotime severity: parse_from: attributes.s overwrite_text: true mapping: fatal: F error: E warn: W info: I debug: - D1 - D2 - D3 - D4 - D5 - type: move from: attributes.msg to: body - type: add field: attributes.source value: "mongodb" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "mongodb-production" service: pipelines: logs/mongodb: receivers: [filelog/mongodb] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse Note You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config. The processors ( memory_limiter , transform , batch ) and exporters ( clickhouse ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration — you just reference them by name.

, , ) and exporters ( ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration — you just reference them by name. This configuration uses start_at: beginning to read all existing logs when the collector starts. For production deployments, change to start_at: end to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts. Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must: Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Mount your MongoDB log directory so the collector can read them Docker Compose

Docker Run (All-in-One Image) Update your ClickStack deployment configuration: services: clickstack: # ... existing configuration ... environment: - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # ... other environment variables ... volumes: - ./mongodb-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro - /var/log/mongodb:/var/log/mongodb:ro # ... other volumes ... If you're using the all-in-one image with docker, run: docker run --name clickstack \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/mongodb-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v /var/log/mongodb:/var/log/mongodb:ro \ clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest Note Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the MongoDB log files. In production, use read-only mounts ( :ro ) and follow the principle of least privilege. Verify Logs in HyperDX Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify that logs are flowing:

Test the MongoDB integration with a pre-generated sample dataset before configuring your production systems.

Download the sample dataset Download the sample log file: curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/mongodb/mongod.log Create test collector configuration Create a file named mongodb-demo.yaml with the following configuration: cat > mongodb-demo.yaml << 'EOF' receivers: filelog/mongodb: include: - /tmp/mongodb-demo/mongod.log start_at: beginning operators: - type: json_parser parse_from: body parse_to: attributes timestamp: parse_from: attributes.t.$$date layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.000-07:00' layout_type: gotime severity: parse_from: attributes.s overwrite_text: true mapping: fatal: F error: E warn: W info: I debug: - D1 - D2 - D3 - D4 - D5 - type: move from: attributes.msg to: body - type: add field: attributes.source value: "mongodb-demo" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "mongodb-demo" service: pipelines: logs/mongodb-demo: receivers: [filelog/mongodb] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse EOF Run ClickStack with demo configuration Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration: docker run --name clickstack-demo \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/mongodb-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v "$(pwd)/mongod.log:/tmp/mongodb-demo/mongod.log:ro" \ clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest Once ClickStack is running: Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first) Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Logs Set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC)

Download the dashboard configuration Import pre-built dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section. Click "Import Dashboard" in the upper right corner under the ellipses. Upload the mongodb-logs-dashboard.json file and click finish import. The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured For the demo dataset, set the time range to include 2026-03-09 00:00:00 - 2026-03-10 00:00:00 (UTC).

Verify the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog

Check for errors in the collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log

Verify MongoDB is outputting JSON logs (4.4+):

tail -1 /var/log/mongodb/mongod.log | python3 -m json.tool

If the output is not valid JSON, your MongoDB version may be using the legacy text log format (pre-4.4). You'll need to replace the json_parser operator with a regex_parser , or upgrade to MongoDB 4.4+.

Set up alerts for critical events (error spikes, slow query thresholds)

Create additional dashboards for specific use cases (replica set monitoring, connection tracking)

This guide extends ClickStack's built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.