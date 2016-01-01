Kubernetes

ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to collect logs, metrics, and Kubernetes events from Kubernetes clusters and forward them to ClickStack. We support the native OTel log format and require no additional vendor-specific configuration.

This guide integrates the following:

Logs

Infra Metrics

Note To send over application-level metrics or APM/traces, you'll need to add the corresponding language integration to your application as well.

The following guide assumes you have deployed a ClickStack OTel collector as a gateway, secured with an ingestion API key.

To collect logs and metrics from both each node and the cluster itself, we'll need to deploy two separate OpenTelemetry collectors. One will be deployed as a DaemonSet to collect logs and metrics from each node, and the other will be deployed as a deployment to collect logs and metrics from the cluster itself.

Create a new Kubernetes secret with the ingestion API Key from HyperDX. This will be used by the components installed below to securely ingest into your ClickStack OTel collector:

kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \ --from-literal=HYPERDX_API_KEY=<ingestion_api_key> \

Additionally, create a config map with the location of your ClickStack OTel collector:

kubectl create configmap -n=otel-demo otel-config-vars --from-literal=YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT=<OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT> # e.g. kubectl create configmap -n=otel-demo otel-config-vars --from-literal=YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT=http://my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-otel-collector:4318

The DaemonSet will collect logs and metrics from each node in the cluster but will not collect Kubernetes events or cluster-wide metrics.

Download the DaemonSet manifest:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_daemonset.yaml

k8s_daemonset.yaml # daemonset.yaml mode: daemonset # Required to use the kubeletstats cpu/memory utilization metrics clusterRole: create: true rules: - apiGroups: - '' resources: - nodes/proxy verbs: - get presets: logsCollection: enabled: true hostMetrics: enabled: true # Configures the Kubernetes Processor to add Kubernetes metadata. # Adds the k8sattributes processor to all the pipelines and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole. # More info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-attributes-processor kubernetesAttributes: enabled: true # When enabled the processor will extra all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes. # The label's exact name will be the key. extractAllPodLabels: true # When enabled the processor will extra all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes. # The annotation's exact name will be the key. extractAllPodAnnotations: true # Configures the collector to collect node, pod, and container metrics from the API server on a kubelet.. # Adds the kubeletstats receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole. # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubeletstats-receiver kubeletMetrics: enabled: true extraEnvs: - name: HYPERDX_API_KEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: hyperdx-secret key: HYPERDX_API_KEY optional: true - name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT valueFrom: configMapKeyRef: name: otel-config-vars key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT config: receivers: # Configures additional kubelet metrics kubeletstats: collection_interval: 20s auth_type: 'serviceAccount' endpoint: '${env:K8S_NODE_NAME}:10250' insecure_skip_verify: true metrics: k8s.pod.cpu_limit_utilization: enabled: true k8s.pod.cpu_request_utilization: enabled: true k8s.pod.memory_limit_utilization: enabled: true k8s.pod.memory_request_utilization: enabled: true k8s.pod.uptime: enabled: true k8s.node.uptime: enabled: true k8s.container.cpu_limit_utilization: enabled: true k8s.container.cpu_request_utilization: enabled: true k8s.container.memory_limit_utilization: enabled: true k8s.container.memory_request_utilization: enabled: true container.uptime: enabled: true exporters: otlphttp: endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}" headers: authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}" compression: gzip service: pipelines: logs: exporters: - otlphttp metrics: exporters: - otlphttp

To collect Kubernetes events and cluster-wide metrics, we'll need to deploy a separate OpenTelemetry collector as a deployment.

Download the deployment manifest:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_deployment.yaml

k8s_deployment.yaml # deployment.yaml mode: deployment image: repository: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib tag: 0.123.0 # We only want one of these collectors - any more and we'd produce duplicate data replicaCount: 1 presets: kubernetesAttributes: enabled: true # When enabled the processor will extra all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes. # The label's exact name will be the key. extractAllPodLabels: true # When enabled the processor will extra all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes. # The annotation's exact name will be the key. extractAllPodAnnotations: true # Configures the collector to collect kubernetes events. # Adds the k8sobject receiver to the logs pipeline and collects kubernetes events by default. # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-objects-receiver kubernetesEvents: enabled: true # Configures the Kubernetes Cluster Receiver to collect cluster-level metrics. # Adds the k8s_cluster receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusteRole. # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-cluster-receiver clusterMetrics: enabled: true extraEnvs: - name: HYPERDX_API_KEY valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: hyperdx-secret key: HYPERDX_API_KEY optional: true - name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT valueFrom: configMapKeyRef: name: otel-config-vars key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT config: exporters: otlphttp: endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}" compression: gzip headers: authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}" service: pipelines: logs: exporters: - otlphttp metrics: exporters: - otlphttp

The OpenTelemetry collector can now be deployed in your Kubernetes cluster using the OpenTelemetry Helm Chart.

Add the OpenTelemetry Helm repo:

helm repo add open-telemetry https://open-telemetry.github.io/opentelemetry-helm-charts # Add OTel Helm repo

Install the chart with the above config:

helm install my-opentelemetry-collector-deployment open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_deployment.yaml helm install my-opentelemetry-collector-daemonset open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_daemonset.yaml

Now the metrics, logs and Kubernetes events from your Kubernetes cluster should now appear inside HyperDX.

To correlate application-level logs, metrics, and traces with Kubernetes metadata (ex. pod name, namespace, etc.), you'll want to forward the Kubernetes metadata to your application using the OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable.

Here's an example deployment that forwards the Kubernetes metadata to the application using environment variables: