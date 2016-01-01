Skip to main content
Kubernetes

ClickStack uses the OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector to collect logs, metrics, and Kubernetes events from Kubernetes clusters and forward them to ClickStack. We support the native OTel log format and require no additional vendor-specific configuration.

This guide integrates the following:

  • Logs
  • Infra Metrics
Note

To send over application-level metrics or APM/traces, you'll need to add the corresponding language integration to your application as well.

The following guide assumes you have deployed a ClickStack OTel collector as a gateway, secured with an ingestion API key.

Creating the OTel Helm chart configuration files

To collect logs and metrics from both each node and the cluster itself, we'll need to deploy two separate OpenTelemetry collectors. One will be deployed as a DaemonSet to collect logs and metrics from each node, and the other will be deployed as a deployment to collect logs and metrics from the cluster itself.

Creating a API key secret

Create a new Kubernetes secret with the ingestion API Key from HyperDX. This will be used by the components installed below to securely ingest into your ClickStack OTel collector:

kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \
--from-literal=HYPERDX_API_KEY=<ingestion_api_key> \

Additionally, create a config map with the location of your ClickStack OTel collector:

kubectl create configmap -n=otel-demo otel-config-vars --from-literal=YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT=<OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT>
# e.g. kubectl create configmap -n=otel-demo otel-config-vars --from-literal=YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT=http://my-hyperdx-hdx-oss-v2-otel-collector:4318

Creating the DaemonSet configuration

The DaemonSet will collect logs and metrics from each node in the cluster but will not collect Kubernetes events or cluster-wide metrics.

Download the DaemonSet manifest:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_daemonset.yaml
k8s_daemonset.yaml
# daemonset.yaml
mode: daemonset

# Required to use the kubeletstats cpu/memory utilization metrics
clusterRole:
  create: true
  rules:
    - apiGroups:
        - ''
      resources:
        - nodes/proxy
      verbs:
        - get

presets:
  logsCollection:
    enabled: true
  hostMetrics:
    enabled: true
  # Configures the Kubernetes Processor to add Kubernetes metadata.
  # Adds the k8sattributes processor to all the pipelines and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole.
  # More info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-attributes-processor
  kubernetesAttributes:
    enabled: true
    # When enabled the processor will extra all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
    # The label's exact name will be the key.
    extractAllPodLabels: true
    # When enabled the processor will extra all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
    # The annotation's exact name will be the key.
    extractAllPodAnnotations: true
  # Configures the collector to collect node, pod, and container metrics from the API server on a kubelet..
  # Adds the kubeletstats receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusterRole.
  # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubeletstats-receiver
  kubeletMetrics:
    enabled: true

extraEnvs:
  - name: HYPERDX_API_KEY
    valueFrom:
      secretKeyRef:
        name: hyperdx-secret
        key: HYPERDX_API_KEY
        optional: true
  - name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
    valueFrom:
      configMapKeyRef:
        name: otel-config-vars
        key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT

config:
  receivers:
    # Configures additional kubelet metrics
    kubeletstats:
      collection_interval: 20s
      auth_type: 'serviceAccount'
      endpoint: '${env:K8S_NODE_NAME}:10250'
      insecure_skip_verify: true
      metrics:
        k8s.pod.cpu_limit_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.pod.cpu_request_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.pod.memory_limit_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.pod.memory_request_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.pod.uptime:
          enabled: true
        k8s.node.uptime:
          enabled: true
        k8s.container.cpu_limit_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.container.cpu_request_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.container.memory_limit_utilization:
          enabled: true
        k8s.container.memory_request_utilization:
          enabled: true
        container.uptime:
          enabled: true

  exporters:
    otlphttp:
      endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}"
      headers:
        authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}"
      compression: gzip

  service:
    pipelines:
      logs:
        exporters:
          - otlphttp
      metrics:
        exporters:
          - otlphttp

Creating the deployment configuration

To collect Kubernetes events and cluster-wide metrics, we'll need to deploy a separate OpenTelemetry collector as a deployment.

Download the deployment manifest:

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/ClickHouse/clickhouse-docs/refs/heads/main/docs/use-cases/observability/clickstack/example-datasets/_snippets/k8s_deployment.yaml
k8s_deployment.yaml
# deployment.yaml
mode: deployment

image:
  repository: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib
  tag: 0.123.0
 
# We only want one of these collectors - any more and we'd produce duplicate data
replicaCount: 1
 
presets:
  kubernetesAttributes:
    enabled: true
    # When enabled the processor will extra all labels for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
    # The label's exact name will be the key.
    extractAllPodLabels: true
    # When enabled the processor will extra all annotations for an associated pod and add them as resource attributes.
    # The annotation's exact name will be the key.
    extractAllPodAnnotations: true
  # Configures the collector to collect kubernetes events.
  # Adds the k8sobject receiver to the logs pipeline and collects kubernetes events by default.
  # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-objects-receiver
  kubernetesEvents:
    enabled: true
  # Configures the Kubernetes Cluster Receiver to collect cluster-level metrics.
  # Adds the k8s_cluster receiver to the metrics pipeline and adds the necessary rules to ClusteRole.
  # More Info: https://opentelemetry.io/docs/kubernetes/collector/components/#kubernetes-cluster-receiver
  clusterMetrics:
    enabled: true

extraEnvs:
  - name: HYPERDX_API_KEY
    valueFrom:
      secretKeyRef:
        name: hyperdx-secret
        key: HYPERDX_API_KEY
        optional: true
  - name: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT
    valueFrom:
      configMapKeyRef:
        name: otel-config-vars
        key: YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT

config:
  exporters:
    otlphttp:
      endpoint: "${env:YOUR_OTEL_COLLECTOR_ENDPOINT}"
      compression: gzip
      headers:
        authorization: "${env:HYPERDX_API_KEY}"
  service:
    pipelines:
      logs:
        exporters:
          - otlphttp
      metrics:
        exporters:
          - otlphttp

Deploying the OpenTelemetry collector

The OpenTelemetry collector can now be deployed in your Kubernetes cluster using the OpenTelemetry Helm Chart.

Add the OpenTelemetry Helm repo:

helm repo add open-telemetry https://open-telemetry.github.io/opentelemetry-helm-charts # Add OTel Helm repo

Install the chart with the above config:

helm install my-opentelemetry-collector-deployment open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_deployment.yaml
helm install my-opentelemetry-collector-daemonset open-telemetry/opentelemetry-collector -f k8s_daemonset.yaml

Now the metrics, logs and Kubernetes events from your Kubernetes cluster should now appear inside HyperDX.

Forwarding resource tags to pods (Recommended)

To correlate application-level logs, metrics, and traces with Kubernetes metadata (ex. pod name, namespace, etc.), you'll want to forward the Kubernetes metadata to your application using the OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES environment variable.

Here's an example deployment that forwards the Kubernetes metadata to the application using environment variables:

# my_app_deployment.yaml

apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  name: app-deployment
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: app
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        app: app
        # Combined with the Kubernetes Attribute Processor, this will ensure
        # the pod's logs and metrics will be associated with a service name.
        service.name: <MY_APP_NAME>
    spec:
      containers:
        - name: app-container
          image: my-image
          env:
            # ... other environment variables
            # Collect K8s metadata from the downward API to forward to the app
            - name: POD_NAME
              valueFrom:
                fieldRef:
                  fieldPath: metadata.name
            - name: POD_UID
              valueFrom:
                fieldRef:
                  fieldPath: metadata.uid
            - name: POD_NAMESPACE
              valueFrom:
                fieldRef:
                  fieldPath: metadata.namespace
            - name: NODE_NAME
              valueFrom:
                fieldRef:
                  fieldPath: spec.nodeName
            - name: DEPLOYMENT_NAME
              valueFrom:
                fieldRef:
                  fieldPath: metadata.labels['deployment']
            # Forward the K8s metadata to the app via OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES
            - name: OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES
              value: k8s.pod.name=$(POD_NAME),k8s.pod.uid=$(POD_UID),k8s.namespace.name=$(POD_NAMESPACE),k8s.node.name=$(NODE_NAME),k8s.deployment.name=$(DEPLOYMENT_NAME)