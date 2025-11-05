Monitoring Kafka Metrics with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to monitor Apache Kafka performance metrics with ClickStack by using the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer. You'll learn how to: Enable JMX on Kafka brokers and configure the JMX Metric Gatherer

Send Kafka metrics to ClickStack via OTLP

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize Kafka performance (broker throughput, consumer lag, partition health, request latency) A demo dataset with sample metrics is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production Kafka cluster. Time required: 10-15 minutes

Monitor your existing Kafka deployment by running the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer container to collect metrics and send them to ClickStack via OTLP.

If you want to test this integration first without modifying your existing setup, skip to the demo dataset section.

ClickStack instance running

Existing Kafka installation (version 2.0 or newer) with JMX enabled

Network access between ClickStack and Kafka (JMX port 9999, Kafka port 9092)

OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer JAR (download instructions below)

Get ClickStack API key The JMX Metric Gatherer sends data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication. Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080) Create an account or log in if needed Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys Copy your Ingestion API Key Set it as an environment variable: export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here Download the OpenTelemetry JMX Metric Gatherer Download the JMX Metric Gatherer JAR: curl -L -o opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar \ https://github.com/open-telemetry/opentelemetry-java-contrib/releases/download/v1.32.0/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar Verify Kafka JMX is enabled Ensure JMX is enabled on your Kafka brokers. For Docker deployments: services: kafka: image: confluentinc/cp-kafka:latest environment: JMX_PORT: 9999 KAFKA_JMX_HOSTNAME: kafka # ... other Kafka configuration ports: - "9092:9092" - "9999:9999" For non-Docker deployments, set these in your Kafka startup: export JMX_PORT=9999 Verify JMX is accessible: netstat -an | grep 9999 Deploy JMX Metric Gatherer with Docker Compose This example shows a complete setup with Kafka, the JMX Metric Gatherer, and ClickStack. Adjust service names and endpoints to match your existing deployment: services: clickstack: image: docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest ports: - "8080:8080" - "4317:4317" - "4318:4318" networks: - monitoring kafka: image: confluentinc/cp-kafka:latest hostname: kafka container_name: kafka environment: KAFKA_NODE_ID: 1 KAFKA_LISTENER_SECURITY_PROTOCOL_MAP: 'CONTROLLER:PLAINTEXT,PLAINTEXT:PLAINTEXT' KAFKA_ADVERTISED_LISTENERS: 'PLAINTEXT://kafka:9092' KAFKA_PROCESS_ROLES: 'broker,controller' KAFKA_CONTROLLER_QUORUM_VOTERS: '1@kafka:29093' KAFKA_LISTENERS: 'PLAINTEXT://kafka:9092,CONTROLLER://kafka:29093' KAFKA_CONTROLLER_LISTENER_NAMES: 'CONTROLLER' KAFKA_LOG_DIRS: '/tmp/kraft-combined-logs' KAFKA_OFFSETS_TOPIC_REPLICATION_FACTOR: 1 KAFKA_TRANSACTION_STATE_LOG_REPLICATION_FACTOR: 1 KAFKA_TRANSACTION_STATE_LOG_MIN_ISR: 1 CLUSTER_ID: 'MkU3OEVBNTcwNTJENDM2Qk' JMX_PORT: 9999 KAFKA_JMX_HOSTNAME: kafka KAFKA_JMX_OPTS: '-Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.authenticate=false -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.ssl=false -Djava.rmi.server.hostname=kafka -Dcom.sun.management.jmxremote.rmi.port=9999' ports: - "9092:9092" - "9999:9999" networks: - monitoring kafka-jmx-exporter: image: eclipse-temurin:11-jre depends_on: - kafka - clickstack environment: - CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} volumes: - ./opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar:/app/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar command: > sh -c "java -Dotel.jmx.service.url=service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://kafka:9999/jmxrmi -Dotel.jmx.target.system=kafka -Dotel.metrics.exporter=otlp -Dotel.exporter.otlp.protocol=http/protobuf -Dotel.exporter.otlp.endpoint=http://clickstack:4318 -Dotel.exporter.otlp.headers=authorization=\${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} -Dotel.resource.attributes=service.name=kafka,kafka.broker.id=broker-0 -Dotel.jmx.interval.milliseconds=10000 -jar /app/opentelemetry-jmx-metrics.jar" networks: - monitoring networks: monitoring: driver: bridge Key configuration parameters: service:jmx:rmi:///jndi/rmi://kafka:9999/jmxrmi - JMX connection URL (use your Kafka hostname)

- JMX connection URL (use your Kafka hostname) otel.jmx.target.system=kafka - Enables Kafka-specific metrics

- Enables Kafka-specific metrics http://clickstack:4318 - OTLP HTTP endpoint (use your ClickStack hostname)

- OTLP HTTP endpoint (use your ClickStack hostname) authorization=\${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} - API key for authentication (required)

- API key for authentication (required) service.name=kafka,kafka.broker.id=broker-0 - Resource attributes for filtering

- Resource attributes for filtering 10000 - Collection interval in milliseconds (10 seconds) Verify metrics in HyperDX Log into HyperDX and confirm metrics are flowing: Navigate to the Chart Explorer Search for kafka.message.count or kafka.partition.count Metrics should appear at 10-second intervals Key metrics to verify: kafka.message.count - Total messages processed

- Total messages processed kafka.partition.count - Total partitions

- Total partitions kafka.partition.under_replicated - Should be 0 in a healthy cluster

- Should be 0 in a healthy cluster kafka.network.io - Network throughput

- Network throughput kafka.request.time.* - Request latency percentiles To generate activity and populate more metrics: # Create a test topic docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --create --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092 --partitions 3 --replication-factor 1" # Send test messages echo -e "Message 1

Message 2

Message 3" | docker exec -i kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-console-producer --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092" Note When running Kafka client commands (kafka-topics, kafka-console-producer, etc.) from within the Kafka container, prefix with unset JMX_PORT && to prevent JMX port conflicts.

For users who want to test the Kafka Metrics integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a pre-generated dataset with realistic Kafka metrics patterns.

Download the sample metrics dataset Download the pre-generated metrics files (29 hours of Kafka metrics with realistic patterns): # Download gauge metrics (partition counts, queue sizes, latencies, consumer lag) curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/kafka/kafka-metrics-gauge.csv # Download sum metrics (message rates, byte rates, request counts) curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/kafka/kafka-metrics-sum.csv The dataset includes realistic patterns for a single-broker e-commerce Kafka cluster: 06:00-08:00: Morning surge - Sharp traffic ramp from overnight baseline

- Sharp traffic ramp from overnight baseline 10:00-10:15: Flash sale - Dramatic spike to 3.5x normal traffic

- Dramatic spike to 3.5x normal traffic 11:30: Deployment event - 12x consumer lag spike with under-replicated partitions

- 12x consumer lag spike with under-replicated partitions 14:00-15:30: Peak shopping - Sustained high traffic at 2.8x baseline

- Sustained high traffic at 2.8x baseline 17:00-17:30: After-work surge - Secondary traffic peak

- Secondary traffic peak 18:45: Consumer rebalance - 6x lag spike during rebalancing

- 6x lag spike during rebalancing 20:00-22:00: Evening drop - Steep decline to overnight levels Start ClickStack Start a ClickStack instance: docker run -d --name clickstack-demo \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Load metrics into ClickStack Load the metrics directly into ClickHouse: # Load gauge metrics (partition counts, queue sizes, latencies, consumer lag) cat kafka-metrics-gauge.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \ clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_gauge FORMAT CSVWithNames" # Load sum metrics (message rates, byte rates, request counts) cat kafka-metrics-sum.csv | docker exec -i clickstack-demo \ clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO otel_metrics_sum FORMAT CSVWithNames" Verify metrics in HyperDX Once loaded, the quickest way to see your metrics is through the pre-built dashboard. Proceed to the Dashboards and visualization section to import the dashboard and view all Kafka metrics at once. Note The demo dataset time range is 2025-11-05 16:00:00 to 2025-11-06 16:00:00. Make sure your time range in HyperDX matches this window.

To help you get started monitoring Kafka with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for Kafka metrics.

Download the dashboard configuration Import the pre-built dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses Upload the kafka-metrics-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import View the dashboard The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured: Note For the demo dataset, ensure the time range is set to 2025-11-05 16:00:00 to 2025-11-06 16:00:00.

Verify API key is set and passed to the container:

# Check environment variable echo $CLICKSTACK_API_KEY # Verify it's in the container docker exec <jmx-exporter-container> env | grep CLICKSTACK_API_KEY

If missing, set it and restart:

export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-api-key-here docker compose up -d kafka-jmx-exporter

Check if metrics are reaching ClickHouse:

docker exec <clickstack-container> clickhouse-client --query " SELECT DISTINCT MetricName FROM otel_metrics_sum WHERE ServiceName = 'kafka' LIMIT 10 "

If you don't see any results, check the JMX exporter logs:

docker compose logs kafka-jmx-exporter | grep -i "error\|connection" | tail -10

Generate Kafka activity to populate metrics:

# Create a test topic docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --create --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092 --partitions 3 --replication-factor 1" # Send test messages echo -e "Message 1

Message 2

Message 3" | docker exec -i kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-console-producer --topic test-topic --bootstrap-server kafka:9092"

If you see Authorization failed or 401 Unauthorized :

Verify the API key in HyperDX UI (Settings → API Keys → Ingestion API Key) Re-export and restart:

export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY=your-correct-api-key docker compose down docker compose up -d

When running Kafka commands from within the Kafka container, you may see:

Error: Port already in use: 9999

Prefix commands with unset JMX_PORT && :

docker exec kafka bash -c "unset JMX_PORT && kafka-topics --list --bootstrap-server kafka:9092"

If the JMX exporter logs show Connection refused :

Verify all containers are on the same Docker network:

docker compose ps docker network inspect <network-name>

Test connectivity:

# From JMX exporter to ClickStack docker exec <jmx-exporter-container> sh -c "timeout 2 bash -c 'cat < /dev/null > /dev/tcp/clickstack/4318' && echo 'Connected' || echo 'Failed'"

This guide sends metrics directly from the JMX Metric Gatherer to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint, which works well for testing and small deployments.

For production environments, deploy your own OpenTelemetry Collector as an agent to receive metrics from the JMX Exporter and forward them to ClickStack. This provides batching, resilience, and centralized configuration management.

See Ingesting with OpenTelemetry for production deployment patterns and collector configuration examples.