Monitoring Kafka Logs with ClickStack

ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. The custom configuration is merged with the base configuration managed by HyperDX via OpAMP.

Create a file named kafka-logs-monitoring.yaml with the following configuration:

receivers: filelog/kafka: include: - /var/log/kafka/server.log - /var/log/kafka/controller.log # optional, only exists if log4j is configured with separate file appenders - /var/log/kafka/state-change.log # optional, same as above start_at: beginning multiline: line_start_pattern: '^\[\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}' operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^\[(?P<timestamp>\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2} \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2},\d{3})\] (?P<severity>\w+) (?P<message>.*)' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes timestamp: parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%Y-%m-%d %H:%M:%S,%L' severity: parse_from: attributes.severity - type: move from: attributes.message to: body - type: add field: attributes.source value: "kafka" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "kafka-production" service: pipelines: logs/kafka: receivers: [filelog/kafka] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse