Monitoring Host Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to monitor host system logs with ClickStack by configuring the OpenTelemetry collector to collect logs from systemd, kernel, SSH, cron, and other system services. You'll learn how to: Configure the OTel collector to read system log files

Deploy ClickStack with your custom configuration

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize host log insights (errors, warnings, service activity) A demo dataset with sample logs is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production hosts. Time Required: 5-10 minutes

This section covers configuring your existing hosts to send system logs to ClickStack by modifying the ClickStack OTel collector configuration to read all system log files (syslog, auth, kernel, daemon, and application logs).

If you would like to test the host logs integration before configuring your own existing setup, you can test with our preconfigured setup and sample data in the "Demo dataset" section.

ClickStack instance running

System with syslog files

Access to modify ClickStack configuration files

Verify syslog files exist First, verify that your system is writing syslog files: # Check if syslog files exist (Linux) ls -la /var/log/syslog /var/log/messages # Or on macOS ls -la /var/log/system.log # View recent entries tail -20 /var/log/syslog Common syslog locations: Ubuntu/Debian : /var/log/syslog

: RHEL/CentOS/Fedora : /var/log/messages

: macOS: /var/log/system.log Create custom OTel collector configuration ClickStack allows you to extend the base OpenTelemetry Collector configuration by mounting a custom configuration file and setting an environment variable. Create a file named host-logs-monitoring.yaml with the configuration for your system: Modern Linux (Ubuntu 24.04+)

Legacy Linux (Ubuntu 20.04, RHEL, CentOS)

macOS receivers: filelog/syslog: include: - /var/log/syslog - /var/log/**/*.log start_at: end operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\S+) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout_type: gotime layout: '2006-01-02T15:04:05.999999-07:00' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "host-logs" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "host-production" service: pipelines: logs/host: receivers: [filelog/syslog] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse receivers: filelog/syslog: include: - /var/log/syslog - /var/log/messages - /var/log/**/*.log start_at: end operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\w+ \d+ \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%b %d %H:%M:%S' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "host-logs" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "host-production" service: pipelines: logs/host: receivers: [filelog/syslog] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse receivers: filelog/syslog: include: - /var/log/system.log - /host/private/var/log/*.log start_at: end operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\w+ \d+ \d{2}:\d{2}:\d{2}) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%b %d %H:%M:%S' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "host-logs" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "host-production" service: pipelines: logs/host: receivers: [filelog/syslog] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse

All configurations: Read syslog files from their standard locations

Parse the syslog format to extract structured fields (timestamp, hostname, unit/service, PID, message)

Preserve original log timestamps

Add source: host-logs attribute for filtering in HyperDX

attribute for filtering in HyperDX Route logs to the ClickHouse exporter via a dedicated pipeline Note You only define new receivers and pipelines in the custom config

The processors ( memory_limiter , transform , batch ) and exporters ( clickhouse ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name

, , ) and exporters ( ) are already defined in the base ClickStack configuration - you just reference them by name The regex parser extracts systemd unit names, PIDs, and other metadata from the syslog format

This configuration uses start_at: end to avoid re-ingesting logs on collector restarts. For testing, change to start_at: beginning to see historical logs immediately. Configure ClickStack to load custom configuration To enable custom collector configuration in your existing ClickStack deployment, you must: Mount the custom config file at /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Set the environment variable CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml Mount your syslog directory so the collector can read them Update your ClickStack deployment configuration: services: clickstack: # ... existing configuration ... environment: - CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml # ... other environment variables ... volumes: - ./host-logs-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro - /var/log:/var/log:ro # ... other volumes ... If you're using the all-in-one image with docker run: docker run --name clickstack \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/host-logs-monitoring.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v /var/log:/var/log:ro \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Note Ensure the ClickStack collector has appropriate permissions to read the syslog files. In production, use read-only mounts ( :ro ) and follow the principle of least privilege. Verifying Logs in HyperDX Once configured, log into HyperDX and verify logs are flowing: Navigate to the search view Set source to Logs Filter by source:host-logs to see host-specific logs You should see structured log entries with fields like unit , hostname , pid , message , etc.

For users who want to test the host logs integration before configuring their production systems, we provide a sample dataset of pre-generated system logs with realistic patterns.

Download the sample dataset Download the sample log file: curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/host-logs/journal.log The dataset includes: System boot sequence

SSH login activity (successful and failed attempts)

Security incident (brute force attack with fail2ban response)

Scheduled maintenance (cron jobs, anacron)

Service restarts (rsyslog)

Kernel messages and firewall activity

Mix of normal operations and notable events Create test collector configuration Create a file named host-logs-demo.yaml with the following configuration: cat > host-logs-demo.yaml << 'EOF' receivers: filelog/journal: include: - /tmp/host-demo/journal.log start_at: beginning operators: - type: regex_parser regex: '^(?P<timestamp>\S+) (?P<hostname>\S+) (?P<unit>\S+?)(?:\[(?P<pid>\d+)\])?: (?P<message>.*)$' parse_from: body parse_to: attributes - type: time_parser parse_from: attributes.timestamp layout: '%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%S%z' - type: add field: attributes.source value: "host-demo" - type: add field: resource["service.name"] value: "host-demo" service: pipelines: logs/host-demo: receivers: [filelog/journal] processors: - memory_limiter - transform - batch exporters: - clickhouse EOF Run ClickStack with demo configuration Run ClickStack with the demo logs and configuration: docker run --name clickstack-demo \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ -e CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE=/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml \ -v "$(pwd)/host-logs-demo.yaml:/etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml:ro" \ -v "$(pwd)/journal.log:/tmp/host-demo/journal.log:ro" \ docker.hyperdx.io/hyperdx/hyperdx-all-in-one:latest Note This mounts the log file directly into the container. This is done for testing purposes with static demo data. Verify logs in HyperDX Once ClickStack is running: Open HyperDX and log in to your account (you may need to create an account first) Navigate to the Search view and set the source to Logs Set the time range to 2025-11-10 00:00:00 - 2025-11-13 00:00:00 Timezone Display HyperDX displays timestamps in your browser's local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-11-11 00:00:00 - 2025-11-12 00:00:00 (UTC). The wide time range ensures you'll see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

To help you get started monitoring host logs with ClickStack, we provide essential visualizations for system logs.

Download the dashboard configuration Import the pre-built dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses Upload the host-logs-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import View the dashboard The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured: Key visualizations include: Log volume over time by severity

Top systemd units generating logs

SSH login activity (successful vs failed)

Firewall activity (blocked vs allowed)

Security events (failed logins, bans, blocks)

Service restart activity Note For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-11-11 00:00:00 - 2025-11-12 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard will not have a time range specified by default.

Verify the environment variable is set:

docker exec <container-name> printenv CUSTOM_OTELCOL_CONFIG_FILE

Check the custom config file is mounted and readable:

docker exec <container-name> cat /etc/otelcol-contrib/custom.config.yaml | head -10

Verify syslog files exist and are being written:

# Check if syslog exists ls -la /var/log/syslog /var/log/messages # Verify logs are being written tail -f /var/log/syslog

Check the collector can read the logs:

docker exec <container> cat /var/log/syslog | head -20

Check the effective config includes your filelog receiver:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/effective.yaml | grep -A 10 filelog

Check for errors in the collector logs:

docker exec <container> cat /etc/otel/supervisor-data/agent.log | grep -i "filelog\|syslog"

If using the demo dataset, verify the log file is accessible:

docker exec <container> cat /tmp/host-demo/journal.log | wc -l

Verify your syslog format matches the configuration you chose:

For Modern Linux (Ubuntu 24.04+):

# Should show ISO8601 format: 2025-11-17T20:55:44.826796+00:00 tail -5 /var/log/syslog

For Legacy Linux or macOS:

# Should show traditional format: Nov 17 14:16:16 tail -5 /var/log/syslog # or tail -5 /var/log/system.log

If your format doesn't match, select the appropriate configuration tab in the Create custom OTel collector configuration section.

After setting up host logs monitoring:

Set up alerts for critical system events (service failures, authentication failures, disk warnings)

Filter by specific units to monitor particular services

Correlate host logs with application logs for comprehensive troubleshooting

Create custom dashboards for security monitoring (SSH attempts, sudo usage, firewall blocks)

This guide extends ClickStack's built-in OpenTelemetry Collector for quick setup. For production deployments, we recommend running your own OTel Collector and sending data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint. See Sending OpenTelemetry data for production configuration.