Monitoring Cloudflare Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR

This guide shows you how to ingest Cloudflare logs into ClickStack using ClickPipes. Cloudflare Logpush writes logs to S3, and ClickPipes continuously ingests new files into ClickHouse. Unlike most ClickStack integration guides that use the OpenTelemetry Collector, this guide uses ClickPipes to pull data directly from S3.

A demo dataset is available if you want to explore the dashboards before configuring production ingestion.