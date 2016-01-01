Skip to main content
Monitoring AWS Lambda Logs with ClickStack using Rotel

Community Maintained
TL;DR

This guide shows you how to monitor AWS Lambda functions with ClickStack by using the Rotel Lambda Extension to collect and forward function logs, extension logs, and OpenTelemetry data directly to ClickHouse. You'll learn how to:

  • Deploy the Rotel Lambda Extension layer to your Lambda functions
  • Configure the extension to export logs and traces to ClickStack
  • Optionally disable CloudWatch Logs to reduce costs

This approach can significantly reduce your Lambda observability costs by bypassing CloudWatch Logs entirely.

Time Required: 5-10 minutes

Integration with existing Lambda functions

This section covers configuring your existing AWS Lambda functions to send logs and traces to ClickStack using the Rotel Lambda Extension.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • AWS Lambda function(s) to monitor
  • AWS CLI configured with appropriate permissions
  • Lambda execution role with permissions to add layers

Choose the appropriate Rotel Lambda Extension layer

The Rotel Lambda Extension is available as a pre-built AWS Lambda layer. Choose the layer ARN that matches your Lambda function's architecture:

ArchitectureARN PatternLatest Version
x86-64/amd64arn:aws:lambda:{region}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-amd64-alpha:{version}Version
arm64arn:aws:lambda:{region}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-arm64-alpha:{version}Version

Available regions:

  • us-east-2, us-west-2
  • eu-central-1, eu-north-1, eu-west-3
  • ca-central-1
  • ap-southeast-2, ap-northeast-2
  • ap-south-1
  • sa-east-1

Add the Rotel layer to your Lambda function

In these examples replace {arch}, {region}, and {version} with the appropriate values above.

Option 1: AWS Console
  1. Open the AWS Lambda console
  2. Navigate to your Lambda function
  3. Scroll to the Layers section and click Add a layer
  4. Select Specify an ARN
  5. Enter the Rotel layer ARN: 
    arn:aws:lambda:{region}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-{arch}-alpha:{version}
  6. Click Add
Option 2: AWS CLI
aws lambda update-function-configuration \
  --function-name my-function \
  --layers arn:aws:lambda:{region}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-{arch}-alpha:{version}
Option 3: AWS SAM
Resources:
  MyFunction:
    Type: AWS::Serverless::Function
    Properties:
      # ... other configuration ...
      Layers:
        - arn:aws:lambda:{version}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-{arch}-alpha:{version}

Configure the extension to export to ClickStack

The Rotel Lambda Extension is configured using environment variables. You need to configure the OTLP exporter endpoint to point to your ClickStack instance. The examples assume your AWS Lambda function is able to reach the ClickStack instance.

Basic configuration (environment variables)

Add these environment variables to your Lambda function:

# Required: ClickStack OTLP endpoint
ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317

# Optional: Authentication headers
ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>"

# Optional: Service name (defaults to Lambda function name)
ROTEL_OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES="service.name=my-lambda-api,service.version=1.0.0"
Advanced configuration (using .env file)

For more complex configurations, create a rotel.env file in your Lambda function bundle:

rotel.env:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317
ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>"
ROTEL_OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES="service.name=my-lambda-api,deployment.environment=production"

Then set the environment variable to point to this file:

ROTEL_ENV_FILE=/var/task/rotel.env
Using AWS Secrets Manager or Parameter Store

For production deployments, store sensitive values like API keys in AWS Secrets Manager or Parameter Store:

AWS Secrets Manager Example:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317
ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=${arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:123456789012:secret:clickstack-api-key-abc123}"

AWS Parameter Store Example:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317
ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=${arn:aws:ssm:us-east-1:123456789012:parameter/clickstack-api-key}"

Required IAM Permissions:

Add these permissions to your Lambda execution role:

For Secrets Manager:

{
  "Version": "2012-10-17",
  "Statement": [
    {
      "Effect": "Allow",
      "Action": [
        "secretsmanager:GetSecretValue",
        "secretsmanager:BatchGetSecretValue"
      ],
      "Resource": "arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:123456789012:secret:clickstack-api-key-*"
    }
  ]
}

For Parameter Store:

{
  "Version": "2012-10-17",
  "Statement": [
    {
      "Effect": "Allow",
      "Action": [
        "ssm:GetParameters"
      ],
      "Resource": "arn:aws:ssm:us-east-1:123456789012:parameter/clickstack-api-key"
    }
  ]
}
Note

AWS API calls for secret retrieval add 100-150ms to cold start latency. Secrets are retrieved in batches (up to 10) and only on initialization, so subsequent invocations are not impacted.

Test the integration

Invoke your Lambda function to verify logs are being sent to ClickStack:

aws lambda invoke \
  --function-name my-function \
  --payload '{"test": "data"}' \
  response.json

Check the Lambda logs for any errors:

aws logs tail /aws/lambda/my-function --follow

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once configured, log into HyperDX (ClickStack's UI) and verify that logs are flowing:

Look for these key attributes in the logs:

  • service.name: Your Lambda function name
  • faas.name: AWS Lambda function name
  • faas.invocation_id: Unique invocation ID
  • cloud.provider: "aws"
  • cloud.platform: "aws_lambda"

Disabling CloudWatch Logs (cost optimization)

By default, AWS Lambda sends all logs to CloudWatch Logs, which can be expensive at scale. Once you've verified that logs are flowing to ClickStack, you can disable CloudWatch logging to reduce costs.

Remove CloudWatch permissions from the execution role

  1. Open the AWS Console and navigate to AWS Lambda
  2. Navigate to your Lambda function
  3. Select ConfigurationPermissions
  4. Click the execution role name to open the IAM console
  5. Edit the role and remove any logs:* actions:
    • If using a custom policy, edit to remove logs:CreateLogGroup, logs:CreateLogStream, and logs:PutLogEvents
    • If using the AWS managed policy AWSLambdaBasicExecutionRole, remove it from the role
  6. Save the role

Verify CloudWatch logging is disabled

Invoke your function again and verify that:

  1. No new CloudWatch log streams are created
  2. Logs continue to appear in ClickStack/HyperDX
# This should show no new log streams after the policy change
aws logs describe-log-streams \
  --log-group-name /aws/lambda/my-function \
  --order-by LastEventTime \
  --descending \
  --max-items 5

Adding OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation

The Rotel Lambda Extension works seamlessly with OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation layers to collect distributed traces and metrics in addition to logs.

Choose your language instrumentation layer

AWS provides OpenTelemetry auto-instrumentation layers for multiple languages:

LanguageLayer ARN Pattern
Node.jsarn:aws:lambda:{region}:901920570463:layer:aws-otel-nodejs-{arch}-ver-{version}
Pythonarn:aws:lambda:{region}:901920570463:layer:aws-otel-python-{arch}-ver-{version}
Javaarn:aws:lambda:{region}:901920570463:layer:aws-otel-java-agent-{arch}-ver-{version}

Find the latest versions in the AWS OpenTelemetry Lambda repository.

Add both layers to your function

Add both the Rotel extension layer and the instrumentation layer:

aws lambda update-function-configuration \
  --function-name my-function \
  --layers \
    arn:aws:lambda:{region}:418653438961:layer:rotel-extension-{arch}-alpha:{version} \
    arn:aws:lambda:{region}:901920570463:layer:aws-otel-nodejs-{arch}-ver-1-30-2:1

Configure the auto-instrumentation

Set the AWS_LAMBDA_EXEC_WRAPPER environment variable to enable auto-instrumentation:

For Node.js:

AWS_LAMBDA_EXEC_WRAPPER=/opt/otel-handler

For Python:

AWS_LAMBDA_EXEC_WRAPPER=/opt/otel-instrument

For Java:

AWS_LAMBDA_EXEC_WRAPPER=/opt/otel-handler

Verify traces in HyperDX

After invoking your function:

  1. Navigate to the Traces view in HyperDX
  2. You should see traces with spans from your Lambda function
  3. Traces will be correlated with logs via trace_id and span_id attributes

Example applications

Checkout the example Python app demonstrating the Rotel Lambda Extension:

  • Python + ClickHouse: Python application with manual OpenTelemetry instrumentation, sending traces and logs directly to ClickHouse

Join the Rotel community

If you have questions about Rotel, please join the Rotel Discord server and share your feedback or questions. Check out the Rotel Lambda Extension to contribute any improvements.

