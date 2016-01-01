Monitoring AWS Lambda Logs with ClickStack using Rotel

Configure the extension to export to ClickStack

The Rotel Lambda Extension is configured using environment variables. You need to configure the OTLP exporter endpoint to point to your ClickStack instance. The examples assume your AWS Lambda function is able to reach the ClickStack instance.

Add these environment variables to your Lambda function:

# Required: ClickStack OTLP endpoint ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317 # Optional: Authentication headers ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>" # Optional: Service name (defaults to Lambda function name) ROTEL_OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES="service.name=my-lambda-api,service.version=1.0.0"

For more complex configurations, create a rotel.env file in your Lambda function bundle:

rotel.env:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317 ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=<YOUR_INGESTION_API_KEY>" ROTEL_OTEL_RESOURCE_ATTRIBUTES="service.name=my-lambda-api,deployment.environment=production"

Then set the environment variable to point to this file:

ROTEL_ENV_FILE=/var/task/rotel.env

For production deployments, store sensitive values like API keys in AWS Secrets Manager or Parameter Store:

AWS Secrets Manager Example:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317 ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=${arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:123456789012:secret:clickstack-api-key-abc123}"

AWS Parameter Store Example:

ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_ENDPOINT=https://clickstack.example.com:4317 ROTEL_OTLP_EXPORTER_CUSTOM_HEADERS="Authorization=${arn:aws:ssm:us-east-1:123456789012:parameter/clickstack-api-key}"

Required IAM Permissions:

Add these permissions to your Lambda execution role:

For Secrets Manager:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "secretsmanager:GetSecretValue", "secretsmanager:BatchGetSecretValue" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:secretsmanager:us-east-1:123456789012:secret:clickstack-api-key-*" } ] }

For Parameter Store:

{ "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "ssm:GetParameters" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:ssm:us-east-1:123456789012:parameter/clickstack-api-key" } ] }