Monitoring AWS CloudWatch Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR

This guide shows you how to forward AWS CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector's AWS CloudWatch receiver. You'll learn how to:

  • Configure the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from CloudWatch
  • Set up AWS credentials and IAM permissions
  • Send CloudWatch logs to ClickStack via OTLP
  • Filter and autodiscover log groups
  • Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize CloudWatch log patterns

A demo dataset with sample logs is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production AWS environment.

Time Required: 10-15 minutes

Overview

AWS CloudWatch is a monitoring service for AWS resources and applications. While CloudWatch provides log aggregation, forwarding logs to ClickStack allows you to:

  • Analyze logs alongside metrics and traces in a unified platform
  • Query logs using ClickHouse's SQL interface
  • Reduce costs by archiving or reducing CloudWatch retention

This guide shows you how to forward CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector.

Integration with existing CloudWatch log groups

This section covers configuring the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from your existing CloudWatch log groups and forward them to ClickStack.

If you would like to test the integration before configuring your production setup, you can test with our demo dataset in the demo dataset section.

Prerequisites

  • ClickStack instance running
  • AWS account with CloudWatch log groups
  • AWS credentials with appropriate IAM permissions
Note

Unlike file-based log integrations (nginx, Redis), CloudWatch requires running a separate OpenTelemetry Collector that polls the CloudWatch API. This collector cannot run inside ClickStack's all-in-one image as it needs AWS credentials and API access.

Get ClickStack API key

The OpenTelemetry Collector sends data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication.

  1. Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080)
  2. Create an account or log in if needed
  3. Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys
  4. Copy your Ingestion API Key

Save this as an environment variable:

export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY="your-api-key-here"

Configure AWS credentials

Export your AWS credentials as environment variables. The method depends on your authentication type:

For AWS SSO users (recommended for most organizations):

# Login to SSO
aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME

# Export credentials to environment variables
eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env)

# Verify credentials work
aws sts get-caller-identity

Replace YOUR_PROFILE_NAME with your AWS SSO profile name (e.g., AccountAdministrators-123456789).

For IAM users with long-term credentials:

export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-access-key-id"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret-access-key"
export AWS_REGION="us-east-1"

# Verify credentials work
aws sts get-caller-identity

Required IAM permissions:

The AWS account associated with these credentials needs the following IAM policy to read CloudWatch logs:

{
  "Version": "2012-10-17",
  "Statement": [
    {
      "Sid": "CloudWatchLogsRead",
      "Effect": "Allow",
      "Action": [
        "logs:DescribeLogGroups",
        "logs:FilterLogEvents"
      ],
      "Resource": "arn:aws:logs:*:YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID:log-group:*"
    }
  ]
}

Replace YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID.

Configure the CloudWatch receiver

Create an otel-collector-config.yaml file with the CloudWatch receiver configuration.

Example 1: Named log groups (recommended)

This configuration collects logs from specific named log groups:

receivers:
  awscloudwatch:
    region: us-east-1
    logs:
      poll_interval: 1m
      max_events_per_request: 100
      groups:
        named:
          /aws/lambda/my-function:
          /aws/ecs/my-service:
          /aws/eks/my-cluster/cluster:

processors:
  batch:
    timeout: 10s

exporters:
  otlphttp:
    endpoint: http://localhost:4318
    headers:
      authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}

service:
  pipelines:
    logs:
      receivers: [awscloudwatch]
      processors: [batch]
      exporters: [otlphttp]

Example 2: Autodiscover log groups with prefix

This configuration autodiscovers and collects logs from up to 100 log groups starting with the prefix /aws/lambda:

receivers:
  awscloudwatch:
    region: us-east-1
    logs:
      poll_interval: 1m
      max_events_per_request: 100
      groups:
        autodiscover:
          limit: 100
          prefix: /aws/lambda

processors:
  batch:
    timeout: 10s

exporters:
  otlphttp:
    endpoint: http://localhost:4318
    headers:
      authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY}

service:
  pipelines:
    logs:
      receivers: [awscloudwatch]
      processors: [batch]
      exporters: [otlphttp]

Configuration parameters:

  • region: AWS region where your log groups are located
  • poll_interval: How often to check for new logs (e.g., 1m, 5m)
  • max_events_per_request: Maximum number of log events to fetch per request
  • groups.autodiscover.limit: Maximum number of log groups to discover
  • groups.autodiscover.prefix: Filter log groups by prefix
  • groups.named: Explicitly list log group names to collect

For more configuration options, see the CloudWatch receiver documentation.

Replace the following:

  • ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} → Uses the environment variable you set earlier
  • http://localhost:4318 → Your ClickStack endpoint (use your ClickStack host if running remotely)
  • us-east-1 → Your AWS region
  • Log group names/prefixes → Your actual CloudWatch log groups
Note

The CloudWatch receiver only fetches logs from recent time windows (based on poll_interval). When first started, it begins from the current time. Historical logs are not retrieved by default.

Start the collector

Create a docker-compose.yaml file:

services:
  otel-collector:
    image: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:latest
    command: ["--config=/etc/otel-config.yaml"]
    volumes:
      - ./otel-collector-config.yaml:/etc/otel-config.yaml
    environment:
      - AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
      - AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
      - AWS_SESSION_TOKEN
      - AWS_REGION
      - CLICKSTACK_API_KEY
    restart: unless-stopped
    extra_hosts:
      - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway"

Then start the collector:

docker compose up -d

View collector logs:

docker compose logs -f otel-collector

Verify logs in HyperDX

Once the collector is running:

  1. Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 (or your ClickStack URL)
  2. Navigate to the Logs view
  3. Wait 1-2 minutes for logs to appear (based on your poll interval)
  4. Search for logs from your CloudWatch log groups

Look for these key attributes in the logs:

  • ResourceAttributes['aws.region']: Your AWS region (e.g., "us-east-1")
  • ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.group.name']: The CloudWatch log group name
  • ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.stream']: The log stream name
  • Body: The actual log message content

Demo dataset

For users who want to test the CloudWatch logs integration before configuring their production AWS environment, we provide a sample dataset with pre-generated logs showing realistic patterns from multiple AWS services.

Download the sample dataset

curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/aws/cloudwatch/cloudwatch-logs.jsonl

The dataset includes 24 hours of CloudWatch logs from multiple services:

  • Lambda functions: Payment processing, order management, authentication
  • ECS services: API gateway with rate limiting and timeouts
  • Background jobs: Batch processing with retry patterns

Start ClickStack

If you don't already have ClickStack running:

docker run -d --name clickstack \
  -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \
  clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest

Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully start up.

Import the demo dataset

docker exec -i clickstack clickhouse-client --query="
  INSERT INTO default.otel_logs FORMAT JSONEachRow
" < cloudwatch-logs.jsonl

This imports the logs directly into ClickStack's logs table.

Verify the demo data

Once imported:

  1. Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and log in (create an account if needed)
  2. Navigate to the Logs view
  3. Set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC)
  4. Search for cloudwatch-demo or filter by LogAttributes['source'] = 'cloudwatch-demo'

You should see logs from multiple CloudWatch log groups.

Timezone Display

HyperDX displays timestamps in your browser's local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-12-06 00:00:00 - 2025-12-09 00:00:00 to ensure you see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

Dashboards and visualization

To help you monitor CloudWatch logs with ClickStack, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential visualizations.

Download the dashboard configuration

Import the dashboard

  1. Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section
  2. Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses
  1. Upload the cloudwatch-logs-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import

View the dashboard

The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured:

Note

For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard will not have a time range specified by default.

Troubleshooting

No logs appearing in HyperDX

Verify AWS credentials are configured:

aws sts get-caller-identity

If this fails, your credentials are invalid or expired.

Check IAM permissions: Ensure your AWS credentials have the required logs:DescribeLogGroups and logs:FilterLogEvents permissions.

Check collector logs for errors:

# If using Docker directly, logs appear in stdout
# If using Docker Compose:
docker compose logs otel-collector

Common errors:

  • The security token included in the request is invalid: Credentials are invalid or expired. For temporary credentials (SSO), ensure AWS_SESSION_TOKEN is set.
  • operation error CloudWatch Logs: FilterLogEvents, AccessDeniedException: IAM permissions are insufficient
  • failed to refresh cached credentials, no EC2 IMDS role found: AWS credentials environment variables are not set
  • connection refused: ClickStack endpoint is unreachable

Verify CloudWatch log groups exist and have recent logs:

# List your log groups
aws logs describe-log-groups --region us-east-1

# Check if a specific log group has recent logs (last hour)
aws logs filter-log-events \
  --log-group-name /aws/lambda/my-function \
  --region us-east-1 \
  --start-time $(date -u -v-1H +%s)000 \
  --max-items 5

Only seeing old logs or missing recent logs

The CloudWatch receiver starts from "now" by default:

When the collector first starts, it creates a checkpoint at the current time and only fetches logs after that point. Historical logs are not retrieved.

To collect recent historical logs:

Stop and remove the collector's checkpoint, then restart:

# Stop the collector
docker stop <container-id>

# Restart fresh (checkpoints are stored in container, so removing it resets)
docker run --rm ...

The receiver will create a new checkpoint and fetch logs from the current time forward.

Invalid security token / credentials expired

If using temporary credentials (AWS SSO, assumed role), they expire after a period of time.

Re-export fresh credentials:

# For SSO users:
aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME
eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env)

# For IAM users:
export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-key"
export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret"

# Restart the collector
docker restart <container-id>

High latency or missing recent logs

Reduce poll interval: The default poll_interval is 1 minute. For near-real-time logs, reduce it:

logs:
  poll_interval: 30s  # Poll every 30 seconds

Note: Lower poll intervals increase AWS API calls and may incur higher CloudWatch API costs.

Collector using too much memory

Reduce batch size or increase timeout:

processors:
  batch:
    timeout: 5s
    send_batch_size: 100

Limit autodiscovery:

groups:
  autodiscover:
    limit: 50  # Reduce from 100 to 50

Next steps

Now that you have CloudWatch logs flowing into ClickStack:

  • Set up alerts for critical events (connection failures, error spikes)
  • Reduce CloudWatch costs by adjusting retention periods or archiving to S3, now that you have logs in ClickStack
  • Filter noisy log groups by removing them from the collector configuration to reduce ingestion volume

Going to production

This guide demonstrates running the OpenTelemetry Collector locally with Docker Compose for testing. For production deployments, run the collector on infrastructure with AWS access (EC2 with IAM roles, EKS with IRSA, or ECS with task roles) to eliminate the need for managing access keys. Deploy collectors in the same AWS region as your CloudWatch log groups to reduce latency and costs.

See Ingesting with OpenTelemetry for production deployment patterns and collector configuration examples.