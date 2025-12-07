Monitoring AWS CloudWatch Logs with ClickStack

TL;DR This guide shows you how to forward AWS CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector's AWS CloudWatch receiver. You'll learn how to: Configure the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from CloudWatch

Set up AWS credentials and IAM permissions

Send CloudWatch logs to ClickStack via OTLP

Filter and autodiscover log groups

Use a pre-built dashboard to visualize CloudWatch log patterns A demo dataset with sample logs is available if you want to test the integration before configuring your production AWS environment. Time Required: 10-15 minutes

AWS CloudWatch is a monitoring service for AWS resources and applications. While CloudWatch provides log aggregation, forwarding logs to ClickStack allows you to:

Analyze logs alongside metrics and traces in a unified platform

Query logs using ClickHouse's SQL interface

Reduce costs by archiving or reducing CloudWatch retention

This guide shows you how to forward CloudWatch logs to ClickStack using the OpenTelemetry Collector.

This section covers configuring the OpenTelemetry Collector to pull logs from your existing CloudWatch log groups and forward them to ClickStack.

If you would like to test the integration before configuring your production setup, you can test with our demo dataset in the demo dataset section.

ClickStack instance running

AWS account with CloudWatch log groups

AWS credentials with appropriate IAM permissions

Note Unlike file-based log integrations (nginx, Redis), CloudWatch requires running a separate OpenTelemetry Collector that polls the CloudWatch API. This collector cannot run inside ClickStack's all-in-one image as it needs AWS credentials and API access.

Get ClickStack API key The OpenTelemetry Collector sends data to ClickStack's OTLP endpoint, which requires authentication. Open HyperDX at your ClickStack URL (e.g., http://localhost:8080) Create an account or log in if needed Navigate to Team Settings → API Keys Copy your Ingestion API Key Save this as an environment variable: export CLICKSTACK_API_KEY="your-api-key-here" Configure AWS credentials Export your AWS credentials as environment variables. The method depends on your authentication type: For AWS SSO users (recommended for most organizations): # Login to SSO aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME # Export credentials to environment variables eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env) # Verify credentials work aws sts get-caller-identity Replace YOUR_PROFILE_NAME with your AWS SSO profile name (e.g., AccountAdministrators-123456789 ). For IAM users with long-term credentials: export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-access-key-id" export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret-access-key" export AWS_REGION="us-east-1" # Verify credentials work aws sts get-caller-identity Required IAM permissions: The AWS account associated with these credentials needs the following IAM policy to read CloudWatch logs: { "Version": "2012-10-17", "Statement": [ { "Sid": "CloudWatchLogsRead", "Effect": "Allow", "Action": [ "logs:DescribeLogGroups", "logs:FilterLogEvents" ], "Resource": "arn:aws:logs:*:YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID:log-group:*" } ] } Replace YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID with your AWS account ID. Configure the CloudWatch receiver Create an otel-collector-config.yaml file with the CloudWatch receiver configuration. Example 1: Named log groups (recommended) This configuration collects logs from specific named log groups: receivers: awscloudwatch: region: us-east-1 logs: poll_interval: 1m max_events_per_request: 100 groups: named: /aws/lambda/my-function: /aws/ecs/my-service: /aws/eks/my-cluster/cluster: processors: batch: timeout: 10s exporters: otlphttp: endpoint: http://localhost:4318 headers: authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} service: pipelines: logs: receivers: [awscloudwatch] processors: [batch] exporters: [otlphttp] Example 2: Autodiscover log groups with prefix This configuration autodiscovers and collects logs from up to 100 log groups starting with the prefix /aws/lambda : receivers: awscloudwatch: region: us-east-1 logs: poll_interval: 1m max_events_per_request: 100 groups: autodiscover: limit: 100 prefix: /aws/lambda processors: batch: timeout: 10s exporters: otlphttp: endpoint: http://localhost:4318 headers: authorization: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} service: pipelines: logs: receivers: [awscloudwatch] processors: [batch] exporters: [otlphttp] Configuration parameters: region : AWS region where your log groups are located

: AWS region where your log groups are located poll_interval : How often to check for new logs (e.g., 1m , 5m )

: How often to check for new logs (e.g., , ) max_events_per_request : Maximum number of log events to fetch per request

: Maximum number of log events to fetch per request groups.autodiscover.limit : Maximum number of log groups to discover

: Maximum number of log groups to discover groups.autodiscover.prefix : Filter log groups by prefix

: Filter log groups by prefix groups.named : Explicitly list log group names to collect For more configuration options, see the CloudWatch receiver documentation. Replace the following: ${CLICKSTACK_API_KEY} → Uses the environment variable you set earlier

→ Uses the environment variable you set earlier http://localhost:4318 → Your ClickStack endpoint (use your ClickStack host if running remotely)

→ Your ClickStack endpoint (use your ClickStack host if running remotely) us-east-1 → Your AWS region

→ Your AWS region Log group names/prefixes → Your actual CloudWatch log groups Note The CloudWatch receiver only fetches logs from recent time windows (based on poll_interval ). When first started, it begins from the current time. Historical logs are not retrieved by default. Start the collector Create a docker-compose.yaml file: services: otel-collector: image: otel/opentelemetry-collector-contrib:latest command: ["--config=/etc/otel-config.yaml"] volumes: - ./otel-collector-config.yaml:/etc/otel-config.yaml environment: - AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID - AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY - AWS_SESSION_TOKEN - AWS_REGION - CLICKSTACK_API_KEY restart: unless-stopped extra_hosts: - "host.docker.internal:host-gateway" Then start the collector: docker compose up -d View collector logs: docker compose logs -f otel-collector Verify logs in HyperDX Once the collector is running: Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 (or your ClickStack URL) Navigate to the Logs view Wait 1-2 minutes for logs to appear (based on your poll interval) Search for logs from your CloudWatch log groups Look for these key attributes in the logs: ResourceAttributes['aws.region'] : Your AWS region (e.g., "us-east-1")

: Your AWS region (e.g., "us-east-1") ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.group.name'] : The CloudWatch log group name

: The CloudWatch log group name ResourceAttributes['cloudwatch.log.stream'] : The log stream name

: The log stream name Body : The actual log message content

For users who want to test the CloudWatch logs integration before configuring their production AWS environment, we provide a sample dataset with pre-generated logs showing realistic patterns from multiple AWS services.

Download the sample dataset curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/clickstack-integrations/aws/cloudwatch/cloudwatch-logs.jsonl The dataset includes 24 hours of CloudWatch logs from multiple services: Lambda functions : Payment processing, order management, authentication

: Payment processing, order management, authentication ECS services : API gateway with rate limiting and timeouts

: API gateway with rate limiting and timeouts Background jobs: Batch processing with retry patterns Start ClickStack If you don't already have ClickStack running: docker run -d --name clickstack \ -p 8080:8080 -p 4317:4317 -p 4318:4318 \ clickhouse/clickstack-all-in-one:latest Wait a few moments for ClickStack to fully start up. Import the demo dataset docker exec -i clickstack clickhouse-client --query=" INSERT INTO default.otel_logs FORMAT JSONEachRow " < cloudwatch-logs.jsonl This imports the logs directly into ClickStack's logs table. Verify the demo data Once imported: Open HyperDX at http://localhost:8080 and log in (create an account if needed) Navigate to the Logs view Set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC) Search for cloudwatch-demo or filter by LogAttributes['source'] = 'cloudwatch-demo' You should see logs from multiple CloudWatch log groups. Timezone Display HyperDX displays timestamps in your browser's local timezone. The demo data spans 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC). Set your time range to 2025-12-06 00:00:00 - 2025-12-09 00:00:00 to ensure you see the demo logs regardless of your location. Once you see the logs, you can narrow the range to a 24-hour period for clearer visualizations.

To help you monitor CloudWatch logs with ClickStack, we provide a pre-built dashboard with essential visualizations.

Download the dashboard configuration Import the dashboard Open HyperDX and navigate to the Dashboards section Click Import Dashboard in the upper right corner under the ellipses Upload the cloudwatch-logs-dashboard.json file and click Finish Import View the dashboard The dashboard will be created with all visualizations pre-configured: Note For the demo dataset, set the time range to 2025-12-07 00:00:00 - 2025-12-08 00:00:00 (UTC) (adjust based on your local timezone). The imported dashboard will not have a time range specified by default.

Verify AWS credentials are configured:

aws sts get-caller-identity

If this fails, your credentials are invalid or expired.

Check IAM permissions: Ensure your AWS credentials have the required logs:DescribeLogGroups and logs:FilterLogEvents permissions.

Check collector logs for errors:

# If using Docker directly, logs appear in stdout # If using Docker Compose: docker compose logs otel-collector

Common errors:

The security token included in the request is invalid : Credentials are invalid or expired. For temporary credentials (SSO), ensure AWS_SESSION_TOKEN is set.

: Credentials are invalid or expired. For temporary credentials (SSO), ensure is set. operation error CloudWatch Logs: FilterLogEvents, AccessDeniedException : IAM permissions are insufficient

: IAM permissions are insufficient failed to refresh cached credentials, no EC2 IMDS role found : AWS credentials environment variables are not set

: AWS credentials environment variables are not set connection refused : ClickStack endpoint is unreachable

Verify CloudWatch log groups exist and have recent logs:

# List your log groups aws logs describe-log-groups --region us-east-1 # Check if a specific log group has recent logs (last hour) aws logs filter-log-events \ --log-group-name /aws/lambda/my-function \ --region us-east-1 \ --start-time $(date -u -v-1H +%s)000 \ --max-items 5

The CloudWatch receiver starts from "now" by default:

When the collector first starts, it creates a checkpoint at the current time and only fetches logs after that point. Historical logs are not retrieved.

To collect recent historical logs:

Stop and remove the collector's checkpoint, then restart:

# Stop the collector docker stop <container-id> # Restart fresh (checkpoints are stored in container, so removing it resets) docker run --rm ...

The receiver will create a new checkpoint and fetch logs from the current time forward.

If using temporary credentials (AWS SSO, assumed role), they expire after a period of time.

Re-export fresh credentials:

# For SSO users: aws sso login --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME eval $(aws configure export-credentials --profile YOUR_PROFILE_NAME --format env) # For IAM users: export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID="your-key" export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY="your-secret" # Restart the collector docker restart <container-id>

Reduce poll interval: The default poll_interval is 1 minute. For near-real-time logs, reduce it:

logs: poll_interval: 30s # Poll every 30 seconds

Note: Lower poll intervals increase AWS API calls and may incur higher CloudWatch API costs.

Reduce batch size or increase timeout:

processors: batch: timeout: 5s send_batch_size: 100

Limit autodiscovery:

groups: autodiscover: limit: 50 # Reduce from 100 to 50

Now that you have CloudWatch logs flowing into ClickStack:

Set up alerts for critical events (connection failures, error spikes)

Reduce CloudWatch costs by adjusting retention periods or archiving to S3, now that you have logs in ClickStack

Filter noisy log groups by removing them from the collector configuration to reduce ingestion volume

This guide demonstrates running the OpenTelemetry Collector locally with Docker Compose for testing. For production deployments, run the collector on infrastructure with AWS access (EC2 with IAM roles, EKS with IRSA, or ECS with task roles) to eliminate the need for managing access keys. Deploy collectors in the same AWS region as your CloudWatch log groups to reduce latency and costs.

See Ingesting with OpenTelemetry for production deployment patterns and collector configuration examples.