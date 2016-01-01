Sending OpenTelemetry to ClickStack with Bindplane

Partner Integration Partner Integration

TL;DR This guide shows you how to route telemetry to ClickStack using Bindplane's native ClickStack destination. You'll learn how to: Configure ClickStack as a destination in Bindplane

Create a configuration to process and route telemetry

Remotely deploy configurations to OTel collectors and start collecting data

View telemetry in ClickStack This integration pairs ClickStack's high-performance ingestion with Bindplane's centralized collector management, making it easier to scale observability without operational overhead. Time required: 10-15 minutes

Bindplane is an OpenTelemetry-native telemetry pipeline that provides centralized management for OpenTelemetry Collectors. It simplifies operating large collector fleets by offering visual configuration editing, safe rollouts, and pipeline intelligence.

At scale, managing fleets of OpenTelemetry Collectors becomes the operational bottleneck. ClickStack has proven it can handle extreme ingestion volumes—customers are ingesting telemetry at gigabytes per second and storing hundreds of petabytes. The challenge shifts from query performance to reliably operating the collector infrastructure feeding ClickHouse.

Bindplane solves this by providing:

Centralized management for OpenTelemetry Collectors from thousands to over a million

Visual configuration editing with safe, one-click rollouts

Automatic resource detection and enrichment applied consistently before data reaches ClickStack

Fan-out routing, so the same telemetry streams can be sent to ClickStack and other destinations simultaneously

Full pipeline visibility, including collector health, throughput, and end-to-end performance

Key takeaways ClickStack handles extreme ingestion volumes, storage, and fast analytical queries

Bindplane manages the ingestion pipeline and operational complexity of running collector fleets

ClickStack instance running (local, Server, or ClickHouse Cloud)

Bindplane account (create an account at app.bindplane.com )

) Installed Bindplane OTel Collector (see Install Your First Collector)

Network connectivity from Bindplane collectors to your ClickStack OTLP endpoint

ClickStack API Ingestion Key (found in ClickStack Team Settings > API Keys, view docs here for reference)

Appropriate network ports open ( 4318 for HTTP/s or 4317 for gRPC)

Configure ClickStack as a destination Log in to your Bindplane account Navigate to Library Click Add Destination Select ClickStack from the list of available destinations Configure the connection: Protocol : Choose HTTP or gRPC (default: HTTP on port 4318 )

: Choose HTTP or gRPC (default: HTTP on port ) Hostname : Enter your ClickStack OTLP endpoint hostname or IP address

: Enter your ClickStack OTLP endpoint hostname or IP address Port : Enter the port ( 4318 for HTTP, 4317 for gRPC)

: Enter the port ( for HTTP, for gRPC) API Ingestion Key: Enter your ClickStack API Ingestion Key Give the destination a name (e.g., "ClickStack Production") Click Save to create the destination Key takeaways The ClickStack destination supports both HTTP and gRPC protocols. For high-volume scenarios, gRPC with compression (gzip, zstd, or snappy) is recommended for better performance. Create a configuration Once your ClickStack destination is configured, create a configuration to process and route telemetry: Navigate to Configurations → Create Configuration Give the configuration a name (e.g., "ClickStack Pipeline") Select the Collector Type and Platform for your deployment Add sources: Click Add Source to select from 80+ available sources

to select from 80+ available sources For testing, you can add a telemetry generator source to simulate traffic

For production, add sources for your actual telemetry (logs, metrics, traces) Add the ClickStack destination: Click Add Destination

Select the ClickStack destination you created in the previous step

Choose which telemetry types to send (Logs, Metrics, Traces, or all) Key takeaways You can add processors for filtering, sampling, masking, enrichment, batching, and more to shape telemetry before it reaches ClickStack. This ensures consistent, structured data arrives in ClickHouse. Add processors (optional) Bindplane provides pipeline intelligence and processor recommendations. You can add processors to: Filter : Reduce data volume by excluding unnecessary telemetry

: Reduce data volume by excluding unnecessary telemetry Sample : Apply sampling strategies to high-volume traces

: Apply sampling strategies to high-volume traces Enrich : Add resource attributes, labels, or metadata

: Add resource attributes, labels, or metadata Transform : Modify telemetry structure or content

: Modify telemetry structure or content Batch: Optimize batch sizes for efficient transmission These processors are applied consistently across your collector fleet before data reaches ClickStack. Deploy collectors and start rollout Add a collector (BDOT Collector) to your configuration: Navigate to Agents in Bindplane

in Bindplane Install the Bindplane collector on your target systems following Bindplane's installation instructions

The collector will appear in your collector list once connected Assign the configuration to your collectors: Select the collectors you want to use

Assign your ClickStack configuration to them Start a rollout: Click Start Rollout to deploy the configuration

to deploy the configuration Bindplane will validate the configuration before rolling it out

Monitor the rollout status in the Bindplane UI Key takeaways Bindplane provides safe, one-click rollouts with validation. You can monitor collector health, throughput, and any errors in real-time through the Bindplane interface. Verify telemetry in ClickStack Once the configuration is rolled out, telemetry starts flowing into ClickStack from your managed collector fleet: Log into your ClickStack instance (HyperDX UI) Navigate to the Logs, Metrics, or Traces explorer You should see telemetry data appearing from your Bindplane-managed collectors Data arriving in ClickStack is already enriched and structured by Bindplane processors

Bindplane supports fan-out routing, allowing you to send the same telemetry streams to multiple destinations simultaneously. You can:

Send logs, metrics, and traces to ClickStack for long-term storage and analysis

Route the same data to other observability platforms for real-time alerting

Forward specific telemetry to SIEM platforms for security analysis

This is configured by adding multiple destinations to your Bindplane configuration.

For high-volume scenarios, configure compression in your ClickStack destination:

HTTP : Supports gzip, deflate, snappy, zstd, or none (default: gzip)

: Supports gzip, deflate, snappy, zstd, or none (default: gzip) gRPC: Supports gzip, snappy, zstd, or none (default: gzip)

Compression reduces bandwidth usage when sending telemetry to ClickStack, especially important at scale.

Now that you have telemetry flowing from Bindplane to ClickStack, you can: