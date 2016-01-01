Instrument an application in 5 mins with Managed ClickStack

This guide shows how to instrument a small Node.js application with OpenTelemetry and send its logs, metrics, and traces into Managed ClickStack. The backend is instrumented with no changes to the application source code.

The HackerNews Analyzer is a Node.js app that queries the HackerNews dataset hosted in the public ClickHouse demo. Every chart, table, and search box is backed by a real ClickHouse query, so every interaction produces a trace whose main span is the HTTPS call from the backend out to ClickHouse.

This guide assumes you've completed Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector and have a ClickStack collector running and reachable from the machine you run this application on. Ensure you have recorded its OTLP endpoint and the OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN you set when deploying it.

A ClickStack collector reachable from this machine. If you haven't deployed one yet, follow Setting up your OpenTelemetry Collector first.

The OTLP endpoint of that collector and the OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN you set on it.

you set on it. Node 18+ and npm.

Clone and run the application Clone the repository, install dependencies, and create your .env file: git clone https://github.com/ClickHouse/hn-news-analyzer.git cd hn-news-analyzer npm install cp .env.example .env The ClickHouse data source defaults to the public read-only demo cluster, so the app runs without any further configuration. Start it: ./run.sh Open http://localhost:5001. You will see a year selector, summary statistics, an activity chart, top users and domains tables, and a search box. Click around: switch years, drill into stories. At this point the application is running but uninstrumented. ClickStack shows no data: it is waiting for telemetry. This is the "before" state. Get the connection details The application needs two values to reach the collector: OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT : the OTLP endpoint your collector exposes (commonly port 4318 for OTLP over HTTP).

: the OTLP endpoint your collector exposes (commonly port for OTLP over HTTP). OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS : the authorization header carrying your ingestion token, in the form authorization=<token> . Open .env and set them: OTEL_SERVICE_NAME=hn-analyzer-api OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT=https://<your-collector-endpoint>:4318 OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS=authorization=<your-ingestion-token> The SDK uses OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS to set the authorization header for all three signals: traces, metrics, and logs. If your collector runs locally and doesn't enforce auth, you can leave the value empty ( OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS=authorization= ), but the variable must be present; the SDK skips initialization entirely if it's unset or fully empty. Instrument the application Instrumentation has three parts: install the SDKs, switch the launch command, and enable the browser SDK. None of it changes the application's business logic. Install both the backend and browser OpenTelemetry SDKs: npm install @hyperdx/node-opentelemetry @hyperdx/browser The application is launched by run.sh , which has two exec lines at the bottom: one active, one commented. Switch which one is active so Node is wrapped by opentelemetry-instrument : # BEFORE: plain node, no instrumentation, collector stays silent: -exec node scripts/entrypoint.js +# exec node scripts/entrypoint.js # AFTER: same source, wrapped by opentelemetry-instrument CLI. -# exec npx opentelemetry-instrument scripts/entrypoint.js +exec npx opentelemetry-instrument scripts/entrypoint.js That is the entire backend change. The auto-instrumentation is loaded by opentelemetry-instrument at process start. To capture distributed traces (browser to backend) and session replays, enable the browser SDK in src/web/telemetry.ts . Uncomment the import and the HyperDX.init({...}) block: import HyperDX from '@hyperdx/browser'; export function initTelemetry(): void { HyperDX.init({ url: __OTLP_ENDPOINT__, apiKey: __OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN__, service: 'hn-analyzer-web', tracePropagationTargets: [/localhost:5001/i, /\/api\//i], consoleCapture: true, advancedNetworkCapture: true, }); } No extra .env edits are required. __OTLP_ENDPOINT__ and __OTLP_AUTH_TOKEN__ are compile-time constants injected by vite.config.ts : the endpoint is OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT and the token is parsed out of OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS , the same values the backend uses. Note The ingestion token is baked into the public browser bundle and is readable by anyone inspecting the network tab. Generate traffic and view telemetry Restart the application so the new launch command and freshly built browser bundle take effect: # Ctrl-C the previous run, then: ./run.sh Reload the browser tab so Vite serves the updated bundle, then refresh the app a few times, switch years, and click into stories to generate traffic. Open the ClickStack UI: Go to Search and filter to the last 5 minutes. Logs for hn-analyzer-api stream in. Click into a request and walk up the trace. You will see the Express handler span, a child HTTP span pointing at the ClickHouse cluster with real network duration, and correlated console.log records on the same trace. Open Session Replay to play back a scrubbable video of a browser session, synced to the trace timeline. Logs, metrics, traces, and session replays all land in the same UI, share the same query language, and are correlated automatically.