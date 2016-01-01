Trace sampling
High-throughput services can produce millions of spans per second. Storing every span is expensive, so teams commonly run the OpenTelemetry Collector's tail-sampling processor to keep only 1-in-N spans. Each kept span carries a
SampleRate attribute recording N.
Once data is sampled, naive aggregations are wrong:
count() returns N-times fewer events than actually occurred,
sum() and
avg() are biased, and percentiles shift. Dashboards show misleadingly low request counts, throughput, and error rates.
ClickStack solves this with a sampling-aware query engine. When you configure a sample rate expression on a trace source, the query builder rewrites SQL aggregations to weight each span by its sample rate — across dashboards, alerts, and ad-hoc searches.
How it works
When a trace source has a
sampleRateExpression configured, ClickStack wraps it as:
Spans without a
SampleRate attribute default to weight 1, so unsampled data produces identical results to the original queries.
The query builder then rewrites aggregations:
|Aggregation
|Before
|After (sample-corrected)
|count
count()
sum(weight)
|count + condition
countIf(cond)
sumIf(weight, cond)
|avg
avg(col)
sum(col * weight) / sum(weight)
|sum
sum(col)
sum(col * weight)
|quantile(p)
quantile(p)(col)
quantileTDigestWeighted(p)(col, weight)
|min / max
|unchanged
|unchanged
|count_distinct
|unchanged
|unchanged
Percentiles under sampling use
quantileTDigestWeighted, an approximate T-Digest sketch. Results are close but not exact.
Configuring the sample rate expression
Open your trace source in Source Settings and enter the ClickHouse expression that evaluates to the per-span sample rate in the Sample Rate Expression field.
For example, if your OpenTelemetry tail-sampling processor writes the rate into
SpanAttributes['SampleRate']:
Once configured, all charts, dashboards, alerts, and service dashboard panels automatically apply sample-weighted aggregations. No changes to individual queries are needed.