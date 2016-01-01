Trace sampling

High-throughput services can produce millions of spans per second. Storing every span is expensive, so teams commonly run the OpenTelemetry Collector's tail-sampling processor to keep only 1-in-N spans. Each kept span carries a SampleRate attribute recording N.

Once data is sampled, naive aggregations are wrong: count() returns N-times fewer events than actually occurred, sum() and avg() are biased, and percentiles shift. Dashboards show misleadingly low request counts, throughput, and error rates.

ClickStack solves this with a sampling-aware query engine. When you configure a sample rate expression on a trace source, the query builder rewrites SQL aggregations to weight each span by its sample rate — across dashboards, alerts, and ad-hoc searches.

When a trace source has a sampleRateExpression configured, ClickStack wraps it as:

greatest(toUInt64OrZero(toString(expr)), 1)

Spans without a SampleRate attribute default to weight 1, so unsampled data produces identical results to the original queries.

The query builder then rewrites aggregations:

Aggregation Before After (sample-corrected) count count() sum(weight) count + condition countIf(cond) sumIf(weight, cond) avg avg(col) sum(col * weight) / sum(weight) sum sum(col) sum(col * weight) quantile(p) quantile(p)(col) quantileTDigestWeighted(p)(col, weight) min / max unchanged unchanged count_distinct unchanged unchanged

Note Percentiles under sampling use quantileTDigestWeighted , an approximate T-Digest sketch. Results are close but not exact.

Open your trace source in Source Settings and enter the ClickHouse expression that evaluates to the per-span sample rate in the Sample Rate Expression field.

For example, if your OpenTelemetry tail-sampling processor writes the rate into SpanAttributes['SampleRate'] :

Once configured, all charts, dashboards, alerts, and service dashboard panels automatically apply sample-weighted aggregations. No changes to individual queries are needed.