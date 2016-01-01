Ingesting with OpenTelemetry

All data is ingested into ClickStack via an OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector instance, which acts as the primary entry point for logs, metrics, traces, and session data. We recommend using the official ClickStack distribution of the collector for this instance.

Users send data to this collector from language SDKs or through data collection agents collecting infrastructure metrics and logs (such OTel collectors in an agent role or other technologies e.g. Fluentd or Vector).

The ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector is included in most ClickStack distributions, including:

The ClickStack OTel collector can also be deployed standalone, independent of other components of the stack.

If you're using the HyperDX-only distribution, you are responsible for delivering data into ClickHouse yourself. This can be done by:

Running your own OpenTelemetry collector and pointing it at ClickHouse - see below.

Sending directly to ClickHouse using alternative tooling, such as Vector, Fluentd etc, or even the default OTel contrib collector distribution.

We recommend using the ClickStack OpenTelemetry collector This allows users to benefit from standardized ingestion, enforced schemas, and out-of-the-box compatibility with the HyperDX UI. Using the default schema enables automatic source detection and preconfigured column mappings.

For further details see "Deploying the collector".

To send data to ClickStack, point your OpenTelemetry instrumentation to the following endpoints made available by the OpenTelemetry collector:

HTTP (OTLP): http://localhost:4318

gRPC (OTLP): localhost:4317

For most language SDKs and telemetry libraries that support OpenTelemetry, users can simply set OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable in your application:

In addition, an authorization header containing the API ingestion key is required. You can find the key in the HyperDX app under Team Settings → API Keys .

For language SDKs, this can either be set by an init function or via an OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS environment variable e.g.: