To load this data, we simply send it to the HTTP endpoint of the deployed OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector.

First, export the API key copied above.

Run the following command to send the data to the OTel collector:

This simulates OLTP log, trace, and metric sources sending data to the OTel collector. In production, these sources may be language clients or even other OTel collectors.

Returning to the Search view, you should see that data has started to load:

Data loading will take a few minutes. Allow for the load to be completed before progressing to the next steps.