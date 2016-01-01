ClickStack FAQ

Ratios of two metrics, p95, and p99 values can be plotted on a dashboard tile using the chart builder UI. You can then create threshold-based alerts on those tiles.

However, ClickStack does not currently support:

Alerting on custom SQL queries for metrics.

Multi-condition or multi-metric alert rules combined into a single alert.

Dynamic or anomaly-detection-based alert conditions (anomaly detection is planned).

If you need to alert on a complex metric, the recommended approach is to build the visualization as a dashboard chart first, then attach a threshold alert to that chart.