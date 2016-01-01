Open Source Deployment Options
Open Source ClickStack provides multiple deployment options to suit various use cases.
Each of the deployment options are summarized below. The Open Source Getting Started Guide specifically demonstrates options 1, included here for completeness.
|Name
|Description
|Suitable For
|Limitations
|Example Link
|All-in-One
|Single Docker container with all ClickStack components bundled.
|Non-production deployments, demos, proof of concepts
|Not recommended for production
|All-in-One
|Helm
|Official Helm chart for Kubernetes-based deployments. Supports ClickHouse Cloud and production scaling.
|Production deployments on Kubernetes
|Kubernetes knowledge required, customization via Helm
|Helm
|Docker Compose
|Deploy each ClickStack component individually via Docker Compose.
|Local testing, proof of concepts, production on single server, BYO ClickHouse
|No fault tolerance, requires managing multiple containers
|Docker Compose
|HyperDX Only
|Use HyperDX independently with your own ClickHouse and schema.
|Existing ClickHouse users, custom event pipelines
|No ClickHouse included, user must manage ingestion and schema
|HyperDX Only
|Local Mode Only
|Runs entirely in the browser with local storage. No backend or persistence.
|Demos, debugging, dev with HyperDX
|No auth, no persistence, no alerting, single-user only
|Local Mode Only