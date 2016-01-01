Skip to main content
Open Source Deployment Options

Open Source ClickStack provides multiple deployment options to suit various use cases.

Each of the deployment options are summarized below. The Open Source Getting Started Guide specifically demonstrates options 1, included here for completeness.

NameDescriptionSuitable ForLimitationsExample Link
All-in-OneSingle Docker container with all ClickStack components bundled.Non-production deployments, demos, proof of conceptsNot recommended for productionAll-in-One
HelmOfficial Helm chart for Kubernetes-based deployments. Supports ClickHouse Cloud and production scaling.Production deployments on KubernetesKubernetes knowledge required, customization via HelmHelm
Docker ComposeDeploy each ClickStack component individually via Docker Compose.Local testing, proof of concepts, production on single server, BYO ClickHouseNo fault tolerance, requires managing multiple containersDocker Compose
HyperDX OnlyUse HyperDX independently with your own ClickHouse and schema.Existing ClickHouse users, custom event pipelinesNo ClickHouse included, user must manage ingestion and schemaHyperDX Only
Local Mode OnlyRuns entirely in the browser with local storage. No backend or persistence.Demos, debugging, dev with HyperDXNo auth, no persistence, no alerting, single-user onlyLocal Mode Only