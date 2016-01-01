Local Mode Only
This mode includes the UI with all application state stored locally in the browser.
User authentication is disabled for this distribution of HyperDX
It does not include a MongoDB instance, meaning dashboards, saved searches, and alerts are not persisted across users.
Suitable for
- Demos
- Debugging
- Development where HyperDX is used
Deployment steps
Deploy with Docker
Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI only, accessible on port 8080.
Navigate to the HyperDX UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
You will not be prompted to create a user, as authentication is not enabled in this deployment mode.
Connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud.
Create a source, retain all default values, and complete the
Table field with the value
otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click
Save New Source.