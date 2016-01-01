Skip to main content
Local Mode Only

This mode includes the UI with all application state stored locally in the browser.

User authentication is disabled for this distribution of HyperDX

It does not include a MongoDB instance, meaning dashboards, saved searches, and alerts are not persisted across users.

Suitable for

  • Demos
  • Debugging
  • Development where HyperDX is used

Deployment steps


Deploy with Docker

Local mode deploys the HyperDX UI only, accessible on port 8080.

Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.

You will not be prompted to create a user, as authentication is not enabled in this deployment mode.

Connect to your own external ClickHouse cluster e.g. ClickHouse Cloud.

Create a source, retain all default values, and complete the Table field with the value otel_logs. All other settings should be auto-detected, allowing you to click Save New Source.