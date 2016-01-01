Helm (v1.x)

Deprecated — v1.x chart This page documents the v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode and will no longer receive new features. For new deployments, use the v2.x chart. To migrate an existing v1.x deployment, see the Upgrade guide.

The helm chart for ClickStack can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments.

By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:

ClickHouse

HyperDX

OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector

MongoDB (for persistent application state)

However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment - for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud.

The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:

Environment-specific configuration via values.yaml

Resource limits and pod-level scaling

TLS and ingress configuration

Secrets management and authentication setup

Proof of concepts

Production

Prerequisites Helm v3+

Kubernetes cluster (v1.20+ recommended)

kubectl configured to interact with your cluster Add the ClickStack Helm repository Add the ClickStack Helm repository: helm repo add clickstack https://clickhouse.github.io/ClickStack-helm-charts helm repo update Installing ClickStack To install the ClickStack chart with default values: helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack Verify the installation Verify the installation: kubectl get pods -l "app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack" When all pods are ready, proceed. Forward ports Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments. kubectl port-forward \ pod/$(kubectl get pod -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack -o jsonpath='{.items[0].metadata.name}') \ 8080:3000 Production Ingress Setup For production deployments, configure ingress with TLS instead of port forwarding. See the Ingress Configuration guide for detailed setup instructions. Navigate to the UI Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI. Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements. On clicking Create , data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart. Overriding default connection You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see "Using ClickHouse Cloud". Customizing values (optional) You can customize settings by using --set flags. For example: helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value Alternatively, edit the values.yaml . To retrieve the default values: helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml Example config: replicaCount: 2 resources: limits: cpu: 500m memory: 512Mi requests: cpu: 250m memory: 256Mi ingress: enabled: true annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: nginx hosts: - host: hyperdx.example.com paths: - path: / pathType: ImplementationSpecific helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml Using secrets (optional) For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster. The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml . This file provides a base structure for managing secrets. If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided secrets.yaml template: apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: hyperdx-secret annotations: "helm.sh/resource-policy": keep type: Opaque data: API_KEY: <base64-encoded-api-key> Apply the secret to your cluster: kubectl apply -f secrets.yaml If you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually: kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \ --from-literal=API_KEY=my-secret-api-key To reference a secret in values.yaml : hyperdx: apiKey: valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: hyperdx-secret key: API_KEY API Key Management For detailed API key setup instructions including multiple configuration methods and pod restart procedures, see the API Key Setup guide.

If using ClickHouse Cloud users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud credentials:

# specify ClickHouse Cloud credentials export CLICKHOUSE_URL=<CLICKHOUSE_CLOUD_URL> # full https url export CLICKHOUSE_USER=<CLICKHOUSE_USER> export CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD=<CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD> # how to overwrite default connection helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \ --set clickhouse.enabled=false \ --set clickhouse.persistence.enabled=false \ --set otel.clickhouseEndpoint=${CLICKHOUSE_URL} \ --set clickhouse.config.users.otelUser=${CLICKHOUSE_USER} \ --set clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword=${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD}

Alternatively, use a values.yaml file:

clickhouse: enabled: false persistence: enabled: false config: users: otelUser: ${CLICKHOUSE_USER} otelUserPassword: ${CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD} otel: clickhouseEndpoint: ${CLICKHOUSE_URL} hyperdx: defaultConnections: | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ]

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml # or if installed... # helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml

Advanced External Configurations For production deployments with secret-based configuration, external OTEL collectors, or minimal setups, see the Deployment Options guide.

By default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately.

To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \ --set clickhouse.enabled=false \ --set clickhouse.persistence.enabled=false \ --set otel.enabled=false

Production Best Practices For production deployments including high availability configuration, resource management, ingress/TLS setup, and cloud-specific configurations (GKE, EKS, AKS), see: Configuration Guide - Ingress, TLS, and secrets management

Cloud Deployments - Cloud-specific settings and production checklist

By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:

Parameter Description Default tasks.enabled Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you'd rather use a separate cron task in the cluster. false tasks.checkAlerts.schedule Cron schedule for the check-alerts task */1 * * * * tasks.checkAlerts.resources Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task See values.yaml

To upgrade to a newer version:

helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml

To check available chart versions:

helm search repo clickstack

Upgrading to v2.x If you want to migrate to the v2.x subchart-based chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place helm upgrade is not supported.

To remove the deployment:

helm uninstall my-clickstack

This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.

kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --debug --dry-run

kubectl get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=clickstack

Additional Troubleshooting Resources For ingress-specific issues, TLS problems, or cloud deployment troubleshooting, see: Ingress Troubleshooting - Asset serving, path rewrites, browser issues

Cloud Deployments - GKE OpAMP issues and cloud-specific problems

Beta feature. Learn more. Beta feature.

Beta Feature - not production ready JSON type support in ClickStack is a beta feature. While the JSON type itself is production-ready in ClickHouse 25.3+, its integration within ClickStack is still under active development and may have limitations, change in the future, or contain bugs.

ClickStack has beta support for the JSON type from version 2.0.4 .

For the benefits of this type see Benefits of the JSON type.

In order to enable support for the JSON type you must set the following environment variables:

OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG='--feature-gates=clickhouse.json' - enables support in the OTel collector, ensuring schemas are created using the JSON type.

- enables support in the OTel collector, ensuring schemas are created using the JSON type. BETA_CH_OTEL_JSON_SCHEMA_ENABLED=true (ClickStack Open Source only) - enables support in the ClickStack UI application, allowing JSON data to be queried.

You can set these environment variables via either parameters or the values.yaml e.g.

values.yaml

hyperdx: ... env: - name: BETA_CH_OTEL_JSON_SCHEMA_ENABLED value: "true" otel: ... env: - name: OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG value: "--feature-gates=clickhouse.json"

or via --set :

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \ --set "hyperdx.env[0].name=BETA_CH_OTEL_JSON_SCHEMA_ENABLED" \ --set "hyperdx.env[0].value=true" \ --set "otel.env[0].name=OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG" \ --set "otel.env[0].value=--feature-gates=clickhouse.json"