Helm (v1.x)
This page documents the v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode and will no longer receive new features. For new deployments, use the v2.x chart. To migrate an existing v1.x deployment, see the Upgrade guide.
The helm chart for ClickStack can be found here and is the recommended method for production deployments.
By default, the Helm chart provisions all core components, including:
- ClickHouse
- HyperDX
- OpenTelemetry (OTel) collector
- MongoDB (for persistent application state)
However, it can be easily customized to integrate with an existing ClickHouse deployment - for example, one hosted in ClickHouse Cloud.
The chart supports standard Kubernetes best practices, including:
- Environment-specific configuration via
values.yaml
- Resource limits and pod-level scaling
- TLS and ingress configuration
- Secrets management and authentication setup
Suitable for
- Proof of concepts
- Production
Deployment steps
Add the ClickStack Helm repository
Add the ClickStack Helm repository:
Installing ClickStack
To install the ClickStack chart with default values:
Verify the installation
Verify the installation:
When all pods are ready, proceed.
Forward ports
Port forwarding allows us to access and set up HyperDX. Users deploying to production should instead expose the service via an ingress or load balancer to ensure proper network access, TLS termination, and scalability. Port forwarding is best suited for local development or one-off administrative tasks, not long-term or high-availability environments.
For production deployments, configure ingress with TLS instead of port forwarding. See the Ingress Configuration guide for detailed setup instructions.
Navigate to the UI
Visit http://localhost:8080 to access the HyperDX UI.
Create a user, providing a username and password which meets the requirements.
On clicking
Create, data sources will be created for the ClickHouse instance deployed with the Helm chart.
You can override the default connection to the integrated ClickHouse instance. For details, see "Using ClickHouse Cloud".
Customizing values (optional)
You can customize settings by using
--set flags. For example:
Alternatively, edit the
values.yaml. To retrieve the default values:
Example config:
Using secrets (optional)
For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets. The HyperDX Helm charts provide default secret files that you can modify and apply to your cluster.
Using pre-configured secrets
The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at
charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml. This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.
If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided
secrets.yaml template:
Apply the secret to your cluster:
Creating a custom secret
If you prefer, you can create a custom Kubernetes secret manually:
Referencing a secret
To reference a secret in
values.yaml:
For detailed API key setup instructions including multiple configuration methods and pod restart procedures, see the API Key Setup guide.
Using ClickHouse Cloud
If using ClickHouse Cloud users disable the ClickHouse instance deployed by the Helm chart and specify the Cloud credentials:
Alternatively, use a
values.yaml file:
For production deployments with secret-based configuration, external OTEL collectors, or minimal setups, see the Deployment Options guide.
Production notes
By default, this chart also installs ClickHouse and the OTel collector. However, for production, it is recommended that you manage ClickHouse and the OTel collector separately.
To disable ClickHouse and the OTel collector, set the following values:
For production deployments including high availability configuration, resource management, ingress/TLS setup, and cloud-specific configurations (GKE, EKS, AKS), see:
- Configuration Guide - Ingress, TLS, and secrets management
- Cloud Deployments - Cloud-specific settings and production checklist
Task configuration
By default, there is one task in the chart setup as a cronjob, responsible for checking whether alerts should fire. Here are its configuration options:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
tasks.enabled
|Enable/Disable cron tasks in the cluster. By default, the HyperDX image will run cron tasks in the process. Change to true if you'd rather use a separate cron task in the cluster.
false
tasks.checkAlerts.schedule
|Cron schedule for the check-alerts task
*/1 * * * *
tasks.checkAlerts.resources
|Resource requests and limits for the check-alerts task
|See
values.yaml
Upgrading the chart
To upgrade to a newer version:
To check available chart versions:
If you want to migrate to the v2.x subchart-based chart, see the Upgrade guide for migration instructions. This is a breaking change — an in-place
helm upgrade is not supported.
Uninstalling ClickStack
To remove the deployment:
This will remove all resources associated with the release, but persistent data (if any) may remain.
Troubleshooting
Checking logs
Debugging a failed install
Verifying deployment
For ingress-specific issues, TLS problems, or cloud deployment troubleshooting, see:
- Ingress Troubleshooting - Asset serving, path rewrites, browser issues
- Cloud Deployments - GKE OpAMP issues and cloud-specific problems
JSON type support
JSON type support in ClickStack is a beta feature. While the JSON type itself is production-ready in ClickHouse 25.3+, its integration within ClickStack is still under active development and may have limitations, change in the future, or contain bugs.
ClickStack has beta support for the JSON type from version
2.0.4.
For the benefits of this type see Benefits of the JSON type.
In order to enable support for the JSON type you must set the following environment variables:
OTEL_AGENT_FEATURE_GATE_ARG='--feature-gates=clickhouse.json'- enables support in the OTel collector, ensuring schemas are created using the JSON type.
BETA_CH_OTEL_JSON_SCHEMA_ENABLED=true(ClickStack Open Source only) - enables support in the ClickStack UI application, allowing JSON data to be queried.
You can set these environment variables via either parameters or the
values.yaml e.g.
values.yaml
or via
--set:
Related Documentation
v1.x deployment guides
- Deployment options (v1.x) - External ClickHouse, OTEL collector, and minimal deployments
- Configuration guide (v1.x) - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud deployments (v1.x) - GKE, EKS, AKS configurations and production best practices
v2.x documentation
- Helm (v2.x) - v2.x deployment guide
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x
Additional resources
- ClickStack getting started guide - Introduction to ClickStack
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference
- Kubernetes documentation - Kubernetes reference
- Helm documentation - Helm reference