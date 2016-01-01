Helm upgrade guide

This guide covers migrating from the inline-template ClickStack Helm chart (v1.x) to the subchart-based architecture (v2.x). This is a breaking change that replaces hand-rolled Kubernetes resources with operator-managed custom resources for MongoDB and ClickHouse, and uses the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart.

Breaking Change The v2.x chart is not backwards compatible with v1.x. An in-place helm upgrade is not supported. We recommend performing a fresh install alongside the existing deployment and migrating data, rather than attempting an in-place upgrade.

Back up your data before upgrading (MongoDB, ClickHouse PVCs)

Review your current values.yaml overrides — most keys have moved or been renamed

The v2.x chart uses a two-phase install. Operators (which register CRDs) must be installed before the main chart (which creates CRs):

# Phase 1: Install operators and CRDs helm install clickstack-operators clickstack/clickstack-operators # Phase 2: Install ClickStack helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack

Uninstall in reverse order:

helm uninstall my-clickstack helm uninstall clickstack-operators

PersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by helm uninstall . This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs after uninstalling, refer to:

global.storageClassName and global.keepPVC have been removed. Storage class is now configured directly in each operator's CR spec:

mongodb: spec: statefulSet: spec: volumeClaimTemplates: - spec: storageClassName: "fast-ssd" clickhouse: keeper: spec: dataVolumeClaimSpec: storageClassName: "fast-ssd" cluster: spec: dataVolumeClaimSpec: storageClassName: "fast-ssd"

Component Before (v1.x) After (v2.x) MongoDB Inline Deployment + Service + PVC MongoDB Kubernetes Operator (MCK) managing a MongoDBCommunity CR ClickHouse Inline Deployment + Service + ConfigMaps + PVCs ClickHouse Operator managing ClickHouseCluster + KeeperCluster CRs OTEL Collector Inline Deployment + Service ( otel.* block) Official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart ( otel-collector: subchart) HyperDX values Flat keys under hyperdx.* plus top-level tasks: and appUrl Reorganized by K8s resource type under hyperdx.* (see below) hdx-oss-v2 Deprecated legacy chart Removed entirely

The hyperdx: block is now organized by Kubernetes resource type:

hyperdx: ports: # Shared port numbers (Deployment, Service, ConfigMap, Ingress) api: 8000 app: 3000 opamp: 4320 frontendUrl: "http://localhost:3000" # Replaces the removed appUrl config: # → clickstack-config ConfigMap (non-sensitive env vars) APP_PORT: "3000" HYPERDX_LOG_LEVEL: "info" secrets: # → clickstack-secret Secret (sensitive env vars) HYPERDX_API_KEY: "..." CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD: "otelcollectorpass" CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD: "hyperdx" MONGODB_PASSWORD: "hyperdx" deployment: # K8s Deployment spec (image, replicas, probes, etc.) service: # K8s Service spec (type, annotations) ingress: # K8s Ingress spec (host, tls, annotations) podDisruptionBudget: # K8s PDB spec tasks: # K8s CronJob specs (previously top-level tasks:)

Before (v1.x) After (v2.x) appUrl Removed. Use hyperdx.frontendUrl (defaults to http://localhost:3000 ) tasks.* (top-level) hyperdx.tasks.* mongodb.password hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD clickhouse.config.users.appUserPassword hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD otel.* env overrides hyperdx.config.* (non-sensitive) and hyperdx.secrets.* (sensitive)

All environment variables now flow through two static-named resources that are shared by the HyperDX Deployment and the OTEL Collector via envFrom :

clickstack-config ConfigMap — populated from hyperdx.config

ConfigMap — populated from clickstack-secret Secret — populated from hyperdx.secrets

There is no longer a separate OTEL-specific ConfigMap. Both workloads read from the same sources.

The following mongodb.* values no longer exist:

# REMOVED — do not use mongodb: image: "..." port: 27017 strategy: ... nodeSelector: {} tolerations: [] livenessProbe: ... readinessProbe: ... persistence: enabled: true dataSize: 10Gi

MongoDB is now managed by the MCK operator via a MongoDBCommunity custom resource. The CR spec is rendered verbatim from mongodb.spec :

mongodb: enabled: true spec: members: 1 type: ReplicaSet version: "5.0.32" security: authentication: modes: ["SCRAM"] users: - name: hyperdx db: hyperdx passwordSecretRef: name: '{{ include "clickstack.mongodb.fullname" . }}-password' roles: - name: dbOwner db: hyperdx - name: clusterMonitor db: admin scramCredentialsSecretName: '{{ include "clickstack.mongodb.fullname" . }}-scram' additionalMongodConfig: storage.wiredTiger.engineConfig.journalCompressor: zlib

The MongoDB password is set in hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD (not mongodb.password ). It is referenced automatically by the password Secret and the mongoUri template.

To add persistence, add a statefulSet block inside mongodb.spec :

mongodb: spec: statefulSet: spec: volumeClaimTemplates: - metadata: name: data-volume spec: accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"] storageClassName: "your-storage-class" resources: requests: storage: 10Gi

The MCK operator subchart is configured under mongodb-operator: (not mongodb-kubernetes: ). See the MCK documentation for all available CRD fields.

The following clickhouse.* values no longer exist:

# REMOVED — do not use clickhouse: image: "..." terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 90 resources: {} livenessProbe: ... readinessProbe: ... startupProbe: ... nodeSelector: {} tolerations: [] service: type: ClusterIP annotations: {} persistence: enabled: true dataSize: 10Gi logSize: 5Gi config: clusterCidrs: [...] users: appUserPassword: "..." otelUserPassword: "..." otelUserName: "..."

ClickHouse is now managed by the ClickHouse Operator via ClickHouseCluster and KeeperCluster custom resources. Both CR specs are rendered verbatim from values:

clickhouse: enabled: true port: 8123 nativePort: 9000 prometheus: enabled: true port: 9363 keeper: spec: replicas: 1 dataVolumeClaimSpec: accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"] resources: requests: storage: 5Gi cluster: spec: replicas: 1 shards: 1 keeperClusterRef: name: '{{ include "clickstack.clickhouse.keeper" . }}' dataVolumeClaimSpec: accessModes: ["ReadWriteOnce"] resources: requests: storage: 10Gi settings: extraUsersConfig: users: app: password: '{{ .Values.hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD }}' otelcollector: password: '{{ .Values.hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD }}' extraConfig: max_connections: 4096 keep_alive_timeout: 64 max_concurrent_queries: 100

ClickHouse user credentials are now sourced from hyperdx.secrets (not clickhouse.config.users ). The cluster spec references them with template expressions.

The ClickHouse Operator subchart is configured under clickhouse-operator: . Webhooks and cert-manager are disabled by default. See the operator configuration guide for all available CRD fields.

The entire otel: block no longer exists:

# REMOVED — do not use otel: enabled: true image: ... replicas: 1 resources: {} clickhouseEndpoint: ... clickhouseUser: ... clickhousePassword: ... clickhouseDatabase: "default" opampServerUrl: ... port: 13133 nativePort: 24225 grpcPort: 4317 httpPort: 4318 healthPort: 8888 env: [] customConfig: ...

The OTEL Collector is now deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as the otel-collector: subchart. There is no parent-chart otel: wrapper — configure the subchart directly.

Environment variables (ClickHouse endpoint, OpAMP URL, etc.) are shared via the unified clickstack-config ConfigMap and clickstack-secret Secret. The subchart's extraEnvsFrom is pre-wired:

otel-collector: enabled: true mode: deployment image: repository: docker.clickhouse.com/clickhouse/clickstack-otel-collector tag: "" extraEnvsFrom: - configMapRef: name: clickstack-config - secretRef: name: clickstack-secret ports: otlp: enabled: true containerPort: 4317 servicePort: 4317 otlp-http: enabled: true containerPort: 4318 servicePort: 4318

To set resources (previously otel.resources ):

otel-collector: resources: requests: memory: "128Mi" cpu: "100m" limits: memory: "256Mi" cpu: "200m"

To set replicas (previously otel.replicas ):

otel-collector: replicaCount: 3

To set nodeSelector/tolerations (previously otel.nodeSelector / otel.tolerations ):

otel-collector: nodeSelector: node-role: monitoring tolerations: - key: monitoring operator: Equal value: otel effect: NoSchedule

See the OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart for all available subchart values.

The following sections are not affected by this migration:

global.* (imageRegistry, imagePullSecrets)

For a fresh install, no special steps are needed. The default values work out of the box.

For an in-place upgrade of an existing release, be aware that:

The operators (MCK, ClickHouse Operator) will be installed as new deployments in your namespace The existing MongoDB Deployment and ClickHouse Deployment will be deleted by Helm (they are no longer in the chart's templates) The operators will create new StatefulSets to manage MongoDB and ClickHouse PVCs from the old chart are not automatically reused by the operator-managed StatefulSets

We recommend performing a fresh install alongside the existing deployment and migrating data, rather than an in-place upgrade.