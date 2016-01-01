Helm upgrade guide
This guide covers migrating from the inline-template ClickStack Helm chart (v1.x) to the subchart-based architecture (v2.x). This is a breaking change that replaces hand-rolled Kubernetes resources with operator-managed custom resources for MongoDB and ClickHouse, and uses the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart.
The v2.x chart is not backwards compatible with v1.x. An in-place
helm upgrade is not supported. We recommend performing a fresh install alongside the existing deployment and migrating data, rather than attempting an in-place upgrade.
Prerequisites
- Back up your data before upgrading (MongoDB, ClickHouse PVCs)
- Review your current
values.yamloverrides — most keys have moved or been renamed
Two-phase installation
The v2.x chart uses a two-phase install. Operators (which register CRDs) must be installed before the main chart (which creates CRs):
Uninstall in reverse order:
Data persistence
PersistentVolumeClaims created by the MongoDB and ClickHouse operators are not removed by
helm uninstall. This is by design to prevent accidental data loss. To clean up PVCs after uninstalling, refer to:
Storage class
global.storageClassName and
global.keepPVC have been removed. Storage class is now configured directly in each operator's CR spec:
What changed
|Component
|Before (v1.x)
|After (v2.x)
|MongoDB
|Inline Deployment + Service + PVC
|MongoDB Kubernetes Operator (MCK) managing a
MongoDBCommunity CR
|ClickHouse
|Inline Deployment + Service + ConfigMaps + PVCs
|ClickHouse Operator managing
ClickHouseCluster +
KeeperCluster CRs
|OTEL Collector
|Inline Deployment + Service (
otel.* block)
|Official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart (
otel-collector: subchart)
|HyperDX values
|Flat keys under
hyperdx.* plus top-level
tasks: and
appUrl
|Reorganized by K8s resource type under
hyperdx.* (see below)
|hdx-oss-v2
|Deprecated legacy chart
|Removed entirely
HyperDX values reorganization
The
hyperdx: block is now organized by Kubernetes resource type:
Key moves
|Before (v1.x)
|After (v2.x)
appUrl
|Removed. Use
hyperdx.frontendUrl (defaults to
http://localhost:3000)
tasks.* (top-level)
hyperdx.tasks.*
mongodb.password
hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD
clickhouse.config.users.appUserPassword
hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_APP_PASSWORD
clickhouse.config.users.otelUserPassword
hyperdx.secrets.CLICKHOUSE_PASSWORD
otel.* env overrides
hyperdx.config.* (non-sensitive) and
hyperdx.secrets.* (sensitive)
Unified ConfigMap and Secret
All environment variables now flow through two static-named resources that are shared by the HyperDX Deployment and the OTEL Collector via
envFrom:
clickstack-configConfigMap — populated from
hyperdx.config
clickstack-secretSecret — populated from
hyperdx.secrets
There is no longer a separate OTEL-specific ConfigMap. Both workloads read from the same sources.
MongoDB migration
Removed values
The following
mongodb.* values no longer exist:
New values
MongoDB is now managed by the MCK operator via a
MongoDBCommunity custom resource. The CR spec is rendered verbatim from
mongodb.spec:
The MongoDB password is set in
hyperdx.secrets.MONGODB_PASSWORD (not
mongodb.password). It is referenced automatically by the password Secret and the
mongoUri template.
To add persistence, add a
statefulSet block inside
mongodb.spec:
The MCK operator subchart is configured under
mongodb-operator: (not
mongodb-kubernetes:). See the MCK documentation for all available CRD fields.
ClickHouse migration
Removed values
The following
clickhouse.* values no longer exist:
New values
ClickHouse is now managed by the ClickHouse Operator via
ClickHouseCluster and
KeeperCluster custom resources. Both CR specs are rendered verbatim from values:
ClickHouse user credentials are now sourced from
hyperdx.secrets (not
clickhouse.config.users). The cluster spec references them with template expressions.
The ClickHouse Operator subchart is configured under
clickhouse-operator:. Webhooks and cert-manager are disabled by default. See the operator configuration guide for all available CRD fields.
OTEL Collector migration
Removed values
The entire
otel: block no longer exists:
New values
The OTEL Collector is now deployed via the official OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart as the
otel-collector: subchart. There is no parent-chart
otel: wrapper — configure the subchart directly.
Environment variables (ClickHouse endpoint, OpAMP URL, etc.) are shared via the unified
clickstack-config ConfigMap and
clickstack-secret Secret. The subchart's
extraEnvsFrom is pre-wired:
To set resources (previously
otel.resources):
To set replicas (previously
otel.replicas):
To set nodeSelector/tolerations (previously
otel.nodeSelector/
otel.tolerations):
See the OpenTelemetry Collector Helm chart for all available subchart values.
Unchanged values
The following sections are not affected by this migration:
global.*(imageRegistry, imagePullSecrets)
Fresh install vs. in-place upgrade
For a fresh install, no special steps are needed. The default values work out of the box.
For an in-place upgrade of an existing release, be aware that:
- The operators (MCK, ClickHouse Operator) will be installed as new deployments in your namespace
- The existing MongoDB Deployment and ClickHouse Deployment will be deleted by Helm (they are no longer in the chart's templates)
- The operators will create new StatefulSets to manage MongoDB and ClickHouse
- PVCs from the old chart are not automatically reused by the operator-managed StatefulSets
We recommend performing a fresh install alongside the existing deployment and migrating data, rather than an in-place upgrade.
Next steps
- Main Helm guide - Basic installation with v2.x
- Configuration guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress
- Additional manifests - Custom Kubernetes objects
- ClickStack Helm charts repository - Chart source code and values reference