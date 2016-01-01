Helm deployment options (v1.x)

Deprecated — v1.x chart This page documents deployment options for the v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode. For the v2.x chart, see Helm deployment options. To migrate, see the Upgrade guide.

This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.

ClickStack's Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:

Full stack (default) - All components included

(default) - All components included External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster

- Use existing ClickHouse cluster External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure

- Use existing OTEL infrastructure Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies

If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.

Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:

# values-external-clickhouse.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false # Disable the built-in ClickHouse otel: clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000" clickhousePrometheusEndpoint: "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363" # Optional hyperdx: defaultConnections: | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ]

Install with this configuration:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse.yaml

For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:

For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:

# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false persistence: enabled: false otel: clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud:9440?secure=true" hyperdx: useExistingConfigSecret: true existingConfigSecret: "clickhouse-cloud-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"

If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:

# values-external-otel.yaml otel: enabled: false # Disable the built-in OTEL collector hyperdx: otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-otel.yaml

For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.

For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:

# values-minimal.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false otel: enabled: false hyperdx: otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318" # Option 1: Inline (for testing) defaultConnections: | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ] # Option 2: External secret (production) # useExistingConfigSecret: true # existingConfigSecret: "my-external-config" # existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" # existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"