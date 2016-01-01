Helm deployment options (v1.x)
This page documents deployment options for the v1.x inline-template Helm chart, which is in maintenance mode. For the v2.x chart, see Helm deployment options. To migrate, see the Upgrade guide.
This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.
Overview
ClickStack's Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:
- Full stack (default) - All components included
- External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster
- External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure
- Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies
External ClickHouse
If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.
Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)
Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:
Install with this configuration:
Option 2: External secret (production recommended)
For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:
Using ClickHouse Cloud
For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:
External OTEL Collector
If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:
For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.
Minimal deployment
For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:
Next steps
- Configuration Guide (v1.x) - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud Deployments (v1.x) - GKE, EKS, and AKS specific configurations
- Main Helm Guide (v1.x) - Basic installation
- Deployment options (v2.x) - v2.x deployment options
- Upgrade guide - Migrating from v1.x to v2.x