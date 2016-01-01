Helm deployment options
This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.
Overview
ClickStack's Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:
- Full stack (default) - All components included
- External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster
- External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure
- Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies
External ClickHouse
If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.
Option 1: Inline configuration (development/testing)
Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:
Install with this configuration:
Option 2: External secret (production recommended)
For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:
Using ClickHouse Cloud
For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:
For a complete example of connecting to ClickHouse Cloud, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection".
External OTEL Collector
If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:
For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.
Minimal Deployment
For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:
Next Steps
- Configuration Guide - API keys, secrets, and ingress setup
- Cloud Deployments - GKE, EKS, and AKS specific configurations
- Main Helm Guide - Basic installation