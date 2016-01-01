Helm deployment options

This guide covers advanced deployment options for ClickStack using Helm. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.

ClickStack's Helm chart supports multiple deployment configurations:

Full stack (default) - All components included

(default) - All components included External ClickHouse - Use existing ClickHouse cluster

- Use existing ClickHouse cluster External OTEL Collector - Use existing OTEL infrastructure

- Use existing OTEL infrastructure Minimal deployment - Only HyperDX, external dependencies

If you have an existing ClickHouse cluster (including ClickHouse Cloud), you can disable the built-in ClickHouse and connect to your external instance.

Use this approach for quick testing or non-production environments:

# values-external-clickhouse.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false # Disable the built-in ClickHouse otel: clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-clickhouse-server:9000" clickhousePrometheusEndpoint: "http://your-clickhouse-server:9363" # Optional hyperdx: defaultConnections: | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ]

Install with this configuration:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-clickhouse.yaml

For production deployments where you want to keep credentials separate from your Helm configuration:

For ClickHouse Cloud specifically:

# values-clickhouse-cloud.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false persistence: enabled: false otel: clickhouseEndpoint: "tcp://your-cloud-instance.clickhouse.cloud:9440?secure=true" hyperdx: useExistingConfigSecret: true existingConfigSecret: "clickhouse-cloud-config" existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"

For a complete example of connecting to ClickHouse Cloud, see "Create a ClickHouse Cloud connection".

If you have an existing OTEL collector infrastructure:

# values-external-otel.yaml otel: enabled: false # Disable the built-in OTEL collector hyperdx: otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-external-otel.yaml

For instructions on exposing OTEL collector endpoints via ingress, see Ingress Configuration.

For organizations with existing infrastructure, deploy only HyperDX:

# values-minimal.yaml clickhouse: enabled: false otel: enabled: false hyperdx: otelExporterEndpoint: "http://your-otel-collector:4318" # Option 1: Inline (for testing) defaultConnections: | [ { "name": "External ClickHouse", "host": "http://your-clickhouse-server:8123", "port": 8123, "username": "your-username", "password": "your-password" } ] # Option 2: External secret (production) # useExistingConfigSecret: true # existingConfigSecret: "my-external-config" # existingConfigConnectionsKey: "connections.json" # existingConfigSourcesKey: "sources.json"

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values-minimal.yaml