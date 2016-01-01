Helm configuration

This guide covers configuration options for ClickStack Helm deployments. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.

After successfully deploying ClickStack, configure the API key to enable telemetry data collection:

Access your HyperDX instance via the configured ingress or service endpoint Log into the HyperDX dashboard and navigate to Team settings to generate or retrieve your API key Update your deployment with the API key using one of the following methods:

Add the API key to your values.yaml :

hyperdx: apiKey: "your-api-key-here"

Then upgrade your deployment:

helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml

helm upgrade my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set hyperdx.apiKey="your-api-key-here"

After updating the API key, restart the pods to pick up the new configuration:

kubectl rollout restart deployment my-clickstack-clickstack-app my-clickstack-clickstack-otel-collector

Note The chart automatically creates a Kubernetes secret ( <release-name>-app-secrets ) with your API key. No additional secret configuration is needed unless you want to use an external secret.

For handling sensitive data such as API keys or database credentials, use Kubernetes secrets.

The Helm chart includes a default secret template located at charts/clickstack/templates/secrets.yaml . This file provides a base structure for managing secrets.

If you need to manually apply a secret, modify and apply the provided secrets.yaml template:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: hyperdx-secret annotations: "helm.sh/resource-policy": keep type: Opaque data: API_KEY: <base64-encoded-api-key>

Apply the secret to your cluster:

kubectl apply -f secrets.yaml

Create a custom Kubernetes secret manually:

kubectl create secret generic hyperdx-secret \ --from-literal=API_KEY=my-secret-api-key

hyperdx: apiKey: valueFrom: secretKeyRef: name: hyperdx-secret key: API_KEY

To expose the HyperDX UI and API via a domain name, enable ingress in your values.yaml .

hyperdx: frontendUrl: "https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com" # Must match ingress host ingress: enabled: true host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com"

Important configuration note hyperdx.frontendUrl should match the ingress host and include the protocol (e.g., https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com ). This ensures that all generated links, cookies, and redirects work correctly.

To secure your deployment with HTTPS:

1. Create a TLS secret with your certificate and key:

kubectl create secret tls hyperdx-tls \ --cert=path/to/tls.crt \ --key=path/to/tls.key

2. Enable TLS in your ingress configuration:

hyperdx: ingress: enabled: true host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com" tls: enabled: true tlsSecretName: "hyperdx-tls"

For reference, here's what the generated ingress resource looks like:

apiVersion: networking.k8s.io/v1 kind: Ingress metadata: name: hyperdx-app-ingress annotations: nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/rewrite-target: /$1 nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true" spec: ingressClassName: nginx rules: - host: hyperdx.yourdomain.com http: paths: - path: /(.*) pathType: ImplementationSpecific backend: service: name: my-clickstack-clickstack-app port: number: 3000 tls: - hosts: - hyperdx.yourdomain.com secretName: hyperdx-tls

Path and rewrite configuration:

For Next.js and other SPAs, always use a regex path and rewrite annotation as shown above

Do not use just path: / without a rewrite, as this will break static asset serving

Mismatched frontendUrl and ingress.host :

If these do not match, you may experience issues with cookies, redirects, and asset loading

TLS misconfiguration:

Ensure your TLS secret is valid and referenced correctly in the ingress

Browsers may block insecure content if you access the app over HTTP when TLS is enabled

Ingress controller version:

Some features (like regex paths and rewrites) require recent versions of nginx ingress controller

Check your version with:

kubectl -n ingress-nginx get pods -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -o jsonpath="{.items[0].spec.containers[0].image}"

If you need to expose your OTEL collector endpoints (for traces, metrics, logs) through ingress, use the additionalIngresses configuration. This is useful for sending telemetry data from outside the cluster or using a custom domain for the collector.

hyperdx: ingress: enabled: true additionalIngresses: - name: otel-collector annotations: nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/ssl-redirect: "false" nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/force-ssl-redirect: "false" nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/use-regex: "true" ingressClassName: nginx hosts: - host: collector.yourdomain.com paths: - path: /v1/(traces|metrics|logs) pathType: Prefix port: 4318 name: otel-collector tls: - hosts: - collector.yourdomain.com secretName: collector-tls

This creates a separate ingress resource for the OTEL collector endpoints

You can use a different domain, configure specific TLS settings, and apply custom annotations

The regex path rule allows you to route all OTLP signals (traces, metrics, logs) through a single rule

Note If you do not need to expose the OTEL collector externally, you can skip this configuration. For most users, the general ingress setup is sufficient.

Check ingress resource:

kubectl get ingress -A kubectl describe ingress <ingress-name>

Check ingress controller logs:

kubectl logs -l app.kubernetes.io/name=ingress-nginx -n ingress-nginx

Test asset URLs:

Use curl to verify static assets are served as JS, not HTML:

curl -I https://hyperdx.yourdomain.com/_next/static/chunks/main-xxxx.js # Should return Content-Type: application/javascript

Browser DevTools:

Check the Network tab for 404s or assets returning HTML instead of JS

Look for errors like Unexpected token < in the console (indicates HTML returned for JS)

Check for path rewrites:

Ensure the ingress is not stripping or incorrectly rewriting asset paths

Clear browser and CDN cache:

After changes, clear your browser cache and any CDN/proxy cache to avoid stale assets

You can customize settings by using --set flags:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack --set key=value

Alternatively, create a custom values.yaml . To retrieve the default values:

helm show values clickstack/clickstack > values.yaml

Example configuration:

replicaCount: 2 resources: limits: cpu: 500m memory: 512Mi requests: cpu: 250m memory: 256Mi hyperdx: ingress: enabled: true host: hyperdx.example.com

Apply your custom values:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack -f values.yaml