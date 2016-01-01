Helm cloud deployments

This guide covers cloud-specific configurations for deploying ClickStack on managed Kubernetes services. For basic installation, see the main Helm deployment guide.

When deploying to GKE, you may need to override certain values due to cloud-specific networking behavior.

GKE's LoadBalancer service can cause internal DNS resolution issues where pod-to-pod communication resolves to external IPs instead of staying within the cluster network. This specifically affects the OTEL collector's connection to the OpAMP server.

Symptoms:

OTEL collector logs showing "connection refused" errors with cluster IP addresses

OpAMP connection failures like: dial tcp 34.118.227.30:4320: connect: connection refused

Solution:

Use the fully qualified domain name (FQDN) for the OpAMP server URL:

helm install my-clickstack clickstack/clickstack \ --set hyperdx.frontendUrl="http://your-external-ip-or-domain.com" \ --set otel.opampServerUrl="http://my-clickstack-clickstack-app.default.svc.cluster.local:4320"

# values-gke.yaml hyperdx: frontendUrl: "http://34.123.61.99" # Use your LoadBalancer external IP otel: opampServerUrl: "http://my-clickstack-clickstack-app.default.svc.cluster.local:4320" # Adjust for GKE pod networking if needed clickhouse: config: clusterCidrs: - "10.8.0.0/16" # GKE commonly uses this range - "10.0.0.0/8" # Fallback for other configurations

For EKS deployments, consider these common configurations:

# values-eks.yaml hyperdx: frontendUrl: "http://your-alb-domain.com" # EKS typically uses these pod CIDRs clickhouse: config: clusterCidrs: - "192.168.0.0/16" - "10.0.0.0/8" # Enable ingress for production hyperdx: ingress: enabled: true host: "hyperdx.yourdomain.com" tls: enabled: true

For AKS deployments:

# values-aks.yaml hyperdx: frontendUrl: "http://your-azure-lb.com" # AKS pod networking clickhouse: config: clusterCidrs: - "10.244.0.0/16" # Common AKS pod CIDR - "10.0.0.0/8"

Before deploying ClickStack to production on any cloud provider:

Configure proper frontendUrl with your external domain/IP

Configure proper with your external domain/IP Set up ingress with TLS for HTTPS access

Set up ingress with TLS for HTTPS access

Override otel.opampServerUrl with FQDN if experiencing connection issues (especially on GKE)
Adjust clickhouse.config.clusterCidrs for your pod network CIDR

Adjust for your pod network CIDR Configure persistent storage for production workloads

Set appropriate resource requests and limits

Set appropriate resource requests and limits Enable monitoring and alerting

Enable monitoring and alerting

Configure backup and disaster recovery
Implement proper secret management

hyperdx: resources: requests: cpu: 500m memory: 1Gi limits: cpu: 2000m memory: 4Gi

hyperdx: replicaCount: 3 affinity: podAntiAffinity: preferredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: - weight: 100 podAffinityTerm: labelSelector: matchExpressions: - key: app.kubernetes.io/name operator: In values: - clickstack topologyKey: kubernetes.io/hostname

Ensure persistent volumes are configured for data retention:

clickhouse: persistence: enabled: true size: 100Gi storageClass: "fast-ssd" # Use cloud-specific storage class

Cloud-specific storage classes:

GKE : pd-ssd or pd-balanced

: or EKS : gp3 or io2

: or AKS: managed-premium or managed-csi

For HTTP-only deployments (development/testing), some browsers may show crypto API errors due to secure context requirements. For production deployments, always use HTTPS with proper TLS certificates through ingress configuration.

See Ingress configuration for TLS setup instructions.